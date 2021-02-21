Successfully reported this slideshow.
* 1. Заголовок – іменник – 1слово 2. Прикметники – 2 слова 3. Дієслова – 3слова 4. Речення/ вислів/ прислів‘я/ приказка - ...
* *Технологія ефективного засвоєння інформації, шляхом утворення асоціативних зв'язків
* Не зупиняється на досягнутому! Бачить навколо себе і вирішує відкриті задачі Вміє доводити свою думку агрументами Викори...
Методи та форми з технології "Критичне мислення"
Методи та форми з технології "Критичне мислення"

Методи та форми з технології "Критичне мислення"

Методи та форми з технології "Критичне мислення"

  1. 1. *
  2. 2. * 1. Заголовок – іменник – 1слово 2. Прикметники – 2 слова 3. Дієслова – 3слова 4. Речення/ вислів/ прислів‘я/ приказка - 4 слова 5. Іменник – 1 слово
  3. 3. * *Технологія ефективного засвоєння інформації, шляхом утворення асоціативних зв'язків
  4. 4. * Не зупиняється на досягнутому! Бачить навколо себе і вирішує відкриті задачі Вміє доводити свою думку агрументами Використовує у роботі відкриті запитання, задачі, проблемні діалоги Широко ділиться своєю креативністю!

