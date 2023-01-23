Successfully reported this slideshow.
Infections.pptx

Jan. 23, 2023
Infections.pptx

Jan. 23, 2023
Health & Medicine

describes about the various infections affecting humans

describes about the various infections affecting humans

Health & Medicine
Infections.pptx

  1. 1. Infections Dr.Ch.Nikhila
  2. 2. Actinomycosis: Causative organism : Actinomyces israelii It is an anaerobic gram positive fungal like bacterium,which is branching filamentous organsim.It is called as Ray fungus because of sun ray appearance. Types: Facio-cervical :Mc type Thorax In right iliac fossa Liver Pelvic
  3. 3. Features: Discharging sinus with induration and nodules,no lymph nodal involvement,through blood spread it may cause pyaemia and endanger life. Pus under microscopy shows branching filaments. Gram’s staining shows Gram positive mycelia in centre with gram negative radiating peripheral filaments . Cultured in brain heart infusion agar and thioglycolate media.
  4. 4. Differential diagnosis: Chronic pyogenic osteomyelitis,carcinoma at the site,Tuberculous disease Treatment: Penicillins for longer period (6-12 weeks) Tetracylcines,streptomycin Dapsone and iodides may be useful Surgical debridement is occasionally required. Welsh regimen: Injection Amikacin 15mg/kg Iv daily for 21 days;such cycle is repeated 3 times at a gap of 15 days along with tablet Trimethoprim (7 mg/kg) sulfamethoxazole (35 mg/kg ) daily for 6 months.
  5. 5. Septicaemia: It is the presence of overwhelming and multiplying bacteria in the blood with toxins causing SIRS ( systemic inflammatory response syndrome) or MODS which later may progress multi system organ failure.Actually ,sepsis which means body’s response to infection eventually causing damage to own organs.Sepsis is SIRS with infection. Severe sepsis is sepsis syndrome with MODS or MSOF. Even though two or more of SIRS criteria are used to diagnose sepsis. SOFA score is ideal using 6 parameters respiratory,neurological,cardiovascular,liver,coagulation,and renal system ;each having 0,1,2,3,4 scores.Quick SOFA score is also used based on 3 parameters. - Low Blood pressure <100 mmhg;increased respiratory rate >22 /min;altered mentation GCS <13.
  6. 6. Septicaemia can be Gram positive or gram negative . Gram positive septicaemia is due to staphylococci, streptococci,pneumococci,etc infection. It is common in children ,old age,diabetes and after splenectomy. Gram negative septicaemina is common in acute abdomen like peritonitis,abscess,biliary,pancreatic,operative sepsis. It is commonly seen in malnourished ,old age,immunosuppressed people and diabetics.Common bacteria are E.coli,Klebsiella , pseudomonas,proteus etc. Gram negative septicaemina causes endotoxic shock.Initial reversible warm stage present with fever,chills and rigor which is due to pyogenic response;eventual irreveraible cold stage develops where in patient goes for complications like -ARDS , renal , liver, and multi organ failure DIC , bone marrow suppression
  7. 7. Evaluation: Clinical assessment,Blood parameters( haemocrit,LFT,RFT,coagulation profile,electrolyte estimation, ABG,C reactive protein .) culture of urine /pus/discharge/bile/blood/chest xray, imaging as per need. Treatment: Fluid therapy,antibiotics,vitals monitoring,oxygen supplementation,FFP,or fresh blood transfusion,critical care with ventilator support,electrolyte management ,CVP line , parenteral nutrition management complications Complications: DIC,ARDS,Liver dysfunction,renal failure,bone marrow suppression,Multiorgan failure
  8. 8. Pyaemia: Presence of multiplying bacteria in blood as emboli which spread and lodge in different organs in the body like liver,lungs,kidneys,spleen,brain causing pyaemic abscess .This may lead to multiorgan dysfunction syndrome(MODS). Clinical features: Fever with chills and rigors,jaundice oliguria,drowsiness,Hypotension ,peripheral circulatory collapse and later coma with MODS. Treatment : Similar to septicaemina.
  9. 9. Cancrum oris: It is a rapidly spreading ,progressive,mutilating,gangrenous stomatitis,beginning in the mucous membrane of the corner of the mouth or cheeck,progressing rapidly to involve the entire thickness of the lips or cheek or both with necrosis and sloughing of the entire tissue,usually observed in poorly nourished childern,and debilitated adults caused by polymicrobial ,opportunistic infection caused by components of the normal flora that become pathogenic during periods of compromised immune status.It is also common in HIV patients. It is an infective gangrene , a severe form of Vincent’s acute ulcerative gingivitis and stomatitis. Seen in poirly nourished ,ill child due to Borrelia vincentii and fusiform bacteria. It starts in lips later extends to gums,spreads into cheek,bone,soft tissues and skin causing extensive tissue loss with severe toxaemia.
  10. 10. Extensive necrosis of the mucus membrane of the oral cavity with destruction of deeper soft tissue and often bone. In children it may follow after an attack of measles,gastroenteritis,typhoud,bronchopneumonia. Malnutrition is a predisposing factor. Eccessive salivation ,fetid odour with destruction , discharge and toxic features. Borellia vincentii can be cultured. Xray part shows bone destruction. Treatment: Systemic antibiotics ,high dose penicillins,metronidazole. High protein and vitamin rich diet ,through nasogastric tube. Wound irrigation and liberal excision of the dead tissue Blood transfusion,TPN. Later patient requires flaps to cover the defect.
  11. 11. SYPHILIS: ● Syphilis is a venereal (sexually-transmitted) bacterial disease caused by Treponema pallidum usually spread by sexual contact. The disease starts as pain less sore (typically on genitals, rectum or mouth ) ● MODE OF TRANSMISSION: Sexual intercourse Intimate person-to-person contact Transfusion of infected blood Materno-foetal transmission ● INCUBATION PERIOD: 10 days- 3 weeks (may be upto 3 months).
  12. 12. CLINICAL PRESENTATION: ● Primary syphilis ● Secondary syphilis ● Latent syphilis ● Tertiary (late) syphilis - Syphilitic Gumma - Diffuse lesions (cardiovascular syphilis, neurosyphilis) ● Congenital syphilis
  13. 13. DIAGNOSIS: 1. Dark field microscopic examination: Direct fluorescent antibody (test) for T. pallidum (DFA-TP) 2. Serological tests: •Nontreponemal tests Venereal Disease Research Laboratory (VDRL) slide test rapid plasma reagin (RPR) card test unheated serum reagin (USR) test •Treponemal tests Fluorescent treponemal antibody absorption (FTA-ABS) luidine red unheated serum test (TRUST)
  14. 14. •Other serologic tests: T. pallidum hemagglutination assay (TPHA) Microhemagglutination assay for antibodies to T. pallidum (MHA-TP) T. pallidum particle agglutination assay (TPPA)
  15. 15. TREATMENT:
  16. 16. Penicillin-allergic patients:
  17. 17. PREVENTION: ● Avoid recreational drugs ● Abstain or be monogamous ● Use a latex condom
  18. 18. GONORRHEA: ● Gonorrhoea is highly contagious sexually transmitted infection caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which can cause an infection of the urethra, cervix, anus, throat and eyes. ● Rarely gonorrhoea can infect the bloodstream and cause fever, joint pain and skin lesions. ● It can infect both males and females. ● The bacteria are mainly found in discharge from the penis and vaginal fluid from infected men and women.
  19. 19. INCUBATION PERIOD ● 1-14 days MODE OF TRANSMISSION ● vaginal or anal sex with an infected partner ● oral sex (less common) ● touching parts of the body with fingers ● any very close physical contact ● the bacteria can be passed from hand to hand (very rare isolated cases) ● from a mother to her baby at birth
  20. 20. Gonorrhea symptoms in Women ● strong smelling vaginal discharge-thin & watery/ thick & yellow/green irritation or discharge from the anus ● abnormal vaginal bleeding ● possibly some low abdominal or pelvic tenderness ● pain or a burning sensation when passing urine ● low abdominal pain sometimes with nausea
  21. 21. Gonorrhea Symptoms in Men ● white, yellow or green thick discharge from the tip of the penis ● inflammation of the testicles & prostate gland ● irritation or discharge from the anus ● urethral itch & pain or burning sensation when passing urine
  22. 22. DIAGNOSIS ● Urine test ● Swab of affected area
  23. 23. TREATMENT
  24. 24. PREVENTION ● Practice safer intercourse ● Complete treatment should be taken ● Follow-up tests should be done to make sure that treatment has cleared the infection ● Living conditions should be improved ● Impart health education
  25. 25. Vincent’s angina: ● Is due to infection by gram negative anaerobic bacteria Borrelia vincentii and fusiformis. ● It is common in adolescents and young adults below the age of 35 yrs. ● Presents with fever ,excessive salivation,red swollen gums with painful ulcers covered with yellow slough which can be removed like membrane – ulcerative gingivitis. ● From the gums it spreads to cheek,palate,pharynx. ● Tender lymph nodes are palpable. ● Musty foetor oris is typical. ● Edenulous patients will not develop this infection
  26. 26. ● It is confirmed by swab culture. ● It is treated by antibiotics,penicillin group ● Peeling of membrane, ● Mouth wash ● Supportive measures ● Vitamin B and C.
  27. 27. THANK YOU

