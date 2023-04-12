Shopify Vs. Magento - Brief Comparison - Smartinfosys April.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 12, 2023
Software

Software
  1. 1. SHOPIFY VS. MAGENTO BRIEF COMPARISON Globally acclaimed website & mobile applications development company www.smartinfosys.net
  2. 2. SUMMARY Get a detailed insight into the differences between Shopify and Magento e-Commerce platforms. This brief comparison covers key features, pricing, and scalability to help you make an informed decision for your online store. www.smartinfosys.net
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Shopify and Magento are two of the most popular e-commerce platforms businesses use to build and manage online stores. Here are four points of comparison between the two platforms www.smartinfosys.net
  4. 4. EASE OF USE Shopify is known for its user-friendly interface, making it easy for anyone, even with little to no technical skills, to create and manage an online store. On the other hand, Magento is more complex and requires technical knowledge and experience to set up and operate www.smartinfosys.net
  5. 5. CUSTOMIZATION Magento is highly customizable and provides extensive control over the look and functionality of your online store. Shopify also allows customization, but its customization capabilities are more limited than Magento. www.smartinfosys.net
  6. 6. PRICING Shopify offers a variety of pricing plans, starting from $29 per month up to $299 per month for its advanced plan, while Magento is a free, open- source platform. However, Magento requires hosting, which comes with its costs. www.smartinfosys.net
  7. 7. SCALABILITY Magento is known for its scalability and is a better choice for larger businesses that need to handle high volumes of traffic and complex operations. Shopify can also handle large traffic volumes, but Magento is better equipped to handle complex and heavy operations. www.smartinfosys.net
  8. 8. CONTACT US smartinfosysseo@gmail.com +1-202-960- 7609 +91-94261-57243 Unit 14 Boston Place, Foleshill, Coventry, CV65NN, England, United Kingdom Globally acclaimed website & mobile applications development company www.smartinfosys.net

