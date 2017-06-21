1 POLITEKNIK NEGERI BANDUNG PROGRAM STUDI TEKNIK ELEKTRONIKA Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos...
2 KATA PENGANTAR Assalamu’alaikum Wr. Wb. Puji serta syukur kehadirat Allah SWT, karena berkat rahmat dan hidayah-Nya penu...
3 Daftar Isi Lembar Sampul Dokumen ..........................................................................................
5 Daftar Isi 1. Pengantar ...................................................................................................
6 1. Pengantar 1.1. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B100 ini berisi ide dari produk Pengendali Suhu Ruangan Berbasis Arduino...
7 2.2. Deskripsi Produk Gambar 1.1 Diagram Blok Alat Produk pengendali suhu ruangan berbasis Arduino ini dapat bekerja ses...
8 2.3.2. Waktu Produksi Produk ini akan memakan waktu 2 bulan, mulai dari bulan April 2017 sampai Mei 2017. Perkiraan jadw...
10 DAFTAR ISI BAB I : PENGANTAR..............................................................................................
11 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.1. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B200 ini berisi ide dari produk Pengendali Suhu Ruangan Berbasis Ard...
12 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.4. Deskripsi Alat Gambar 2.1 Diagram Blok Alat Produk pengendali suhu ruangan berbasis Arduino ini ...
13 2.6. Deskripsi Hardware 2.3.1. Arduino Uno Gambar 2.2 Arduino Uno Arduino Uno R3 adalah development board microcontroll...
14 2.3.2. MOSFET Gambar 2.3 2.3.3. LAMPU DC Lampu DC yang digunakan adalah lampu DC dengan tegangan 7,2 volt DC dan arus 0...
15 2.3.4. Fan Spesifikasi : Tegangan 5V Daya 1,4 Watt Speed 4000 RPM Noise 33 dB Dimensi 50 mm x 50 mm x 15 mm Berat 49 gr...
16 2.7. Deskripsi Software Software yang digunakan dalam realisasi produk ini yaitu program arduino yang di hubungkan ke m...
17 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan • Pengendali suhu ruangan menggunakan Arduino Uno sebagai controller dengan menggunakan ...
19 DAFTAR ISI BAB I : PENGANTAR..............................................................................................
20 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.3. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B300 ini berisi perancangan dari produk Pengendali Suhu Ruangan Berb...
21 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.1 Pendahuluan Pada bab ini dijelaskan mengenai pengembangan proposal dari proyek yang akan dibuat y...
22 Gambar 3.1 Flowchart Program 2.2.2 Perancangan Sistem Kendali Gambar 3.2 Blok Diagram Sistem kendali 2.3 Perancangan Pe...
23 2.3.7. Perancangan Elektronik Gambar 3.1 Rangkaian Elektronika Proyek
24 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan • Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET dan Sensor LM35 memerlukan bebe...
26 DAFTAR ISI BAB I :PENGANTAR...............................................................................................
27 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.5. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B400 ini berisi data hasilpengujian per-blokdari produk Pengendali S...
28 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.8. Pendahuluan Padababinidijelaskanmengenaipengembangan proposal berupa pengetesan tiap bagian nya,...
29 b. Test display (LCD Plotter) Display LCD diuji dengan program penampil LCD pada arduino, dan hasilnya adalah sebagai b...
30 50 1,8 9,9 0,115 100 3,5 7,5 0,2 150 5 5,1 0,28
31 255 8,5 0,3 0,41 Tabel 1.2 Hasil pengamatan Driver dengan nilai PWM yang berbeda d. Test Actuator (Lampu DC Halogen 12 ...
32 6 Sedang 12 Terang
33 2.10. Test Sensor Pengetesan dengan Suhu Ruangan Gambar 1.3 Respon Suhu sebelum di Filter Respon memiliki noise yang ti...
34 Gambar 1.4 Respon Suhu sesudah di Filter Gambar 1.5 Gambar Pembacaan pada Serial Monitor
35 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan • Block yang diukur adalah bagain SV (potensiometer), Display LCD,Driver (MOSFET), Actua...
37 DAFTAR ISI BAB I :PENGANTAR...............................................................................................
38 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.7. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B500 ini berisi data hasillinearisasi sensor suhu LM35 dan design ke...
39 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.11. Pendahuluan Padababinidijelaskanmengenailinearisasi sensor suhu LM35 untuk mengetahui bahwa sen...
40 2.13. Design Kendali a. Pengambilan data Gambar 2.3.1 Respon Natural Waktuplotter = 1315detik Waktu real = 999detik b. ...
41 c. Proses Perhitungan Dari pengambilan data didapat : X1 = 65 X2 = 80 X3 = 560 L = X2 – X1 = 80 –65 = 15 T = X3 – X2 = ...
42 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan • Proses design kendali dilakukan dengan metode Zieghler Nichols 1. • Parameter hasil de...
44 DAFTAR ISI BAB I : PENGANTAR..............................................................................................
45 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.9. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B600 ini berisi data realisasi hasil design, proses tuning serta pen...
46 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.14. Pendahuluan Padababinidijelaskanmengenaiproses tuning dimulai dengan menggunakan parameter hasi...
47 2.16. Proses Tuning Tuning dilakukan pada PID Tipe A yaitu Backward Difference. • Tuning 1 Kp = 38.4 Ti = 40 Td = 3.5 G...
48 Gambar 2.3.2 Respon Hasil Tuning 2 Rise time sudah cukup kecil, tetapi respon menjadi memiliki settling time yang besar...
49 Hasil tuning akhir menunjukkan respon yang baik. Rise time kecil, tidak ada overshot dan settling time. 2.17. Pengujian...
50 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan Berdasarkan data hasil percobaan dan analisis data, maka dapat disimpulkan bahwa : • Ken...
51 LAMPIRAN Curiculum Vitae A. IdentitasDiri 1 NamaLengkap Siti Fauziah 2 JenisKelamin Perempuan 3 Program Studi D3 Teknik...
52 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Zharfan, Fauzan. 2017. Pengendali Suhu Menggunakan Arduino UNO Dengan Metoda PID. Bandung. Politeknik Ne...
  1. 1. 1 POLITEKNIK NEGERI BANDUNG PROGRAM STUDI TEKNIK ELEKTRONIKA Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Lembar Sampul Dokumen Judul Dokumen Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET dan Sensor LM35 Jenis Dokumen Laporan Akhir Nomor Dokumen B100_B600 Nomor Revisi Nama File B100-B600_ 1151311029_Siti Fauziah Tanggal Penerbitan 21 Juni 2017 Unit Penerbit Jumlah Halaman 52 (Termasuk Lembar Sampul) Data Pengusul Pengusul Nama Siti Fauziah NIM 151311029 Tanda Tangan Tanggal 21 Juni 2017 Lembaga Politeknik Negeri Bandung Alamat Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Telepon : 022- 2013789 Faks : 022-2013889 Email : polban@polban.ac.id
  2. 2. 2 KATA PENGANTAR Assalamu’alaikum Wr. Wb. Puji serta syukur kehadirat Allah SWT, karena berkat rahmat dan hidayah-Nya penulis dapat menyelesaikan dokumen B100 – B600 ini dengan baik, tak lupa juga shalawat serta salam dicurahkan kepada Nabi Muhammad SAW yang telah membawa risalah Allah yang terakhir. Dokumen ini berisi kompilasi dokumen B100 sampai B600 yang didalamnya memuat proses pembuatan Proyek yang berjudul “Pengendali Suhu Ruangan Berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET dan Sensor LM35” dimulai dari ide sampai pada realisasi alatnya. Dokumen ini disusun untuk memenuhi tugas mata kuliah Sistem Kendali Digital dengan dosen pengampu Feriyonika, ST., MSc. Eng. Penulis ucapkan terimakasih kepada segenap pihak yang telah membantu menyelesaikan laporan ini khususnya kepada: Dosen mata kuliah Sistem Kendali Digital yang telah memberikan ilmu yang saya butuhkan untuk pembuatan dokumen ini. Sadar akan segala kekurangan dari penulisan ini. Oleh karena itu, kritik dan saran yang sifatnya membangun sangat penulis harapkan dari pembaca. Terimakasih. Wassalamu’alaikumWr. Wb. Bandung, 21 Juni 2017 Penulis
  3. 3. 3 Daftar Isi Lembar Sampul Dokumen ................................................................................................. 1 Kata Pengantar ................................................................................................................... 2 Daftar Isi ............................................................................................................................ 3 Dokumen B100 .................................................................................................................. 4 Dokumen B200 .................................................................................................................. 9 Dokumen B300 .................................................................................................................. 18 Dokumen B400 .................................................................................................................. 25 Dokumen B500 .................................................................................................................. 36 Dokumen B600 .................................................................................................................. 43 Lampiran ............................................................................................................................ 51 Daftar Pustaka .................................................................................................................... 52
  4. 4. 4 POLITEKNIK NEGERI BANDUNG PROGRAM STUDI TEKNIK ELEKTRONIKA Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Lembar Sampul Dokumen Judul Dokumen Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET dan Sensor LM35 Jenis Dokumen Proposal Nomor Dokumen B100 Nomor Revisi Nama File B100 Tanggal Penerbitan 31 Maret 2017 Unit Penerbit Jumlah Halaman 5 (Termasuk Lembar Sampul) Data Pengusul Pengusul Nama Siti Fauziah NIM 151311029 Tanda Tangan Tanggal 21 Juni 2017 Lembaga Politeknik Negeri Bandung Alamat Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Telepon : 022- 2013789 Faks : 022-2013889 Email : polban@polban.ac.id
  5. 5. 5 Daftar Isi 1. Pengantar ..................................................................................................................... 6 1.1. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen........................................................................................ 6 1.2. Tujuan Penulisan .................................................................................................. 6 2. Pengembangan Proposal.............................................................................................. 6 2.1. Kebutuhan, Objektif dan Produk.......................................................................... 6 2.2. Deskripsi Produk .................................................................................................. 7 2.3. Analisis Bisnis ...................................................................................................... 7 3. Kesimpulan.................................................................................................................. 8 4. Penutup ....................................................................................................................... 8
  6. 6. 6 1. Pengantar 1.1. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B100 ini berisi ide dari produk Pengendali Suhu Ruangan Berbasis Arduino dengan driver lampu berupa MOSFET feedback sensor LM35. Produk ini akan menjadi hasil dari tugas akhir mata kuliah Sistem Kendali Digital, Elektronika Industri 2 dan Instrumentasi Elektronika. Hal yang dibahas diantaranya mengenai tujuan dibuatnya alat serta konsep pembuatan alat itu sendiri. 1.2. Tujuan Penulisan Tujuan dari penulisan dokumen B100 ini sebagai acuan dalam pengembangan produk yang akan dibuat agar dapat mempermudah dalam pelaksanaan pembuatan dan pengembangan produknya. Selain itu dokumen ini juga bertujuan untuk memberikan pemahaman pada pembaca mengenai produk yang akan dibuat serta sebagai salah satu dokumentasi pembuatan produk tersebut. 2. Pengembangan Proposal 2.1. Kebutuhan, Objektif dan Produk 2.1.1 Kebutuhan Pengaturan suhu yang dilakukan oleh manusia pada umumnya bertujuan untuk kenyamanan semata, seperti penggunaan kipas saat suhu tubuh terasa panas. Tetapi seiring bertambah banyaknya kebutuhan manusia maka tujuan pengaturan suhu pun tidak terbatas hanya pada hal itu saja. Kebutuhan pengaturan suhu seperti untuk penetas telur atau bahkan inkubator bayi menuntut tercapainya suatu keadaan suhu yang tidak bisa hanya dikira – kira dengan rasa manusia, tetapi perlu adanya nilai suhu yang pasti agar alat yang digunakan bisa bekerja. Selain itu perlu juga adanya pengaturan suhu otomatis dimana tidak perlu campur tangan manusia dalam pengendalian nya. 2.1.2 Objektif Berangkat dari kebutuhan akan pengaturan suhu diatas maka diperlukan suatu produk yang dapat memenuhi kebutuhan diatas. Pengendalian suhu berbasis PID dengan MOSFET dan LM35 merupakan salah satu cara pemenuhan kebutuhan tersebut. 2.1.3 Produk Dalam tugas akhir ini dibuat prototype dari pengaturan suhu dengan menggunakan arduino sebagai controller , MOSFET sebagai driver lampu DC dan LM35 sebagai feedback sensor. Produk ini dapat mengasilkan suhu sesuai set point yang diinginkan dan dapat bertahan (kembali ke keadaan yang diinginkan) setelah diberi gangguan.
  7. 7. 7 2.2. Deskripsi Produk Gambar 1.1 Diagram Blok Alat Produk pengendali suhu ruangan berbasis Arduino ini dapat bekerja sesui dengan set point yang diinginkan yang dapat diatur dengan menggunakan potensiometer. Arduino sebagai kontroller akan membandingkan nilai pembacaan suhu dari set point dan dari feedback sensor LM35 sehingga didapat nilai error sebagai bahan pengendalian. Output arduino dihubungkan ke pengendali daya setelah itu ke aktuator yaitu lampu. Kendali PID digunakan agar suhu yang diinginkan dapat tercapai dalam waktu yang singkat dan dapat memepertahankan kestabilannya. Gangguan berupa kipas diberikan untuk menguji kehandalan dari produk pengendali suhu yang dibuat. Pada produk ini, lampu sebagai pemanas, kipas sebagai pendingin, MOSFET sebagai driver lampu dan LM35 sebagai feedback sensor yang dapat mengubah suhu yang terbaca kedalam bentuk tegangan. 2.3. Analisis Bisnis 2.3.1. Estimasi Biaya No. Jenis Pengeluaran Biaya (Rp) 1 Arduino Uno Rp. 80.000,- 2 Potensiometer Rp. 2.000,- 3 LCD Rp. 40.000,- 4 LM35 Rp. 15.000,- 5 Fan 5V Rp. 18.000,- 6 IRF 504N Rp. 7.000,- 7 Lampu DC Rp. 5.000,- 8 TIP-31 Rp. 3.000,- 9 Dioda 1N4002 Rp. 2.000,- 10 PCB Rp. 15.000,- 11 Komponen lain Rp. 10.000,- Jumlah Rp. 197.000,- Tabel 1.1 Biaya Peralatan dan Produksi
  8. 8. 8 2.3.2. Waktu Produksi Produk ini akan memakan waktu 2 bulan, mulai dari bulan April 2017 sampai Mei 2017. Perkiraan jadwal untuk pengerjaan terdapat pada tabel di bawah. No. Jenis Kegiatan Minggu ke April Mei 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 Riset Rangkaian Elektronik 2 PembelianKomponendan Material Mekanik 3 Uji Coba Rangkaian 4 Assembling 5 Uji Coba sistem Keseluruhan 6 Troubleshoting Tabel 1.2 Waktu Produksi 3. Kesimpulan • Pengendali suhu ruangan menggunakan Arduino Uno sebagai controller dengan menggunakan metode PID, MOSFET sebagai driver lampu DC dan LM35 sebagai sensor suhu. • Gangguan berupa kipas digunakan untuk menguji kehandalan produk. 4. Penutup Demikian dokumen B100 ini dibuat untuk selanjutnya dapat dijadikan acuan untuk pengembangan-pengembangan bagi tahapan dan dokumentasi berikutnya.
  9. 9. 9 POLITEKNIK NEGERI BANDUNG PROGRAM STUDI TEKNIK ELEKTRONIKA Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Lembar Sampul Dokumen Judul Dokumen Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET dan Sensor LM35 Jenis Dokumen Proposal Nomor Dokumen B200 Nomor Revisi Nama File B200_151311029_sitifauziah.docx Tanggal Penerbitan 31 Maret 2017 Unit Penerbit Jumlah Halaman 9 (Termasuk Lembar Sampul) Data Pengusul Pengusul Nama Siti Fauziah NIM 151311029 Tanda Tangan Tanggal 31 Maret 2017 Lembaga Politeknik Negeri Bandung Alamat Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Telepon : 022- 2013789 Faks : 022-2013889 Email : polban@polban.ac.id
  10. 10. 10 DAFTAR ISI BAB I : PENGANTAR............................................................................................................11 1.1. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen.............................................................................................11 1.2. Tujuan Penulisan .......................................................................................................11 BAB II: PEMBAHASAN........................................................................................................12 2.4. Deskripsi Alat ............................................................................................................12 2.5. Elemen yang dibutuhkan ...........................................................................................12 2.6. Deskripsi Hardware ...................................................................................................13 2.7. Deskripsi Software.....................................................................................................16 BAB III : PENUTUP ...............................................................................................................17 3.1 Kesimpulan.................................................................................................................17 3.2 Penutup ......................................................................................................................17
  11. 11. 11 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.1. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B200 ini berisi ide dari produk Pengendali Suhu Ruangan Berbasis Arduino dengan driver lampu berupa MOSFET dan feedback sensor LM35. Produk ini akan menjadi hasil dari tugas akhir mata kuliah Sistem Kendali Digital, Elektronika Industri 2 dan Instrumentasi Elektronika. Hal yang dibahas dalam dokumen B200 ini diantaranya mengenai deskripsi alat yang dibuat serta penjelasan mengenai prangkat keras dan perangkat lunak yang digunakan. 1.2. Tujuan Penulisan Tujuan dari penulisan dokumen B200 ini sebagai acuan dalam pengembangan produk yang akan dibuat agar dapat mempermudah dalam pelaksanaan pembuatan dan pengembangan produknya. Selain itu dokumen ini juga bertujuan untuk memberikan pemahaman pada pembaca mengenai produk yang akan dibuat serta spesifikasi perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak yang digunakan.
  12. 12. 12 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.4. Deskripsi Alat Gambar 2.1 Diagram Blok Alat Produk pengendali suhu ruangan berbasis Arduino ini dapat bekerja sesui dengan set point yang diinginkan yang dapat diatur dengan menggunakan potensiometer. Arduino sebagai kontroller akan membandingkan nilai pembacaan suhu dari set point dan dari feedback sensor LM35 sehingga didapat nilai error sebagai bahan pengendalian. Output arduino dihubungkan ke pengendali daya setelah itu ke aktuator yaitu lampu. Kendali PID digunakan agar suhu yang diinginkan dapat tercapai dalam waktu yang singkat dan dapat memepertahankan kestabilannya. Gangguan berupa kipas diberikan untuk menguji kehandalan dari produk pengendali suhu yang dibuat. Pada produk ini, lampu sebagai pemanas, kipas sebagai pendingin, MOSFET sebagai driver lampu dan LM35 sebagai feedback sensor yang dapat mengubah suhu yang terbaca kedalam bentuk tegangan. 2.5. Elemen yang dibutuhkan Elemen yang dibutuhkan pada pembuatan alat ini yaitu controller untuk mengondisikan output agar bisa mencapai keadaan steady state yang cepat dengan bantuan perangkat kipas sebagai pendingin dan lampu DC sebagai pemanas. Selain itu juga perlunya sensor suhu LM35 yang dapat mengkonversi suhu yang terukur ke dalam besaran tegangan.
  13. 13. 13 2.6. Deskripsi Hardware 2.3.1. Arduino Uno Gambar 2.2 Arduino Uno Arduino Uno R3 adalah development board microcontroller yang berbasis chip ATmega328P. Board tersebut befungsi sebagai area prototyping sirkuit mikrokontroler. Arduino uno memiliki 14 pin digital input/output dimana 6 diantaranya merupakan output PWM, 6 pin input analog menggunakan crystal 16 Mhz, koneksi USB, jack listrik, header ICSP dan tombol reset. Elemen tersebut adalah yang diperlukan dalam sebuah rangkaian mikrokontroller. Spesifikasi : Chip Mikrokontroler ATmega328P Tegangan Operasi 5V Tegangan Input (recommended, via jack DC) 7 – 12 V Tegangan Input (limit, via jack DC) 6 – 20 V Digital I/O pin 14 buah, 6 diantaranya PWM Analog Input pin 6 buah Arus DC per pin I/O 20 mA Arus DC per 3.3 pin 50 mA Memory Flash 32 KB. Dengan 0,5 KB untuk bootloader SRAM 2 KB EEPROM 1 KB Clock Speed 16 MHz Dimensi 68.8 mm x 53.4 mm Berat 25 g
  14. 14. 14 2.3.2. MOSFET Gambar 2.3 2.3.3. LAMPU DC Lampu DC yang digunakan adalah lampu DC dengan tegangan 7,2 volt DC dan arus 0,5 Ampere.
  15. 15. 15 2.3.4. Fan Spesifikasi : Tegangan 5V Daya 1,4 Watt Speed 4000 RPM Noise 33 dB Dimensi 50 mm x 50 mm x 15 mm Berat 49 gr 2.3.5. LM35 Gambar 2.3 Spesifikasi :
  16. 16. 16 2.7. Deskripsi Software Software yang digunakan dalam realisasi produk ini yaitu program arduino yang di hubungkan ke matlab dan MATLAB sebagai software untuk design kendali yang akan menghasilkan nilai PID awal yang nantinya akan di tuning.
  17. 17. 17 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan • Pengendali suhu ruangan menggunakan Arduino Uno sebagai controller dengan menggunakan metode PID memerlukan beberapa perangkat utama yaitu perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak. • Perangkat keras yang diperlukan terdiri dari : Arduino Uno, MOSFET, lampu DC, fan dan LM35. • Perangkat lunak yang diperlukan terdiri dari : Program Arduino dan MATLAB. 3.2 Penutup Demikian dokumen B200 ini dibuat untuk selanjutnya dapat dijadikan acuan untuk pengembangan-pengembangan bagi tahapan dan dokumentasi berikutnya.
  18. 18. 18 POLITEKNIK NEGERI BANDUNG PROGRAM STUDI TEKNIK ELEKTRONIKA Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Lembar Sampul Dokumen Judul Dokumen Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET dan Sensor LM35 Jenis Dokumen Proposal Nomor Dokumen B300.01 Nomor Revisi 01 Nama File B300_151311029_sitifauziah.docx Tanggal Penerbitan 28 April 2017 Unit Penerbit Jumlah Halaman 7 (Termasuk Lembar Sampul) Data Pengusul Pengusul Nama Siti Fauziah NIM 151311029 Tanda Tangan Tanggal 28 April 2017 Lembaga Politeknik Negeri Bandung Alamat Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Telepon : 022- 2013789 Faks : 022-2013889 Email : polban@polban.ac.id
  19. 19. 19 DAFTAR ISI BAB I : PENGANTAR............................................................................................................20 1.3. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen.............................................................................................20 1.4. Tujuan Penulisan .......................................................................................................20 BAB II: PEMBAHASAN........................................................................................................21 2.1Pendahuluan.................................................................................................................21 2.2 Perancangan Perangkat Lunak....................................................................................21 a. Perancangan Program ..........................................................................................21 b. Perancangan Sistem Kendali ...............................................................................22 2.3 Perancangan Perangkat Keras.....................................................................................22 a. Perancangan Mekanik..........................................................................................22 b. Perancangan Elektronik.......................................................................................23 BAB III : PENUTUP ...............................................................................................................24 3.1 Kesimpulan.................................................................................................................24 3.2 Penutup .......................................................................................................................24
  20. 20. 20 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.3. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B300 ini berisi perancangan dari produk Pengendali Suhu Ruangan Berbasis Arduino dengan driver lampu berupa MOSFET dan feedback sensor LM35. Produk ini akan menjadi hasil dari tugas akhir mata kuliah Sistem Kendali Digital, Elektronika Industri 2 dan Instrumentasi Elektronika. Hal yang dibahas dalam dokumen B300 ini diantaranya mengenai perancangan alat yang dibuat yang terdiri dari perancangan perangkat lunak berupa penjelasan perancangan program dan perancangan sistem kendali serta perancangan perangkat keras berupa perancangan mekanik dan perancangan elektronik. 1.4. Tujuan Penulisan Tujuan dari penulisan dokumen B300 ini sebagai lanjutan dari pengembangan proposal B200 untuk selanjutnya menjadi acuan bagi penyusunan proposal B400. Selain itu dokumen ini juga bertujuan untuk memberikan pemahaman pada pembaca mengenai produk yang akan dibuat serta perancangan perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak yang digunakan.
  21. 21. 21 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.1 Pendahuluan Pada bab ini dijelaskan mengenai pengembangan proposal dari proyek yang akan dibuat yaitu berupa pengembangan bagian perangkat lunak yang terdiri dari program arduino dan diagram sistem kendali serta perangkat kerasnya yang terdiri dari perancangan mekanik dan elektroniknya. Dalam pengembangan selanjutnya tidak menutup kemungkinan bahwa akan diadakan perubahan atau modifikasi baik dalam perangkat keras atau perangkat lunak demi memaksimalkan hasil dari proyek yang dibuat. 2.2 Perancangan Perangkat Lunak 2.2.1 Perancangan Program Arduino START INISIALISASI Input Nilai Awal Baca SV Baca PV Hitung Error Hitung PID Suhu diatur sesuai PID Menampilkan Hasil Pembacaam Suhu
  22. 22. 22 Gambar 3.1 Flowchart Program 2.2.2 Perancangan Sistem Kendali Gambar 3.2 Blok Diagram Sistem kendali 2.3 Perancangan Perangkat Keras 2.3.6. Perancangan Mekanik Secara keseluruhan hasil proyek ini akan terdiri dari sebuah modul berukuran 30 cm x 20 cm yang didalamnya berisi rangkaian elektronik kendali lampu manual dengan setting potensiometer saja. Modul ini akan memiliki port khusus untuk masukan arduino sebagai kendali digitalnya. Secara mekanis dapat digambarkan sebagai berikut : Gambar 3.3 Desain Mekanik
  23. 23. 23 2.3.7. Perancangan Elektronik Gambar 3.1 Rangkaian Elektronika Proyek
  24. 24. 24 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan • Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET dan Sensor LM35 memerlukan beberapa perangkat utama yaitu perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak. • Perangkat keras yang diperlukan terdiri dari : Arduino Uno, MOSFET, lampu DC, fan dan LM35. • Perangkat lunak yang diperlukan terdiri dari : Program Arduino dan MATLAB. • Perancangan perangkat keras pada proyek ini menggunakan sebuah modul untuk kendali lampu DC dengan MOSFET yang akan disaklar untuk bagian kendali digital menggunakan Arduino. • Perancangan perangkat lunaknya yaitu dengan program pada Arduino yang intinya adalah proses perhitungan PID. 3.2 Penutup Demikian dokumen B300 ini dibuat untuk selanjutnya dapat dijadikan acuan untuk pengembangan-pengembangan bagi tahapan dan dokumentasi berikutnya.
  25. 25. 25 POLITEKNIK NEGERI BANDUNG PROGRAM STUDI TEKNIK ELEKTRONIKA Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Lembar Sampul Dokumen Judul Dokumen Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET danSensor LM35 Jenis Dokumen ProposalPengembangan Nomor Dokumen B400. Nomor Revisi Nama File B400_151311029_sitifauziah.docx Tanggal Penerbitan 19 Mei 2017 Unit Penerbit Jumlah Halaman 11 (Termasuk Lembar Sampul) Data Pengusul Pengusul Nama Siti Fauziah NIM 151311029 TandaTangan Tanggal 19 Mei 2017 Lembaga Politeknik Negeri Bandung Alamat Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Telepon : 022- 2013789 Faks : 022-2013889 Email : polban@polban.ac.id
  26. 26. 26 DAFTAR ISI BAB I :PENGANTAR.............................................................................................................27 1.5. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen.............................................................................................27 1.6. Tujuan Penulisan .......................................................................................................27 BAB II: PEMBAHASAN........................................................................................................28 2.8. Pendahuluan...............................................................................................................28 2.9. PengujianSistemper-bagian .......................................................................................28 c. PengujianKomponen SV(Potensiometer)............................................................28 d. PengujianDisplay LCD........................................................................................29 e. Pengujian Driver (MOSFET) ..............................................................................29 f. Pengujian Actuator (Lampu) ..............................................................................31 g. Pengujian Sensor LM35 ......................................................................................33 BAB III : PENUTUP ...............................................................................................................35 3.1 Kesimpulan.................................................................................................................35 3.2 Penutup .......................................................................................................................35
  27. 27. 27 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.5. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B400 ini berisi data hasilpengujian per-blokdari produk Pengendali Suhu Ruangan Berbasis Arduino dengan driver lampu berupa MOSFET danfeedback sensor LM35.Produk ini akanmenjadihasil dari tugas akhir mata kuliah Sistem Kendali Digital, Elektronika Industri 2 dan Instrumentasi Elektronika. 1.6. Tujuan Penulisan Tujuan dari penulisan dokumen B400 ini sebagai lanjutan dari pengembangan proposal B300 untuk selanjutnya menjadi acuan bagi penyusunan proposal B500. Selain itu dokumen ini juga bertujuan untuk acuan bahwa komponen – komponen yang digunakkan memberikan respon yang baik dan layak digunakkan.
  28. 28. 28 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.8. Pendahuluan Padababinidijelaskanmengenaipengembangan proposal berupa pengetesan tiap bagian nya, di cek apakah komponen memberikan respon yang baik sesuai teori atau tidak. Jika terdapat kekurangan misalnya noise, maka akan di filter untuk mendapat respon yang mulus. Semua komponen yang ditest akan dipakai pada saat realisasi kendali di dokumen B500 dan B600. 2.9. Pengujian Sistem per – bagian a. Test Komponen SV (Potensiometer) Pada project ini, komponen yang digunakan adalah potensiometer. Cara pengetesannya adalah dengan mem-plotkan sinyal dari SV pada pin A0 dari Arduino dan memastikan tidak ada noise pada sinyal. Hasilnya adalah sebagai berikut: Gambar 1.1 Sinyal plotter dari potensiometer Posisi Potensiometer (Ω) Minimum 0 Medium 118k Maksimum 232k Tabel 1.1 Nilai Potensiometer pada beberapa posisi
  29. 29. 29 b. Test display (LCD Plotter) Display LCD diuji dengan program penampil LCD pada arduino, dan hasilnya adalah sebagai berikut: Gambar 1.2 Tampilan Layar LCD c. Test Driver (MOSFET) Driver MOSFET diuji dengan mengubah – ubah nilai PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dari 0 sampai 255 dan mengamati nilai dari Vgs, Igs, Vds dan Ids, dan terlihat perbedaan nya adalah sebagai berikut : PWM VGS VDS IDS Kondisi Lampu 0 0 11.05 0
  30. 30. 30 50 1,8 9,9 0,115 100 3,5 7,5 0,2 150 5 5,1 0,28
  31. 31. 31 255 8,5 0,3 0,41 Tabel 1.2 Hasil pengamatan Driver dengan nilai PWM yang berbeda d. Test Actuator (Lampu DC Halogen 12 V) Sumber (V) Nyala Lampu Gambar 0 Mati
  32. 32. 32 6 Sedang 12 Terang
  33. 33. 33 2.10. Test Sensor Pengetesan dengan Suhu Ruangan Gambar 1.3 Respon Suhu sebelum di Filter Respon memiliki noise yang tinggi sehingga diperlukan filter. 𝑃𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑑𝑒 𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑦𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑠𝑙𝑖 (𝑇) 𝑅𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑘𝑡𝑢 𝑎𝑠𝑙𝑖 = 𝑃𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑑𝑒 𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑦𝑎𝑙 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑎𝑟 (𝑇𝑔) 𝑅𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑘𝑡𝑢 𝑔𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑎𝑟 𝑇 48,48 = 5 1350 T = 5 𝑥 48,48 1350 T = 0,1796 Jadikan menjadi dua dekadenya = 0,001796 Frekuensi (dalam Hz dan radian) f = 1 𝑇 = 1 0,1796 = 5,568 Hz f dalam rad = 2πf = 2 x 3,14 x 5,568 = 34,967 fc dua dekadenya = 0,34967
  34. 34. 34 Gambar 1.4 Respon Suhu sesudah di Filter Gambar 1.5 Gambar Pembacaan pada Serial Monitor
  35. 35. 35 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan • Block yang diukur adalah bagain SV (potensiometer), Display LCD,Driver (MOSFET), Actuator (Lampu Halogen DC), dan Sensor LM35. • Semua pengujian menunjukkan komponen yang digunakan dalam keadaan baik dan sesuai dengan nilai – nilai standar teoretis. 3.2 Penutup Demikian dokumen B400 ini dibuat untuk selanjutnya dapat dijadikan acuan untuk pengembangan-pengembangan bagi tahapan dan dokumentasi berikutnya.
  36. 36. 36 POLITEKNIK NEGERI BANDUNG PROGRAM STUDI TEKNIK ELEKTRONIKA Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Lembar Sampul Dokumen Judul Dokumen Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET danSensor LM35 Jenis Dokumen ProposalPengembangan Nomor Dokumen B500 Nomor Revisi Nama File B500_151311029_sitifauziah Tanggal Penerbitan 02 Juni 2017 Unit Penerbit Jumlah Halaman 7 (Termasuk Lembar Sampul) Data Pengusul Pengusul Nama Siti Fauziah NIM 151311029 TandaTangan Tanggal 02 Juni 2017 Lembaga Politeknik Negeri Bandung Alamat Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Telepon : 022- 2013789 Faks : 022-2013889 Email : polban@polban.ac.id
  37. 37. 37 DAFTAR ISI BAB I :PENGANTAR.............................................................................................................38 1.7. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen.............................................................................................38 1.8. Tujuan Penulisan .......................................................................................................38 BAB II: PEMBAHASAN........................................................................................................39 2.10. Pendahuluan………………………………………………………………......39 2.11. Linearisasi Sensor…………………………………………………………….39 2.12. Desain Kendali………………………………………………………………..40 BAB III : PENUTUP ...............................................................................................................42 3.1 Kesimpulan.................................................................................................................42 3.2 Penutup .......................................................................................................................42
  38. 38. 38 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.7. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B500 ini berisi data hasillinearisasi sensor suhu LM35 dan design kendali menggunakan metode Zieghler Nichols 1.Produk ini akanmenjadihasil dari tugas akhir mata kuliah Sistem Kendali Digital, Elektronika Industri 2 dan Instrumentasi Elektronika. 1.8. Tujuan Penulisan Tujuan dari penulisan dokumen B500 ini sebagai lanjutan dari dokumen B400 untuk selanjutnya menjadi acuan bagi penyusunan proposal B600 yang didalamnya berisi proses tuning sampai respon yang dihasilkan memiliki nilai – nilai parameter seperti rise time yang kecil, tidak ada overshot, dll.
  39. 39. 39 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.11. Pendahuluan Padababinidijelaskanmengenailinearisasi sensor suhu LM35 untuk mengetahui bahwa sensor yang digunakan berjalan dengan baik dan masih pada sifat – sifat standarnya. Selain itu juga berisi proses design kendali untuk mendapatkan parameter – parameter PID. 2.12. Linearisasi Sensor Linearisasi sensor dilakukan dengan cara mengukur nilai suhu hasil pembacaan Thermometer dan Sensor LM35 yang ditampilkan pada serial monitor arduino dan dinyatakan dengan variabel x (pembacaan nilai suhu pada LM35) dan y (pembacaan nilai suhu pada thermometer). Nilai ini didapat dengan membandingkan hasil pembacaan keduanya berdasarkan perubahan nilai PWM yang diberikan. Berikut perhitungan linearisasi sensor dengan persamaan linearisasi. PWM y (Suhu pada Thermometer) [o C] x (Suhu pada LM35) [o C] 100 51 52,43 200 54 56,88 Tabel 2.2.1 Data Linearisasi Sensor LM35 y = mx + b • Saat diberi nilai PWM = 100 y =mx + b 51 = m52,43 + b ............................................... (1) • Saat diberi nilai PWM = 200 y = mx + b 54 = m56,88 + b ............................................... (2) Eliminasi persamaan (2) dan (1) : 54 = m56,88 + b ............................................... (2) 51 = m52,43 + b ............................................... (1)_ 3 = 4,45 m m = 3 4,45 m = 0,67 .......................................................... (3) Substitusikan persamaan (3) pada persamaan (2) : 54 = m56,88 + b ............................................... (2) b = 54 – 56,88m b = 54 – (56,88 x 0,67) b = 54 – 38,1096 b = 15,89
  40. 40. 40 2.13. Design Kendali a. Pengambilan data Gambar 2.3.1 Respon Natural Waktuplotter = 1315detik Waktu real = 999detik b. Proses Design Gambar 2.3.2Proses Design
  41. 41. 41 c. Proses Perhitungan Dari pengambilan data didapat : X1 = 65 X2 = 80 X3 = 560 L = X2 – X1 = 80 –65 = 15 T = X3 – X2 = 560 –80= 480 Nilai – nilaitersebutberdasarkanwaktupadaplotter.Nilai L dan T kemudiandikonversikankedalamwaktu real, sehinggamenjadi : tPLOTTER : t REAL = 1315 : 999 L REAL = 0,7597 x L PLOTTER = 0,7597 x 15 = 11,3955 T REAL = 0,7597 x T PLOTTER = 0,7597 x 480 = 364,656 Kp = 1,2 x 𝑇 𝐿 = 1,2 x 364,656 11,3955 = 38,4 Ti = 2 x L = 2 x 11,3955 = 22,791 Td = 0,5 x L = 0,5 x 11,3955 = 5,69775
  42. 42. 42 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan • Proses design kendali dilakukan dengan metode Zieghler Nichols 1. • Parameter hasil design yang didapat yaitu Kp = 38,4; Ti = 22,791; dan Td = 5,69775. 3.2 Penutup Demikian dokumen B500 ini dibuat untuk selanjutnya dapat dijadikan acuan untuk penyusunan dokumen B600.
  43. 43. 43 POLITEKNIK NEGERI BANDUNG PROGRAM STUDI TEKNIK ELEKTRONIKA Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Lembar Sampul Dokumen Judul Dokumen Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET danSensor LM35 Jenis Dokumen Nomor Dokumen B600 Nomor Revisi Nama File B600_151311029_sitifauziah Tanggal Penerbitan 02 Juni 2017 Unit Penerbit Jumlah Halaman 8 (Termasuk Lembar Sampul) Data Pengusul Pengusul Nama Siti Fauziah NIM 151311029 TandaTangan Tanggal 02 Juni 2017 Lembaga Politeknik Negeri Bandung Alamat Jln. Gegerkalong Hilir, Ds. Ciwaruga Bandung 40012, Kotak Pos 1234, Telepon (022) 2013789, Fax. (022) 2013889 Telepon : 022- 2013789 Faks : 022-2013889 Email : polban@polban.ac.id
  44. 44. 44 DAFTAR ISI BAB I : PENGANTAR............................................................................................................45 1.9. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen...................................................................................45 1.10. Tujuan Penulisan……………………………………………………………...45 BAB II: PEMBAHASAN........................................................................................................46 2.13. Pendahuluan…………………………………………………………………..46 2.14. Realisasi Design……………………………………………………………….46 2.15. Proses Tuning …………………………………………………………………47 2.16. Pengujian Sistem………………………………………………………………49 BAB III : PENUTUP ...............................................................................................................50 3.1 Kesimpulan.....................................................................................................50 3.2 Penutup ...........................................................................................................50
  45. 45. 45 BAB I PENGANTAR 1.9. Ringkasan Isi Dokumen Dokumen B600 ini berisi data realisasi hasil design, proses tuning serta pengujian pada sistem untuk membuktikan kehandalan sistem.Produk ini adalahhasil dari tugas akhir mata kuliah Sistem Kendali Digital, Elektronika Industri 2 dan Instrumentasi Elektronika. 1.10. Tujuan Penulisan Tujuan dari penulisan dokumen B600 ini sebagai hasil akhir dari proyekPengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET danSensor LM35.
  46. 46. 46 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.14. Pendahuluan Padababinidijelaskanmengenaiproses tuning dimulai dengan menggunakan parameter hasil design ZN1 sampai pada tuning akhir sehingga didapat respon dengan parameter – parameter seperti rise time yang kecil, tidak ada overshot, dll disertai gangguan pada sistem berupa kipas untuk menguji kehandalan sistem. 2.15. Realisasi Design Kp = 38.4 Ti = 22.791 Td = 5.69775 Gambar 2.2.1 Respon Hasil Design Respon ini memiliki rise time yang bagus tetapi terdapat overshot dan settling time yang besar. Nilai Ti di naikkan dan nilai Td diturunkan untuk mengurangi overshot dan settling time.
  47. 47. 47 2.16. Proses Tuning Tuning dilakukan pada PID Tipe A yaitu Backward Difference. • Tuning 1 Kp = 38.4 Ti = 40 Td = 3.5 Gambar 2.3.1 Respon Hasil Tuning 1 Respon diatas memiliki rise time dan settling time besar. Nilai Ti dikurangi untuk memperbaiki rise time. • Tuning 2 KP = 28 Ti = 36 Td = 3.5
  48. 48. 48 Gambar 2.3.2 Respon Hasil Tuning 2 Rise time sudah cukup kecil, tetapi respon menjadi memiliki settling time yang besar kembali. Nilai Kp dan Ti dinaikkan untuk memperbaiki rise time, mengurangi overshot dan settling time. • Tuning akhir KP = 50 Ti = 36.5 Td = 3.5 Gambar 2.3.3 Respon Hasil Tuning Akhir
  49. 49. 49 Hasil tuning akhir menunjukkan respon yang baik. Rise time kecil, tidak ada overshot dan settling time. 2.17. Pengujian Sistem Gambar 2.3.4 Respon saat diberi gangguan Respon diatas merupakan respon hasil kendali dengan parameter Kp, Ti dan Td yang sama dengan Tuning Akhir. Respon kemudian diberi gangguan berupa kipas 12V dan respon tidak menunjukkan perubahan. Artinya respon memiliki kehandalan yang bagus.
  50. 50. 50 BAB III PENUTUP 3.1 Kesimpulan Berdasarkan data hasil percobaan dan analisis data, maka dapat disimpulkan bahwa : • Kenaikkan nilai Ti menyebabkan overshot dan settling time berkurang. • Pengurangan nilai Ti menyebabkan rise time mengecil. • Kenaikkan Kp menyebabkan rise time mengecil. • Respon menunjukan kendali yang bagus saat nilai Kp = 50; Ti = 36.5; Td = 3.5 3.2 Penutup Demikian dokumen B600 ini dibuat sebagai hasil dari produk Pengendali Suhu Ruangan berbasis Arduino dengan MOSFET dan Sensor LM35.
  51. 51. 51 LAMPIRAN Curiculum Vitae A. IdentitasDiri 1 NamaLengkap Siti Fauziah 2 JenisKelamin Perempuan 3 Program Studi D3 TeknikElektronika 4 NIM 151311029 5 TempatTanggalLahir Tasikmalaya, 13 September 1996 6 E-mail fauziah.siti13@gmail.com 7 NomorTelepon/HP 082217611200 8 Alamat Kp. Sindangsari Ds. Sukasukur Kec. Mangunreja Kab. Tasikmalaya B. RiwayatPendidikan SD SMP SMA NamaInstitusi SDN Sukasukur SMPN 1 Salawu SMA Negeri1 Singaparna Jurusan - - IPA Tahunmasuk- Lulus 2003 -2009 2009 -2012 2012 -2015
  52. 52. 52 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Zharfan, Fauzan. 2017. Pengendali Suhu Menggunakan Arduino UNO Dengan Metoda PID. Bandung. Politeknik Negeri Bandung. Nathanael, Kevin. 2016. Miniatur Kontrol Suhu dengan Kendali PID. Bandung. Politeknik Negeri Bandung. Setiowati, Reni. 2016. Sistem Kendali Suhu Ruangan Menggunakan Metode PID dengan Sensor LM35. Bandung. Politeknik Negeri Bandung. Ecadio. Mengenal Arduino Uno R3.Diakses pada 31 Maret 2017. http://ecadio.com/mengenal-dan-belajar-arduino-uno-r3 IRF 540N. Diakses pada 22 Maret 2017. www.alldatasheet.com

×