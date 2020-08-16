Successfully reported this slideshow.
SUBMITTED TO : SUBMITTED BY : Dr. Parminder kaur Shivani 5406 *
*Food toxins are natural substances covering a large variety of molecules, generated by fungi, algae, plants, or bacteria ...
* * Naturally produced by living organisms. * Not harmful to the organisms themselves but they may be toxic to other creat...
* Nitrogen containing compound produced by potato family (Solanaceae). * Active as pesticides and fungicides. * Produced b...
- Mild gastrointestinal effects. - Generally begins within 8-10 hours of ingestion & are resolved within 1 or 2 days. - Sy...
- Glycoalkaloids concentrations above 200mg/kg are associated with : Bitter taste Burning sensation in throat and mouth ...
These alkaloids are not destroyed by cooking, baking and frying. The best way to minimize the hazards from these toxins ...
* * Natural plant toxins that are present in several plants, most of which are consumed by humans. *Serves as important ch...
* * Toxicity occurs in humans at doses b/w 0.5-3.5 mg/kg body wt. * When cyanogenic plants are ingested by humans, enzymes...
Fruits containing Cyanogenic glycosides
* * Sulfur containing compound found in cruciferous vegetables. * found in cabbage, broccoli, turnip, cauliflower etc. * i...
* * Mushrooms contain several toxins like amatoxin, muscimol and muscarine. * can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, confusion, vi...
- Fatal poisoning is usually associated with delayed onset of symptoms which are very severe, with toxic effect on the liv...
* * Present in parsnips, celery roots, citrus plants (lemon, grapefruit etc.) * it is a stress toxin, release in response ...
- can cause gastrointestinal problems. - also able to cause severe skin reactions under sunlight.
* *present mainly in legumes. Proteinceous in nature. Also k/as lectins or phytoagglutins. * have ability to agglutinate t...
*Can cause severe stomach ache, vomiting & diarrhoea. *Lectins destroy when beans are soaked for atleast 5-6 hrs & then bo...
* *It occurs in cottonseed in free and bound forms. *Free gossypol is toxic entity and causes organ damage, cardiac failur...
* *Produced by certain type of molds. *Cereals, oilseeds, spices, tree nuts, moldy fruits and vegetables can be contaminat...
- Cause serious damage to liver, kidney and nervous system. - Often carcinogenic and mutagenic. - Most potent mycotoxin is...
* *Produced by certain species of Aspergillus ( A. flavus and A. parasiticus ). *Indicative of carcinogenic properties. *C...
*The major aflatoxins of concern are B1, B2, G1 and G2 usually found together in various proportions. *The major metabolic...
* *Cucurbits, the gourd family (cucuritaceae) like squash, zucchini, cucumber, pumpkin etc may contain cucurbitacin toxin....
* *Ergot ( Clavicep purpurea )is a fungus that grows on rye and less commonly on other grasses such as wheat and causes di...
* * Lathyrus sativus or Kesari dal contains a neurotoxin called BOAA. Also known as ODAP ( oxalyl diamino propionic acid )...
* * Argemone seeds(weed) of Argemone mexicana grow along with mustard seeds. * Argemone oil contain toxin Sanguinarine tha...
* 1.Ciguatera poisoning : food poisoning most typically caused by larger and older fish that live in warm ocean waters. * ...
2. Tetrodotoxin Poisoning : Potent neurotoxin found in fish of the family Tetrodontidae. * Concentrated in the ovaries (eg...
3. Scombroid (histamine) fish poisoning : *Scombroid or histamine poisoning is the result of inadequate temperature contro...
* * Chemical compounds that can enter into food intentionally or accidently and can affect the human body.
* *Food additives are substances added to food to preserve flavor or enhance its taste, appearance, or other qualities.
* *A flavor enhancer often found in soups, seasonings and many restaurant foods. * it is known to overexcite brain cells i...
* *Artificial sweeteners are made with chemicals known to be neurotoxins and carcinogens, affecting brain function. *Some ...
* *HFCS is a highly refined sweetener that’s found in most processed foods. *This additive is so calorie-dense it’s one of...
* * These food additives are used to preserve, flavor, and add color to processed meats to stop bacterial growth. *They’re...
* *Used in food to enhance the taste and extend the shelf life. *trans fats are dangerous because they increase the body’s...
* * These compounds are usually used to preserve dry fruits, canned fruits, corn syrup, pepper, canned olives and wine and...
* *Red #40: Found in many foods to alter color. All modern food dyes are derived from petroleum. A carcinogen that is link...
* * Green #3: Used in candy and beverages. May cause bladder tumors. *Yellow #5: Used in desserts, candy and baked goods. ...
* * Propyl gallate is generally used in meat products, pickles, sauces and even chewing gums. *It is a harmful preservativ...
* * A commonly used agent in the ripening process is calcium carbide. Most commonly used for welding purposes. * Calcium c...
Food toxins
Food toxins
Food toxins
Food toxins
