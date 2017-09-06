How to use buffer to manage social media accounts shelyn lim

HOW TO USE TO MANAGE SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Open your web browser. © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Type www.buffer.com and press enter © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Why use Buffer? © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Sign up for free” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Sign up with Twitter © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Or Sign up with facebook © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Or sign up with Linkedin © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Or with different account © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Sign up” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Buffer dashboard © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Select an account to connect to buffer © 2017 Shelyn Lim
You can connect “twitter” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Facebook Profile, Page and Group © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Linkedin Profile and Page © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Google Profile and Page © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Pinterest © 2017 Shelyn Lim
And Instagram © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Let’s try to connect instagram account © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Connect” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Login using instragram account © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Authorize” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Continue” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
You need to install and open Buffer on your mobile device for this to work. © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Get buffer for android” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Or click “Get Buffer for iOS” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Continue” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Here’s how it works: © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Compose and plan your post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Receive a push notification © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Select “Open in instagram” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Complete and share your post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Finish” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Your instagram is now added in buffer © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Create Reminders © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Type a text to post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Or add a photo or video © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Add Queue” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Share Next © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Share Now © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Or Schedule Post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Select a date to post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Schedule” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Sample scheduled post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click here to see past reminders © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Sample of For Review post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
You can Delete the post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Edit © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Or Approve © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Let’s go to Analytics © 2017 Shelyn Lim
View recent posts © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Most Popular © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Least Popular © 2017 Shelyn Lim
All posts © 2017 Shelyn Lim
You can select days to view posts © 2017 Shelyn Lim
90, 30, and 7 days, yesterday, or today © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Apply” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
To view post analysis in a file © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Export” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
The file is exported in csv format © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Sample file exported © 2017 Shelyn Lim
You can see also how many likes and comments on the post itself © 2017 Shelyn Lim
To recycle a post click “Re-Buffer” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Add to queue the post you want to re-buffer © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Posting Schedule © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Add and edit posting schedules © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Link Shortening © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Choose one of the link shorteners if your links are a little long © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Or use Bit.ly © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Manage Team Member © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Add your team to save more time © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Try reconnecting this account if posts are failing © 2017 Shelyn Lim
To remove all queued posts from this account © 2017 Shelyn Lim
To remove this social account © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “+” to connect another account © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Let’s connect Facebook © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Provide password © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Continue” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Continue” again © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Ok” to allow © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Facebook account is now connected with buffer © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Type texts to post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Or add a photo or video © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Share up to 4 images © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Click “Add to Queue” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Share Next, Share Now, Or schedule Post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Let’s try Share now © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Let’s try Schedule Post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Select date and Click “Schedule” © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Sample for Scheduled Post © 2017 Shelyn Lim
For Review Posts © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Delete, Edit or Approve © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Content Inbox © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Analytics © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Posts © 2017 Shelyn Lim
Analysis and insights of posts © 2017 Shelyn Lim
×