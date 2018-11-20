Successfully reported this slideshow.
6, Itaconic acid is a raw material for the production of citraconic acid, mesaconic acid, itaconic anhydride and the like.
An important chemical synthesis intermediate

An important chemical synthesis intermediate
An important chemical synthesis intermediate

  1. 1. An important chemical synthesis intermediate - Itaconic acid Itaconic acid is called methylidene succinic acid, methylene succinic acid. Itaconic acid is an unsaturated dibasic organic acid. It contains unsaturated double bonds and has active chemical properties. Itaconic acid can be polymerized by itself and also can be polymerized with other monomers, such as acrylonitrile. Itaconic acid can carry out various addition reactions, esterification reactions and polymerization reactions. For the reason that, itaconic acid is an important raw material for the chemical synthesis industry and an important raw material for chemical production too. 1, Itaconic acid and its polymer can be made into a high-efficiency deodorant by adding a small amount of natural substances. It can react with acid odorous substances such as ammonia, amine alkaline odor and hydrogen sulfide, and can also be made into paper with deodorizing function , plastic film and other products. 2, Itaconic acid and styrene and butadiene copolymer can be made into SBR latex, and it can be used for paper coating, making paper tough and
  2. 2. printed patterns bright; it can be used in metal, concrete coatings, easy to color and not affected by natural conditions; Used in paint additives to improve paint quality; used in carpet sizing to make synthetic carpets durable. 3, Itaconic acid is polymerized with acrylic acid or methacrylic acid or its ester to form a resin for surface coating and emulsion paint. As a leather coating, itaconic acid can increase the plasticity of leather ;and it is used as an adhesive for automobiles, electrical appliances and cold storage, which has the advantages of strong adhesion, beautiful color and weather resistance; it can be made by adding multivalent metal oxides Dental adhesive with good extrusion performance, strong adhesion and good physiological adaptability; adding chloroalkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride can be made into water-soluble coatings for food packaging materials, reducing packaging materials Surface bacterial contamination. 4, Itaconic acid is made into esters, and it can be used in paints, weakly acidic ion exchange resins, lubricant additives, binders and plasticizers, powdered plastics and sealants. 5, Itaconic acid used in other derivatives can be used as pharmaceuticals, cosmetic agents, lubricants, thickeners, herbicides and improve the performance of silk wool.
  3. 3. 6, Itaconic acid is a raw material for the production of citraconic acid, mesaconic acid, itaconic anhydride and the like.

