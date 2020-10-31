Accident and prevention - Types - management.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Accident and Prevention Community Health Nursing
Prevention Types Epidemiology Deﬁnition CONTENT 1 2 3 4
Deﬁnition 1
Deﬁnition • • • an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally, typically resulting in damage or in...
Injury • • Injuries are caused by acute exposure to physical agents such as mechanical energy, heat, electricity, chemical...
Epidemiology 2
Like other disease accidents are also having - Natural history of and agent host and environmental factors. Epidemiology o...
Leading causes of death in world 2004 2030 Rank Disease or Injury 1 Ischaemic heart disease 2 Cerebrovascular disease 3 Lo...
How to measure the problem of accident • • • Mortality - No. of death Morbidity - Slight injury or Serious injury Disabili...
Types 4
Types of accident • • • • • Road traﬃc accidents Domestic accidents - Drowning, Burn, Fall Industrial accidents Railway ac...
Causes Accidents are complex phenomenon with multiple causation. Etiological are classiﬁed into - Human Environment Psycho...
Human factor • • • • • • • • Age -15 - 44 Years (50% mortality) Sex - more in males Education - low educational status Med...
Psychological factors • • • • • • • Lack of experience Risk taking behavior Defective judgement Delay in decision Aggressi...
Environmental factors • • • • • Related to road - Defective and narrow road, poor lighting, speed breakers Related to vehi...
Best buys in road safety • • • • • • • • • Speed reduction Seat‐belts Child‐restraints Helmets No drinking and driving Low...
Violence • • • • • Over 1.5 million deaths per year. Suicide and homicide account for more than 80% of violence‐related de...
Prevention • • • • • Violence is preventable and its impacts can be reduced Individuals can beneﬁt from violence preventio...
Domestic Accidents • • • • • • • Falls Burns Drowning Poisoning Injuries from sharp or pointed instruments Bites and other...
Fall Related Injuries • Falls usually in and around the home, with signiﬁcant proportion being associated with fall from h...
Prevention related to fall injury • • In relation to fall related injuries among young children, increased supervision of ...
Burn Related Injuries • • • In China and particularly India, ﬁre related injuries clearly outweigh scald‐related injuries....
Prevention & Control of Burn related injuries • • These interventions include– separating cooking areas from living areas,...
Drowning • • • • Drowning incidents: In low middle income countries are associated with every day activities near water bo...
Prevention and Control of Accidents & Injuries • • • • A cycle of surveillance Risk factor identiﬁcation Intervention impl...
THANK YOU Have a safe journey✈
Accident and prevention - Types - management.
Accident and prevention - Types - management.
Accident and prevention - Types - management.
Accident and prevention - Types - management.
Accident and prevention - Types - management.
Accident and prevention - Types - management.
Accident and prevention - Types - management.
Accident and prevention - Types - management.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Accident and prevention - Types - management.

5 views

Published on

Accident and its prevention. Community Health Nursing. Prevention.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Accident and prevention - Types - management.

  1. 1. Accident and Prevention Community Health Nursing
  2. 2. Prevention Types Epidemiology Deﬁnition CONTENT 1 2 3 4
  3. 3. Deﬁnition 1
  4. 4. Deﬁnition • • • an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally, typically resulting in damage or injury. an event that happens by chance or that is without apparent or deliberate cause. An “Accident” is deﬁned as an unplanned event that results in personal injury or property damage. An incident is deﬁned as an unplanned event that does not result in personal injury but may result in property damage or is worthy of recording.
  5. 5. Injury • • Injuries are caused by acute exposure to physical agents such as mechanical energy, heat, electricity, chemicals, and ionizing radiation interacting with the body in amounts or at rates that exceed the threshold of human tolerance. (by W.H.O.) In some cases (for example, drowning and frostbite), injuries result from the sudden lack of essential agents such as oxygen or heat” (by W. H.O.)
  6. 6. Epidemiology 2
  7. 7. Like other disease accidents are also having - Natural history of and agent host and environmental factors. Epidemiology of injuries - Pathologic condition Host Agent Vector/ Vehicle Interaction Malaria Human Plasmodium Vivax Mosquito Bite Skull fracture Human Mechanical energy Motorcycle Crash
  8. 8. Leading causes of death in world 2004 2030 Rank Disease or Injury 1 Ischaemic heart disease 2 Cerebrovascular disease 3 Lower respiratory infections 4 COPD 5 Diarrhoeal diseases 6 HIV/AIDS 7 Tuberculosis 8 Trachea, bronchus, lung cancer 9 Road traﬃc injuries 10 Prematurity & low‐birth weight Rank Disease or Injury 1 Ischaemic heart disease 2 Cerebrovascular disease 3 COPD 4 Lower respiratory infections 5 Road traﬃc injuries 6 Trachea, bronchus, lung cancer 7 Diabetes mellitus 8 Hypertensive heart disease 9 Stomach cancer 10 HIV/AIDS
  9. 9. How to measure the problem of accident • • • Mortality - No. of death Morbidity - Slight injury or Serious injury Disability - Temporary or permanent disability
  10. 10. Types 4
  11. 11. Types of accident • • • • • Road traﬃc accidents Domestic accidents - Drowning, Burn, Fall Industrial accidents Railway accidents Violence
  12. 12. Causes Accidents are complex phenomenon with multiple causation. Etiological are classiﬁed into - Human Environment Psychological factors
  13. 13. Human factor • • • • • • • • Age -15 - 44 Years (50% mortality) Sex - more in males Education - low educational status Medical conditions -sudden illness, impaired vision, heart attack, etc. Fatigue Lack of protection- Helmet, seat belt, etc. Increased emotional tension Use of alcohol during driving
  14. 14. Psychological factors • • • • • • • Lack of experience Risk taking behavior Defective judgement Delay in decision Aggressiveness Poor perception Family dysfunction
  15. 15. Environmental factors • • • • • Related to road - Defective and narrow road, poor lighting, speed breakers Related to vehicle - high speed, poor maintained vehicle, large number of 2-3 vehicles, overcrowded buses, low driving standard Bad weather - fog, rain, etc Inadequate laws Mixed traﬃc- pedestrians, animals
  16. 16. Best buys in road safety • • • • • • • • • Speed reduction Seat‐belts Child‐restraints Helmets No drinking and driving Low cost engineering measures Safer vehicles Pre‐hospital Trauma care Slogans
  17. 17. Violence • • • • • Over 1.5 million deaths per year. Suicide and homicide account for more than 80% of violence‐related deaths 90% of deaths due to violence occur in low‐ and middle‐income countries Mainly impacts young, economically productive people The health impact of violence is not limited to physical injury
  18. 18. Prevention • • • • • Violence is preventable and its impacts can be reduced Individuals can beneﬁt from violence prevention programmes in schools Promoting positive, nurturing relationships within families can prevent violence Community programmes can play a role in preventing violence Societies can prevent violence by reducing risks such as alcohol, guns, and economic and gender inequality
  19. 19. Domestic Accidents • • • • • • • Falls Burns Drowning Poisoning Injuries from sharp or pointed instruments Bites and other injuries from animals Chemicals
  20. 20. Fall Related Injuries • Falls usually in and around the home, with signiﬁcant proportion being associated with fall from heights including rooftops and trees are common in younger people in developing countries.
  21. 21. Prevention related to fall injury • • In relation to fall related injuries among young children, increased supervision of children and the importance of appropriate ground surfacing to prevent playground injuries are effective and relevant. Multidisciplinary, multi‐factorial health and environment risk factor screening and intervention programs, both for community dwelling older people in general and for older people with known risk factors.
  22. 22. Burn Related Injuries • • • In China and particularly India, ﬁre related injuries clearly outweigh scald‐related injuries. Overall women are at greater risk of ﬁre related injuries than men. Environmental risk factors that have been identiﬁed include lack of water supply, storage of inﬂammable substances at home, cooking equipments in kitchen in the reach of children, and housing that is located in slums and congested areas.
  23. 23. Prevention & Control of Burn related injuries • • These interventions include– separating cooking areas from living areas, – including efforts to reduce the use of indoor ﬁres for cooking, – ensuring that cooking surfaces are at heights, – reducing the storage of ﬂammable substances in households, and – supervising young children more effectively. The introduction, monitoring, and enforcement of standards and codes for and the wearing of ﬁre retardant garments have also been proposed.
  24. 24. Drowning • • • • Drowning incidents: In low middle income countries are associated with every day activities near water bodies, including rivers, wells, and ponds; In developing countries being commonly associated with recreation or leisure activities. Men account for a higher proportion of drowning incidents, and children aged one to four and young people appear to be at greater risk. Those living in rural areas are at a greater risk than their urbancounterparts, probably indicating greater exposure to unprotected water surfaces.
  25. 25. Prevention and Control of Accidents & Injuries • • • • A cycle of surveillance Risk factor identiﬁcation Intervention implementation Evaluation.
  26. 26. THANK YOU Have a safe journey✈

×