Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMPARE STOCK BROKERS   Angel Broking vs Sharekhan  February 11, 2020  bestbrokingindia  angel broking, Angel Broking v...
Brokers Angel Broking Sharekhan Founded 1987 2000 Supported Exchange NSE, BSE, MCX and NCDEX BSE, NSE, MCX Brokerage Plans...
← Zerodha vs Sharekhan Angel Broking vs Zerodha → Account Opening Charges Angel Broing Sharekhan Trading Account Opening C...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Angel broking vs sharekhan stock broker comparison best broking india

16 views

Published on

Angel Broking vs Sharekhan, A side by side comparison of Brokerage & AMC charges, Demat, Trading Platforms and Various offers by Angel Broking vs Sharekhan

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Angel broking vs sharekhan stock broker comparison best broking india

  1. 1. COMPARE STOCK BROKERS   Angel Broking vs Sharekhan  February 11, 2020  bestbrokingindia  angel broking, Angel Broking vs Sharekhan, sharekhan  Edit Angel Broking vs Sharekhan, A side by side comparison of Brokerage & AMC charges, Demat, Trading Platforms and Various o ers by Angel Broking vs Sharekhan So many brokers are o ering stock trading & Demat services in India, which one is best, which one provides the services at the lowest price, provides best mobile trading application, the best research team, etc. All answers to your questions would be available here. Angel Broking vs Sharekhan Search Contact Us SUBMIT Categories COMPARE STOCK BROKERS STOCK BROKERS REVIEW Search  Name Email Mobile  STOCK BROKERS REVIEW COMPARE STOCK BROKERS MARKET NEWS CONTACT US
  2. 2. Brokers Angel Broking Sharekhan Founded 1987 2000 Supported Exchange NSE, BSE, MCX and NCDEX BSE, NSE, MCX Brokerage Plans Equity Delivery Brokerage Zero Brokerage 0.50% Equity Intraday Brokerage  20 per executed order 0.10% Equity Futures Brokerage   20 per executed order 0.10% Equity Options Brokerage   20 per executed order Rs.50 Per Lot Currency Futures Trading Brokerage   20 per executed order 0.10% Currency Options Trading Brokerage   20 per executed order Rs.30 Per Lot Commodity Futures Trading Brokerage   20 per executed order 0.03% Commodity Options Trading Brokerage   20 per executed order 0.03% Trading Platforms Web,(Desktop) Trading Platform Angel SpeedPro Sharekhan Web, Trade Tiger Mobile trading Platform Angel Broking App Shaekhan Mini, Sharekhan Mobile app Charges Recent Posts 5paisa vs Upstox 5paisa vs Alice Blue 5paisa vs Angel Broking 5paisa vs Zerodha 5paisa vs Sharekhan
  3. 3. ← Zerodha vs Sharekhan Angel Broking vs Zerodha → Account Opening Charges Angel Broing Sharekhan Trading Account Opening Charges (One Time) Free Free Trading Annual Maintenance Charges Free Free Demat Account Opening Charges (One Time) Rs. 0 Rs. 0 Demat Account Annual Maintenance Charges Free Rs. 400 Disclaimer: Brokerage, trading platforms & etc have been collected from website of respective stock brokers & others. Any discrepancy in above data please contact us. Angel Broking vs Upstox Angel Broking vs Zerodha Angel Broking vs 5paisa Angel Broking vs Alice Blue  Copyright © 2020 Best Broking India. All rights reserved. Theme: ColorMag by ThemeGrill. Powered by WordPress.

×