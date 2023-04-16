Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

anesthetic agents.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Gait Analysis - Components and Abnormalities.pptx
Mamunul Abedin
AOI Theory Study.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
Thyroid case.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
NEUROGENIC BLADDER.pptx
sumeetsingh837653
Carcinoma hypopharynx.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
The Supplement.pdf
AmanMudgal11
Managing Gout.pptx
ssuser2b7a9d
Anatomy & Physiology - LYMPHATIC SYSTEM PPT By wincy Thirumurugan
thiru murugan
1 of 44 Ad

anesthetic agents.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

anethetic agents and Nursing Care

anethetic agents and Nursing Care

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.3k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.4k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.2k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
862 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Gait Analysis - Components and Abnormalities.pptx
Mamunul Abedin
0 views
AOI Theory Study.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
Thyroid case.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
NEUROGENIC BLADDER.pptx
sumeetsingh837653
0 views
Carcinoma hypopharynx.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
The Supplement.pdf
AmanMudgal11
0 views
Managing Gout.pptx
ssuser2b7a9d
0 views
Anatomy & Physiology - LYMPHATIC SYSTEM PPT By wincy Thirumurugan
thiru murugan
0 views
DGIESP-2021.pdf - COVID.pdf
CesarGarcaMartnez1
0 views
oecdguidelinesfortoxicologystudies-180417193414 (11).pptx
AbhishekMahajan510050
0 views
RESEARCH.pptx
pratigya deuja
0 views
Sensory Receptors 2023 (2).pdf
Anaaya Batool
0 views
Nourishing Children Sustainably Using Locally Prepared Complementary Foods by...
Peace Chiamaka Ezekwem
0 views
abhishek ppt idc.pptx
AbhishekMahajan510050
0 views
Sinonasal mass.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
Phacoemulsification Prakash Bam.pptx
PrakashBam
0 views
1. Leadership.pptx
AhmadUllah71
0 views
Oral carcinoma. pptx.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
SOME PROBLEMS OF COM new.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
Medicinal Plants.pptx
Yashasvi Thakur
0 views
Gait Analysis - Components and Abnormalities.pptx
Mamunul Abedin
0 views
58 slides
AOI Theory Study.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
22 slides
Thyroid case.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
40 slides
NEUROGENIC BLADDER.pptx
sumeetsingh837653
0 views
59 slides
Carcinoma hypopharynx.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
36 slides
The Supplement.pdf
AmanMudgal11
0 views
70 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
18 slides
Advertisement

anesthetic agents.pptx

  1. 1. PREPARED BY SANAM KAMRAN Sanam Kamran Palijo
  2. 2.  By the completion of this section the learners will be able to:  1. Define the term anesthesia and anesthetic agents  2. Differentiate between different types of anesthesia  3. Identify the stages of general anesthesia  4. Describe Characteristics of general and local anesthetic agents.  5. Identify most commonly used anesthetic agents Sanam Kamran Palijo
  3. 3.  Discuss factors considered when choosing anesthetic agents.  Compare general and local anesthesia in terms of administration, client’s safety and nursing care.  Discuss the rationale for using adjunctive drugs before and during surgical procedures.  Describe the nursing role in related to anesthetics and adjunctive drugs.  Discuss the action, indication and side effects of neuro-muscular blocking agent Sanam Kamran Palijo
  4. 4.  Anesthesia Anesthesia is a medical procedure performed by administering drugs that cause loss of sensation.  Anesthetic Agents: Anesthetics are drugs used to cause complete or partial loss of sensation. These drugs are subdivided based on site of action and can either be general or local. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  5. 5.  Here is a table of commonly encountered anesthetic agents, their generic names, and brand names:  General Anesthetic Agents  Barbiturate Anesthetics  methohexital (Brevital)  thiopental (Penthothal)  Nonbarbiturate General Anesthetics  droperidol (Inapsine)  etomidate (Amidate)  fospropofol (Lusedra)  ketamine (Ketalar)  midazolam  propofol (Diprivan)  Anesthetic Gasses  nitrous oxide (blue) Sanam Kamran Palijo
  6. 6.  Volatile Liquids  desflurane (Suprane)  enflurane (Ethrane)  halothane (Fluothane)  isoflurane  sevoflurane (Ultane)  Local Anesthetic Agents  Esters  benzocaine (Dermoplast, Lanacane)  chloroprocaine (Nesacaine)  procaine (Novocaine)  tetracaine (Pontocaine) Sanam Kamran Palijo
  7. 7.  Amides  bupivacaine (Marcaine, Sensorcaine)  dibucaine (Nupercainal)  lidocaine (Dilocaine, Xylocaine, Solarcaine, Lidoderm, Octocaine)  mepivacaine (Carbocaine, Isocaine, Polocaine)  prilocaine (Citanest)  ropivacaine (Naropin). Sanam Kamran Palijo
  8. 8. 1: Local Anesthesia  Local anesthesia occurs when sensation is lost to a limited part of the body without loss of consciousness. They are very powerful nerve blockers and should not be absorbed systemically. Systemic absorption can lead to toxic effects on the nervous system and the heart Sanam Kamran Palijo
  9. 9. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  10. 10. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  11. 11. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  12. 12. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  13. 13. Contraindications and Cautions  The following are contraindications and cautions for the use of local anesthetics:  Allergy to anesthetics and parabens. To avoid hypersensitivity reactions.  Heart block. Could be exacerbated with systemic absorption  Shock. Can alter the local delivery and absorption of these drugs  Decreased plasma esterase. Can result in toxic levels of ester-type local anesthetics  Pregnancy, lactation. Potential adverse effects to fetus and baby. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  14. 14. Adverse Effects  use of local anesthetics may result to these adverse effects:  CNS: headache (especially with epidural and spinal anesthesia), restlessness, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, blurred vision, backache  CV: peripheral vasodilation, myocardial depression, arrhythmias, blood pressure changes  Respiratory: respiratory arrest  GI: nausea, vomiting  Loss of skin integrity, especially in patients who are unable to move Sanam Kamran Palijo
  15. 15.  General anesthesia involves the administration of combined different general anesthetic agents with the fewest adverse effects to achieve analgesia (loss of pain perception), unconsciousness (loss of awareness of one’s own surroundings), and amnesia (inability to recall what took place).  It also blocks the autonomic reflexes governing involuntary reflex response of the body to injury which can compromise cardiac, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and immune status.  Muscle reflexes are also blocked to prevent jerking movements that might interfere with surgical procedures. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  16. 16.  Widespread CNS depression can occur in individuals with the following risk factors:  CNS Factors: neurological diseases that may produce an abnormal reaction to the CNS-depressing and muscle-relaxing effects of general anesthetic agents like epilepsy, stroke, and myasthenia gravis.  Cardiovascular (CV) Factors: underlying CV diseases which can can be worsened by severe reactions to anesthesia (shock, hypotension, dysrhythmia, and ischemia) like coronary artery disease (CAD).  Respiratory Factors: obstructive pulmonary diseases that can complicate delivery of gas anesthetics, intubation, and mechanical ventilation like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis.  Renal and hepatic function: conditions that interfere with metabolism and excretion of anesthetics that could lead to prolonged anesthesia like acute renal failure and hepatitis. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  17. 17.  patient undergo predictable stages during administration of anesthesia. These steps are referred to as the depth of anesthesia:  Stage 1 – Analgesia Stage: Characterized by loss of pain sensation and with the patient still conscious and able to communicate.  Stage 2 – Excitement Stage: Period of excitement and often combative behavior with many signs of sympathetic stimulation.  Stage 3 – Surgical Anesthesia: Involves muscle relaxation, regular respirations, progressive loss of eye reflexes and pupil dilation. It is the stage in which surgery can be safely performed.  Stage 4 – Medullary Paralysis: Very deep CNS depression with loss of respiratory and vasomotor center stimuli, in which death can occur rapidly. It is considered a critical period because anesthesia has become too intense. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  18. 18. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  19. 19.  Administration of general anesthesia is divided into three phases:  Induction: from beginning of anesthesia to stage 3. The most dangerous period of induction is stage 2 because of the systemic stimulations that occur.  Maintenance: from stage 3 to completion of surgical procedure.  Recovery: from discontinuation of anesthetic to regained consciousness, movement, and ability to communicate of the patient. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  20. 20. General Anesthetic Agents  General anesthetic agents can be classified into: barbiturate anesthetics, nonbarbiturate general anesthetics, anesthetic gases, and volatile liquids.  Barbiturate Anesthetics  Barbiturate anesthetics are intravenous drugs used to induce rapid anesthesia, which is then maintained with an inhaled drug.  Therapeutic Action  The desired and beneficial actions of barbiturate anesthetics are as follows:  Barbiturate anesthetics depress the CNS to produce hypnosis and anesthesia without analgesia. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  21. 21. Contraindications and Cautions  The following are contraindications and cautions for the use of barbiturate anesthetics:  Silicon (e.g. Rubber stoppers, disposable syringes). Methohexital will cause an immediate breakdown of the silicone.  Pregnancy, lactation. CNS depressive effects to baby and fetus.  Neither drug should be used until the anesthesiologist nor are staff ready and equipped for intubation and respiratory support. The rapid onset of action of these drugs can cause respiratory depression and apnea. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  22. 22.  Adverse Effects  Use of barbiturate anesthetics may result to these adverse effects:  CNS: CNS suppression  CV: bradycardia, hypotension  Respiratory: respiratory depression  GI: decreased GI activity  Nausea and vomiting are common after recovery. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  23. 23. Nonbarbiturate Anesthetics  Nonbarbiturate anesthetics are the other parenteral drugs used for intravenous administration in anesthesia. Therapeutic Action  The desired and beneficial actions of nonbarbiturate anesthetics are as follows:  Nonbarbiturate anesthetics are very potent amnesiacs that are thought to be acting in the reticular activating system and limbic system to potentiate the effects of GABA.  It has little effect on cortical function. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  24. 24.  Indications  Nonbarbiturate anesthetics are indicated for the following medical conditions:  Midazolam, the prototype nonbarbituare anesthetic, is widely used to produce amnesia or sedation for many diagnostic, therapeutic, and endoscopic procedures. It can also be used to induce anesthesia and to provide continuous sedation for intubated and mechanically ventilated patients.  Droperidol produces marked sedation and produces a state of mental detachment. It also has antiemetic effect which reduces the incidence of nausea and vomiting in surgical and diagnostic procedures.  Ketamine is useful in situations when cardiac depression is dangerous because it causes sympathetic stimulation with increase in blood pressure and heart rate.  Propofol is used for short procedures because it has a very rapid clearance and produces much less of a hangover effect and allows for quick recovery. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  25. 25. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  26. 26.  Contraindications and Cautions  The following are contraindications and cautions for the use of nonbarbiturate anesthetics:  Conditions that can be compromised by vomiting. Midazolam is more likely to cause nausea and vomiting than other anesthetics.  Renal or hepatic failure, prolonged QT intervals. Contraindicated with use of droperidol.  Respiratory depression and arrest is associated with use of nonbarbiturate anesthetics so life support equipment should be readily available always. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  27. 27. Contraindications and Cautions  The following are contraindications and cautions for the use of nonbarbiturate anesthetics:  Conditions that can be compromised by vomiting. Midazolam is more likely to cause nausea and vomiting than other anesthetics.  Renal or hepatic failure, prolonged QT intervals. Contraindicated with use of droperidol.  Respiratory depression and arrest is associated with use of nonbarbiturate anesthetics so life support equipment should be readily available always. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  28. 28.  Adverse Effects  Use of nonbarbiturate anesthetics may result to these adverse effects:  Midazolam: CNS suppression, respiratory depression  Droperidol: chiils, hypotension, hallucinations, drowsiness, QT prolongation  Etomidate: myoclonic and tonic movements  Ketamine: hallucinations, dreams, psychotic episodes (can cross blood-brain barrier)  Propofol: local burning on injection sites, bradycardia, hypotension, pulmonary edema  Fospropofol: sensation of perianal burning, stinging, tingling, rash (do not usually require intervention and will usually pass) Sanam Kamran Palijo
  29. 29.  Anesthetic Gases  Anesthetic gases enter the bronchi and alveoli, pass the capillary system and is transported to the heart to be pumped throughout the boyd. It has high affinity for fatty tissue (including the lipid membrane of the nerves in the CNS), and is lipophilic.  Passes quickly to the brain and causes CNS depression.  Very flammable and associated with toxic adverse effects.  Therapeutic Action  The desired and beneficial actions of anesthetic gases are as follows:  Moves quickly in and out of the body that it can accumulate in closed body compartments (e.g. sinuses) and cause pressure there.  Very potent analgesic.  Do not cause muscle relaxation. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  30. 30. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  31. 31.  Indications  Anesthetic gases are indicated for the following medical conditions:  Nitrous oxide is usually used for dental surgery. It is also combined with other agents for anesthetic use.  Only one anesthetic gas, nitrous oxide (blue cylinder), is still used.  Contraindications and Cautions  The following are contraindications and cautions for the use of anesthetic gases:  Conditions which are at risk for hypoxia. Oxygen is always given with nitrous oxide because the drug can block the reuptake of oxygen after surgery. Susceptible patients should be monitored for signs of hypoxia, chest pain, and stroke.  Pregnancy. Potential adverse effects to the fetus.  Lactation. Should wait 4 hours after administration of nitrous oxide before nursing a baby. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  32. 32.  Adverse Effects  Use of anesthetic gases may result to these adverse effects:  Respiratory: pneumothorax  GI: bowel obstruction  EENT: acute sinus pain, middle ear pain  Inactivates Vitamin B12. Interactions  The following are drug-drug interactions involved in the use of anesthetic gases:  Ketamine and halothane can cause severe cardiac depression with hypotension and bradycardia. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  33. 33.  Volatile Liquids  Volatile liquids are also inhaled anesthetics because they are unstable at room temperature and release gases.  Most volatile liquids are halogenated hydrocarbons.  Therapeutic Action  The desired and beneficial actions of volatile liquids are as follows:  Depresses the CNS, causing anesthesia. It also relaxes muscles.  It sensitizes the myocardium to the effects of norepinephrine and epinephrine. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  34. 34. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  35. 35.  Indications  Volatile liquids are indicated for the following medical conditions:  Halothane, the prototype drug, is used for maintenance of anesthesia and can be effective as an induction agent.  Desflurane is widely used to in outpatient surgery because of its rapid onset and quick recovery time.  Isoflurane is widely used to maintain anesthesia after inductions. It can cause muscle relaxation.1 Sanam Kamran Palijo
  36. 36.  Contraindications and Cautions  The following are contraindications and cautions for the use of volatile liquids:  Hepatic impairment. Can contribute to hepatic toxicity.  Cardiovascular disease. Associated with bradycardia and hypotension  Respiratory depression and increased sensitivity. Has tendency to cause respiratory depression and it is an irritant to the airways.  Pregnancy, lactation. Potential adverse effects to the fetus and the baby.  All of these drugs have the potential to trigger malignant hyperthermia. In such cases, dantrolene is the preferred treatment and should be readiily available. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  37. 37.  Adverse Effects  Use of volatile liquids may result to these adverse effects:  Halothane’s recovery syndrome: fever, anorexia, nausea, vomiting, hepatitis (can progress to fatal hepatic necrosis). It is not used for more than 3 weeks to reduce the patient risk.  Desflurane is associated with a collection of respiratory reactions: cough, increased secretions, laryngospasm.  Interactions  The following are drug-drug interactions involved in the use of volatile liquids:  Caution should be used when any of these drugs is combined with other CNS suppressants. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  38. 38.  Regional anesthesia is used to numb only the portion of the body that will undergo the surgery. Usually an injection of local anesthetic is given in the area of nerves that provide feeling to that part of the body. There are several forms of regional anesthetics:  Spinal anesthetic. This type of anesthetic involves injecting a single dose of the anesthetic medicine into the area that surrounds the spina  Epidural anesthetic. this type of anesthesia involves continually infusing an anesthetic medicine through a thin catheter (hollow tube). The catheter is placed into the space that surrounds the spinal cord in the lower back, causing numbness in the lower body. Epidural anesthesia may also be used for chest or abdominal surgery. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  39. 39.  A number of drugs are used either to complement the effects of general anesthetics or to treat anticipated side effects of the anesthesia. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  40. 40. The rationale for using adjunctive drugs before and during surgical procedures. Preoperative drugs are given to relieve anxiety and to provide mild sedation. Opioids such as morphine may be given to counteract pain that the patient will experience after surgery. Anticholinergics such as atropine may be administered to dry secretions and to suppress the bradycardia caused by some anesthetics. Sedative–hypnotic drugs help reduce fear, anxiety, or pain associated with the surgery. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  41. 41.  During surgery, the primary adjuncts are the neuromuscular blockers . Neuromuscular blockades cause paralysis without loss of consciousness which means that without a general anesthetic, patients would be awake and without the ability to move. Remember, breathing muscles are skeletal muscle. This is why patients require intubation and mechanical ventilation. Administration of these drugs also allows a reduced amount of general anesthetic Sanam Kamran Palijo
  42. 42.  The following important patient monitoring steps are necessary:  ● Baseline neurologic assessment should be performed before neuromuscular blocking drugs are administered.  ● Dosage of the neuromuscular blocking drugs should be maintained by using peripheral nerve stimulation during the surgical procedure.  ● To ensure adequate sedation and continued need for neuromuscular blockade, the nurse and health care staff should monitor the patient during the entire surgery.  ● Neuromuscular blockade should be discontinued after surgery and as soon as it is clinically possible.  ● Postneurologic evaluation and continued patient monitoring are necessary steps after surgery is completed. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  43. 43. Sanam Kamran Palijo
  44. 44. Sanam Kamran Palijo

×