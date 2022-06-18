Successfully reported this slideshow.

SCHOOL OF GEOGRAPHY.pptx

0

Share

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 13
1 of 13

SCHOOL OF GEOGRAPHY.pptx

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Description

It a presentation on environmental degradation it causes and consequences. This presentation is about environmental degradation and it impact on human life. This ppt describes about the type of degradation it causes and consequences.

Transcript

  1. 1. PRESENTATION ON ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION IT’CAUSES AND CONSEQUENCES BY: SUPREET DEBTA ROLL NO: UBA20GEO034
  2. 2. CONTENTS  INTRODUCTION  TYPES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION  CAUSES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION  CONSEQUENCES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION  NECESSARY MEASURES
  3. 3. WHAT IS ENVIRONMENT ? Environment can be defined as the sum total of all the living and non living elements and their effects on human life. TYPES OF ENVIRONNMENT: 1.Biotic ( includes all the living components) 2. Abiotic(includes all the non living components) 3.Cultural and socio economic (includes things made by humans).
  4. 4. WHAT IS ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION ? Environmental degradation can be simply defined as the degradation in the quality of the nature by the deterioration of its resources and compromising with the general health of the environment . This process can be entirely natural in origin, or it can be a consequence of human activities . Though the nature her self is responsible up to some extent but the anthropogenic impact on the environment fast track its degradation . Examples : Deforestation , soil erosion , water pollution, Air pollution, Depletion of ozone layer .
  5. 5. TYPES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION THERE ARE MAINLY THREE DIFFERENT TYPES OF ENVIRONMMENTAL DEGRADATION : 1. LAND DEGRADATION 2. WATER DEGRADATION 3. ATMOSPHERIC DEGRADATION
  6. 6. LAND DEGRADATION Land degradation can be defined as the temporary or permanent loss of the productivity of the soil . The reason of land degradation are both natural and anthropogenic . Land degradation can also be defined as the decline in the overall health of the soil . Some Causes of Land Degradation : 1. Deforestation 2. soil erosion 3. over grazing of animals 4. poor waste management 5. over population
  7. 7. WATER DEGRADATION  Water pollution can be defined as the alteration in the physical, chemical or biological characteristics of water so that it either becomes health hazard or unfit for use .  Water pollution is the contamination of water bodies , usually as a result of human activities . Because of this anthropogenic contaminants it becomes unsuitable for the human use and also it becomes hazardous to the marine life . Causes of Water Degradation : 1. Thermal pollution 2. Washing of clothes in the water bodies 3. Disposal of wastes from the agricultural lands. ETC
  8. 8. ATMOSPHERIC DEGRADATION  Atmospheric degradation can be defined as the alteration of the atmospheric condition due to the presence of unwanted substances known as pollutants.  Atmospheric degradation is caused by air pollution and it is the main contributor to the environmental issues that is leading to global warming and greenhouse gas emission .  The degradation of the atmosphere causes many health related problems like respiratory diseases , skin diseases and it effects the overall health of the environment . Causes Of Atmospheric Degradation : 1. Smoke released from the vehicles and industries 2. Burning of fire wood 3. Mining operations 4. Construction and Agricultural activities .
  9. 9. CAUSES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION 1.Deforestation 12. Natural hazards ( earthquake, land slide cyclones , avalanches) 2.Overpopulation 3.Desertafication 4. Soil erosion 5. Air pollution 6. Water pollution 7. Improper waste management 8. Land fills 9. Deep digging of borewells 10. Mining activities 11. Increasing agricultural activities
  10. 10. CONSEQUENCES 1. Skin diseases 2. Respiratory problems 3. Climate change 4. Extinction of wild life 5. Scarcity of natural resources 6. Natural hazards 7. War and human rights abuse 8. Poverty 9.Risk to marine resources 10. Acid rain 11. Famine
  11. 11. MEASURES TO BE TAKEN 1. Rain water harvesting 2. Reducing fuel consumption 3. Proper waste management 4. Afforestation 5. Treating industrial waste before dumping them in to water bodies 6. Controlling population growth 7. Conducting awareness camps 8. Promoting recycling methods 9. Minimum use of fertilizers 10. Use of organic manures
  12. 12. THANK YOU
Environment

Description

It a presentation on environmental degradation it causes and consequences. This presentation is about environmental degradation and it impact on human life. This ppt describes about the type of degradation it causes and consequences.

Transcript

  1. 1. PRESENTATION ON ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION IT’CAUSES AND CONSEQUENCES BY: SUPREET DEBTA ROLL NO: UBA20GEO034
  2. 2. CONTENTS  INTRODUCTION  TYPES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION  CAUSES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION  CONSEQUENCES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION  NECESSARY MEASURES
  3. 3. WHAT IS ENVIRONMENT ? Environment can be defined as the sum total of all the living and non living elements and their effects on human life. TYPES OF ENVIRONNMENT: 1.Biotic ( includes all the living components) 2. Abiotic(includes all the non living components) 3.Cultural and socio economic (includes things made by humans).
  4. 4. WHAT IS ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION ? Environmental degradation can be simply defined as the degradation in the quality of the nature by the deterioration of its resources and compromising with the general health of the environment . This process can be entirely natural in origin, or it can be a consequence of human activities . Though the nature her self is responsible up to some extent but the anthropogenic impact on the environment fast track its degradation . Examples : Deforestation , soil erosion , water pollution, Air pollution, Depletion of ozone layer .
  5. 5. TYPES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION THERE ARE MAINLY THREE DIFFERENT TYPES OF ENVIRONMMENTAL DEGRADATION : 1. LAND DEGRADATION 2. WATER DEGRADATION 3. ATMOSPHERIC DEGRADATION
  6. 6. LAND DEGRADATION Land degradation can be defined as the temporary or permanent loss of the productivity of the soil . The reason of land degradation are both natural and anthropogenic . Land degradation can also be defined as the decline in the overall health of the soil . Some Causes of Land Degradation : 1. Deforestation 2. soil erosion 3. over grazing of animals 4. poor waste management 5. over population
  7. 7. WATER DEGRADATION  Water pollution can be defined as the alteration in the physical, chemical or biological characteristics of water so that it either becomes health hazard or unfit for use .  Water pollution is the contamination of water bodies , usually as a result of human activities . Because of this anthropogenic contaminants it becomes unsuitable for the human use and also it becomes hazardous to the marine life . Causes of Water Degradation : 1. Thermal pollution 2. Washing of clothes in the water bodies 3. Disposal of wastes from the agricultural lands. ETC
  8. 8. ATMOSPHERIC DEGRADATION  Atmospheric degradation can be defined as the alteration of the atmospheric condition due to the presence of unwanted substances known as pollutants.  Atmospheric degradation is caused by air pollution and it is the main contributor to the environmental issues that is leading to global warming and greenhouse gas emission .  The degradation of the atmosphere causes many health related problems like respiratory diseases , skin diseases and it effects the overall health of the environment . Causes Of Atmospheric Degradation : 1. Smoke released from the vehicles and industries 2. Burning of fire wood 3. Mining operations 4. Construction and Agricultural activities .
  9. 9. CAUSES OF ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION 1.Deforestation 12. Natural hazards ( earthquake, land slide cyclones , avalanches) 2.Overpopulation 3.Desertafication 4. Soil erosion 5. Air pollution 6. Water pollution 7. Improper waste management 8. Land fills 9. Deep digging of borewells 10. Mining activities 11. Increasing agricultural activities
  10. 10. CONSEQUENCES 1. Skin diseases 2. Respiratory problems 3. Climate change 4. Extinction of wild life 5. Scarcity of natural resources 6. Natural hazards 7. War and human rights abuse 8. Poverty 9.Risk to marine resources 10. Acid rain 11. Famine
  11. 11. MEASURES TO BE TAKEN 1. Rain water harvesting 2. Reducing fuel consumption 3. Proper waste management 4. Afforestation 5. Treating industrial waste before dumping them in to water bodies 6. Controlling population growth 7. Conducting awareness camps 8. Promoting recycling methods 9. Minimum use of fertilizers 10. Use of organic manures
  12. 12. THANK YOU
Environment

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Cartographies of Danger: Mapping Hazards in America Mark Monmonier
(0/5)
Free
Eradicating Ecocide 2nd edition: Laws and Governance to Stop the Destruction of the Planet Polly Higgins
(0/5)
Free
Adapt: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future Amina Khan
(0/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th-Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Reinventing Electric Utilities: Competition, Citizen Action, and Clean Power Edward Smeloff
(0/5)
Free
Unscrewed: Salvage and Reuse Motors, Gears, Switches, and More from Your Old Electronics Ed Sobey
(4.5/5)
Free
Clearing the Air: SHORTLISTED FOR THE ROYAL SOCIETY SCIENCE BOOK PRIZE Tim Smedley
(5/5)
Free
A Ditch in Time: The City, the West and Water Patricia Nelson Limerick
(0/5)
Free
Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Ashlee Vance
(4.5/5)
Free
Greywater, Green Landscape: How to Install Simple Water-Saving Irrigation Systems in Your Yard Laura Allen
(0/5)
Free
The Grid: The Fraying Wires Between Americans and Our Energy Future Gretchen Bakke
(3.5/5)
Free
The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters Rose George
(4.5/5)
Free
Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
Sustainable Materials without the hot air: Making buildings, vehicles and products efficiently and with less new material Julian Allwood
(0/5)
Free
Planting in a Post-Wild World: Designing Plant Communities for Resilient Landscapes Thomas Rainer
(4/5)
Free
Plant Location Selection Techniques Edwin M. McPherson
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age David Biello
(0/5)
Free
The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers Martin Doyle
(4/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Prepper's Water Survival Guide: Harvest, Treat, and Store Your Most Vital Resource Daisy Luther
(4.5/5)
Free
Earth Repair: A Grassroots Guide to Healing Toxic and Damaged Landscapes Leila Darwish
(5/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Burn: Using Fire to Cool the Earth Albert Bates
(4.5/5)
Free
Solar Power: Off Grid Power That Anyone Can Use Mark J. Carlton
(4.5/5)
Free
Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair with Trash Edward Humes
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ecological Planet: An Introduction to Earth's Major Ecosystems John Kricher
(0/5)
Free
Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet Chelsea Wald
(4.5/5)
Free
The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World Russell Gold
(4/5)
Free
Our Livable World: Creating the Clean Earth of Tomorrow Marc Schaus
(0/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Zero Waste Home: The Ultimate Guide to Simplifying Your Life by Reducing Your Waste Bea Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Conundrum: How Scientific Innovation, Increased Efficiency, and Good Intentions Can Make Our Energy and Climate Problems Worse David Owen
(3.5/5)
Free

×