DIABETES_IN_PREGNANCY..ppt

Apr. 18, 2023
Apr. 18, 2023
  1. 1. DIABETES IN PREGNANCY
  2. 2. Diabetes in Pregnancy INTRO: Diabetes has many fetal/maternal complications: The main concern is prevention of Intrauterine Foetal Death (IUFD) during last month of pregnancy. Goal: good control before conception and during pregnancy, and a delivery when the fetus is mature, while avoiding IUFD.
  3. 3. Diabetes in Pregnancy DIABETES: Definition A metabolic disorder due to partial or total lack of insulin or insensitivity to insulin, characterized by hyperglycaemia. Gestational diabetes defined as any degree of glucose intolerance/hyperglycaemia with first recognition during pregnancy. Occurrence in pregnancy: 1-14% depending on the population.
  4. 4. NORMAL Carbohydrate Metabolism: Insulin vs Glucagon Normal fasting blood glucose <6.1 mmol is regulated by insulin and glucagon. Ingestion of carbohydrates stimulates insulin secretionreduces blood glucose; falling blood glucose stimulates glucagon production which prevents glucose reduction.
  5. 5. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Pregnancy Pregnancy is a state of ever-increasing fetal demand for fuel. This demand is met through increased caloric intake, hyperinsulinemia, insulin resistance, and maternal pancreatic islet hypertrophy. Physiological changes that occur regarding carbohydrate metabolism in Pregnancy produce a diabetogenic effect.
  6. 6. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Pregnancy Fall in fasting blood sugar • The foetus obtains glucose from its mother via the placenta by the process of diffusion. • ↑ serum levels of estrogen and progesterone increase insulin production • The overall result is a lowering of the fasting glucose levels, reaching a nadir by the 12th week.
  7. 7. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Pregnancy Fall in fasting blood sugar • This acts to protect the developing embryo from elevated glucose levels. • Indeed, birth defects are noted at a 2- to 3-fold higher rate in women with diabetes without preconception glycemic control
  8. 8. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Pregnancy In the second trimester, higher fasting and postprandial glucose levels are seen. This facilitates the placental transfer of glucose. This is because of the placental hormonal effects especially HPL that offers insulin resistance
  9. 9. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Pregnancy Fall in fasting blood sugar In summary, hormones associated with pregnancy facilitate maternal storage of energy in the first trimester and then assist in the diversion of energy to the fetus in later pregnancy as demand increases.
  10. 10. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Pregnancy Ketoacidiosis • Lipid metabolism in the 2nd trimester shows continued storage until mid gestation; then, as fetal demands increase, there is enhanced mobilization (lipolysis). • During the 3rd trimester due to increased fetal demands for glucose, the mother begins to utilize fat stores laid down in the 1st & 2nd trimester. • This results in free fatty acids and glycerol in the blood stream and the woman becomes ketotic more easily.
  11. 11. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Pregnancy Hormonal Effect • As placenta matures, the levels of HPL rise steadily during the 1st & 2nd trimesters with a plateau in the late 3rd trimester. • The foeto-placental unit alters the mother's carbohydrate metabolism to make glucose more readily available. • HPL causes resistance to insulin in the maternal tissues. • The blood glucose remains raised for a longer period than in the non-pregnant state.
  12. 12. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Pregnancy Hormonal Effect • The extra demands on the pancreatic beta cells can precipitate glucose intolerance or overt diabetes in those whose capacity for producing insulin was just adequate prior to pregnancy. • If the mother was already diabetic before pregnancy, her insulin need will be further increased.
  13. 13. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Pregnancy Glycosuria in Pregnancy Glycosuria in pregnancy is not diagnostic of diabetes because there is: An increase in glomerular filtration rate as it passes through the proximal convoluted tubule faster than the reabsorption
  14. 14. Gestational diabetes is the result of hormonal changes that occur in all women during pregnancy. Increased levels of placental hormones interfere with the ability of insulin to manage glucose. This condition is called ‘’insulin resistance.’’
  15. 15. Cont…Gestational diabetes • Usually the mother’s pancrease is able to produce more insulin (about 3X the normal amount) to overcome the insulin resistance. • This is compensatory ↑ in secretion of insulin. If this does not occur, glucose levels will rise, resulting in gestational diabetes. Usually, BS levels return to normal after childbirth. Diabetes is less common in the tropics but is more frequent now than previously, due to?.
  16. 16. History: Diabetes in Pregnancy Before insulin became available: Many diabetic girls died before puberty Many had amenorrhoea and infertility When pregnancy did occur, maternal mortality was 23-30% and fetal/neonatal loss was 50%
  17. 17. Diabetes Review Pathophysiology Hyperglycaemia results from defects in insulin secretion, or insulin action, or both. Relative or complete lack of insulin secretion by beta cells of the pancreas May be caused by damage to beta cells in pancreas, inactivation of insulin by antibodies (insulin resistance), and increased body requirements as in obesity or pregnancy.
  18. 18. REVIEW Without enough insulin, glucose can’t enter cells which become energy depleted. Blood glucose levels are high and cells break down fat and protein for energy. Protein breakdownnegative nitrogen balance. Fat metabolismketosis
  19. 19. Diabetes Signs/Symptoms Cardinal Signs Polyuria— since water is not reabsorbed by renal tubules due to glucose’s osmotic activity Polydipsia— due to dehydration from polyuria Polyphagia— due to tissue loss and state of starvation since cells can’t use glucose Weight loss— seen with marked hyperglycaemia; from use of fat and muscle tissue for energy
  20. 20. DIABETES Signs & Symptoms Risks
  21. 21. Pathophysiology of Diabetes: REVIEW
  22. 22. Pathophysiology of Diabetes…
  23. 23. Classification of Diabetes: Myles p. 341 1. Type 1 (beta cell destruction—usually leading to absolute insulin deficiency, IDDM: [“Primary” DM] Other types might be referred to as “Secondary”DM 2. Type 2: insulin resistance with relative insulin deficiency (insulin resistance); may be able to control with diet alone [NIDDM] 3. Gestational diabetes: patient develops abnormal glucose during pregnancy 4. Impaired glucose regulation (“potential diabetic”: at increased tendency to develop diabetes during pregnancy—risk factors.
  24. 24. Diabetes in PREGNANCY ASSESSMENT: ASK: History a. Risk factors: family hx of DM, maternal obesity, previous large for gestational age infants (4.5 kg), previous unexplained stillbirth, advanced maternal age >35 years (ask if all her children are living: “perinatal” death=“stillbirth” or death occuring in first week“early neonatal death” after delivery) Family history of diabetes (parents, siblings)
  25. 25. Cont Risk assessment Bad obstetric history: Spontaneous abortions Unexplained stillbirth Unexplained polyhydramnios Premature birth LBW or BW>4000 g (some texts: 4.5kg or >) Birth of newborn with congenital abnormalities 5 or more pregnancies Maternal age over 35
  26. 26. Cont Risk assessment Obesity Recurrent monilial vaginitis Glycosuria Possibly stress related precipitators e.g. family problems, socioeconomic status, cultural expectations, religious beliefs, level of education
  27. 27. Diagnosis of Diabetes Diagnosis: WHO (1999) [Myles p 341] 1. Diabetes symptoms PLUS 2. random plasma concentration of ll.1 mmol/L OR fasting plasma concentration >7.0 mmol/L 2 hr plasma concentration >ll.1 mmol/L 2 hrs after 75 gm anhydrous glucose in an OGTT 3. Without symptoms, dx should NOT be based on a single glucose determination (need confirmation on plasma taken another day) 4. OGTT should always be used to diagnose gestational diabetes and impaired glucose regulation
  28. 28. Potential Diabetes “Potential” diabetes is indicated by various criteria (discussed earlier), for example, one or both parents are diabetic, or the mother has previously borne an unduly large baby. Usually, there is marked chronic obesity and glycosuria.
  29. 29. Chemical Diabetes Chemical Chemical diabetes is characterised by abnormal Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT) but is without symptoms.
  30. 30. Overt or Clinical Diabetes Overt or Clinical This is indicated by abnormal GTT with symptoms and raised fasting blood glucose level
  31. 31. Diabetes: Effects of Pregnancy diabetes • A. Normally during first trimester there is increased insulin production due to progressive hyperplasia of pancreatic β cells due to high levels of oestrogen, progesteron and prolactin and increased tissue response. • However, the need for INSULIN is low: Low HPL levels, fetus needs less glucose, lower intake due to nausea/vomiting—this increases risk for hypoglycaemia insulin shock/coma
  32. 32. Effects of Pregnancy on Diabetes B. SECOND trimester: • insulin requirements begin to rise as glucose use and storage by woman and fetus increase. • Insulin requirements may be 2x or 4x higher by end of pregnancy due to placental maturity, thus ↑ in HPL production.
  33. 33. Diabetes: Effects of Pregnancy diabetes C. During the last half of pregnancy, HPL, cortisol and progesterone causes resistance to maternal insulin and thus increases circulating glucose for fetal use and increases demand on the maternal pancreas to produce more insulin (Increased insulin requirement).
  34. 34. C. cont…Effects of Pregnancy on Diabetes The mother easily gets ketoacidosis as the fat is broken down. In late pregnancy, insulin requirements are still high as there is reduced sensitivity of the tissues due to the HPL. Those Type 1 diabetes may progress to nephropathy hence kidney failure and retinopathy leading to blindness. Gestational diabetes occurs only in pregnancy
  35. 35. Diabetes: Effects of Pregnancy diabetes D. The fetus produces his own insulin but gets glucose from the mother via the placenta. • The amount of glucose available in maternal circulation causes fetal pancreas to produce insulin.
  36. 36. Summary: Effects of Pregnancy on Diabetes (difficult control) The Effects of Pregnancy on Diabetes When the mother has diabetes and then becomes pregnant, there will be further increase in insulin demand and even a mother who had only been on a controlled diet, without need for medication, may now require insulin supplements. There is a low renal threshold to glucose and also low glucose intake by mother due to nausea and vomiting—makes control difficult.
  37. 37. The Effects of Diabetes on Pregnancy It is important to know what happens to the mother and foetus in relation to glucose and insulin “control” and the effects.
  38. 38. The Effects of Diabetes on Pregnancy Unrecognised or a badly treated diabetes leads to complications in both mother and baby. Effects relate to degree of “control” of blood glucose levels within a range of 70mg/dL to 120 mg/dL and the degree of vascular involvement. If well controlled, then the effects to pregnancy may be minimal. 
  39. 39. Effects of Diabetes on Pregnancy: Maternal complications include: DKA—ketones Diabetic retinopathy Urinary tract infection Candidiasis of vulva and vagina Reduced fertility, spontaneous abortion, pregnancy induced HTN, chronic HTN Polyhydramnios Preeclampsia and eclampsia, HELLP syndrome Abruptio placenta Maternal stroke Pre-term labour
  40. 40. Long Term Complications of Diabetes MATERNAL: Vascular disease that complicates diabetes mellitus may progress during pregnancy: Hypertensionvascular changes: Nephropathy results from renal impairment and retinopathy may develop (Long term effects are macrovascular and microvascular disease: coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, kidney disease, loss of vision and nerve damage.
  41. 41. Effects of Diabetes on Pregnancy: Foetal and neonatal complications These occur when the blood sugar is not controlled and are mainly due to glucose being attached to the haemoglobin (glycosylated haemoglobin). This results in impaired oxygen carrying capacity because glycosylated Hb releases oxygen poorly to the fetus.
  42. 42. Fetal Complications of Diabetes during Pregnancy Foetal Hypoxia Intrauterine hypoxia is caused by: vascular changes on the maternal side of the placenta, and increased oxygen consumption by the placenta and foetus. Placental aging The foetal haemoglobin is glycosylated hence there is an increase in the red blood cells count (polycythaemia) in order to compensate for the demand of oxygen by the foetus. The baby is red due to polycythaemia Maternal ketosis
  43. 43. DiabetesNEONATE risks Many of problems of neonate result from high maternal plasma glucose levels. If maternal ketoacidosis is untreatedincrease risk of fetal death Congenital abnormalities: Most anomalies involve the heart, central nervous system and skeletal system. Placental pathology eg accelerated aging SGA stillbirth
  44. 44. Fetal Complications of Diabetes during Pregnancy Macrosoma Glucose crosses the placental barrier easily but insulin does not. Hyperglycaemia in the motherfoetal hyperglycaemia in late pregnancy. The foetal pancreas responds by producing excess insulin, which cannot cross back into the maternal circulation. The insulin converts excess glucose into glycogen: stored as fat deposits in the tissues resulting in a BIG baby (but often “preterm”)
  45. 45. Cont Effects of Diabetes on Fetus Higher incidence of neonatal deaths as a result of: RDS Neonatal hypoglycaemia Neonatal hypocalcaemia Injuries at birth Congenital anomalies
  46. 46. Newborn complications LGA (Large for gestational age): growthmacrosomia and fat deposits. high risk for shoulder dystocia, traumatic birth injuries and may be increased risk for impaired glucose tolerance in later childhood. After birth when glucose source to baby stops, the hyperactive islet cells still produce high insulin and depletes glucose stores in 2-4 hours. Obesity and diabetes
  47. 47. Effects of Diabetes on Pregnancy (cont.) Complications are more common with IDDM polyhydramnios, PIH, Stillbirth after 36 wks, Neonatal macrosomia, hypoglycaemia, hyperbilirinaemia, delayed fetal lung maturity resulting in respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), and increased incidence of congenital anomalies including neural tube defects (NTD)
  48. 48. DIABETES MANAGEMENT PRE-CONCEPTION CARE PRENATAL CARE INTRAPARTAL CARE (L/D) POSTNATAL CARE
  49. 49. Pre-conception care Establish good glycaemic control before conception and continue throughout pregnancy Tell the client that risks can be reduced but not eliminated Avoid unplanned pregnancy Health education on effects of diabetes on pregnancy and vice versa Role of diet, body weight and exercises
  50. 50. Cont.. Pre-conception care Risks of hypo or hyperglycaemia How nausea and vomiting in pregnancy can affect glycemic control Increased risk of having a big baby which may lead to trauma and C/S The need for assessment for long-term complications of diabetes Importance of maternal glycemic control during labour and birth and early feeding of the baby
  51. 51. Pre-conception care Possibility of transient neonatal morbidity which may require admission of the baby Risk of baby developing obesity and/or diabetes in later life Taking folic acid 5 mg/day from pre- conception until 12 weeks gestation
  52. 52. Pre-conception care Adjustment of medication and self- monitoring routines Frequent visits, and local support including emergency telephone contacts Monthly HbA1c (aim is < 6.1%). Those with >10% should avoid pregnancy Offer: Blood glucose meter, ketone testing strips and how to use, Diabetes structured education programme.
  53. 53. Antenatal Care Should keep FBS between 3.5 and 5.9 mmol/L and 1-hour postprandiol blood glucose <7.8 mmol/L during pregnancy At risk of aymptomatic bacteriuria, urine culture to be done and if positive start treatment immediately. Repeat cultures after TX to confirm elimination of the infection Protein detected in clean-catch urine specimen should be evaluated by 24-hour urine testing and repeated PRN Clinical/US assessment of fetal growth, congenital anomaly and AFI should be done routinely
  54. 54. Antenatal Care • A dietician should be consulted but diet with high fibre produces a more constant blood glucose as carbohydrate is released for absorption more slowly. The need for carbohydrate increases as the foetus grows and must be reviewed. Teach client about prescribed diabetic diet regulation with no concentrated sweets. Encourage regular non-strenuous exercise such as walking for weight and blood glucose control.
  55. 55. For insulin requiring DM: Weekly NST from 32 weeks gestation and increase to biweekly is recommended after 36 weeks For non-insulin requiring DM: weekly NSTs are usually began at 36 weeks All pts should be instructed to make daily assessments of FMs and to alert the physician if a decrease is noted.
  56. 56. BPP should be done if decreased FM is noted or if a nonreactive NST occurs Women suspected to have ketoacidosis should be admitted immediately for critical care In case there is abnormal fetal testing, practitioner should assess gestational age and if fetus is found to be mature, delivery should be expedited.
  57. 57. If the foetus is intermediate in maturity, amniotic fluid assessment for pulmonary maturity may assist in the decision regarding whether delivery should be effected. Lung maturity should also be assessed before elective induction if glucose control is questionable or if the foetus is less than 38 weeks unless foetal jeopardy is suspected.
  58. 58. The lecithin: sphingomyelin ratio should be 2.5 or higher due to the higher incidence of respiratory distress in the foetus. If the foetus is immature, further testing such as contraction stress tests or hospitalization with continuous foetal heart rate monitoring is advised. Evaluate client for complications e.g. PIH
  59. 59. Preterm labour is increased in patients with diabetes, and they should be treated with mgso4 as the initial tocolytic agent because the beta mimetics markedly influence glucose control. Corticosteroids increase maternal glucose levels, and therapy should be prescribed to keep levels in the desired range. This therapy may consist of continuous insulin infusion in certain cases.
  60. 60. Induction of labour is recommended at 38 weeks in patients with poor glucose control and macrosomia. Use of Prostaglandin to ripen the cervix reduces the caesarean section rate, but is not advised without a negative contraction stress test if oligohydramnios is the indication for induction.
  61. 61. Hypoglycaemic therapy Consider hypoglycaemic therapy for women with gestational diabetes: If lifestyle changes do not maintain blood glucose targets over a period of 1–2 weeks or If ultrasound shows incipient foetal macrosomia (abdominal circumference above the 70th percentile) at diagnosis.
  62. 62. Hypoglycaemic therapy If hypoglycaemic therapy is required: Tailor hypoglycaemic therapy to the individual woman Reg insulin, the rapid acting insulin analogues or the oral hypoglycaemic agents metformin and glibenclamide may be considered. The pt should be managed jointly by the diabetes and antenatal clinic team. Maintain contact with the diabetes care team every 1–2 weeks to assess glycaemic control
  63. 63. Management of Labour Diabetic patients must be advised to deliver in hospital under skilled birth attendance. Insulin-dependent diabetics should be induced at 40 weeks’ gestation if spontaneous labour has not occurred. Diabetes Mellitus alone is not an indication for C/section. Oxytocin is given for labour induction similarly to normal pregnancies.
  64. 64. Cont…Management of Labour Continuous FHR monitoring is required with careful attention to decelerations Glucose infusion (D5W, lactated Ringer’s solution) is given to all patients in labour unless delivery is immediate. Glucose levels are monitored every 2-4 hours with the goal of maintaining levels at 3-7 mmol/L till delivery.
  65. 65. Cont…Management of Labour In those requiring insulin, give half the dose of insulin with a light meal in the morning on the day of delivery. Maintain with regular insulin (25 iu/250 mL normal saline, giving a dilution of 0.1 iu/mL) by continuous infusion at levels of 0.5-2 iu/h.
  66. 66. Use of partograph Vigilant observations of the general condition of the mother, uterine contractions, foetal heart rate, maternal pulse half hourly, blood pressure, vaginal examination four hourly, and urinalysis two hourly (or more frequently) are made and charted on the partograph accordingly every half, two and four hours. Any deviation from the normal should be noted and the doctor informed
  67. 67. Cont…Management of Labour Shoulder dystocia should always be anticipated and prepared for. If repeat caesarean section or other indication for elective surgery occurs, the patient should be directed to take the evening insulin dose prior to surgery, but not her morning dose.
  68. 68. Cont…Management of Labour Showering with a bacterial solution the night before delivery seems reasonable due to the increase in wound infections in this group. The patient is at increased risk of thromboembolic events due to decreased prostacyclin production by the platelets.
  69. 69. Induction of Labour in a Diabetic Mother To induce labour, artificial rupture of the membranes is done and oxytocin is put in normal saline, which is regulated depending on the uterine contractions. For the nutritional needs and to prevent hypoglycaemia, a drip of 10% dextrose is set up and regulated at 20 drops per minute. Soluble insulin is given by syringe pump at six units in 60ml of normal saline. This is regulated depending on the blood sugar levels.
  70. 70. Regimen in MX of Diabetes During Labour
  71. 71. Labour (Diabetic) Throughout labour the blood sugar is checked hourly. If the results are lower than 4mmol/l, reduce the insulin dose by half. If they are higher, double the dose and check blood sugar every 30 minutes.
  72. 72. Labour: Diabetic Remember: Long acting insulin is NOT given during induction of labour because the insulin requirements fall by about 50 percent once the placenta is delivered.
  73. 73. Neonatal care Babies of women with diabetes should be kept with their mothers unless there is a clinical complication or there are abnormal clinical signs that warrant admission for intensive or special care. However they need to be observed carefully for complications such as hypoglycaemia, Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) and neonatal jaundice. Breastfeeding is not affected by diabetes and is generally encouraged.
  74. 74. Postnatal care Women who were diagnosed with gestational diabetes should be offered lifestyle advice (including weight control, diet and exercise) and offered a fasting plasma glucose measurement at 6-week postnatal check and annually thereafter.
  75. 75. Postnatal care Contraception should be offered. For gestational diabetes, all methods are MEC category 1. However if the diabetes is persistent, hormonal methods are MEC category 2, while IUCD is MEC category 1. Female sterilisation needs extra preparation and precaution (category C).
  76. 76. Postnatal care In case of vascular complications including kidney, ocular or nerve damage, hormonal contraceptives are categories 3 /4 meaning they should generally not be used.
  77. 77. Nursing diagnoses Nutrition: altered, risk for less than body requirements. Risk Factors May Include: Inability to ingest/utilize nutrients appropriately evidenced By: NURSING DIAGNOSIS: Injury, risk for fetal. Risk Factors May Include: Elevated maternal serum glucose levels, changes in circulationPossibly evidenced By:
  78. 78. NURSING DIAGNOSIS: Injury, risk for maternal. Risk Factors May Include: Changes in diabetic control, abnormal blood profile/anemia, tissue hypoxia, altered immune response evidenced By:
  79. 79. Diabetes in AN,L/D,PP PRIORITY NURSING diagnoses: Risk for imbalanced nutrition (maternal and fetal) More than body requirements Risk for injury (maternal and fetal) Anxiety Knowledge deficit
  80. 80. AN: Controlling blood sugar The aim of prenatal care is the control of blood sugar. To avoid hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia adjust the insulin dose. Remember: Maintain blood glucose level within the normal range of 4 - 5.9mmol/l. Ensure that post-delivery the blood sugar does not exceed 7.0 mmols/l.Prolong the pregnancy to ensure foetal viability. Once diagnosed, the mother should be followed up keenly by the two doctors fortnightly up to 32 weeks gestation and then weekly up to term.
  81. 81. Antenatal Care: Diabetes If a mother has risk factors: should be cared for by diabetic specialist, obstetrician, dietician and midwife. She should have more frequent visits** Ideally preconception counselling is done and the mother is stabilised. If she has nephropathy or retinopathy, pregnancy should be avoided.
  82. 82. Diabetes in Pregnancy: Mgt B. Medication i) Before or as soon as pregnancy is confirmed: (a) stop oral hypoglycaemic agents except metformin2, and commence insulin if required (b) Stop ACE inhibitors and angiotensin-II receptor antagonists and consider alternative antihypretensives.
  83. 83. Diabetes in Pregnancy: Antenatal care A. DIET: Teach client about prescribed diabetic diet regulation with no concentrated sweets. Dietary regulation usually adequate to control gestational diabetes; excess wt gain should be avoided; caloric needs will increase as pregnancy progresses
  84. 84. Antenatal Care 1. Monitor Fetal Lung Maturity: Lecithin/Sphingomyelin (L/S)( ratio needs to be 1:3 (normal is 1:2)—to determine lung maturity. 2. Evaluate client for complications e.g. infection, PIH, DKA Twice weekly nonstress testing at 32 wks. Urgent admission if diabetic ketosis occurs.
  85. 85. (HbA1c not available at Tenwek) Long term glucose control=HbA1c  blood test which measures percent of haemoglobin with glucose bound to it. Levels depend on amount of glucose available during the red blood cell’s 120 day lifespan
  86. 86. Cont Insulin needs to be carefully regulated and adjusted as pregnancy progresses (may need as much as 4x dose increase at term)
  87. 87. Insulin
  88. 88. Oral hypoglycaemics: not used in pregnancy
  89. 89. Why? (oral hypoglycaemics NEVER used in pregnancy) 1. May be teratogenic 2. Stimulate increased production of insulin by the fetus 3. Exaggerate neonatal hypoglycaemia (**Decrease in insulin requirements in later weeks of pregnancy is a grave prognostic sign for the fetus; the decreasing need reflects decreasing PLACENTAL function.
  90. 90. Diabetes in Pregnancy:Mgt * Instruct client in frequent blood glucose and ketone testing and keeping a diary of test results and activity levels. (keep fasting blood glucose levels within narrow limits (4-5.9 mmol/L) * Encourage regular non-strenuous exercise such as walking for weight and blood glucose control.
  91. 91. URINE: (blood test more accurate)
  92. 92. cont Diabetics have triple the normal rate of asymptomatic bacteriuria. Urine culture needs to be done initially, and treated appropriately if positive and culture repeated to confirm elimination of infection Protein in urine should be tested
  93. 93. Diabetes in Pregnancy C: MONITOR i) Monitor fetal well-being: ultrasound for anomalies, amniotic fluid volume, fetal size; fetal movement counts, weekly NST from 32 weeks and biweekly after 36 wks, bio-physical profile ii) Lecithin/Sphingomyeline (L/S)( ratio needs to be 1:3 (normal is 1:2) (to help assess lung maturity: surfactant)
  94. 94. • Fetal kick chart • Admit pts with ketoacidosis • Arrest preterm labour with mgso4, corticosteroids like dexamethasone can increase maternal blood glucose. Also beta mimetics eg salbutamol (ventolin)
  95. 95. Diabetes in Pregnancy D. Evaluate: Evaluate client for complications e.g. infection, PIH, DKA E. LABOUR: Prepare for possible induction of labour at 38 weeks for clients with IDDM to reduce risk for stillbirth caused by premature placental aging, those poor glucose control and macrosomia
  96. 96. Stabilization: Diabetes Admission may be undertaken at 12 weeks and 32 weeks for stabilisation when hormonal changes may affect the mother. Hospitalisation is also done in case any complication or infection occurs.
  97. 97. Stabilization This is the care given to the admitted mother to bring the blood sugar down and maintain it. A daily urinalysis should be carried out six hourly using dextrostix, and also when necessary. Blood sugar should be measured twice weekly or daily if high.
  98. 98. Stabilization Short acting insulin subcutaneously given on a sliding scale (measure) helps to avoid gross foetal abnormality. Scanning is done to assess the foetal maturity/growth and an x-ray may be carried out after 30 weeks gestation. The foetal wellbeing is also monitored by the mother noting the frequency of the foetal kicks. Any infection, for example urinary tract infections, has to be detected early and appropriate treatment given. At term a pelvimetry is done to assess pelvic adequacy.
  99. 99. Weight monitoring A dietician should be consulted but diet with high fibre produces a more constant blood glucose as carbohydrate is released for absorption more slowly. The need for carbohydrate increases as the foetus grows and must be reviewed.
  100. 100. Health teaching concerning diabetes for a pregnant mother Diet, self injection, use of diabetic kit for testing, reading and accurate recording of the blood sugar level, signs and symptoms of hypo/hyperglycaemia and what to do.
  101. 101. Follow up after stabilization Once the mother is stabilised, she is discharged to continue with prenatal clinic fortnightly or weekly depending on the gestation. The mother is readmitted at 37 to 38 weeks for induction of labour if she has not gone into spontaneous labour.
  102. 102. DIABETES: Labour/Delivery and Postpartum
  103. 103. Pregnancy/IP/PPDiabetes Diabetics need to be advised to deliver in the hospital Increased energy needs during labour may require increased insulin to balance IV glucose. Postpartum: Usually abrupt decrease in insulin requirement occurs immediately after delivery of placenta (decrease in HPL)
  104. 104. Intrapartum 1. Determine fetal lung maturity (remember that if dexamethasone— increases insulin requirements) 2. Monitor Blood glucose levels every 2-4 hours (maintain at 3-7 mmol/L till delivery 3. Monitor for fetal distress: 4. Pain relief: assist in regulating blood sugar levels and preventing development of metabolic acidosis.
  105. 105. Intrapartum 1. Timing of birth: allowed to go to term with elective induction of labour or vaginal birth planned at 38-40 wks gestation. 2. May need C/S if signs of fetal distress. Birth BEFORE term may be indicated for diabetic women with vascular changes and worsening hypertension or if evidence of IUGR exists.
  106. 106. Birth plan: Diabetic The mothers who are at risk, for instance those with a bad obstetric history, the elderly primigravidae, the mother with pre-eclampsia and a baby that is too big, should not deliver vaginally. At 36 to 38 weeks the mother is admitted for elective Caesarean section. On the day of operation, the morning dose of insulin is omitted. However, if the operation is performed at a late hour then one third or half of the intermediate acting dose of insulin should be given in the morning before starting the drip.
  107. 107. Intrapartum AVOID sedatives & analgesics: These can depress the foetal respiratory centre Physical care of mother is maintained— maintain aseptic technique Regulate drips accurately If she has not delivered after 8 hours of labour, she is reassessed and caesarean section is performed.
  108. 108. Use Partograph (Diabetic) Vigilant observations of the general condition of the mother, uterine contractions, foetal heart rate, maternal pulse half hourly, blood pressure, vaginal examination four hourly, and urinalysis two hourly (or more frequently) are made and charted on the partograph accordingly every half, two and four hours. Any deviation from the normal should be noted and the doctor informed.
  109. 109. Delivery: Diabetic Early delivery is not necessary IF the diabetes is well controlled. If labour starts spontaneously prematurely, then dexamethasone is given to aid in lung maturity or salbutamol (ventolin) to relax the uterus. **These drugs are given with care as they both increase insulin requirements.
  110. 110. Labour/Delivery “INTRAPARTUM”: Blood glucose levels can decrease greatly during labour—stress and labour and pain. Maternal glucose monitor hourly. The main goal of controlling maternal glucose levels intrapartally is to prevent neonatal hypoglycaemia. Often have two IV lines. (one with saline the other D5W)
  111. 111. Labour/Delivery (Diabetic) Aim at controlling blood sugar between: 3.5 to 5.9 mmol/l. Hyperglycaemia increases foetal insulin production, which usually causes neonatal hypoglycaemia. The patient may be allowed a light breakfast or nil by mouth. In some cases SQ insulin is given to mothers with insulin dependent diabetes mellitus.
  112. 112. Diabetes in Labour Check glucose 2-4 hourly in labour to assess need for glucose Glucose—IV (for extra energy in labour) Need insulin to help utilize the glucose During 2nd stage and immediate PP woman may not need added insulin STOP insulin at end of third stage and monitor blood glucose levels closely.
  113. 113. Induction of Labour in a Diabetic Mother To induce labour, artificial rupture of the membranes is done and oxytocin is put in normal saline, which is regulated depending on the uterine contractions. For the nutritional needs and to prevent hypoglycaemia, a drip of 10% dextrose is set up and regulated at 20 drops per minute. Soluble insulin is given by syringe pump at six units in 60ml of normal saline. This is regulated depending on the blood sugar levels.
  114. 114. Regimen in MX of Diabetes During Labour
  115. 115. Labour (Diabetic) Throughout labour the blood sugar is checked hourly. If the results are lower than 4mmol/l, reduce the insulin dose by half. If they are higher, double the dose and check blood sugar every 30 minutes.
  116. 116. Labour: Diabetic Remember: Long acting insulin is NOT given during induction of labour because the insulin requirements fall by about 50 percent once the placenta is delivered.
  117. 117. Diabetes: Postpartum *Insulin requirements drop dramatically after delivery of placenta and removal of hormone influence. *PP Client may need no insulin or very decreased dose; *gestational diabetics generally eat regular diet.
  118. 118. Postpartum--Diabetes • POSTPARTUM CARE: • Immediately after 3rd stage insulin requirements fall rapidly –Monitor blood sugar • Breastfeeding should be encouraged in all women with diabetes • Operative birth, higher risk for infection and delayed healing. May need antibiotics. • Need family planning counselling
  119. 119. Postpartum (Diabetic) The care of a diabetic mother after delivery is very important as it enhances the previous care. You will note that after delivery of the placenta the carbohydrate metabolism returns to “normal” almost immediately. Thus, the insulin dose has to be reduced by half immediately to avoid hypoglycaemia.
  120. 120. Postpartum F/U The intravenous infusion is maintained until the next meal. Meanwhile, the blood sugar has to be constantly checked and levels controlled within the normal range and the insulin dose adjusted accordingly. When she is breast feeding, the mother will need increased intake of carbohydrate by 50gm a day. Small amounts of insulin enter the breast milk but these are destroyed in the baby's stomach.
  121. 121. Neonate: Management During delivery a paediatrician should be present to take care of the baby immediately after birth. The principles of managing the baby after birth involve clearing the airway, providing warmth, giving oxygen and preventing hypoglycaemia and hypocalcaemia. The baby is admitted in the baby unit for management after the resuscitative measures are carried out.
  122. 122. Diabetes IP/PP LGA (Large for gestational age): growthmacrosomia and fat deposits. High risk for shoulder dystocia, traumatic birth injuries and may be increased risk for impaired glucose tolerance in later childhood. After birth when glucose source to baby stops, the hyperactive islet cells still produce high insulin and depletes glucose stores in 2-4 hours.
  123. 123. Diabetes: Postpartum Oral hypoglycaemics contraindicated in breastfeeding Usually GDM do not need insulin postpartum if did not need during pregnancy. Monitor blood glucose Check at 6 week check up GDM has 30-40% risk of DM in 1-25 years. If baby is in nursery, keep parents updated and give support and encouragement Encourage breastfeeding FP needs
  124. 124. Diabetespregnancy/IP/PP/NB Infants of diabetic mothers (cont.) IUGR (Intrauterine growth restriction Respiratory distress syndrome: Polycythaemia Hyperbilirubinaemia
  125. 125. NEONATE NEONATAL CARE: macrosomia (>4500 gm)[prolonged labour (CPD), shoulder dystocia, birth injuries], hypoglycaemia **need to asses neonatal blood glucose 1-2 hours after birth and then every 4-6 hours for first 24-48 hours. Regular feeding is encouraged to maintain a blood glucose of at least 2 mmol/L, polycythaemia and respiratory distress syndrome.
  126. 126. Fetal/Newborn Complications Untreated ketoacidosisover 50% mortality Fetal anomalies Stillbirth Neonatal macrosomia/LGA But may be preterm and high risk for asphyxia Hypoglycaemia Hyperbilirubinaemia Delayed fetal lung maturity Polycythaemia
  127. 127. Diabetes in AN,L/D,PP PRIORITY NURSING diagnoses: Risk for imbalanced nutrition (maternal and fetal) More than body requirements Risk for injury (maternal and fetal) Anxiety Knowledge deficit

