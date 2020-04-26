NAVIGATOR Express 2020 Q1 rv 6 Roger Bazeley PA1 Editor

With the Navigator Express’ 2020 first quarter issue, we start the issue with Everything AUXAIR in a diagramed graphic design format created by our Navigator Express Layout/Design Editor Andrew Niquette. This technique will be applied to articles about our Auxiliary specialties using this creative informative format. Next the history of Air Station San Francisco as it transitioned from fixed wing aircraft to an all Helicopter station using currently the M 65-D Dolphin Helicopters in high visibility safety orange. There is an article with tips on aerial photography from a fixed wing Cessna 172 similar to many owned and flown by AUXAIR aviation specialists and used by qualified AUXAIR crews and observers, as well as a platform for AUXPA photographers. We end our AUXAIR feature theme with the amazing interview story of and by Cmdr. “Bill” Burns, Jet Jock to AUXAIR Crew Trainee.We continue with new features and changes in the issue in layout design that include articles in every issue on Auxiliary Food Services, Sea Scouts, AUX Fitness, Navigator’s Corner and Scuttlebutt. They’re inserts describing, about the Auxiliary and the programs we participate in, and exciting photography and articles reflecting our efforts to cover a broad base of topics. We strive for geo-diversity in our articles to illuminate the national diversity of our Auxiliary membership and missions.