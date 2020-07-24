Tema 1 Subtema 1 pembelajaran 6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bacaan do’a sebelum belajar 1. Suroh Al-Fatiha
2. Do’a sebelum belajar
3. Baca suroh At-Takwir
4. Baca suroh Abasa
5. Hadist harian
Menjauhi Prasangka Buruk
Bacaan do’a sesudah belajar
Terima Kasih
×