New Face of Neuroinfection; Autoimun Encephalitis.pptx

New face of Neuroinfection;
Autoimune encephalitis
Andika Okparasta
Divisi Neuroinfeksi – Neuroimunologi
Bagian Neurologi FK Unsri – RSUP dr. Moh. Hoesin
Palembang
Case ilustration:
• S: Female, 26 y.o, presented with
abn fluctuating behaviour (paranoid
ideation) and focal seizure over 6
weeks, after 1-2 weeks abn
posturing of the right hands,
orrofacial dyskinesia, refractory
status epilepticus and mutism, no
history of fever, headache, visual
complaints or any systemic
complaints.
• O: CSF: cells 7/µL (MN 75%), protein
56 g/dL, glucose 78 g/dL (plasma
106), MRI normal, EEG : delta waves
• A: possible AIE
• P: MP 1 gr/ day for 5 day, supportif
Significant
improvement
• Encephalitis is defined as inflammation of the
brain parenchyma associated with neurology
dysfunction
• New molecular markers (antibodies) are being
discovered in patients presenting with
encephalitic syndromes –> AUTOIMMUNE
ENCEPHALITIS (AIE)
1960; Limbic
Encephalitis;
lesion involved the
medial temporal
lobe and
hippocampus
Auto-AB often affect
not only limbic
structures
Autoimmune
enceohalitis (AIE)
2007; anti-NMDAR
encephalitis
• AIE may be associated with the precence of
specific autoantibodies
• Infections as possible triggers HSV
encephalitis around 25 % cases
• AIE is also associated with tumors
7.
AIE associated with AB against
neuronal cell surface antigens:
• Anti-NMDAR , Anti-
AMPAR, Anti-GABAb, Anti-
LGI-1, Anti-Gly-R, Anti-
DPPX, Anti-mGLUR5, Anti-
Adenylate-kinase 5
AIE associated with AB againts
intracelluler antigens:
• Anti-Hu, Anti-Ri, Anti-Yo,
Anti-Ma2/Ta, Anti
amphiphysin, Anti-GAD65
• The target antigens in
AIE involved in neuronal
sygnaling and synaptic
plasticity
• Three mechanisms for
the resulting symptoms:
– Receptor
internalization
– Antibody blockade
of ion entry
– Complement
mediated cell lysis.