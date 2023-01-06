Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 06, 2023
New Face of Neuroinfection; Autoimun Encephalitis.pptx

  1. 1. New face of Neuroinfection; Autoimune encephalitis Andika Okparasta Divisi Neuroinfeksi – Neuroimunologi Bagian Neurologi FK Unsri – RSUP dr. Moh. Hoesin Palembang
  2. 2. Case ilustration: • S: Female, 26 y.o, presented with abn fluctuating behaviour (paranoid ideation) and focal seizure over 6 weeks, after 1-2 weeks  abn posturing of the right hands, orrofacial dyskinesia, refractory status epilepticus and mutism, no history of fever, headache, visual complaints or any systemic complaints. • O: CSF: cells 7/µL (MN 75%), protein 56 g/dL, glucose 78 g/dL (plasma 106), MRI normal, EEG : delta waves • A: possible AIE • P: MP 1 gr/ day for 5 day, supportif Significant improvement
  3. 3. Outline • Definition • Clinical presentation • Diagnostic • Treatment • Prognostic
  4. 4. • Encephalitis is defined as inflammation of the brain parenchyma associated with neurology dysfunction • New molecular markers (antibodies) are being discovered in patients presenting with encephalitic syndromes –> AUTOIMMUNE ENCEPHALITIS (AIE)
  5. 5. 1960; Limbic Encephalitis; lesion involved the medial temporal lobe and hippocampus Auto-AB often affect not only limbic structures Autoimmune enceohalitis (AIE) 2007; anti-NMDAR encephalitis
  6. 6. • AIE may be associated with the precence of specific autoantibodies • Infections as possible triggers  HSV encephalitis around 25 % cases • AIE is also associated with tumors
  7. 7. AIE associated with AB against neuronal cell surface antigens: • Anti-NMDAR , Anti- AMPAR, Anti-GABAb, Anti- LGI-1, Anti-Gly-R, Anti- DPPX, Anti-mGLUR5, Anti- Adenylate-kinase 5 AIE associated with AB againts intracelluler antigens: • Anti-Hu, Anti-Ri, Anti-Yo, Anti-Ma2/Ta, Anti amphiphysin, Anti-GAD65
  8. 8. • The target antigens in AIE involved in neuronal sygnaling and synaptic plasticity • Three mechanisms for the resulting symptoms: – Receptor internalization – Antibody blockade of ion entry – Complement mediated cell lysis.
  9. 9. 81.2 90 90.4 69.1 70.2 21.8 51.3 33.3 47 78.5 63.6 71.3 22.1 17 37.7 43.6 anti-NMDAR anti-VGKC anti-GABAb AIE associated with intracelullar antibodies Clinical presentation seizure psychosis cognitive impaiment malignancy
  10. 10. Nawa-apisak et al.2016. Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm 3: 79-85
  11. 11. Diagnostic tools • CSF  moderate lymphocytic pleocytosis (<100 cells/µl) • The sensitivity of antibody testing has only been investigated in a few types AIE  primarily in NMDAR encephalitis
  12. 12. Diagnostic tools (cont’) • EEG is often abnormal  extreme delta brush
  13. 13. Diagnostic tools (cont’) MRI is frequently normal or shows only slight alterations  not spesific; show high uni/bilateral T2/Flair-signals on medial temporal lobe
  14. 14. • Tumors screening is important
  15. 15. Treatment
  16. 16. AIE is not always monophasic and relapse of AIE has been noted even after 5-10 years Oral corticosteroids + monthly IVIG or PLEX Azathioprine Mycophenolate mofetil
  17. 17. Prognostic factor • Delay in immunotherapy • Altered consciousness • ICU admission • Older age (??) • The presence of status epilepticus • CSF abnormality and MRI changes
  18. 18. Take home messages.. • Almost cases of AIE is appear as psychiatric problem • Tumors screening is important • Early detection and management are important for good outcome
