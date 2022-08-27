Presentation-on-PFA.pptx

2.
Module I on PFA: Validating and
Normalizing Feelings
3.
Objectives
By the end of the session, you should be able to;
Identify feelings/ reactions related to the
pandemic/any form of disaster
Accept that all feelings and reactions are normal
and valid.
4.
Introduction
How are you feeling today? We are having this
orientation and I want us to talk about your
experiences during the months of lockdown due
to the pandemic. I am sure you are eager to
participate because there are many things to talk
about.
5.
You will be doing some activities, which aims to
help you feel better as you are provided with
ways to react to all the disruptions caused by the
pandemic or the disaster. After you finish
answering some questions, you will need to share
your answers and I will give feedbacks. Let’s
begin
6.
I want you to get a piece of paper, you are going
to write a letter to a dear friend. Write to a
friend about the following.
During the lockdown, what were the 5 routines or
reactions you did at home? Ex. “I slept all the
time”
At the back of your letter write to a friend about
your feelings towards your reactions or routines
Ex. “I felt bored”
7.
Common Reactions of Students to
Stressful Events
Feel a strong responsibility to the family
Feel anxious brought about by uncertainty of the future
Feel intense or prolonged grief for not being able to wake
May become self-absorbed and feel self pity
May experience changes in their relationships with other people.
May also start taking risks, engage in self-destructive behaviour, have
avoidant behaviour, and become aggressive
May experience major shifts in their view of the world accompanied by a
sense of hopelessness about the present and the future.
May become defiant of authorities and parents while they start relying on
peers for socializing through social media
May feel guilty and anxious having been separated from their loved ones due
to lockdown
8.
What Helps?
Talking to another person for support
or spending time with others