Traballo realizado por alumnado do IES Monte das Moas

  1. 1. ANTÍA OTERO Tisiana Vázquez 4ºC Escritora actriz e editora A Estrada, 14 setembro 1982
  2. 2. BIOGRAFÍA ● Licenciada en Historia da Arte na especialidade de arte contemporánea pola Universidade de Santiago de Compostela. ● Formada na escola de Teatro e Danza Espazoaberto. ● Formou parte do consello directivo da Asociación de Escritores e Escritoras en Lingua Galega (AELG). ● Imparte obradoiros como un de nova creación “O ollo da arte” na Normal (A Coruña) ● Dá recitais e sesións poéticas en moitos centros de ensino e bibliotecas.
  3. 3. OBRAS POÉTICAS ● O son da xordeira (2003) ● (Retro)Visor (2010) ● O cuarto das abellas (2016)
  4. 4. OBRA INFANTO-XUVENIL ● O branco non pinta! (2017)
  5. 5. PREMIOS ● Gañou VII Certame Francisco Añón co poemario De porta un Horizonte en 2003. ● Premio á mellor obra poética da II Gala do Libro Galego no 2017, por O cuarto das abellas.
  6. 6. TEXTOS LITERARIOS Meu avó tiña unha máquina de bombas un garda que poñía un campo de millo entre o verde e o camiño para asustar o xabaril de noite podía sentir o ruído dende a cama de encartar aquel pum foi o máis preto que estiven da guerra Na cela O fume sempre persegue A luz e a larva ao colo da abella Hoxe durmirei no teu lado do catre Non quero que che rouben O sitio mentres non estás
  7. 7. VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGj9Jmyl3h8 Entrevista sobre a súa obra (Retro)Visor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JwyiunBtf0 Poema O cuarto das abellas
  8. 8. WEBGRAFÍA ● https://gl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ant%C3%ADa_Otero ● https://garciateijeiro.blogspot.com/2017/01/escaparate-poetico-xciii-antia- otero.html

