CH. 4.pdf

Jan. 11, 2023
CH. 4.pdf

Jan. 11, 2023
Computer Network tutorial provides basic and advanced concepts of Data Communication & Networks (DCN). Our Computer Networking Tutorial is designed for beginners and professionals.

Our Computer Network tutorial includes all topics of Computer Network such as introduction, features, types of computer network, architecture, hardware, software, internet, intranet, website, LAN, WAN, etc.

What is Computer Network?
A computer network is a set of devices connected through links. A node can be computer, printer, or any other device capable of sending or receiving the data. The links connecting the nodes are known as communication channels.

Computer Network uses distributed processing in which task is divided among several computers. Instead, a single computer handles an entire task, each separate computer handles a subset.

Following are the advantages of Distributed processing:
Security: It provides limited interaction that a user can have with the entire system. For example, a bank allows the users to access their own accounts through an ATM without allowing them to access the bank's entire database.
Faster problem solving: Multiple computers can solve the problem faster than a single machine working alone.
Security through redundancy: Multiple computers running the same program at the same time can

CH. 4.pdf

  1. 1. SOFTWARE ENGINEERING 18BTCECC503 Prof. Nisha Vadodariya Assistant Professor CE Department ATMIYA - Rajkot UNIT 4- QUALITY ASSURANCE AND CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT
  2. 2. SOFTWARE RELIABILITY ● The probability of failure-free operation of a computer program in a speciﬁed environment for a speciﬁed time ● Reliability is the probability that a system performs correctly during a speciﬁc time duration. Objective of Reliability: ● To ﬁnd the permanent structure of repeating failures. ● To ﬁnd the number of failures occurring is the speciﬁc period of time. ● To discover the main cause of failure. ● To conduct performance testing of various modules of software product after ﬁxing defects.
  3. 3. MEASUREMENT OF RELIABILITY ● Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF): Measurement of reliability testing is done in terms of mean time between failures (MTBF). ● Mean Time To Failure (MTTF): The time between two consecutive failures is called as mean time to failure (MTTF). ● Mean Time To Repair (MTTR): The time taken to ﬁx the failures is known as mean time to repair (MTTR). MTBF = MTTF + MTTR
  4. 4. MTTF = mean-time-to-failure, MTTR = mean-time-to-repair MTBF = MTTF + MTTR
  5. 5. TYPES OF SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE ● Software maintenance is the process of changing, modifying, and updating software to keep up with customer needs. ● Software maintenance is done after the product has launched for several reasons including improving the software overall, correcting issues or bugs, to boost performance, and more. ● Using the right software maintenance techniques and strategies is a critical part of keeping any software running for a long period of time and keeping customers and users happy. ● Software maintenance is a part of the Software Development Life Cycle. Its primary goal is to modify and update software application after delivery to correct errors and to improve performance. Software is a model of the real world. When the real world changes, the software require alteration wherever possible.
  6. 6. Need for Maintenance Software Maintenance is needed for:- ● Correct errors ● Change in user requirement with time ● Changing hardware/software requirements ● To improve system eﬃciency ● To optimize the code to run faster ● To modify the components ● To reduce any unwanted side effects.
  7. 7. TYPES OF SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE
  8. 8. 1. Corrective Maintenance ● Corrective maintenance aims to correct any remaining errors regardless of where they may cause speciﬁcations, design, coding, testing, and documentation, etc. ● This includes modiﬁcations done in order to ﬁx problems ● Corrective maintenance deals with the repair of defects found in day-to-day system functions 2. Adaptive Maintenance ● It contains modifying the software to match changes in the ever-changing environment. ● This includes modiﬁcations applied to keep the software product up-to-date ● Adaptive maintenance is the implementation of changes in a part of the system, which has been affected by a change that occurred in some other part of the system
  9. 9. 3. Preventive Maintenance ● It involves the concept of reengineering & reverse engineering in which an old system with old technology is re-engineered using new technology. This maintenance prevents the system from dying out. ● This includes modiﬁcations done in order to keep the software usable over long period of time ● It includes new features, new user requirements for reﬁning the software and improve its reliability and performance. ● This includes changing the functionalities of as per the user’s changing needs
  10. 10. 4. Perfective Maintenance ● It deﬁnes improving processing eﬃciency or performance or restricting the software to enhance changeability. This may contain enhancement of existing system functionality, improvement in computational eﬃciency, etc. ● Modiﬁcations to prevent future problems of software ● It aims to attend problems, which are not signiﬁcant at this moment but may cause serious issues in future ● It comprises documentation updating, code optimization and code restructuring.
  11. 11. RE-ENGINEERING When we need to update the software to keep it to the current market, without impacting its functionality, it is called software re-engineering It is a process where the design of software is changed and programs are re-written Reverse Engineering Forward Engineering
  12. 12. Legacy software cannot keep tuning with the latest technology available in the market ⚫ For example, initially UNIX was developed in assembly language. When language C came into existence, UNIX was re-engineered in C, because working in assembly language was difficult. Other than this, sometimes programmers notice that few parts of software need more maintenance than others and they also need re-engineering
  13. 13. Obtain speciﬁcations of existing software Reverse Engineering Change program and/or data structure Program Restructuring Get re-engineered software developed Forward Engineering Decide what to re-engineer. Is it whole software or a part of it? Perform Reverse Engineering, in order to obtain specifications of existing software Restructure Program if required For example, changing function-oriented programs into object-oriented programs and restructure data as required Apply Forward engineering concepts in order to get re-engineered software
  14. 14. REVERSE ENGINEERING ● Reverse engineering can extract design information from source code ● Software Reverse Engineering is a process of recovering the design, requirement speciﬁcations and functions of a product from an analysis of its code. ● The purpose of reverse engineering is to facilitate the maintenance work by improving the understandability of a system and to produce the necessary documents for a legacy system. ● This kind of engineering is often referred to as backward engineering.
  15. 15. Reverse Engineering Goals: ● Cope with Complexity. ● Recover lost information. ● Detect side effects. ● Facilitate Reuse.
  16. 16. Steps of Software Reverse Engineering: 1. Collection Information: This step focuses on collecting all possible information (i.e., source design documents etc.) about the software. 2. Examining the information: The information collected in step-1 as studied so as to get familiar with the system. 3. Extracting the structure: This step concerns with identiﬁcation of program structure in the form of structure chart where each node corresponds to some routine.
  17. 17. 4. Recording the functionality: During this step processing details of each module of the structure, charts are recorded using structured language like decision table, etc. 5. Recording data ﬂow: From the information extracted in step-3 and step-4, set of data ﬂow diagrams are derived to show the ﬂow of data among the processes. 6. Recording control ﬂow: High level control structure of the software is recorded.
  18. 18. 7. Review extracted design: Design document extracted is reviewed several times to ensure consistency and correctness. It also ensures that the design represents the program. 8. Generate documentation: Finally, in this step, the complete documentation including SRS, design document, history, overview, etc. are recorded for future use.
  19. 19. FORWARD ENGINEERING ● Forward engineering is a process of obtaining desired software from the speciﬁcations, which were brought by reverse engineering ● Forward engineering is a method by which we can create an application according to the given requirements.
  20. 20. ● In most cases, forward engineering does not simply create a modern equivalent of an older program ● Rather, new user and technology requirements are integrated into the reengineering effort ● The redeveloped program extends the capabilities of the older application ● Forward engineering is same as software engineering process with only one difference it is carried out always after reverse engineering ● Another word for forward engineering is Reclamation or Renovation. ● Here, forward engineering's primary goal is to fulﬁl the re-engineering process to meet the needs of new consumers.
  21. 21. WHAT IS QUALITY? Quality Developed product meets it’s specification Quality Management Ensuring that required level of product quality is achieved Defining procedures and standards Applying procedures and standards to the product and process Checking that procedures are followed Collecting and analysing various quality data
  22. 22. SOFTWARE QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ● Software quality management also called Software quality assurance. ● It is an umbrella activity that is applied throughout the software process ● It is planned and systematic pattern of activities necessary to provide high degree of conﬁdence in the quality ● Software quality management consist ○ An SQA process ○ Speciﬁc quality assurance and quality control tasks ○ Effective software engineering practice ○ Control of all software work products ○ A procedure to ensure compliance with software development standards ○ Measurement and reporting mechanisms
  23. 23. SQA ACTIVITIES Prepare an SQA plan for a project Participate in the development of the project’s software process description Review software engineering activities to verify compliance with the deﬁned software process SQA produces high quality software. SQA is beneﬁcial for better reliability. Improving the process of creating software. Improves the quality of the software. Ensure that deviations in software work and work products are documented and handled according to a documented procedure
  24. 24. Activities of Software Quality Management: ● Quality Assurance - QA aims at developing Organizational procedures and standards for quality at Organizational level. ● Quality Planning - Select applicable procedures and standards for a particular project and modify as required to develop a quality plan. ● Quality Control - Ensure that best practices and standards are followed by the software development team to produce quality products.
  25. 25. THE QUALITY STANDARDS: ISO 9000 ● In order to bring quality in product and service, many organizations are adopting Quality Assurance System ● ISO(International Standards Organization) standards are issued by the International for Standardization (ISO) in Switzerland ● ISO declared its 9000 series of standards in 1987 ● The ISO 9000 standard determines the guidelines for maintaining a quality system. ● The ISO standard mainly addresses operational methods and organizational methods such as responsibilities, reporting, etc. ● ISO 9000 deﬁnes a set of guidelines for the production process and is not directly concerned about the product itself.
  26. 26. Types of ISO 9000 Quality Standards
  27. 27. The ISO 9000 series of standards is based on the assumption that if a proper stage is followed for production, then good quality products are bound to follow automatically. 1. ISO 9001: ● Proper documentation is an important part of an ISO 9001 Quality Management System. ● ISO 9001 is the quality assurance standard that applies to software engineering ● It includes, requirements that must be present for an effective quality assurance system ● ISO 9001 standard is applicable to all engineering discipline ● This standard applies to the organizations engaged in design, development, production, and servicing of goods
  28. 28. 2. ISO 9002: ● This standard applies to those organizations which do not design products but are only involved in the production. ● Examples of these category industries contain steel and car manufacturing industries that buy the product and plants designs from external sources and are engaged in only manufacturing those products. ● Therefore, ISO 9002 does not apply to software development organizations. 3. ISO 9003: ● This standard applies to organizations that are involved only in the installation and testing of the products.
  29. 29. SIX SIGMA ● Six Sigma is the process of producing high and improved quality output ● Six Sigma is a disciplined, data-driven approach and methodology for eliminating defects in any process - from manufacturing to transactional and from product to service ● To achieve six sigma, a process must not produce more than 3.4 defects per million opportunities ● Six Sigma is a set of techniques driven by quality-control methodology and has its main focus on identifying and eliminating errors.
  30. 30. ● Six sigma have two methodologies. 1. DMAIC : Used to enhance an existing business process. (Deﬁne, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control) 2. DMADV : used to create new product designs or process designs. (Deﬁne, Measure, Analyze, Design, Verify)
  31. 31. DMAIC ● Deﬁne: Deﬁne the problem or process to improve upon related to the customer and goals ● Measure: How can you measure this process in a systematic way? ● Analyze: Analyze the process or problem and identify the way in which it can be improved. What are the root causes of problems within the process? ● Improve: Once you know the causes of the problems, present solutions for them and implement them. ● Control: Utilize Statistical Process Control to continuously measure your results and ensure you are improving
  32. 32. DMADV ● Deﬁne: Deﬁne the problem or process to improve upon related to the customer and goals ● Measure: How can you measure this process in a systematic way? ● Analyze: Analyze the process or problem and identify the way in which it can be improved. What are the root causes of problems within the process? ● Design: Avoid root causes of defects and meet the customer requirements ● Verify: To verify the process, compare the process with the standard plan and ﬁnd differences Example of Six Sigma Company For over 100 years they have delivered food to every part of the city, earning them a Six Sigma rating (a Forbes rating of 99.9 % which means one error in 6 million transactions).
  33. 33. CMM (CAPABILITY MATURITY MODEL) ● CMM was developed by the Software Engineering Institute (SEI). ● Capability maturity model (CMM) that deﬁnes key activities required at different levels of process maturity. ● It is not a software process model. It is a framework that is used to analyze the approach and techniques followed by any organization to develop software products. ● It also provides guidelines to further enhance the maturity of the process used to develop those software products.
  34. 34. Key Process Areas (KPA’s): ● Each of these KPA’s deﬁnes the basic requirements ❖ The 5 levels of CMM are as follows: Level 1: Initial. • The software process is characterized as ad hoc and occasionally • Few processes are deﬁned and success depends on individual effort • No KPA’s deﬁned
  35. 35. Level 2: Repeatable • The necessary process discipline is in place to repeat earlier successes on Project • Experience with earlier projects is used for managing new similar natured projects. Key Process Areas (KPA’s): ● Project Planning ● Conﬁguration Management ● Requirements Management ● Software Quality Assurance
  36. 36. Level 3: Deﬁned • The software process for both management and engineering activities is documented, standardized and integrated • At this level, documentation of the standard guidelines and procedures takes place. • This level includes all characteristics deﬁned for level 2 Key Process Areas (KPA’s): ● Peer Reviews ● Intergroup Coordination ● Organization Process Deﬁnition ● Organization Process Focus ● Training Programs
  37. 37. Level 4: Managed • Detailed measures of the software process and product quality are collected • This level includes all characteristics deﬁned for level 3 Key Process Areas (KPA’s): ● Software Quality Management ● Quantitative Management
  38. 38. Level 5: Optimizing • This level includes all characteristics deﬁned for level 4 • This is the highest level of process maturity in CMM and focuses on continuous process improvement in the organization using quantitative feedback. Key Process Areas (KPA’s): ● Process Change Management ● Technology Change Management ● Defect Prevention
  39. 39. SQA PLAN ● The SQA Plan provides a road map for establishing software quality assurance ● The plan serves as a template for SQA activities that are instituted for each software project SQA Plan consist: ● The purpose and scope of the plan ● A description of all software engineering work products (e.g., models, documents, source code). ● All applicable standards that are applied during the software process ● The tools and methods that support SQA actions and tasks ● Methods for assembling and maintaining all SQA-related records ● Organizational roles and responsibilities relative to product quality
  40. 40. The SQA Plan contains the following sections: 1. Purpose 2. Reference 3. Software conﬁguration management 4. Problem reporting and corrective action 5. Tools, technologies, and methodologies 6. Code control 7. Records: Collection, maintenance, and retention 8. Testing methodology
  41. 41. THE SCM PROCESS The SCM (Software Conﬁguration Management) is a set of activities that have been developed to manage change throughout the software life cycle
  42. 42. 1. Planning and Identiﬁcation Process ● This is the initial level of the SCM process to planning properly for the development of the application and identiﬁes the conﬁguration items as per the scope of the project. ● To start meeting and welcome to change requests are the basic criteria for this process. ● The project management plan is the input for this process and approval of the plan is the exit criteria.
  43. 43. 2. Version Control Process Version control is important when you are working on a software project over time. ● Many source and documentation ﬁles. ● The ﬁles change during development. ● You need to keep track of the different version of each ﬁle, and possibly roll back to an earlier version. ● The version control indicates to store the different versions of development/conﬁguration by changing the scope or requirements or code or software environment. ● This process provides several versions of that software product.
  44. 44. ● A version control system implements or is directly integrated with four major capabilities: 1. A project database that stores all relevant conﬁguration objects, 2. A version management capability that stores all version of conﬁguration object, 3. A make facility that enables the software engineer to collect all relevant conﬁguration objects, and 4. Construct a speciﬁc version of the software.
  45. 45. 3. Change Control Process ● This process the new change request created by the client to change some conﬁgurations on the software product ● i.e. to add or remove or edit on the conﬁguration items as the request is received by the team. ● As per approval of the change request the application will develop and the request will be closed on status. ● Change Control in software development refers to the transition from an existing state of the software product to another improved state of the product. ● CCP (Change Control Process) mainly identiﬁes, documents, and authorizes changes to a software application.
  46. 46. Process of Change Management : When any software application/product goes for any changes, it undergoes a series of sequential processes as follows: ● Creating a request for change ● Reviewing and assessing a request for change ● Planning the change ● Testing the change ● Creating a change proposal ● Implementing changes ● Reviewing change performance ● Closing the process
  47. 47. Importance of Change Management : ● For improving performance ● For increasing engagement ● For enhancing innovation ● For including new technologies ● For implementing new requirements ● For reducing cost Source of Change : ● Business reorganization ● New Market conditions ● New equipment ● Fixing any bugs/errors ● New customer needs ● Performance or reliability improvement
  48. 48. 4. Conﬁguration Audit ● Conﬁguration auditing is an SQA activity that helps to ensure that quality is maintained as changes are made. 5. Status Reporting ● Conﬁguration Status reporting (sometimes also called status accounting) providing accurate status and current conﬁguration data to developers, testers, end users, customers and stakeholders through admin guides, user guides, FAQs, Release Notes, Installation Guide, Conﬁguration Guide, etc.
  49. 49. USER INTERFACE DESIGN User interface is the front-end application view to which user interacts in order to use the software. The software becomes more popular if its user interface is: ● Attractive and Simple to use ● Responsive in short time ● Clear to understand ● Consistent on all interface screens Types of User Interface There are two main types of User Interface: ● Text-Based User Interface or Command Line Interface ● Graphical User Interface (GUI)
  50. 50. 1. Text-Based User Interface: This method relies primarily on the keyboard. A typical example of this is UNIX. Advantages ● Many and easier to customizations options. ● Typically capable of more important tasks. Disadvantages ● Relies heavily on recall rather than recognition. ● Navigation is often more diﬃcult.
  51. 51. Graphical User Interface (GUI): GUI relies much more heavily on the mouse. A typical example of this type of interface is any versions of the Windows operating systems. Advantages ● Less expert knowledge is required to use it. ● The user may switch quickly from one task to another and can interact with several different applications. Disadvantages ● Typically decreased options. ● Usually less customizable. Not easy to use one button for tons of different variations.
  52. 52. GUI Characteristics: ● Windows: Multiple windows allow different information to be displayed simultaneously on the user's screen. ● Icons: Icons different types of information. On some systems, icons represent ﬁles. On other icons describes processes. ● Menus: Commands are selected from a menu rather than typed in command language. ● Pointing: A pointing device such as a mouse is used for selecting choices from a menu or indicating items of interests in a window. ● Graphics: Graphics elements can be mixed with text or the same display.
  53. 53. UI Design Principles:
  54. 54. WEB APPLICATION Deﬁnition of Web-application: A web-application is an application program that is usually stored on a remote server, and users can access it through the use of Software known as web-browser. It is a type of computer program that usually runs with the help of a web browser and also uses many web technologies to perform various tasks on the internet.
  55. 55. The Flow of the Web Application:
  56. 56. 1. In general, a user sends a request to the web-server using web browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, etc over the internet. 2. Then, the request is forwarded to the appropriate web application server by the web-server. 3. Web application server performs the requested operations/ tasks like processing the database, querying the databases; produces the result of the requested data. 4. The obtained result is sent to the web-server by the web application server along with the requested data/information or processed data. 5. The web server responds to the user with the requested or processed data/information and provides the result to the user's screen .
  57. 57. Web Application Design
  58. 58. Interface Design ● One of the challenges of interface design for WebApps is the nature of the user’s entry point. Aesthetic Design ● Also called graphic design, is an artistic offer that complements the technical aspects of WebApp design. Content Design ● Generate content and design the representation for content to be used within a WebApp. Architecture Design ● It is tied to the goals established for a WebApp, the content to be presented, the users who will visit, and the navigation that has been established. Component-Level Design ● Establish data interfaces with external corporate systems. Navigation Design ● Deﬁne navigation pathways that enable users to access WebApp content and functions.
  59. 59. CONCEPTUAL AND TECHNICAL DESIGN ACCESSING A FUNCTION What is Software Design? ● Software design is a process to convert the user requirements into client requirements user interface form, that helps the software developer in coding and implementation. ● The software design deals with portraying the client’s requirement which is described in Software Requirement Speciﬁcation (SRS) document into a user interface form. ● To transform requirements into a working system designers must satisfy both customers and therefore the system builders. ● The customers should understand what the system is to try to do. At an equivalent time, the system builders must understand how to try to.
  60. 60. A software design has two parts : 1. Conceptual Design : ● Conceptual design is an initial/starting phase in the process of planning, during which the broad outlines of function and sort of something are coupled. ● It tells the customers that what actually the system will do. ● It is written in the customer’s language and designed according to the client’s requirements. ● It shows the conceptual model i.e, what should a system look like. ● It describes that what will happen to the data in the system. ● It starts when a system requirement comes and the phase looks for a potential solution. ● At the end of this phase, the solutions to the problems are sent for review.
  61. 61. 2. Technical Design : ● A Technical design is a phase in which the event team writes the code and describes the minute detail of either the whole design or some parts of it. ● It tells the designers that what actually the system will do. ● It describes any other thing that converts the requirements into a solution to the customer’s problem. ● It describes the functions or methods of the system. ● It shows the data ﬂow and the structure of the data. ● It includes the functioning and working of the conceptual design. ● It starts after setting the system requirements. ● At the end of this phase, and after analyzing the technical design, the speciﬁcation is initiated.

