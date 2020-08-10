Case study (gangasagar)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GANGASAGAR BY CRUISE By Rajeshwari Wagh
Introduction • Island on delta of Ganges and bay of Bengal • Distance from kolkata to Gangasagar is 95 kilometers. • It is...
How to reach Gangasagar - Now • Bus from Esplande to Hardwood point – 4 hour • Ferry from Hardwood Point to Kachuberia – 4...
Recently Cruise Service to Gangasagar • From Millennium Park, Kolkata to Kachuberia Ghat, Gangasagar ,in 3 hours • Foreign...
Facilities provided inside the Cruise • Air Conditioned Seats • On Board Snacks • Mineral Water
Questions • Would the cruise be able to attract passenger/tourists through out the year ? • Is the fair affordable for com...
ThankingYou
