Launching an otc product disprin

Gives the details about how the product is launched in the pharmaceutical market.

Launching an otc product disprin

  1. 1. Manufacturing and launching of OTC Drug – DISPRIN Prepared by – Rahul Sharma M.Pharm + MBA 2nd Year (PT AND HCM) (MP07) 72891118007 SPTM, NMIMS University 14/4/2020
  2. 2. Drug Description and Procurement Disprin Tablet is an antiplatelet drug which is used to prevent clots in blood vessels and also relieves pain and inflammation. Composition : Acetylsalicylic acid Available Composition : 300 , 500 mg/tablet PROCUREMENT PROCESS: Purchase Requisitio n Selection of supplier Inviting quotation Placing the order Receiving the material Checking of invoice or bill Recording of bills in books Releasing the payment to the supplier 24/4/2020
  3. 3. MANUFACTURING Preparation of raw material • In process Quality control Granulation Compression • In process quality control Coating Packaging 34/4/2020
  4. 4. PACKAGING OF TABLETS Primary packaging Alu – Alu strip packaging Each strip contains 10 tablets Brand name, Batch no., Mfg date, Exp date, etc included Secondary Packaging Brand name, Mfg. date, Exp. date, Batch no etc mentioned on box. Each box contains 10 strips Tertiary Packaging 5 ply cardboard box Contains 100 boxes (100 X 10 tablets) Brand name Mentioned on Box 44/4/2020
  5. 5. Distribution Channels Manufacturer Consumer segment 1 Retailers Consumer segment 2 CNF’S Wholesaler Retailers Business segment 1 Business segment 2 Catalogs, Telephone, Internet Sales Force 54/4/2020
  6. 6. Marketing and Promotion Strategies TV Advertising (Celebrity endorsement, Sports channel, News channel) Personal selling (Selling Stalls in Malls, events) Direct Mail Direct to consumer advertisements Push and pull OTC drug promotion Social media promotion (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter account) Point-of-purchase displays (Placement of product in easy visible shelfs ) Print Ads in Newspapers, Magazines 64/4/2020

