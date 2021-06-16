Twin cities mulesoft meetup_june15th2021-merged

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Twin Cities, MN June 15th, 2021 2021 Q2 MuleSoft User Group Meetup
Agenda • Check-in & Introductions • Techniques for Pragmatic MUnit (by David Goodell) • RAML Fragments and best practices (by Mark Kirby) • Trivia Time • Raffle and Giveaways • Open Forum
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Meetup Organizing Committee 3 https://meetups.mulesoft.com/twin-cities/
Time for Presentations
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. How can you help? 6 • Share: – Share your pictures with the hashtag #MuleMeetup, #TwinCitiesM...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Trivia & Raffle Give Aways 7 Live Trivia: Ten simple questions with a countdown timer. Winner...
Trivia Time (Let’s have fun and pick 3 winners)
Let’s See who is Lucky (Let’s Spin the wheel to pick 3 winners)
Thank you and see you next time Please contact organizers for any suggestions on future meetups
Two Tips for the Pragmatic MUnit Developer JUNE 15, 2021 MULESOFT MEETUP
Outline INTRO WHY MUNIT? TIP 1: EXTERNAL DWL FUNCTIONS TIP 2: EXTERNAL TEST DATA …WHY MUNIT? Q/A 01. 02. 03. 04. 05. 06.
Intro David Goodell Integration Consultant Concord, Hopkins MN https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-goodell/
Why MUnit?
Why MUnit? What is MUnit? • MUnit is a tool to implement test-driven development via the creation of unit tests • Unit tes...
TESTING EXTERNAL DATAWEAVE Tip #1
TESTING EXTERNAL DATAWEAVE • A DWL file with DataWeave fragments, which you can reference throughout your codebase • https...
EXTERNAL TEST DATA Tip #2
Data Comes In Transform that Data Data Goes Out What are a few strategies to pragmatically test a transform component? EXT...
Why MUnit?
Often, a quality test is within reach using very few testing tools SIMPLE PROCESS You are not confined to one way of creat...
The WHY Personal MUnit Hypothesis Use MUnit because, as a MuleSoft developer, it's the tool I have to do test-driven devel...
Q/A Questions
509 2ND AVENUE SOUTH, HOPKINS, MN, 55343 | 952.241.1090 | CONCORDUSA.COM THANK YOU
Additional Resources • How to create custom Dataweave modules https://docs.mulesoft.com/mule-runtime/latest/dataweave-crea...
3 API designer Mocking Service mkirby@infiniters.com
6 Level 3 HATEOAS Level 2 HTTP Verbs Level 1 Resources Level 0 Swamp of POX
×