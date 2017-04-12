20170412 kmu quality

Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 1 УКРАВТОДОР РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ МОНІТОРИНГУ ЯКОСТІ РЕМОНТІВ ДОРІГ У 2016 РОЦІ 12 кв...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 2Джерело: Укравтодор КАРТА РЕМОНТІВ У 2017 Роботи вже розпочались на 39 об’...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 31. Міжнародні, національні, регіональні дороги державного значення. Джерел...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 4Джерело: Укравтодор РЕМОНТИ У 2016 році поточний середній ремонт виконано ...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 5Джерело: Укравтодор КАРТА РЕМОНТІВ У 2016 У 2016 році поточні середні ремо...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 6Джерело: Укравтодор МОНІТОРИНГ З березня ДП «Дорцентр» проводить моніторин...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 7Джерело: Укравтодор ОСНОВНІ ДЕФЕКТИ Руйнування і деформації на новому покр...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 8Джерело: Укравтодор РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ПЕРЕВІРОК На 83% перевірених об’єктів виявл...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 9Джерело: Укравтодор ЗАХОДИ Запропонований комплекс заходів має забезпечити...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 10Джерело: Укравтодор НОВИЙ ПІДХІД ДО КОНТРОЛЮ ЯКОСТІ • Досвід і портфоліо ...
Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 11 ДЯКУЮ ЗА УВАГУ!
