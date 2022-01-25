Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to dosage form

Jan. 25, 2022
Dosage forms (also called unit doses) are pharmaceutical drug products in the form in which they are marketed for use, with a specific mixture of active ingredients and inactive components (excipients), in a particular configuration (such as a capsule shell, for example), and apportioned into a particular dose. For example, two products may both be amoxicillin, but one is in 500 mg capsules and another is in 250 mg chewable tablets. The term unit dose can also sometimes encompass non-reusable packaging as well (especially when each drug product is individually packaged

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION AND CLASSIFICATION OF DOSAGE FORMS Dr. P. R. Chavan Pharm D
  2. 2. DRUG  Substances and specified devices meant for treatment, mitigation or prevention of diseases or disorders in human being or animals, intended to affect any function or any structure of human body are termed as Drug.  e.g. Paracetamol, Aspirin, salbutamol
  3. 3. DOSAGE FORM  Is a transformation of pure chemical compound into predetermined form by admixing drug compound with different kinds of non drug components collectively known as Adjuvants each having specific function.  E.g. Tablet , capsules,syrupes,suppositories, creams.  Dosage forms are the means by which drug molecules are delivered to sites of action within the body.
  4. 4. DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF DOSAGE FORM  Convenient to handle, use and store  Stable during storage and use  Withstand mechanical shock during transport  Flexibility in different drug strength  Provide expected therapeutic effect  Extent, drug release, onset, intensity, duration of action predictable  Economical and elegant
  5. 5. THE NEED FOR DOSAGE FORMS:  To protect the drug substance from the destructive influences of atmospheric oxygen or humidity (coated tablets, sealed ampuls).  To protect the drug substance from the destructive influence of gastric acid after oral administration (enteric-coated tablets)  To conceal the bitter, salty, or offensive taste or odor of a drug substance (capsules, coated tablets, flavored syrups)
  6. 6. CONTINUED…  To provide liquid preparations of substances that are either insoluble or unstable in the desired vehicle (suspensions)  To provide clear liquid dosage forms of substances (syrups, solutions)  To provide rate-controlled drug action (various controlled-release tablets, capsules, and suspensions)
  7. 7. CONTINUED…  To provide optimal drug action from topical administration sites (ointments, creams, transdermal patches, and ophthalmic, ear, and nasal preparations)  To provide for insertion of a drug into one of the body’s orifices (rectal, urethral or vaginal suppositories)  To provide for placement of drugs directly in the bloodstream or body tissues (Parenteral injections)
  8. 8. CONTINUED…  To provide for optimal drug action through inhalation therapy (inhalants and inhalation aerosols)  To provide drug products that bind to a specific physiological site of action/ targeted-release
  9. 9. A. CLASSIFICATION AS PER PHYSICAL FORM 1. Solid dosage form 2. Liquid dosage form 3. Semi-solid dosage form 4. Gaseous dosage form
  10. 10. 1. 2. 3. 4. Gaseous dosage form •Inhalational •Aerosol
  11. 11. B. ROUTE WISE CLASSIFICATION:  Oral dosage form  Topical dosage form  Parenteral dosage form
  12. 12. C. CLASSIFICATION BY RELEASE RATE:  Sustained release  Prolonged-release  Controlled release  Targeted drug delivery
  13. 13. MERITS DEMERITS Oral preparations  Unit dose system Swallowing is difficult for children.  Physical, Chemical,Physiological stability & hence long shelf life Onset of action is slow and depends on disintegration and dissolution.  Economic Ease of Transportation Tasteless & elegance
  14. 14. MERITS DEMERITS  The solid dosage forms are mostly available in the unit dose form, such as tablets, capsules, pills, powders.  When drugs are administer orally in dry state tablets and capsules are more convenient form.  They are effective and patients have no problem in their handling, Identification and administration
  15. 15. MERITS DEMERITS  Certain substances are to be suspended or diffused form to produced maximum surface area like kaolin.  Storage & transportation hazards.  few drugs if taken in dry form may cause pain and irritation for e.g. Potassium bromide, Aspirin Physiological satisfaction of a patient of something in a bottle.
  16. 16. MERITS DEMERITS Liquid preparations  Onset of action is quick as compare to tablets pills capsules.  Dose has to be measured Certain medicinal substances can only be given in liquid form like Caster oil paraffin Stability & preservation presents a problem.  Onset of action is quick, can also be controlled by way of changing the routes of administration a & modification of formula.
  17. 17. MERITS DEMERITS Injections  Injections cause pain  The therapeutic effect of drug is ensured as compared to the uncontrolled absorption from the intestine when drug is administered through oral route Need trained persons
  18. 18. MERITS DEMERITS  The drug which is inactivated by gastric juice can be easily administered by this route  Onset of action is quick any unwanted actions after injecting the drug rather difficult to be corrected.  Unconscious patients or patients who are vomiting & purging can be given by this route.

