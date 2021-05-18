Successfully reported this slideshow.
Carrier Relationships 101 A “cheat sheet” to carrier relationships for new brokers
Carrier relationships are what set you apart from the next broker
Why are carrier relationships important? For customers • Have unique data and information about network carriers that your...
How to build a carrier relationship Onboarding carriers the right way 3-stage phone call
When you onboard a carrier, there are four key pieces of information you need to acquire. Contact By adding a contact, you...
3-Stage Phone Call Don’t have a one-and-done phone call. Whenever you call a carrier about a truck, take the opportunity t...
Building a relationship takes a little time, but the returns for you will continue to grow
Jeff Hanson Director of Business Development, FreightFriend jeff@freightfriend.com For more broker-related tips: For truck...
Sales
May. 18, 2021

Carrier Relationships 101

A "cheat sheet" to carrier relationships for new freight brokers

Carrier Relationships 101

  1. 1. Carrier Relationships 101 A “cheat sheet” to carrier relationships for new brokers
  2. 2. Carrier relationships are what set you apart from the next broker
  3. 3. Why are carrier relationships important? For customers • Have unique data and information about network carriers that your clients and other brokers do not have • Can more quickly recover from a bounce or other issue that might arise • Have access to more capacity, sometimes at better rates For carriers • Establish trust and create long term partners, not transactions • Book trucks before they hit a public board • Better access to capacity when the market inevitably tightens • Move more freight with less friction
  4. 4. How to build a carrier relationship Onboarding carriers the right way 3-stage phone call 1 2
  5. 5. When you onboard a carrier, there are four key pieces of information you need to acquire. Contact By adding a contact, you can ask for a real person instead of just calling for dispatch. Onboarding 101 Preferred Lanes Capturing preferred lanes is the most crucial of these four steps. This data will set you apart from the competition and is important in the 3- stage phone call (next page). Equipment Verify their equipment. Do they run vans? Flatbeds? How many of each? Services Being able to filter by services like hazmat, drayage, etc. will make your data that much stronger when you need it. *Update monthly *Update 1-2x annually *Update 1-2x annually
  6. 6. 3-Stage Phone Call Don’t have a one-and-done phone call. Whenever you call a carrier about a truck, take the opportunity to book another load or find out about other trucks or preferred lanes. By creating value for them, you’re building a relationship for tomorrow. 1 2 3 Connect with a carrier about a specific truck or load Update capacity — what other trucks do they have? Backhaul? Other lanes they’re looking for? What else they service? Try to book an additional load (or more!)
  7. 7. Building a relationship takes a little time, but the returns for you will continue to grow
  8. 8. Jeff Hanson Director of Business Development, FreightFriend jeff@freightfriend.com For more broker-related tips: For truckload procurement software: To continue the discussion on carrier relationships and other sales rep strategies: freightfriend.com freightfriend.com/blog

