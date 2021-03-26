Forms of private_and_public_business_ownership_presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 3 Forms of Business Organization www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
1. The most important thing about your business to you is that: a. It’s socially and environmentally responsible b. It’s a...
3. You would proudly work with: a. Romanian orphanages b. World leaders to solve global conflicts c. Children’s hospitals ...
5. On a free weekend you like to: a. Campaign for a social cause b. Break a world record c. Share your business skills Don...
Mostly As… You’re most like the late Dame Anita Roddick, the founder of The Body Shop. You’re passionate about the environ...
Mostly Bs… You’re most like Sir Richard Branson, owner of The Virgin Group. You’ll try anything once, you love taking risk...
Mostly Cs… You’re most like Sir Alan Sugar, founder of Amstrad and star of The Apprentice. You’re proof that hard work and...
When starting their own business the routes are varied and entrepreneurs always need to weigh their options to choose the ...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
 The most common form of business organization.  It is a business owned and operated by one person (even if others are w...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
Mike decided to run his own taxi business. Initially he set up as a sole trader. Here’s what he thought of… Advantages 1. ...
 A group or association of between two and twenty people who agree to own and run a business together.  The partners wil...
Mike offered his friend, Gita, the chance to become a partner in his taxi business. They prepared a written Partnership Ag...
Advantages 1. More capital invested leads to a greater expansion of the business. 2. The responsibilities of running the b...
Sole traders and partnerships are unincorporated businesses. This means that they do not have a separate legal identity fr...
Mike and Gita discussed these advantages and disadvantages together with their lawyer who told them that partnerships are ...
Limited partnerships In some countries, the concept of Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP) has been introduced recently w...
Mike and Gita made it clear that they want to continue working together and expanding their business but also wanted to pr...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
 Pepsi is one of the most widely known brands in the world.  Pepsico is the actual name of the brand.  Pepsico features...
Government Banks Community Managers Employees Owners Competitors Customers www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
Owners of a company are called shareholders Companies are jointly owned together by the people who have invested in it. Th...
 There are two types of companies with shareholders: 1. Private Limited Companies and 2. Public limited companies www.igc...
Mike and Gita made it clear that they want to continue working together and expanding their business but also wanted to pr...
 These types of companies tend to be owned by either family or friends and are quite often not that much larger in size t...
 All shareholders have limited liability. They are only liable for the limited amount that they have invested. Even if my...
1. The Articles of Association 2. The Memorandum of Association  Contains the rules under which the company will be manag...
Articles of Association Memorandum of Association Registrar of Companies Certificate of Incorporation Hooray! We are in bu...
Mike and Gita asked their solicitor to explain the advantages and disadvantages of a private limited company for their tax...
 Master Foods (MARS Ltd) www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
Mike and Gita discussed these advantages and disadvantages together with their lawyer who told them that private limited c...
Mike and Gita were impressed by the benefits of a private limited company form of organization. The solicitor helped fill ...
 These types of companies tend to be owned by anyone buying a share in the company. They buy shares from the Stock Exchan...
1. A statement must be made to the Memorandum of Association that the company is now a public limited company. 2. A certai...
Mike and Gita asked their solicitor to explain the advantages and disadvantages of a public limited company for their taxi...
 We’ve agreed on the following: Sole traders and Partnerships No continuity Unincorporated Business Unlimited Liability N...
 We’ve also agreed on the following: Public Limited Companies & Private Limited Companies Continuity Incorporated Busines...
Private Limited Companies have relatively few shareholders. The directors are often the majority shareholders, which means...
Shareholders may attend AGM (few do) Vote for Board of Directors who take all important decisions Appoint managers for day...
Mike and Gita decided to convert the company into a public one and named it Express Taxi and Bus plc. By selling shares in...
 Nike plc.  Pepsico plc. . www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
shareholders voting managers Strategic decision makers Board of Directors Public limited companies Annual General Meeting ...
Co- operatives Groups of people who agree to work together and pool their resources Owned and controlled by employees Ever...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
 A joint venture is when two or more businesses agree to start a new project together, sharing the capital, the risks and...
Advantages  Sharing of costs  Local knowledge  Risks are shared Disadvantages  Profits have to be shared  Disagreemen...
 The franchisor is a business with a product or a service idea that it does not want to sell to consumers directly.  Ins...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
Advantages 1. The franchisee buys a licence from the franchisor to use the brand name. 2. Expansion of the franchised busi...
Advantages 1. The chances of business failure are much reduced because a well-known product is being sold. 2. The franchis...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
 So far.. All organizations discussed were in the private sector. This means that they are owned by private individuals i...
All the previous organisations are in the PRIVATE SECTOR They are owned by individuals www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebu...
 Includes businesses owned by the government such as public hospitals, public schools, fire services, police services, th...
 Wholly owned by the state or the government  Businesses that have been nationalized.  Nationalized means that they wer...
 They used to be given certain social objectives.  These may include 1. To keep prices low so that everyone can afford t...
However… keeping to these objectives often costs a great deal of money. Therefore, this lead to public corporations making...
 They therefore shifted to other objectives, which are... 1. To reduce costs, if necessary, by reducing the number of wor...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
This policy of reducing subsidies and operating more like a private sector business is sometimes called corporatization – ...
1. Some industries are considered important that government control is thought of as necessary. This can include electrici...
 A number of workers have been made redundant (lost their jobs) following a business failure. They agree to put some of t...
 A business with many hotels is planning to expand abroad. A substantial sum of money will be needed to finance this expa...
 A young student is planning to offer his services to neighbours as a gardener. He will purchase only cheap tools to star...
 A TV and radio broadcas www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
Model Answers Chapter 3 www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
J.T Enterprises is a large private sector business that owns a number of farms in country A. The business breeds a variety...
Explain the purpose of the Annual General Meetings held by Public Limited Companies (plc). The Annual General meeting has ...
The directors of Hussain Ltd. are considering converting the business into a Public Limited Company. a) Explain the term l...
The directors of Hussain Ltd. are considering converting the business into a Public Limited Company. c) Identify and expla...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
