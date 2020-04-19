Successfully reported this slideshow.
The challenge of new mixed - use places: HOMES Patrícia Bento Architect. Space planning consultant. LEED Green Associate
We are all facing an enormous challenge. The coronavirus pandemic forced about a third of the world population on some for...
Workplaces If now you work from home you should ensure a quiet place, and at certain times of the day you may need more pr...
Outdoors Despite the lockdown, do not forget the importance of fresh air. If you have your own garden, make the most of it...
brief analysis of the new challenges within our homes imposed by the covid-19 lockdown.

  2. 2. We are all facing an enormous challenge. The coronavirus pandemic forced about a third of the world population on some form of lockdown, meaning their movement is being actively restricted and controlled by their respective governments. In just a few weeks, the concept of mixed- use spread throughout our homes and we had to learn to manage different activities continuously 24/7 in a single structure. If you live in a large house or have a small family, this may not be an important issue, but there are many houses that are already experiencing this new existence. In Portugal, it was decided a week ago that schools from the 1st to the 10th grades will remain closed in this last term. E-learning will be the standard. We are adapting as quickly as possible and trying to reorganize ourselves and our homes for this big change. Our houses will continue to be mixed-use places, where different types of use will coexist: workplaces, school in different grades, various activities such as music, dance and theater classes, gymnastics and sports training , preparing and taking meals, leisure and, hopefully, should also safeguard the private sphere of all members. Human beings are a social species, but also need their own time and space. Routines and a coordinated family plan Our current condition can trigger a change in our sleep and wake cycles. Wake up early and try to keep your daily routine. This will help you balance all the activities throughout the day. We will need a good team in the coming months! To identify more precisely the times and rhythms of each, you can define a family plan. It will be easier to manage spaces and make changes to better respond to new demands.
  3. 3. Workplaces If now you work from home you should ensure a quiet place, and at certain times of the day you may need more privacy. Like a phone booth in an open office. If there is no space available, why not temporarily convert the pantry or a storage room, or even a walking closet into a private space? To make conference calls, meetings or attend online courses. Children and teens also need their own workspace; To study, play, participate in classes. The reality is that most of these activities now requires digital tools that are not always enough for all. Learning to share and the relevance of daily planning. Wi-Fi Network In order not to have last minute surprises, make sure your Wi-Fi network is working and that it covers all spaces where it is now needed. In areas with weak network signal, install a range extender, a device compatible with any wi-fi router. Family meals We will spend a lot of time together; meals can be important moments of sharing without screens and news. Preparing those can also be a time of learning, with the participation of the little ones. Enjoy those moments. Make special and healthy recipes and let them join you. Maintaining privacy in co - living spaces Ensuring a safe and pleasant environment is important to maintain confidence and good wealth. Nowadays it is easy to fall into the temptation to evade us through a screen and a set of headphones. But this is our daily condition. Other solutions must be sought. Privacy does not mean being alone. A careful listening to our needs and those who are with us is the first step to ensure that our space - time is safeguarded.
  4. 4. Outdoors Despite the lockdown, do not forget the importance of fresh air. If you have your own garden, make the most of it, even for work. A table under the shade of a tree, listening the birds, can be a very inspiring workplace! If you live in an apartment building with a common flat roof, explore it. It can be an alternative place to spend a quiet moment and enjoy the view. Respect the rules of social distance. Take short walks in the park frequently, go jogging or cycling, even if you have a drone right in front of you, saying you should go home… What´s next? From these experiences, we will learn a lot. On adaptability, new needs that demand news ways of approach of thinking integrated spaces to live and work. This trend was already underway, and the present situation can be a leverage point to achieve balanced and eco - efficient solutions in an early future. The carbon detox we are providing to the planet will only have long-term effects if there is a serious commitment to change the path. Let´s focus on doing the right things, in a sustainable way. Helping to accelerate the transformation into healthy, high-performance green buildings. That is part of the challenge. 17.04.2020

