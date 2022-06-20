AUTOSPOOL.pdf

Description

AUTOSPOOL is an automatic piping spooling software, used for generating piping Fabrication, Erection Isometrics & related reports. Which is based on the convenience of Fabrication / Erection work, site requirements, spool transportability. To achieve the best international construction practices and clients requirement standard. This software generates the Fabrication / Erection construction scope in Inch Dia, Inch Meter and tonnage. It also calculates piping cut length, piping bending length, spool weight and surface area as required in the project.



AUTOSPOOL is a part of EPCPROMAN SUITE