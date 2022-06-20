AUTOSPOOL.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

  1. 1. 2 AUTOSPOOL is an automatic piping spooling software used for generating piping Fabrication / Erection Isometrics and related reports based on the convenience of Fabrication / Erection work, site requirements, spool transportability etc, and to achieve the best international construction practices and clients requirement standard. The program generates Fabrication / Erection construction scope in Inch Dia., Inch Meter and tonnage. It also calculates piping cut length, piping bending length, spool weight and surface area as required in the project.
  2. 2. RECOMMENDED BY PIPING CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERS Ease of Implementation This can be further extended to SPOOLMAN / ERMAN for activity level Project Management, Planning and Control, progress monitoring, Material Management and reporting at various stages of Piping Fabrication, Erection, Testing, Flushing, Box-Up, Warehouse, Pre-Commissioning of Systems and Commissioning of Units / Plants. Why use AUTOSPOOL ? How does AUTOSPOOL Work ? AUTOSPOOL offers Automatic and accurate Spool / Erection drawings Reduction in the upright construction work by at least 15% Automatic reporting at spool-level, joint-level, component Systematized processes 75% saving in time Reduction of errors in the work process Complete control on the job Revision Management and Project Management Reliable in every aspect of the work Imagine a software that makes your work life simple! A software that helps to save 75% of your work time. An efﬁcient aid by your side that offers an organized module with systematic process, making the work easy, very precise, accurate and reducing the chances of costly errors while performing the task. From automatic spooling based on logic to the production of drawing and reports, can there be a software that takes care of it all? AUTOSPOOL works interactively as per user deﬁned settings & conﬁgurations. Graphics, Drawing templates, Reporting, Output Formats, Mode of Measurement etc. can be totally controlled based on user preferences. Neutral input ﬁles like *.idf, *.pcf, *.ipmf are automatically processed to generate desired outputs like automatic Spool / line wise drawing & reports, Scope In Inch Dia., Inch meter, tonnage etc. interactively. level & Insulation / tracing reports
  3. 3. BILL OF MATERIAL SKETCH LIST FABRICATION PT No. QTY SIZE INCHES ( ) DESCRIPTION ITEM CODE TRACED PIPELINE FIELD WELD SUPPORT POSITION SYMBOLOGY JT NO. WELD LIST SIZE TYPE Date Rev. Stress Inst. Description Apprv. NOTES: LINE CLASS INSUL PAINT CODE PWHT OPER.TEMP. DES.TEMP. AREA SURFACE (M ) LINE DATA LINE NO.: DRAWING NO.: SHEET NO. TOTAL SHEET REV P & ID NO. INCH METER SHOP NB FIELD LENGTH M. NB SHOP NB FIELD INCH METER SUMMARY INCH DIA SUMMARY PIPE CUT LENGTH WELD SUMMARY NB PIECE NO LENGTH(MM) WCS-0IG-3312-G 10-WCS-0IG-3312-A91A-G WCS-0IG-3312 A91A NO 0203-06-P-M NO 60.3 73.6 55.2 58.9 - 11.86 0 24-09-2014 ISSUED FOR CONSTRUCTION ABC PQR XYZ 875 50 5 242 80 77 5 1994 12 98 7 0 9 4406 49 8 89 8 88 0 640 21 6 68 0 10-WCS-0IG-3302-A91A-G-SP1 10-WCS-0IG-3302-A91A-G-SP2 10-WCS-0IG-3302-A91A-G-SP3 10-WCS-0IG-3302-A91A-G-SP4 1 1 3 3 V12 4 3 10 4 5 1 S18 S19 6 1 4 S20 4 F13:G15 B16 V11 F14:G15 B17 6 2 S20 7 11 2 F14 10" NPS 0.75" NPS 10" NPS 4 EL +107.137 10"X0.75" NPS 4 EL +105.143 5 45° 9 FLAT 10"X8" SIDE NPS 27MM OFFSET DOWN 57 457 17 8 5 0 2 502 FW-25 8" BW 24 10" BW 23 10" BW 22 10" BW 21 10" BW 20 10" BW 19 10" BW 18 10" BW 17 10" SOT 10" BW 10" BW 10" BW 10" BW 10" BW 10" BW 10" BW 10" BW 10" BW 0.75" SW 0.75" SW 0.75" SW 0.75" OLET S-16 15 14 13 FW-12 11 10 9 FW-8 7 FW-6 FW-5 FW-4 3 2 10" BW 1 10" BW 0.75" 0.253 0.190 10" 14.115 141.150 0.75" 0.8 2.3 10" 170.0 30.0 8" 0.0 8.0 0.75" 1 3 10" 17 3 8" 0 1 10" 1 280 10" 2 518 10" 5 1232 10" 6 759 10" 7 170 10" 8 3644 10" 9 399 10" 10 283 10" 11 307 PIPE 1 PIPE WELDED , IS , 10.0 -3589, INCH IS-3589 , 6.0 GR MM THK .330, BE, 10 6.60 M 2 PIPE SEAMLESS , B-36.10, , 10.0 INCH, STD ASTMA 106 GR.B, BE, 10 0.99 M 3 PE PIPE , C. , IS WELDED -1239-I, , 0.75 IS INCH -1239 ( , HVY BLACK), 0.75 0.16 M FITTING 10 5 10 1 10 1 7 T. BW EQUAL , 10.0 INCH , B-16.9, , STD ASTM A 234 GR.WPB, 10X10 1 8 CPLNG. 3000, 0.75 HALF INCH , B-16.11, ASTM A 105, SW, 10X0.75 1 10X8 1 10 CAP 3000, 0.75 , B-16.11, INCH ASTM A 105, SCRF, 0.75 1 VALVE 11 VLV.GATE, SHEET 51401, 10.0 INCH 10 1 12 VLV.GATE, SHEET 51001, 0.75 INCH 0.75 1 FLANGE 13 RF FLNG /125 .WN AARH , B-16.5, , 10.0 INCH ASTM , 6.0 A 105, 300, MM THK 10 1 10 2 GASKET 15 SS GASKET 316+GRAFIL , B-16.20- , SPIRAL ANSI B16.5, , 300, 10.0 SP.WND INCH 10 2 BOLTS & NUTS 1 16 17 BOLT.STUD .B7, A194 WITH GR 3 NUTS .2H, 7.25" BOLT , B-18.2, A193 GR LENGTH 1 16 SUPPORT 18 PIPE SUPPORT G2-8" 10 1 19 PIPE SUPPORT S6A-1-8" 10 1 20 PIPE SUPPORT L1-3-680/0 10 2 ITMD919Z01754 ITM1917Z01718 ITMD471Z00523 ITM754Z101754 ITM754Z101754 ITM684Z101718 ITM684ZZ01718 ITM02D2Z005SS ITM684ZZ01718 ITM0282Z005ZZ ITM01ZZZ017VG ITM01ZZZ005VG ITM0147Z01754 ITM0147Z01718 ITM5074Z017GS BM41418Z0 BS40404Z0 1 2 3 FW-4 FW-5 FW-6 7 FW-8 9 10 11 FW-12 13 14 15 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 FW-25 S-16 W 411.595 N 1078.242 EL +107.527 0 1 01 LENGTH(MM) ACTUAL PIPE CUT LENGTH PIECE NO. NB SPEC CLASS FERATIC No. PWHT PMI INCH DIA INCH METER ( TEST BARG) PRESS SUR. AREA(M ) RT MPT/DPT INSULATION REQD STRESS . & PAINT SPECNO PROC REV REVISIONS BY CHK APP'D DATE ISSUED FOR FABRICATION JOB NO.: PROJECT NO.: REFERENCE DOCUMENT STRESS NUMBER: BATCH REF.: WELDING / NDT: TRACING: P & ID NO. WELD INCH METER WELD NO. SIZE(NB) WELD TYPE WELD PROC JOINTS DETAILS LINE DATA PICKLING & PASSIVATION FABRICATION MATERIAL PT NO SIZE (INCH) ITEM CODE DESCRIPTION INCH DIA INCH METER NB SHOP QTY. NB SHOP NB DRAWING NO.:- SPOOL NO.:- 5% 5% TEST HARDNESS MATL. LENGTH METER ABC PQR XYZ SHOP WELD WELD SOCKET WELD SCREWED A-1234 337 60.3 N N 10" 2.811 28.110 10" 70 10" 7 10" 9 399 10" 10 283 10" 11 307 18 10" BW 19 10" BW 20 10" BW 21 10" BW 22 10" BW 23 10" BW 24 10" BW 2 10 ITM1917Z01718 0.989M 898 880 640 216 F14 2 6 7 11 2 F14 9 10"X8" NPS FLAT SIDE DOWN 27MM OFFSET 178 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 CONT.TO: NOT FOUND W 413.500 N 1079.600 EL +101.377 WCS-0IG-3312-G-SP4 70 28.116 2.413 0 WCS-0IG-3312-G *10-WCS-0IG-3312-A91A-G-SP4* 0203-06-P-M WCS-0IG-3312 A91A CS NO ABC - 5% 5% NIL 73.6 10-WCS-0IG-3312-A91A Erection Drawing Spool Drawing AUTOSPOOL works with following inputs : Neutral ﬁle *.idf, *.pcf, *.impf which are generated from leading plant design software but not limited to PDMS, E3D, PDS, SP3D, AUTOPLANT, PLANT3D, ISOMEC etc PROJECT MANAGEMENT FLANGE JOINTS / FLANGE ASSEMBLY AUTOSPOOL controls the tracking of ﬂange joints, alignment of welding, the proper installation and approval of critical high rating ﬂanges/ﬂanged assemblies as per the project procedures. The program addresses this requirement with a rule based provision to identify critical ﬂanges & ﬂange joint assembly which can be numbered / monitored / recorded / accounted in detail during the construction. What do you get from AutoSPOOL • Automatic generation of Spool and Erection drawings • Piping revision and Project Management • Clear guidelines to decide ﬁeld welds, planning of scaffolding based on access of nearest platform, ﬂoor, supportive structure • Bill of materials and reports This software has been designed to handle multiple users and control the project at various stages of design revision. The Work breakdown structure (WBS) can be created based on the priority of construction. This is further integrated with SPOOLMAN / ERMAN for Plant Construction Management and Control ( Planning, Cost, Material, Progress, Analysis) 25.12.14 8 2 10- CONT. WCS TO -0 : IG-3302-A91A W 413.500 N 1079.600 EL +101.377 20- CONT. WCS TO -0 : IG-6503-A91A- ZONE:G W 412.100 N 1078.242 EL +106.262 8" NPS 8- CONT WCS .TO -0 : IG W 413.894 -3305-B1A- ZONE:G N 1079.600 EL +100.710 ( OPER BARG . ). PRESS ( DES BARG . ). PRESS. CALC STRESS NO 4 GR. ELBOW WPB-W, BW .90, B-16.9, , 1.5D, 10.0 ASTM A 234 INCH MM THK , 6.0 5 GR. ELBOW WPB-W, BW .45, B-16.9, , 1.5D, 10.0 ASTM A 234 INCH MM THK , 6.0 6 BW ELBOW , 1.5D, 10.0 .90, B-16.9, INCH, ASTM STD A 234 GR.WPB, 14 RF FLNG /125 .WN AARH , B-16.5, , 10.0 INCH ASTM , STD A 105, 300, 16 GR BOLT .B, A563 .M/C WITH GR 1 NUTS .B, 5.5" BOLT , B-18.2, A307 LENGTH 9 GR. REDUC WPB . , ECC BW, 10.0 , B-16.9, INCH ASTM , STD A 234 , 8.0 INCH, STD THIS DRAWING SOCKETWELD MAY AND NOT /OR MATCH VALVES, THOSE OF DIMENSION VALVE SHOWN ON PURCHASED. THE VALVE LENGTH SHALL BE THE GOVERNING DIMENSION ON SOCKETWELD AND/OR PIPING. SCREWED 1) NOTES FOR : 2) IF HAS BEEN STRESS STRESS NUMBER ANALYSED APPEARS ON AND THIS CANNOT BE ISOMETRIC MODIFIED IT WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL OF AN AUTHORISED STRESS ENGINEER. 3) BOM ALLOWANCE QTY TO HAVE ALREADY WELD ADDED TO ALLOWANCE THE & PIPE CALCULATED CUTTING LENGTH REV 0 6 10 ITM684Z101718 BW ELBOW , 1.5D, 10.0 .90, B-16.9, INCH, ASTM STD A 234 GR.WPB, 1 7 10X10 ITM684ZZ01718 T. BW EQUAL , 10.0 INCH , B-16.9, , STD ASTM A 234 GR.WPB, 1 9 10X8 ITM684ZZ01718 BW REDUC. , 10.0 ECC INCH, , B-16.9, STD, 8.0 ASTM INCH A 234 , GR STD .WPB, 1 14 10 ITM0147Z01718 RF FLNG /125 .WN AARH , B-16.5, , 10.0 INCH ASTM , STD A 105, 300, 2 PIPE SEAMLESS , B-36.10, , 10.0 ASTM INCH, STD A 106 GR.B, BE, 2 10 8 1 8 1 8 1 1 10 1. ALL DIMENSION ARE IN MM. LINES UPTO 1.5" NOMINAL BORE SIZE SHALL BE SUPPORTED AT 2. 3. PIPE CUT LENGTHS FOR SMALL BORE LINES SHALL BE CONFIRMED AT 4. PEDESTALS FOR LOW SUPPORTS SHALL BE AS PER LINE LIST. 10" BW 9 1 7 9 2 10 SITE SITE 2 1
  4. 4. REVISION MANAGEMENT Changes in engineering piping isometrics are continuous and must be taken care in various stages of project planning and execution. The software has been designed to transfer changes from one revision to another by referring the work done in the old revision. The change in information is automatically detected and the necessary changes are transferred to the fabrication / erection / management software (SPOOLMAN / ERMAN). Welding is the most important activity at a construction site to be planned, it governs the whole project with respect to time, volume, progress, material, cost, project management and control. The project cost can be optimized by proper planning of welding at the site and fabrication shop. This software has several ﬂexible options to take care of proper and efﬁcient welding implementation on site. The program is uniquely designed to combine multiple isometric and adapt a single isometric with respect to the company standard welding criteria. AUTOSPOOL helps to optimize ﬁeld Inch Dia, locate ﬁeld welds and ﬁx ﬁeld tolerance lengths to increase the efﬁciency of the shop & ﬁeld weld management. SUPPORT, WELD, INSTRUMENT & OTHER COMPONENTs WELDING & SPOOLING The software supports the detailing of the standard library including the support fabrication drawing and related MTO, planning for welding speciﬁc primary supports along with spools. Welding preparation details, Instrument / special component installation, fabrication / erection details of instruments, supports, special tagged items etc. are managed. 3 9 "' "' co .... "' "' "' .... MASTER LATEST 1 1 SP-01
  5. 5. • Measurement of erection scope in Inchmeter with breakup of sizewise running meter (calculation of running lengths based on Length of the pipe + ﬁttings + ﬂanges in inch meter) • Provision of considering curvilinear lengths / center line length for elbows 90 deg / 45 deg • Provision to include / exclude half OD of header pipe for calculation of running length at branch connection • Provision to include / exclude length of ﬂanged valves & special erection items in Inch meter calculation • Consideration of other special erection items / tagged items based on sizewise counts • Provision to include / exclude instrument lengths in calculation of running meter & inch meter DRAWING GENERATION / development AUTOSPOOL facilitates generation of customized spool drawing, erection drawing and related reports as per the project requirement. The user can conﬁgure construction measurements in the drawing / report in terms of Inch Dia, Inch meter, Spool weight, Surface area etc. The process parameter, NDT and PWHT requirements can either be taken from the isometric attributes or can be externally / mapped. User can automatically generate various reports like • Project level consolidated BOQ for ﬁttings and pipes • Project wise, line wise, spool wise, Inch Dia / Inch Meter • Joint detailed summary for Shop weld joint, Field weld joint, Offshore weld joint • Spool BOQ, Erection BOQ • Surface area calculation • Insulation & tracing measurements Other customized reports Line Id Rev No Spec Spool No NB1_Inch NB2_Inch End_Type Insulation_Type Insulation_Thk Item_Type Itemcode 0.5-MS-334-1055B-E4G-IT-PXCD-01 R0 E4G SP01 0.5 WN IT 45MM FLANGE FAC5289GYTYT4GHYTGGGG 0.5-MS-334-1055B-E4G-IT-PXCD-01 R0 E4G SP01 0.5 IT 45MM PIPE PI254GH7GYTYT4GHYTGGGG 0.5-MS-334-1055B-E4G-IT-PXCD-01 R0 E4G SP01 0.5 BW IT 45MM VALVE 53GH39GGGYTYT4GGGGGG 0.5-MS-334-1055B-E4G-IT-PXCD-01 R0 E4G SP01 0.5 BW IT 45MM ELBOW AAG664GGHYTYT4GHYTGGGG 0.5-MS-334-1055B-E4G-IT-PXCD-01 R0 E4G SP01 0.5 BW IT 45MM VALVE 5GHGH39GGGYTYT4GGGGGG 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP02 0.5 WN IH 45MM FLANGE FACYTGH89GGHYT4GH9GGGG 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP02 0.5 IH 45MM PIPE PI2GH9GH7GGHYT4GH9GGGG 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP02 0.5 BW IH 45MM ELBOW AAG684GGHGHYT4GH9GGGG 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP02 0.5 BW IH 45MM VALVE 52GHYT2GGGGHYT4GGGGGG 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP01 0.5 WN IH 45MM FLANGE FACYTGH89GGHYT4GH9GGGG 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP01 0.5 IH 45MM PIPE PI2GH9GH7GGHYT4GH9GGGG 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP01 0.75 0.5 BW IH 45MM REDUCER AUG684GGGHYT5GH9YT4GH9 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP01 0.75 0.5 BW IH 45MM REDUCER AUG684GGGHYT5GH9YT4GH9 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP01 0.75 IH 45MM PIPE PI2GH9GH7GGHYT5GH9GGGG 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP01 0.75 0.75 BW IH 45MM TEE AEG684GGGHYT5GH9YT5GH9 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP01 0.75 BW IH 45MM VALVE 5GHGHYT2GGGGHYT5GGGGGG 0.5-MS-334-1056A-E2A-IH-PXCD-01 RO E2A SP01 0.75 BW IH 45MM ELBOW AAG684GGHGHYT5GH9GGGG Painting Paint system based on base material,design temperature,operating temperature range & insulation quirement is considered for identiﬁcation of different coats(primer / intermediate / ﬁnish),number of coats, thickness of coat(dry ﬁlm thickness). Measurement of painting is based on sizewise running meter,surface area in square meter as per project speciﬁcations like • Measurement of insulation based on different criteria like Size, insulation type, thickness and running lengths (running lengths is based on Length of thepipe + ﬁttings) • Size, count of Valve boxes, Flange boxes, bling ﬂanges etc. Provision of measurement in surface area & insulation volume apart from running meter Hardware items : • Reporting of hardware items like bolts, gaskets etc. can be completely customized / Modiﬁed as per the project requirement. Erection of piping, painting, insulation process and hardware items measurement consideration Erection of pipes of different sizes • Paint system,size,running lengths • Paint system & surface area of • Painting Paint system & volume of painting etc. INSULATION
  6. 6. AUTOSPOOL works for you CONSUMABLE ESTIMATE & MANPOWER ESTIMATE The program can generate the consumable required like O2, DA, Grinding wheel, Cut of wheel, Argon Welding, Purging gas, Root / Final ﬁller wire type and quantity. Root / ﬁnal electrodes type and quantity. etc. The program can generate manpower planning for the work to be done in fabrication and in erection based on the input available. BARCODE COMPATIBLE The program has the feature to have 1D / 2D barcodes on generated drawings. A 1D / 2D barcode representing the spool can be automatically printed on drawing or generated separately from the barcode printer. The system has an inbuilt BARCODE printing language compatible with a ZEBRA printer. And these barcodes can be scanned directly by a barcode scanner for tracking the working status. PIPING CUTTING OPTIMIZATION The software can generate the most efﬁcient way of pipe cutting based on the required cutting length and the pipe material available in the store. This way one can minimize the length of pipe wastage and effectively utilize the material. All cutting reports are generated and the data can be sent to the pipe cutting machine by additional customization. AUTOSPOOL is an engineer's delight. It is a masterpiece software that takes care of your every need and offers you a solution at every platform. So, if you wish to simplify your work process, ask for an AUTOSPOOL demo today. AUTOSPOOL is open for customization AUTOSPOOL can be fully customized as per speciﬁed requirements for complete integration with the existing processes. All the outputs whether graphics, bill of materials, attributes or desired revision details, different lists like cut length, Inch Dia., Inch Meter, Weld etc. can be fully customized. Drawing templates can be customized as per the requirement by using the backing sheet customization module. Any company speciﬁc formats / standards / logics can also be customized. AUTOSPOOL can further be customized for the desired spool numbering, weld numbering, weld setting, weld identiﬁer, weld categories, drawings, reporting and much more with Inch Dia. calculation considering reinforcement pad, branch connection, O-lets and other mode of measurement factors.
  7. 7. SPOOLING IN 3D MODEL The program generates a 3D model of a piping isometric and the user can directly work on the 3D model for spooling operations. One can see proportionate spools and erection items in different colors. The planner can make a better decision by using these facilities. MATERIAL FRONT AVAILABILITY The program can give material based information on the quantum of material available for fabrication / erection, material in Inch Dia., Inch / Meter etc. and material constrain list (material which need to be available in store in order to complete fabrication / erection). FULFILMENT OF CODE REQUIRMENT AUTOSPOOL generated Piping Isometric drawings are suitable for the requirement of design codes such as IBR (1950), ASME section-I, ASME B 31.1 And ASME B31.3. Integration with third party software The results from the AUTOSPOOL can be sent to a third party software for further communication to a CMM machine or to another in house customized software. We are open for creating an integration with the clients existing software. Kindly get back to us for more information on the same. This program is integrated with other module of EPCPROMAN like SPOOLMAN / ERMAN for further fabrication / erection / manufacturing and setting up of the material management. Inch Dia, Inch Meter Scope calculation One can get Inch Dia, Inch Meter, joint size, joint quantity, joint type of the complete project with its area wise, unit wise, or line wise information. This helps in getting the right scope at speciﬁc time for the project. Updating of progress in graphics The actual progress of the fabrication / erection can be seen in isometric graphics with the difference in color, one can also generate isometric drawings with different color, stating the progress of execution. PROGRESS UPDATION IN 3D MODEL With the integration of SPOOLMAN / ERMAN the actual progress of the fabrication , material availability, erection can be shown in 3D model. Program generates 3D dwg ﬁle containing 3D model of the pipe with all associated progress status. This can be further viewed by any third party tool for review.
  8. 8. ® SPOOL TRANSPORT OPTIMIZER Optimum utilization of container / pallet space for spool transportation by analyzing container / pallet free volume(M³) & maximum capacity(MT) with respect to spool dimensions / weight is possible through SPOOL TRANSPORT OPTIMIZER.The software generates 3D graphics of spools which works interactively in optimizing the container space utilization in transportation. The system generates following outputs:- • Packing list for each container / pallet (List of spools to be accommodated in a container / pallet(with Pallet no. reference) for transportation) • Sequence of spools to be loaded in the container / pallet • Sequence of spools to be loaded in ﬁrst layer, second layer, etc. in the container / pallet • Alignment of spools & position / location of spool w.r.t to container reference coordinates, to be loaded in the container / pallet • Individual weight of spools & Total weight loaded in the container pallet Training & Customer Support We provide training & customer support on and off site for a successful implementation of the software. This is to ensure seamless integration with the clients work processes. Minimum recommended hardware & softwares Machine I-7 onwards with 4 GB RAM. Operating system WIN 8.1 onwards( 64 bit). ©2016 by Eureka D-Soft Private Limited. All rights reserved. All brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holder.
