Amalan terbaik kesejahteraan sosial
  1. 1. Antara amalan terbaik dalam kesajahteraan sosial bagi negara Jepun ialan amalan menepati masa, bekrja keras dan tidak mudah berputus asa. Rakyat Jepun sentiasa bekerjasama dan menyebabkan negara mereka dinobatkan antara negara yang maju. Kemajuan Jepun dipengaruhi oleh rakyatnya yang mempraktikkan amalan amalan positif sehingga mencapai kesejahteraan sosial
  2. 2. Bandar Muar pernah dinobatkan sebagai bandar pelancongn terbersih pada 2018. Ini menunjukaan pelbagai pihak iaitu NGO, badan kerajaan dan masyarakat telah membri Kerjasama bagi meraih anugerah tersebut. Amalan menjaga kebersihan dan kecantikan alam sekitar membawa kepada kesejahteraan soisal untuk masa hadapan.

