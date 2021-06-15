Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tugasa daripada kursus LMCP 1552 Pembangunan Mapan Dalam Islam mengenai Amalan Terbaik dalam Pembangunan Sosial.

Pembangunan Mapan Dalam Islam (Amalan Terbaik)

  1. 1. Nur Afiqah Athirah Binti Mohd Rushdi A168111 Prof. Dato’ Ir. Dr. Riza Atiq Abdullah Bin O.K. Rahmat
  2. 2.  Amalan terbaik adalah perjanjian seluruh industri yang menyeragamkan cara yang paling berkesan dan berkesan untuk mencapai hasil yang dikehendaki. Amalan terbaik umumnya terdiri daripada teknik, kaedah, atau proses. Konsep ini membayangkan bahawa jika organisasi mengikut amalan terbaik, hasil yang disampaikan dengan masalah yang minimum atau komplikasi akan dipastikan.
  3. 3.  Kawasan: KILIM GEOFOREST PARK, LANGKAWI, KEDAH  Jabatan Perhutanan Semenanjung Malaysia telah memperkenalkan konsep Geoforest Park yang merupakan satu kawasan pemuliharaan yang menggabungkan unsur hutan dan geologi.  Konsep ini adalah unik dan pertama kali digunapakai di dunia untuk tujuan pemuliharaan.
  4. 4.  Aktiviti mempromosi Langkawi Geopark dilakukan oleh boat man ataupun pemandu bot pelancong akan menerangkan lebih terperinci berkenaan dengan sumber-sumber geologi yang terdapat di Kilim Geoforest Park dan akan mendekatkan pelancong dengan suasana Langkawi Geopark  Program-program berbentuk kesedaran alam sekitar di Kilim Geoforest Park.  Program Gotong-Royang Perdana bersama Langkawi Development Autority (LADA).
  5. 5.  Dari aspek kebersihan, kedatangan pelancong tidak terlalu membantu kerana terdapat pelancong yang tidak mempunyai kesedaran mengenai kebersihan alam sekitar.  Kualiti pembuangan sampah memberi ancaman kepada persekitaran setempat. Hal ini kerana, semakin ramai pelancong, semakin banyak sampah yang terhasil lalu menyebabkan kekotoran.
  6. 6.  Terdapat beberapa pihak berkepentingan seperti pihak kerajaan, swasta dan NGO menjalankan program bersama dengan komuniti dalam melestarikan kawasan Kilim Geoforest Park.  Boat man dibawah Koperasi Komuniti Kampung Kilim bertanggungjawab dalam penjagaan sungai dimana terdapat jadual tugasan yang dijalankan secara giliran ditugaskan untuk memantau dan mencari kawasan yang terdapat sampah sarap.
  7. 7.  Bagi isu pembuangan sampah, wujudnya tempat-tempat pembuangan sampah di kawasan tersebut dimana disediakan tong-tong sampah di sekitar kawasan kajian terutamanya di Jeti Pelancongan Sungai Kilim.
  8. 8.  LEMBAGA PEMBANGUNAN LANGKAWI (LADA):  Memperkenalkan Bahagian Geopark dan Konservasi sebagai bahagian baru di LADA.  Pengenalan Blueprint Langkawi 2011-2015 didalam penjagaan status Langkawi Geopark amnya di kawasan Kilim Geoforest Park
  9. 9.  MAJLIS PERBANDARAN LANGKAWI BANDARAYA PELANCONGAN (MPLBP):  Merangka Rancangan Tempatan di Kawasan Kilim Geoforest Park.  Di dalam Rancangan Tempatan Langkawi (RTL) 2020, proses kelestarian dititikberatkan iaitu dalam pemeliharaan dan pemuliharaan alam semulajadi menjadi penting dalam merangka Rancangan Tempatan ini.

