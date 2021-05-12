C lecture general anesthesia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENERAL ANAESTH ESIA Dr Nisar Ahmed Arain Assistant professor Anesthesiology/Critical Care/ER
CONTENTS -Introduction -History -Levels of sedation -Goals of sedation -Sequence of depression of CNS -Mechanism of action...
INTRODUCTION Many advancements in pharmacology has been a great help to the perfect conduction of anesthesia. When the sur...
They did it for a better tomorrow HISTORY (Just to see)
-Anesthetic Equipments -Pharmacology of anaesthetics -Muscle relaxants -Stages of anaesthesia -Post operative care -Compli...
LEVELS OF SEDATION
Minimal Sedation LEVELS OF SEDATION At minimal level of sedation, patient is ------Breathing himself and maintains his air...
Moderate Sedation LEVELS OF SEDATION -A drug induced sedation of a patient reflects that he would respond to -Purposeful v...
-A drug-induced depression of a conscious patient during which he cannot be easily aroused, but respond to purposefully re...
General Anesthesia LEVELS OF SEDATION -A drug-induced loss of consciousness during which patient is not arousable even by ...
Minimal Sedation (anxiolysis) Moderate Sedation/ Analgesia Deep Sedation/ Analgesia General Anesthesia Responsiveness Norm...
SEQUENCE OF DEPRESSION IN CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM CEREBRAL CORTEX CEREBELLUM SPINAL CORD MEDULLARY CENTERS
The basic process of taking - A detailed history and -Performing a systematic clinical examination remains the foundation ...
1-Medical history questionnaire 2-Physical examination and 3-Lab investigations PRE-ANAESTHETIC EVALUATION and REQUIREMENT
Medical history Questionnaire 1- Current problems 2- Other known problems 3- Treatment/medicines for the problems: dose du...
Physical Examination 1. Vital Signs 2. Airway 3. Heart 4. Lungs 5. Extremities 6. Neurologic examination
Airway Evaluation 1-Mallampati Classification 2-Thyromental Distance 3-Sternomental Distance 4-Maximum vertical opening (M...
Mallampati Classification
Thyromental Distance
Thyromental Distance
Sternomental Distance
Sternomental Distance
Maximum vertical opening (MVO) of the mouth
2----Potentially difficult airway. Limited neck extension. Limited mouth opening. Receding mandible. Mallampati class III ...
Difficult Airway Evaluation DIFFICUL T AIRWAY
Patient’s counselling or psychologicalpreparation ----Premedication ----Preoperative instructions - Fasting instructions -...
For relief of apprehension or anxiety For sedation For analgesia For amnesia of preoperative events For prevention of naus...
ANESTHETIC EQUIPMENT
LARYNGOSCOPES ANESTHETIC EQUIPMENT
ENDOTRACHEAL TUBES ANESTHETIC EQUIPMENT
OROPHARYNGEAL AIRWAYS ANESTHETIC EQUIPMENT
NASOPHARYNGEAL AIRWAYS ANESTHETIC EQUIPMENT
LARYNGEAL MASK AIRWAY ANESTHETIC EQUIPMENT
RESUSCITATION AMBU BAG ANESTHETIC EQUIPMENT
MONITORING EQUIPMENTS BLOOD PRESSURE MONITOR
MONITORING EQUIPMENTS CARDIOSCO PE
MONITORING EQUIPMENTS PULSE OXIMETER
PHARMACOLOGY OF ANASTHETICS INTRAVENOUS 1-BARBITURATES -Thiopental 2- BENZODIAZEPINES -Diazepam -Midazolam 3-OPOIDS -Fenta...
It is Non flammable,non explosive. -Pleasant smell, non irritating. -Induction with 2-4 % -Maintenance with 1-2%. -BP fall...
-Introduced into practice in 1984 -Cheap and widely used -Non carcinogenic, nonflammable -Less soluble than halothane. -It...
--it is non flameable derivative of Isoflorane --It has a lowest oil-gas coefficient (18.7) -Very fast action (on and off)...
--Nonflammable --Its properties are intermediate between isoflurane and desflurane. --Induction and emergence from anesthe...
-Used as an induction agent. -It’s a poor analgesic and muscle relaxant. -It suppresses excitatory neurotransmission and e...
Produce sedation and amnesia -Potentiate GABA inhibitory receptors. -Onset of action is 30-60 secs. -Duration of action 50...
Short acting Opioid.(30-50mins) -Very potent anlgesic. -Minimal cardiac effects -No myocardial depression -Marked respirat...
KETAMINE -Dissociative amnesia -Profound amnesia/analgesia consciousness and despite maintaining protective reflexes. -Dos...
-Excitation of inhibitory neurotransmitters(GABA) -Oily liquid employed as a 1% emulsion for IV induction -Available in 20...
-Direct CNS depressant Lipid soluble. -Pain on injection. -Dose- 0.2-0.3mg/kg -Minimal cardiac and respiratory effects. -A...
MUSCLE RELAXANTS DEPOLARIZIN G NONDEPOLARIZING -Succinylcholine -Decamethonium 1-Long acting -Pancuronium -tubocurarine 2-...
INDUCTION -Initially nitrous oxide 70% in oxygen is used -Anesthesia is deepened by the gradual increments of volatile ane...
MAINTAINANCE -Inhalational agents -Propofol infusion -Oxygen + N2O -Relaxants –Vecuronium, Atracurium -Pancuronium. -Intub...
REVERSAL from anesthesia -Check equipment -Check drugs -Turn off agents -Give 100% oxygen -Suction -Reverse relaxant -Usua...
POST OPERATIVE CARE -Patient is shifted to recovery for Post- op care -N.P.O in normal cases for 4-6 hrs. -Vital sign moni...
----ACTIVITY 2=Move all extremities voluntarily or on command 1= Move two extremities 0= Unable to move extremities -----R...
POST ANESTHESIA RECOVERY SCORE --CONCIOUSNESS --2= Fully awake --1= Arousable on calling --0= Not responding --OXYGEN SATU...
Pre operative Period During maintenance of GA - Related to anesthetic drug used - Anesthetic technique - Equipment failure...
----COUGHING -Occurs during light plane of anesthesia -Causes- Irritation of respiratory passages due to artificial airway...
1-Reflex stimulation under light anesthesia 2-Tracheal / surgical stimulation. 3-Endotracheal tubes- kinking overdistended...
COMPLICATIONS OF GENERALANAESTHESIA MALIGNANT HYPERTHERMIA -Hypermetabolic syndrome occurs in genetically susceptible pati...
-Discontinue all anesthetic agents. -Administer Dantrolene 2.5mg/kg IV. and repeat to a total of 10 mg/kg. -Hyperkalemia t...
-It is caused by irritative stimulus of the upper airway during light plane of anesthesia. -The common noxious stimuli to ...
-Female gender -Obesity -Pregnancy -Abdominal distention -Premedication's opiods, NSAID’s -Anesthetics- ether, nitrous oxi...
-Of Underlying cause -Lateral position -Anti emetics, Promethazine, Metoclopramide -12.5-25mg IM/IV and Antihistamines -Ra...
CONCLUSION IMP--Pre-operative anesthetic assessment, decreases complications rates and mortality. The pre- operative visit...
THANK YOU
