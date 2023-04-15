Successfully reported this slideshow.
Humans and Sustainability-report.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Humans and Sustainability-report.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
Environment

HUMANS AND SUSTAINABILITY

HUMANS AND SUSTAINABILITY

Environment
Humans and Sustainability-report.pptx

  1. 1. Humans and Sustainability Prepared by: NIÑA ANGELA P. CATE MAED-GENERAL SCIENCE ETTMNIHS
  2. 2. 2 Education and Awareness • educating individuals about the interconnections between human activities and the environment • fostering a sense of environmental responsibility and stewardship
  3. 3. 3 Social Equity and Justice •promoting social inclusion, human rights, and addressing issues such as poverty, inequality, and social discrimination.
  4. 4. 4 •stakeholders, including governments, businesses, communities, civil society organizations, and individuals. Collaboration and Engagement
  5. 5. 5 •Developing and adopting sustainable technologies, such as renewable energy, green transportation, and eco- friendly materials Innovation andTechnology
