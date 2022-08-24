Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

DELIVERY DECK TEMPLATE.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 26
1 of 26

DELIVERY DECK TEMPLATE.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Career

delivery deck template

delivery deck template

Career

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
Free
Failing Forward: Turning Mistakes into Stepping Stones for Success John C. Maxwell
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Think and Grow Rich (Illustrated Edition): With linked Table of Contents Napoleon Hill
Free
The Human Factor: Using aviation principles to boost organisational performance, reduce error and get the best from your people Graham Miller
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change Stephen R. Covey
Free
Primero Lo Primero: Edición de Imágenes Stephen R. Covey
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
Free
The 360 Degree Leader Workbook: Developing Your Influence from Anywhere in the Organization John C. Maxwell
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want Jon Taffer
Free
Take Back Your Power: 10 New Rules for Women at Work Deborah Liu
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
Free
Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders are Made David Gergen
Free
Business Networking for Introverts: How to Build Relationships the Authentic Way Karlo Krznarić
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
Free
The Perfect Day to Boss Up Rick Ross
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
Free
Pressure Makes Diamonds: Becoming the Woman I Pretended to Be Valerie Graves
Free

DELIVERY DECK TEMPLATE.pptx

  1. 1. General Notes for Editor (delete after reading) • For use case slides, please order the slides by AT, not by use case number. For example, if the first slide is for UC 01 JAWS, the second slide should be for UC 02 JAWS, not UC 01 Dragon. • Please make sure to pass the Accessibility Checker before distributing the deck to clients or internally. Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary
  2. 2. {Product Tested} Audit Delivery Will Bubenik Will.Bubenik@LevelAccess.com {Date}
  3. 3. Agenda Starting out • Introductions − Level Access − {Customer} • Level Access Unified Methodology − Use case testing − Automatic and manual testing • Results − Overview − AMP walkthrough − Use case testing − Manual testing • Next steps • Q & A Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 3
  4. 4. Introductions Starting out • Your Level Access team − Will Bubenik, Industry Lead & Accessibility Consultant − {UC tester name}, Use Case Tester − {Manual tester name}, Manual Tester − {CSM}, Customer Success Manager − {AM}, Account Manager − {PM}, Project Manager • The {Customer} team − Who is on the call today? Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 4
  5. 5. Use Case Testing Level Access Unified Methodology • Use cases − Workflows that define the core functionality in use within an application − Formally scripted sequence of steps that user performs to complete that task − Tested {number} use cases with {AT(s)} • Scoring scale − 1: Fail (Severe Accessibility Problems) − 2: Fail (Major Accessibility Problems) − 3: Pass (Minor Accessibility Problems) − 4: Pass (Optimizations Suggested) − 5: Pass (No Accessibility Problems) Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 5
  6. 6. Use Cases Level Access Unified Methodology • {List use cases} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 6
  7. 7. Automated and Manual Testing Level Access Unified Methodology • Modules − A page/screen, large section of a page/screen, or complex component − Selected using a representative sampling approach − Tested {number} {web/pdf/mobile} modules • Testing − Automatic testing with AMP − {screen reader} and {browser} − Keyboard access − Color contrast − Image alternative text − Link text − Text resizing − Code-level manual inspection of DOM Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 7
  8. 8. Modules Level Access Unified Methodology • {List modules} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 8
  9. 9. Results overview Results • Standard – {WCAG 2.1 Level A and AA, WCAG 2.0 Level A and AA, etc.} − Compliance – {e.g., compliant, partially compliant, or non-compliant} − Average use case score – {e.g., 2 (Fail, Major Accessibility Problems); round to nearest} • Report materials − AMP report (web) • {Link(s) to reports} − Violation list (Excel): Complete list of violations found for all modules − Use case results (PDF): In-depth findings and scores for each use case − Module list (PDF): Details on all modules that were tested Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 9
  10. 10. AMP walkthrough Results Walkthrough video Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 10
  11. 11. {Use case name 1/X} {Assistive technology} • Score − {Use case score} • Core issues − {List of main issues found during testing} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 11
  12. 12. {Use case name 2/X} {Assistive technology} • Score − {Use case score} • Core issues − {List of main issues found during testing} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 12
  13. 13. Automated/manual testing results overview Automated/manual testing results • Core issues − {List of issues} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 13
  14. 14. {Short desc. of issue 1/X} {Best practice} • Issue − {Shortened issue text} • User impact − {Shortened user impact text} • Recommendation − {Shortened recommendation text} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 14
  15. 15. {Short desc. of issue 2/X} {Best practice} • Issue − {Shortened issue text} • User impact − {Shortened user impact text} • Recommendation − {Shortened recommendation text} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 15
  16. 16. {Short desc. of issue 3/X} {Best practice} • Issue − {Shortened issue text} • User impact − {Shortened user impact text} • Recommendation − {Shortened recommendation text} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 16
  17. 17. {Short desc. of issue 4/X} {Best practice} • Issue − {Shortened issue text} • User impact − {Shortened user impact text} • Recommendation − {Shortened recommendation text} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 17
  18. 18. {Short desc. of issue 5/X} {Best practice} • Issue − {Shortened issue text} • User impact − {Shortened user impact text} • Recommendation − {Shortened recommendation text} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 18
  19. 19. {Short desc. of issue 6/X} {Best practice} • Issue − {Shortened issue text} • User impact − {Shortened user impact text} • Recommendation − {Shortened recommendation text} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 19
  20. 20. {Short desc. of issue 7/X} {Best practice} • Issue − {Shortened issue text} • User impact − {Shortened user impact text} • Recommendation − {Shortened recommendation text} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 20
  21. 21. {Short desc. of issue 8/X} {Best practice} • Issue − {Shortened issue text} • User impact − {Shortened user impact text} • Recommendation − {Shortened recommendation text} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 21
  22. 22. Next steps Wrapping up • {Customer} − Define priority of issues • Where are the highest risks which need to be mitigated first? − Overall compliance • Ensure the defects are fixed across the entire site rather than on the specific modules • Level Access − {Support hours/Access Advisor/Access Advisor Unlimited (pick whichever applies)} − {Remediation guidance} − {Validation testing} − {Regression testing} − {VPAT} Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 22
  23. 23. Thank you! Have questions or comments? Will Bubenik Will.Bubenik@LevelAccess.com {Presenter Name} {Presenter}@LevelAccess.com
  24. 24. Additional product resources Appendix • Continuum Explorer Pro: Quickly run AMP’s automated tests on any web page you have access to. Free; no login required. • Accessible Color Picker: Pick any two colors to see their color contrast ratio and a grid of similar color combinations that may meet the standard. Free; no login required. • AMP Best Practices library: Access in-depth explanations of accessibility best practices and their mappings to accessibility standards. Included with your AMP license. • Access Continuum: Add continuous accessibility testing into your development cycle, with integrations for Cucumber, Selenium, TestNG on Sauce Labs, JUnit, Karma, Jasmine, Protractor, Jest, Cypress, and Robot Framework. Limited tests available free. • Product Community: Submit and vote for ideas about improving our products. Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 24
  25. 25. Strategic Consulting Services Appendix • Access Inventory: Inventory and risk-rank the accessibility of your digital systems. • Access Blueprint: Define a holistic digital accessibility approach for your organization, including key policies and program plans. • Access Lifecycle: Ensure accessibility is incorporated throughout your development lifecycle (DLC). • Accessibility Best Practices for Procurement: Provide best practices for procuring accessible information and communication technologies. • WCAG 2.1 Role-based Checklists: Assign WCAG requirements to each role in the DLC. • Accessibility Playbook: Create detailed guidance to inform the practices of your designers, developers, and QA staff as products are being developed. • Digital Accessibility Maturity Model: Evaluate the maturity of your accessibility initiatives. • Interested? Contact Beth Deaver, VP Strategic Consulting Services (beth.deaver@levelaccess.com) for more info. Level Access | Confidential and Proprietary 25
  26. 26. Learn from fellow accessibility champions You are not alone! Organizations like yours are prioritizing accessibility and achieving results. Learn how with firsthand stories directly from Level Access customers about challenges, cultural changes, secrets to success, and more. Check them out at www.levelaccess.com/customers.

×