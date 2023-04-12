Carcinoma Esophagus part 1.pptx

Check these out next
Esophagus has rich submucosal network of lymphatics which makes longitudinal spread of tumor prevalent.There is propensity for early spread and widespread nodal metastasis.
Adequate proximal (10 cm) and distal resection margin must be achieved.
