Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Carcinoma Esophagus part 1.pptx

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Short Bowel Syndrome.pptx
Short Bowel Syndrome.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trauma overview.pptx
FREDRICK70
oral manifestation of systemic diseases.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
pus.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
cell biology Clinical Medicine.pptx
AbdullahImtiaz14
Medical cell biology Introductions.pptx
AbdullahImtiaz14
surgical drains.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
postsplenectomy precautions.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
systemic manifestations of IBD.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
1 of 77 Ad

Carcinoma Esophagus part 1.pptx

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Esophagus has rich submucosal network of lymphatics which makes longitudinal spread of tumor prevalent.There is propensity for early spread and widespread nodal metastasis.
Adequate proximal (10 cm) and distal resection margin must be achieved.

Esophagus has rich submucosal network of lymphatics which makes longitudinal spread of tumor prevalent.There is propensity for early spread and widespread nodal metastasis.
Adequate proximal (10 cm) and distal resection margin must be achieved.

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Short Bowel Syndrome.pptx
Dr.Neelam Ahirwar
0 views
35 slides
Case presentation.pptx
Dr.Neelam Ahirwar
0 views
9 slides
National Tobacco Control Programme.pptx
Dr.Neelam Ahirwar
0 views
43 slides
Surgery Quiz.pptx
Dr.Neelam Ahirwar
0 views
37 slides
Role of neoadjuvant chemoradiation in locally advanced carcinoma
Dr.Neelam Ahirwar
85 views
30 slides
General overview of head and neck cancers
Dr.Neelam Ahirwar
113 views
41 slides
Pleural mesothelioma
Dr.Neelam Ahirwar
703 views
22 slides
Surgical anatomy of pelvis
Dr.Neelam Ahirwar
495 views
15 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Trauma overview.pptx
FREDRICK70
0 views
oral manifestation of systemic diseases.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
pus.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
cell biology Clinical Medicine.pptx
AbdullahImtiaz14
0 views
Medical cell biology Introductions.pptx
AbdullahImtiaz14
0 views
surgical drains.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
postsplenectomy precautions.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
systemic manifestations of IBD.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
nitric oxide for heart health.pdf
PaulClaybrook
0 views
peptic ulcer disease.pptx
Webcloud403
0 views
#SMAM2023 #WBW2023 poster da WABA
Prof. Marcus Renato de Carvalho
0 views
Drugs for Renal Impairment and cr cl calculation.pptx
ZunairaAhmedqazi
0 views
Medicinal Garden Kit
Bogdan9824
0 views
Polyuriya in children there investigation and management .ppt
keshavD4
0 views
steralization.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
Triad of death, damage controle surgery.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
drugs and its abuse.pptx
hasnainshah59
0 views
Reciprocating Gait Orthosis
Joe Antony
0 views
Genomics PPT2018_1_19P18_25_55.pdf
Pavanteja97
0 views
scar.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
Trauma overview.pptx
FREDRICK70
0 views
8 slides
oral manifestation of systemic diseases.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
27 slides
pus.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
7 slides
cell biology Clinical Medicine.pptx
AbdullahImtiaz14
0 views
9 slides
Medical cell biology Introductions.pptx
AbdullahImtiaz14
0 views
9 slides
surgical drains.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
14 slides

Featured (20)

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
521 views
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
34.8k views
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
906 views
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
19.6k views
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.3k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
450 views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
22.9k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.6k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.4k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.4k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
521 views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
34.8k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
906 views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
19.6k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.3k views
17 slides
Advertisement

Carcinoma Esophagus part 1.pptx

  1. 1. Surgical management of Carcinoma Esophagus Dr Neelam Ahirwar DNB, Surgical Oncology
  2. 2. OUTLINE • Endoscopic Management • Surgical steps • Approaches - THE vs TTE • Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy (MIE) • 2 Field vs 3 Field Lymphadenectomy • Reconstruction • Complications
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Rich submucosal network of lymphatics which makes longitudinal spread of tumor prevalent. • Adequate proximal (10 cm) and distal resection margin must be achieved. • Propensity for early spread and widespread nodal metastasis. • Lymph node metastases are found in less than 5% of intramucosal tumors • Tumors infiltrating submucosa- 30-50% has metastatic nodes • Commonly- mediastinum, perigastric region, celiac trifurcation and neck • Data from Japan- cervical nodes seen in 60, 20, 12.5% in upper,middle and lower primary respectively
  4. 4. • Sometimes even 30% positive cervical nodes in lower esophagus primary (selected US and European centres) • Cervical nodes- mainly below omohyoid muscle, around paratracheal/paraesophageal area as a continuum of recurrent laryngeal nerve nodal package from superior mediastinum. • En bloc resection – removing the primary tumor with enveloping sheath of pericardium, thoracic duct, azygous vein, intercostal vessels,bilateral pleura overlying the tumor, surrounding cuff of crura (if abutment present)
  5. 5. • Localized disease : 22 percent of all cases • Goal of surgical management is curative. • Surgical resection is the traditional mainstay of multidisciplinary therapy for patients with localized disease • The clinical spectrum of esophageal cancer has changed over the last few decades, with an increase in incidence of adenocarcinoma and a decrease of squamous cell carcinoma • Surgical management is independent of histology.
  6. 6. Management of Early Esophageal carcinoma
  7. 7. ENDOSCOPIC THERAPY • Therapeutic • staging • Endoscopic resection • Ablation methods (RFA,PDT,cryotherapy) Indications • Tis and T1a (mucosal),T1b(sm1) • <2cm Well or moderately differentiated scc or adeno • Elderly with multiple comorbidities • Patient preference
  8. 8. • T1b stage is divided into the upper one third of the submucosa (sm1), middle one third (sm2) or lower one third (sm3). • This classification is also used by the Japanese society for Esophageal Diseases • The depth of tumor invasion has been shown to correlate with the rate of lymph node (LN) involvement in esophageal carcinoma
  9. 9. HIGH RISK FACTORS FOR LYMPH NODE METASTASIS • Depth of invasion • T1b Morphology • Lymphatic permeation • Poor histological differentiation • Tumor size >2cm Infiltrative growth pattern Takubo et al. Histopathology 2007;51:733-742
  10. 10. Endoscopic Resection
  11. 11. Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR) As Intermediate Staging Strategy • accurate depth of invasion • The pathology result from the endoscopic resection (particularly the presence or absence of LVI) can be used to guide the final decision as to whether endoscopic therapy alone is sufficient or if surgery should be recommended
  12. 12. EMR • Haemorrahge,Stricture • PPI • Surveillance
  13. 13. Photodynamic therapy(PDT)
  14. 14. Photodynamic therapy (PDT) • uses a photosensitizing drug that is administered to the patient, localized to a tumor, and then activated with a laser to induce a photochemical reaction to destroy the cell. • PDT using porfimer sodium followed by excimer dye laser irradiation is approved as a curative treatment for superficial esophageal cancer in Japan
  15. 15. • no evidence from clinical trials. • In this systematic review, surgical therapies showed superiority for survival, and endoscopic therapies showed superiority in the control of mortality related to cancer with a high rate of disease recurrence; also, for the comorbidity and the mortality associated with the procedure, endoscopy is superior. • Prospective, controlled trials with large sample sizes are necessary to confirm the results of the current analysis
  16. 16. • The survival rates after 3 and 5 years were not similar and showed superiority in the surgical therapies over time • The difference in esophageal neoplasia–related death between the two treatments was significant • Although the recurrence rate is higher than the endoscopic therapies, as demonstrated by the analysis of the 5-year disease-free survivals, apparently disease control can be achieved with monitoring, identifcation, and effective treatment of these recurrences.
  17. 17. ENDOSCOPIC RESECTION VS ESOPHAGECTOMY • Equivalent long term outcome in HGD and intramucosal carcinoma • Lower morbidity(0% vs30%) • Higher recurrence rate 18% at median follow of 43mth (Mayo clinic) • Majority can be managed by repeat endoscopic treatment. Similar long term complete response rate(98% vs 100%) • Similar OS and DFS at5yrs.
  18. 18. Esophagectomy
  19. 19. Esophagectomy as first line of therapy • cT1N0M0 lesions • cT2N0M0 lesions are candidates in many medical centers Esophagectomy following NACT/NACRT • Patients with thoracic esophageal or EGJ tumors and full-thickness (T3) involvement of the esophagus with/without nodal disease. • cT4a disease with invasion of local structures (pericardium, pleura, and/or diaphragm only) that can be resected en bloc, and who are without evidence of metastatic disease to other organs
  20. 20. Indicators of unresectability — • Metastatic disease • Extra-regional LN spread (eg, paraaortic or mesenteric lymphadenopathy). -The regional lymph nodes for all locations in the esophagus, including the cervical and EGJ, extend from the periesophageal cervical nodes to celiac nodes. -Celiac nodal metastases and mediastinal/supraclavicular nodes are scored as regional nodal disease TNM staging system, regardless of the primary tumor location. -Number rather than location of involved LN determines the N stage
  21. 21. OPERATIVE PROCEDURES
  22. 22. CERVICAL ESOPHAGEAL CANCER RESECTION • CRT : Primary modality • Surgical resection : Patients who fail CRT, or who opt for a surgical resection. • Resection usually requires removal of portions of the pharynx, the larynx, the thyroid gland, and portions of the proximal esophagus. • Single stage, three-phase operation requires cervical, abdominal, and thoracic incisions • Permanent terminal tracheostomy. • Bilateral radical neck dissections are generally performed • Restoration of GIT continuity with a gastric pull-up and anastomosis to the pharynx. • Free jejunal interposition graft or a deltopectoral or pectoralis major myocutaneous flap are alternative reconstructive options.
  23. 23. Thoracic Esophageal cancer • middle or lower third esophageal carcinoma (except GEJ cancers), generally requires total esophagectomy • In selected superficial or early invasive esophageal cancer arising distally in the setting of BE, a more limited resection can be performed Choice of surgical approach depends upon many factors: 1. Tumor location, length, submucosal extension, and adherence to surrounding structures 2. The type or extent of lymphadenectomy desired 3. The conduit to be used to restore GIT 4. Postoperative bile reflux , The preference of the surgeon
  24. 24. • MCKEOWN TRI-INCISIONAL ESOPHAGECTOMY • IVOR-LEWIS TRANSTHORACIC ESOPHAGECTOMY • TRANSHIATAL ESOPHAGECTOMY(THE)
  25. 25. 1) TRI-INCISIONAL ESOPHAGECTOMY- MCKEOWN • Combines the THE and TTE approaches (MIS can be performed) • Transthoracic total esophagectomy with a thoracic lymphadenectomy and cervical anastomosis • Allows a complete 2-field (mediastinal and upper abdominal) lymphadenectomy under direct vision.
  26. 26. ADVANTAGES OF NECK ANASTOMOSIS • Easier management of a possible leak • Lower reflux • More extensive proximal resection margin • Location outside of radiation ports if administered preoperatively.
  27. 27. 1. Thoracotomy A right posterolateral thoracotomy or a thoracoscopy is performed to assess resectability and exclude local invasion of contiguous structures 2. Laparotomy Metastatic disease is excluded, and the stomach is mobilized with construction of conduit 3. Neck incision Left neck exposure preferred Left RLN recurs lower (around the aortic arch) than the right RLN, which recurs around the subclavian artery and is therefore more likely to be injured from a right neck approach.
  28. 28. 2) IVOR-LEWIS TRANSTHORACIC ESOPHAGECTOMY • Lower third of the esophagus • Not the optimal approach for cancers located in the middle third because of the limited proximal margin that can be achieved • Combines a laparotomy with a right thoracotomy and an intrathoracic anastomosis • Direct visualization of the thoracic esophagus & allows a full thoracic lymphadenectomy • Minimally invasive Ivor-Lewis approach to a thoracotomy.
  29. 29. DISADVANTAGES- IVOR LEWIS • Limited length of proximal esophagus that can be resected to achieve a R0 • Intrathoracic anastomosis • 3 to 20 percent risk of severe bile reflux • Higher morbidity (64%) and mortality associated with leak • With current technique, mortality rates are substantially lower
  30. 30. TRANSHIATAL ESOPHAGECTOMY(THE) • Distal esophagus and EGJ cancers. • Upper midline laparotomy incision and a left neck incision. • Blunt dissection of thoracic esophagus. • Cervical anastomosis with a gastric pull-up. • Disadvantages: Limited thoracic lymphadenectomy and blind midthoracic dissection
  31. 31. Operative Steps
  32. 32. T
  33. 33. Technique (Transthoracic approach) • Inferior pulmonary ligament is divided using electrocautery, and the lung is retracted anteriorly • Dissection of the esophagus begins at a point away from tumor and any associated scarring, and the esophagus is encircled with a Penrose drain • Traction on the Penrose drain allows for cautery dissection encompassing all adjacent nodes • Arterial branches directly oﬀ the aorta are clipped or ligated • The azygos vein is typically divided
  34. 34. • At this level, the vagus nerves are identified • Dissection cranial to this level involves the vagus nerves; the vagus nerves are peeled oﬀ and away from the esophagus to avoid injury to the recurrent vagus branches • Dissection between the trachea and esophagus must be done with care and with low cautery dissection to avoid injury to the membranous trachea. Much of the dissection high in the chest can be done bluntly) • The cranial aspect of the dissection is complete when one’s finger’s reach easily above the frst rib.
  35. 35. • No eﬀort is made to resect the thoracic duct, although it is sometimes injured. • often, injury to the thoracic duct is evident when slightly cloudy or crystallized ﬂuid is seen pooling in the region of the duct. If an injury to the duct is seen, it should be closed with a fine suture such as 5-0 Prolene • Mass ligature of the duct, as it enters the chest, is then performed by encompassing all tissue between the spine and aorta
  36. 36. Mediastinal Lymph node dissection
  37. 37. • The careful palpation of the liver and inspection of the serosal surfaces for tumor implants • Palpation of the GE junction and proximal stomach should be performed to rule out gastric spread of tumor. • The left lobe of the liver is mobilized and retracted to the right. • The gastroepiploic artery is identifed and palpated • Staying at least 2 cm away from the gastroepiploic artery, the lesser sac is entered. Dissection continues cranially on the stomach along the greater curvature • Dissection may be performed by dividing tissue and ligating with 2-0 silk ties or by using an ultrasonic scalpel.
  38. 38. • The stomach is retracted medially and the omentum laterally. Te artery itself should not be grasped used for retraction. • The gastroepiploic arcade ends near the point where the short gastric arteries begin • The gastrohepatic ligament is divided with cautery up to the GE junction • The stomach is lifted anteriorly, and thin adhesions between the stomach and pancreas are divided with cautery. • The left gastric vessels are approached from behind the stomach • The vessels are skeletonized, and lymph nodes are swept up onto the specimen. • The duodenum is then mobilized using a Kocher maneuver, bringing it to the midline
  39. 39. • A pyloromyotomy or pyloroplasty may be performed with equivalent efficacy in aiding gastric emptying. • If a pyloroplasty is performed, it is best to close it in a single layer with interrupted (3-0 silk) sutures
  40. 40. ROLE OF PYLOROPLASTY OR PYLOROMYOTOMY
  41. 41. • A neck incision is then made 6 cm in length along the anterior border of the left sternocleidomastoid muscle starting at the sternal notch • Deep to the platysma, dissection proceeds medial to the sternocleidomastoid muscle and carotid sheath and lateral to the thyroid • The omohyoid can be divided with cautery • Blunt dissection is then used to approach the vertebral bodies • Lying along the vertebral body, the Penrose drain is grasped and brought out into the neck wound with the encircled esophagus
  42. 42. RECURRENT LARYNGEAL NERVE IDENTIFICATION • Injury can occur during cervical or upper thoracic dissection. • Incidence: 2-17 % • More common when a cervical approach is utilized. Principles Precise knowledge of cervical esophageal anatomy. Plane of dissection should be as close as possible to the esophagus Avoidance of metal or rigid retractors along the TE groove. Orringer MB, et al. Ann Surg. 2007
  43. 43. • Proximally, the esophagus can be gently mobilized • The nasogastric tube is removed, and the esophagus is divided with a GIA 75-mm stapler • A 2 silk suture is attached to the proximal margin, and the specimen is drawn out into the abdomen • The cervical end of this tie is fastened to a clamp.
  44. 44. HAND-SEWN VERSUS STAPLED ANASTOMOSIS
  45. 45. CERVICAL VERSUS THORACIC ANASTOMOSIS • Equally safe when performed using standardized techniques. • At present, the choice of anastomotic location remains clinician dependent. • A cervical anastomosis has a higher leak rate and risk of injury to the RLN. • However, the anatomic confines of the neck and thoracic inlet limit surrounding tissue contamination and, thus, limit morbidity.
  46. 46. • 4 clinical trials (267 patients) : 132 cervical anastomosis vs thoracic anastomosis • Cervical anastomosis were associated with higher rate of anastomotic leak (18 versus 4 %). • Significantly higher rate of RLN injury (OR 7.14, 95% CI 1.75-29.14) • No difference in rate of pulmonary complications, perioperative mortality, benign stricture formation, or tumor recurrence at the anastomotic site.
  47. 47. THE
  48. 48. conduits
  49. 49. The stomach is the preferred organ for esophageal replacement because of its 1.Blood supply 2.The resistance of these vessels to atherosclerotic disease 3.The need for a single anastomosis 4.The ability of the stomach to reach the neck without diffculty. Contraindications Prior gastric surgery Scarring from peptic ulcer disease Involvement with tumor.
  50. 50. The left colon is preferred over the right colon for several reasons. • Its diameter more closely resembles that of the esophagus • Its vascular supply has less variation • Greater length can be obtained. • Unfortunately, atherosclerotic disease most commonly aﬀects the inferior mesenteric artery,and the left colon is often more aﬀected by diverticular disease than the right.
  51. 51. JEJUNUM • Jejunal interposition may be applied as a free graft, pedicled graft, or Roux-en-Y replacement. • Jejunum is often the third choice (after stomach and colon) for esophageal replacement, because it cannot replace the entire esophagus to the neck, but can be used to replace a portion of the distal or proximal esophagus. • Free jejunal grafts are used in limited reconstructions of the cervical esophagus.
  52. 52. GEJ CANCER Surgical management is standard of care includes either an esophagectomy with partial or extended gastrectomy, with/out thoracotomy.
  53. 53. Principles: R0 resection, 4-cm (distal) gastric margin, 5-cm esophageal margin, and Resection of at least 15 nodes in basins appropriate for the primary tumor Solely transabdominal approach without thoracoabdominal incision or THE is not acceptable for tumors that involve the distal esophagus. Siewert JR, et al. Chirurg 1987
  54. 54. • Left thoracoabdominal incision (single incision) • Gastric pull-up and an esophagogastric anastomosis in the left chest . • Most useful for tumors involving the GEJ. • Disadvantages include a high incidence of complications such as postoperative reflux and limitation of the proximal esophageal margin by the aortic arch
  55. 55. CIRCUMFERENTIAL RESECTION MARGIN • Unclear prognostic role till recently • • The College of American Pathologists (CAP) defines a positive CRM as the presence of esophageal cancer at the resection margin. • The United Kingdom Royal College of Pathologists (RCP) defines a positive CRM as the presence of esophageal cancer within 1 mm of the resection margin • CAP criteria differentiate a higher-risk group of patients with resectable esophageal cancer than the RCP criteria. • Meta- analysis (14 cohort studies including 3566 patients) 5 yr mortality rates were higher for patients with a + CRM Chan DS, et al. Br J Surg. 2013
  56. 56. MORBIDITY AND MORTALITY • The overall incidence of postoperative complications varies widely between 20 and 80 percent • Includes systemic complications (eg, pneumonia, myocardial infarction) and complications specific to the surgical procedure (eg, anastomotic leaks, recurrent laryngeal nerve injury) • Pulmonary complications : mc (16 – 67%) • Anastomotic leak is the most dreaded (0-40%) • The overall in-hospital mortality rates range from 0 to 22 percent. • The overall 30-day mortality rates (excluding in-hospital deaths) is <1 to 6 percent.
  57. 57. TAKE HOME MESSAGE • T1aN0, M0 with Favourable factors- Endoscopic Resection • T1b,T2N0 MO- Upfront Radical Esophgectomy • T3,T4 No or Any T N+- Cross Trial • Transthoracic Mckeowen approach with standard 2 field lymphadenctomy is ideal for mid and distal esophageal carcinoma • Transthoracic Mckeowen with 3 field lymphadenctomy in Upper esophagus tumours.
  58. 58. • A TTE is the mainstay of treatment for all tumors of the esophagus and GEJ as it allows probably the best chance for complete resection, optimal lymph node dissection and improved survival. • In case of bulky tumor alongside the airway before or after neoadjuvant treatment, a hybrid resection using a right thoracotomy, laparoscopy and cervical anastomosis will be performed. • This approach has the potential to limit complications as shown by the MIRO-trial
  59. 59. • In the case of a proximal tumor or in case of lymph node involvement in the cervical region (prior to neoadjuvant treatment or during surgery), a 3-field lymph node dissection is deemed mandatory
  60. 60. • More tailored resection and extent of lymphadenectomy to patients with extensive co- morbidities, limited cardio-respiratory function or other particular situation
  61. 61. •Thanks ( to be contd)

×