St.claret college 17-05-2021-marginal costing

A special Lecturer Series on Marginal Costing Dr.NANDISHA H D Associate Professor Darshan First Grade Evening College HVR ...
INTRODUCTION TO MARGINALCOSTING
Intended Learning Outcomes • At the end of the chapter, you will able to 1. To understand the basic concepts of marginal c...
Techniques of Costing 1. Marginal Costing 2. Absorption Costing / Traditional Costing
Marginal Cost • Marginal Cost is defined as, ‘ the change in aggregate costs due to change in the volume of production by ...
Marginal Costing • Marginal Costing has been defined as, ‘Ascertainment of cost and measuring the impact on profits of the...
Marginal Costing is formally defined as: •The accounting system in which variable cost are charged to cost units and the f...
Contribution • Contribution is the difference between the sale value and the marginal cost of sales. • Total contribution ...
Formulas used in Marginal Costing Main Formula (When the production is n units) Sn – Vn = F + Pn C = F + P C=FC-Loss Where...
•Total contribution > Fixed cost = Profit •Total contribution = Fixed cost = BEP(neither profit nor loss) •Total contribut...
ContributionSales Ratio/Profit volume Ratio(P/V Ratio • The contribution margin per unit expressed as a percentage of the ...
Break EvenAnalysis / CVPAnalysis •Breakeven analysis is the study of the relationship between selling prices, sales volume...
FoundationalAssumption in CVP 1. All costs can be classified into fixed & variable elements. 2. Fixed cost will remain con...
Break EvenAnalysis can be done in two ways: 1. Equation approach 2. Graphical approach
Equation approach to Break EvenAnalysis • Break Even Points = Fixed Cost (Units) Contribution per unit Break Even Points( ...
Margin of safety •Margin of safety (MOS) measures the between budgeted sales and breakeven sales. distance •MOS = Budgeted...
Graphical approach to Break EvenAnalysis •The graphical approach may be prefer when a simple overview is sufficient or whe...
Traditional Break Even Chart •This is prepared by drawing the following curves. I. Fixed cost II. Total cost III. Total Re...
Traditional Break Even Chart
Contribution Break Even Chart •In order to prepare the contribution chart following curves should be drawn 1. Total cost c...
Alternative form of contribution break even chart •Following alternative curves can be drawn to illustrate break even pint...
Profit Chart •Under this method of CVP analysis, only profit or loss curve is drawn in order to identify the break even le...
Limitation of Break Even Chart •Aliner relationship does not always exist. •We assume that a company manufactures only one...
EX: You are given the following data for the year 2021 of COVID Ltd. Sales Rs.10, 00,000, variable cost Rs.6, 00,000 and f...
Contribution 1. P/V Ratio= ---------------------X100 Sales 4,00,000 P/V Ratio= ---------------------X100 10,00,000 P/V Rat...
1. If fixed costs are Rs.40,000. Variable cost Rs.2 per unit and Selling price Rs.10, what will be the Break Even Point? A...
2. When sales are Rs.5, 00,000 and Profit volume ratio is 50%, variable cost will be. •Contribution= Sales X P/V Ratio 5, ...
3. Given information, fixed cost Rs.75,000, Sales Rs.3,00,000, Direct materials Rs.1,00,000, Direct Labour Rs.60,000 and D...
Contribution •P/V Ratio= ---------------------X100 Sales 1, 00,000 P/V Ratio= -------------------X100 3, 00,000 P/V Ratio=...
What will its P/V Ratio? Ans: Change in Profit or EBIT P/V Ratio= -------------------------------X100 Change in Sales 1 P/...
5. If P/V Ratio is 40%, Sales is Rs.1,00,000 and Fixed Cost is Rs.35,000. What is the Profit? Contribution= Sales X P/V R...
Change in Profit or EBIT P/V Ratio= ----------------------------------X100 Change in Sales 10,000 P/V Ratio= ------------...
Fixed Cost=Contribution-Profit of 2020 =20,000-10,000 Fixed cost=Rs.10,000 Fixed Cost+ Desired Profit Sales= ------------...
7. From the following particulars. Calculate contribution, BEP in units and what will be selling price per unit if BEP is ...
Fixed Cost Break Even Point in units= -------------------------- Contribution per unit 1, 50,000 25,000= -------------- C...
8. From the following information selling price per unit Rs.25, variable cost per unit Rs.15, total fixed cost Rs.2, 00,00...
Answer: Contribution per unit=sales per unit-variable cost per unit C=25-15=10 Contribution per unit P/V Ratio= ---------...
Break even sales Break even sales= BEP in units X selling price per units BES=20,000X 25 BES=5, 00,000 Sales in units re...
The profit when sales is Rs.10,00,000 Fixed Cost+ Desired Profit Sales= ---------------------------------X100 P/V Ratio 2,...
Absorption costing & Marginal Costing •Absorption costing :It is a costing system which treats all manufacturing costs inc...
Absorption costing Rs. Marginal costing Rs. Sales X Sales X Less: Cost of goods sold X Less: Variable cost of Goods sold X...
9. From the following information, prepare an income statement under(A) Marginal costing and (B) Absorption Particular X (...
Particular X (Rs) Sales Total-A Variable costs: Direct material Direct wages Variable overhead: Factory Selling Total vari...
Income statement under Absorption Costing Particular X (Rs) Direct material Direct wages Prime cost Factory overhead----Fi...
Marginal Costing Absorption Costing Costs are classified as fixed & variable Costs are classified as direct & indirect The...
Any Questions
Thank you Dr.NANDISHA H D M.Com,MBA,NET-JRF,K-SET in Commerce and K-SET in Management nandishahd@gmail.com nandishahd@yaho...
  1. 1. A special Lecturer Series on Marginal Costing Dr.NANDISHA H D Associate Professor Darshan First Grade Evening College HVR Layout, Bengaluru On 17-05-2021, Monday St.Claret College, Bengaluru 6.6: Cost Management Unit:2 Marginal Costing
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION TO MARGINALCOSTING
  3. 3. Intended Learning Outcomes • At the end of the chapter, you will able to 1. To understand the basic concepts of marginal cost and marginal costing. 2. To understand the difference between theAbsorption costing and Marginal Costing. 3. To learn the practical applications of Marginal costing. 4. To understand Breakeven charts & Limitation
  4. 4. Techniques of Costing 1. Marginal Costing 2. Absorption Costing / Traditional Costing
  5. 5. Marginal Cost • Marginal Cost is defined as, ‘ the change in aggregate costs due to change in the volume of production by one unit. • The marginal cost of a product is its “Variable cost” • Marginal cost per unit of a product consists of: xx xx xx xx Direct Material Direct Labour Direct Expenses Variable part of overhead Marginal cost per unit xx
  6. 6. Marginal Costing • Marginal Costing has been defined as, ‘Ascertainment of cost and measuring the impact on profits of the change in the volume of output or type of output. • Marginal costing is a very useful technique of costing for decision-making. • In marginal costing, costs are segregated into fixed and variable
  7. 7. Marginal Costing is formally defined as: •The accounting system in which variable cost are charged to cost units and the fixed costs of the period are written- off in full against the aggregate contribution.(Terminology)
  8. 8. Contribution • Contribution is the difference between the sale value and the marginal cost of sales. • Total contribution = Total Revenue- Total variable cost • C=S-VC • C=FC+P • C=FC-L • C=S x P/V Ratio • It is a central concepts in marginal costing. • However , the term “contribution” is really short for describing “ contribution towards covering fixed overheads and making profit”
  9. 9. Formulas used in Marginal Costing Main Formula (When the production is n units) Sn – Vn = F + Pn C = F + P C=FC-Loss Where , S = Selling Price V = Variable cost of n units F = Fixed cost P = Profit of n units
  10. 10. •Total contribution > Fixed cost = Profit •Total contribution = Fixed cost = BEP(neither profit nor loss) •Total contribution < Fixed cost = Loss
  11. 11. ContributionSales Ratio/Profit volume Ratio(P/V Ratio • The contribution margin per unit expressed as a percentage of the selling price per unit. • Contribution to sales ration ( C/S Ration , P/V Ratio) • Contribution *100 sales • Changes in contribution/ profit or loss Changes in Sales X 100
  12. 12. Break EvenAnalysis / CVPAnalysis •Breakeven analysis is the study of the relationship between selling prices, sales volumes, fixed costs, variable costs and profits at various levels of activity •The Break Even Point is a level of production where the total costs are equal to the total revenue. Thus at the break even level, there is neither profit nor loss •The point where total contribution margin equals total fixed costs.
  13. 13. FoundationalAssumption in CVP 1. All costs can be classified into fixed & variable elements. 2. Fixed cost will remain constant & the variable cost vary with production levels 3. Selling price, variable cost per unit & fixed costs are all known & constant 4. Over the activity range being considered costs & revenue behaved in a liner fashion 5. The technology, production &efficiency remain unchanged 6. The time value of money is ignored. 7. There is no change in stock level.
  14. 14. Break EvenAnalysis can be done in two ways: 1. Equation approach 2. Graphical approach
  15. 15. Equation approach to Break EvenAnalysis • Break Even Points = Fixed Cost (Units) Contribution per unit Break Even Points( Rs.) = Fixed Costs C/S Ratio or P/V Ratio = BEP Unit * Selling price Level of sales to achieve a target profit = Profit + Fixed cost Contribution
  16. 16. Margin of safety •Margin of safety (MOS) measures the between budgeted sales and breakeven sales. distance •MOS = Budgeted Sales – BE Sales •MOS=P/P/V Ratio •P=MOS X P/V Ratio
  17. 17. Graphical approach to Break EvenAnalysis •The graphical approach may be prefer when a simple overview is sufficient or when greater visual impact is required .e.g.Areport given for a manager. •The basic chart is known as a break even and can be drawn in two ways. 1. Traditional approach 2. Contribution approach
  18. 18. Traditional Break Even Chart •This is prepared by drawing the following curves. I. Fixed cost II. Total cost III. Total Revenue
  19. 19. Traditional Break Even Chart
  20. 20. Contribution Break Even Chart •In order to prepare the contribution chart following curves should be drawn 1. Total cost curve 2. Variable cost curve 3. Total revenue curve
  21. 21. Alternative form of contribution break even chart •Following alternative curves can be drawn to illustrate break even pint using contribution chart. 1. Contribution curve 2. Fixed cost curve
  22. 22. Profit Chart •Under this method of CVP analysis, only profit or loss curve is drawn in order to identify the break even level. •Profit graph that focuses more directly on how profits change with changes in volume.
  23. 23. Limitation of Break Even Chart •Aliner relationship does not always exist. •We assume that a company manufactures only one product . In reality, a company may produce two or more product. •We focus on short period where the fixed cost is fixed. However , in the long run fixed cost varies. •We assume that technology and other factors does not change.
  24. 24. EX: You are given the following data for the year 2021 of COVID Ltd. Sales Rs.10, 00,000, variable cost Rs.6, 00,000 and fixed cost Rs.3,00,000 Find: P/V Ratio, Break Even point, Margin of safety Particulars Amount Sales (-)Variable cost Contribution (-) Fixed cost Profit or EBIT 10,00,000 6,00,000 -------------- 4,00,000 3,00,000 -------------- 1,00,000
  25. 25. Contribution 1. P/V Ratio= ---------------------X100 Sales 4,00,000 P/V Ratio= ---------------------X100 10,00,000 P/V Ratio= 40% Fixed Cost 2. Break Even Point= ----------------X100 P/V Ratio 3,00,000 Break Even Point= ----------------X100 40 Break Even Point= Rs.7,50,000 3. Margin of Safety=Actual sales-Breakeven sales MOS=10,00,000-7,50,000=Rs.2,50,000
  26. 26. 1. If fixed costs are Rs.40,000. Variable cost Rs.2 per unit and Selling price Rs.10, what will be the Break Even Point? Ans: FC Rs.40, 000, VC Rs.2, SP Rs.10 Contribution=Sales-Variable cost Contribution=10-2=8 Contribution a. P/V Ratio= ---------------------X100 Sales 8 P/V Ratio= ---------X100 10 P/V Ratio =80% Fixed Cost b. Break Even Point= ---------------- P/V Ratio 40,000 BEP= --------------X100 80 BEP=Rs.50, 000
  27. 27. 2. When sales are Rs.5, 00,000 and Profit volume ratio is 50%, variable cost will be. •Contribution= Sales X P/V Ratio 5, 00,000X0.50=2, 50,000 •Variable cost=Sales-Contribution 5, 00,000-2, 50,000=2, 50,000 Variable cost=Rs.2, 50,000
  28. 28. 3. Given information, fixed cost Rs.75,000, Sales Rs.3,00,000, Direct materials Rs.1,00,000, Direct Labour Rs.60,000 and Direct expenses Rs.40,000.Find BEP. Contribution=Sales-Variable cost C=3,00,000-1,00,000+60,000+40,000 C=3,00,000-2,00,000 C=1,00,000
  29. 29. Contribution •P/V Ratio= ---------------------X100 Sales 1, 00,000 P/V Ratio= -------------------X100 3, 00,000 P/V Ratio=33.33% Fixed Cost •Break Even Point= ---------------- P/V Ratio 75,000 BEP= -----------------------x100 33.33 BEP= Rs.2, 25,000
  30. 30. What will its P/V Ratio? Ans: Change in Profit or EBIT P/V Ratio= -------------------------------X100 Change in Sales 1 P/V Ratio= -------------------------------X100 5 P/V Ratio= 20% Particulars 2020 2021 Sales 20 lakhs 25 lakhs EBIT 4 lakhs 5 lakhs 4:Given
  31. 31. 5. If P/V Ratio is 40%, Sales is Rs.1,00,000 and Fixed Cost is Rs.35,000. What is the Profit? Contribution= Sales X P/V Ratio C=1, 00,000X 0.40 C=Rs.40, 000  Variable cost=Sales-Contribution VC=1, 00,000-40,000 VC=Rs.60, 000 Profit=Contribution-Fixed Cost P=40,000-35,000 Profit=Rs.5,000
  32. 32. Change in Profit or EBIT P/V Ratio= ----------------------------------X100 Change in Sales 10,000 P/V Ratio= -------------------------------X100 50,000 P/V Ratio= 20% Contribution=Sales of 2020 X P/V Ratio 1, 00,000X 0.20 Contribution=Rs.20, 000 Particulars 2020 2021 Sales 1,00,000 1,50,000 Profit 10,000 20,000 6.Given, find P/V Ratio, Fixed Cost, sales when profit is Rs.30,000
  33. 33. Fixed Cost=Contribution-Profit of 2020 =20,000-10,000 Fixed cost=Rs.10,000 Fixed Cost+ Desired Profit Sales= ---------------------------------X100 P/V ratio 10,000+30,000 Sales= ---------------------------------X100 20 Sales=Rs.2, 00,000 Fixed Cost Break Even Point= ---------------- P/V Ratio 10,000 BEP= -----------------------x100 20 BEP= Rs.50,000
  34. 34. 7. From the following particulars. Calculate contribution, BEP in units and what will be selling price per unit if BEP is brought down to 25,000 units. If fixed Expenses is Rs.1,50,000, Variable cost per unit Rs.10 and Selling price per unit Rs.15. Ans: Contribution per unit=Sales per unit- variable cost per unit CPU=15-10=5 Fixed Cost Break Even Point in units= -------------------------- Contribution per unit 1, 50,000 BEP= -------------- 5 BEP= 30,000 units
  35. 35. Fixed Cost Break Even Point in units= -------------------------- Contribution per unit 1, 50,000 25,000= -------------- CPU 1,50,000 CPU = -------------- 25,000 CPU=Rs.6 New selling price per unit=Variable cost per unit+ new contribution per unit =10+6 NSPPU=16
  36. 36. 8. From the following information selling price per unit Rs.25, variable cost per unit Rs.15, total fixed cost Rs.2, 00,000. a. What is P/V Ratio? b. What is BEP in units? c. What is sales value where there is neither profit nor loss? d. What is the sales in units required to earn a profit of Rs.1,00,000? e. What is the profit when sales is Rs.10,00,000?
  37. 37. Answer: Contribution per unit=sales per unit-variable cost per unit C=25-15=10 Contribution per unit P/V Ratio= ---------------------------------X100 Sales per unit 10 P/V Ratio= -------------------X100 25 P/V Ratio=40% Fixed Cost Break Even Point in units= ---------------------------- Contribution per unit 2, 00,000 BEP= -----------------------X100 10 BEP= 20,000 Units
  38. 38. Break even sales Break even sales= BEP in units X selling price per units BES=20,000X 25 BES=5, 00,000 Sales in units required to earn a profit of Rs.1,00,000 Fixed Cost+ Desired Profit Sales= ---------------------------------X100 Contribution per unit 2, 00,000+1, 00,000 Sales= ---------------------------------X100 10 Sales in units= 30,000 units
  39. 39. The profit when sales is Rs.10,00,000 Fixed Cost+ Desired Profit Sales= ---------------------------------X100 P/V Ratio 2, 00,000+X 10, 00,000= --------------------------------- 0. 40 4, 00,000=2, 00,000+X X=4, 00,000-2, 00,000 X=2, 00,000
  40. 40. Absorption costing & Marginal Costing •Absorption costing :It is a costing system which treats all manufacturing costs including both the fixed and variable costs as product costs •Marginal Costing: It is a costing system which treats only the variable manufacturing costs as product costs. The fixed manufacturing overheads are regarded as period cost
  41. 41. Absorption costing Rs. Marginal costing Rs. Sales X Sales X Less: Cost of goods sold X Less: Variable cost of Goods sold X Gross profit X Product contribution margin X Less: Expenses Selling expenses X Admin. expenses X Other expenses X X Less: variable non- manufacturing expenses Variable selling expenses X Variable admin. expenses X Other variable expenses X Variable and fixed manufacturing Total contribution expenses X Less: Expenses Fixed selling expenses Fixed admin. expenses Other fixed expenses X Net Profit X X X X Net Profit
  42. 42. 9. From the following information, prepare an income statement under(A) Marginal costing and (B) Absorption Particular X (Rs) Direct material Direct wages Factory overhead----Fixed Variable Selling overhead -----Fixed Variable Sales 15,000 18,000 6,000 7,800 3,000 4,200 64,000
  43. 43. Particular X (Rs) Sales Total-A Variable costs: Direct material Direct wages Variable overhead: Factory Selling Total variable cost(B) Contribution(A-B) Less: Fixed Cost(factory and selling) (6,000+3,000) Profit 64,000 -------- 64,000 --------- 15,000 18,000 7,800 4,200 ---------- 45,000 ----------- 19,000 9,000 ------------ 10,000 Income statement under Marginal Costing
  44. 44. Income statement under Absorption Costing Particular X (Rs) Direct material Direct wages Prime cost Factory overhead----Fixed Variable Work cost Selling overhead -----Fixed Variable Total cost + Profit(Balancing figure) Sales 15,000 18,000 --------- 33,000 6,000 7,800 --------- 46,800 3,000 4,200 --------- 54,000 10,000 ----------- 64,000
  45. 45. Marginal Costing Absorption Costing Costs are classified as fixed & variable Costs are classified as direct & indirect The year end inventory is valued at variable cost only. The year end inventory of finished goods valued at total cost. The fixed overheads are charged directly to the costing profit loss account and not absorbed in the product units. The fixed overheads are not charged directly to the costing profit loss account and absorbed in the product units.
  46. 46. Any Questions
  47. 47. Thank you Dr.NANDISHA H D M.Com,MBA,NET-JRF,K-SET in Commerce and K-SET in Management nandishahd@gmail.com nandishahd@yahoo.co.in 9164871339/8660527076

