Polar and Non-Polar Dielectrics.pptx

1.
Polar and Non-Polar Dielectrics
By: Naman Jolly
2.
What is Dielectric Material?
Dielectrics, in general, can be described as materials that
are very poor conductors of electric current. They are
basically insulators and contain no free electron.
Dielectrics can be easily polarized when an electric field
is applied to it. Thus, their behaviour in an electric field is
entirely different from that of conductors.
3.
Types of Dielectrics:
There are two types of dielectrics:
• Polar Dielectrics
• Non-Polar Dielectrics
4.
In a polar molecule, the centers of positive and negative
charges are separated(even when there is no external
field). These molecules have a permanent dipole moment.
These are called polar dielectrics.
Examples are:
HCl H₂O
02
Polar Dielectric
5.
In a non-polar molecule, the centers of positive and
negative charges coincide. The molecule then has no
permanent dipole moment. These are called non-polar
dielectrics.
Examples are:
H₂ CO₂
02
Non - Polar Dielectric