Polar and Non-Polar Dielectrics.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
  1. 1. Polar and Non-Polar Dielectrics By: Naman Jolly
  2. 2. What is Dielectric Material? Dielectrics, in general, can be described as materials that are very poor conductors of electric current. They are basically insulators and contain no free electron. Dielectrics can be easily polarized when an electric field is applied to it. Thus, their behaviour in an electric field is entirely different from that of conductors.
  3. 3. Types of Dielectrics: There are two types of dielectrics: • Polar Dielectrics • Non-Polar Dielectrics
  4. 4. In a polar molecule, the centers of positive and negative charges are separated(even when there is no external field). These molecules have a permanent dipole moment. These are called polar dielectrics. Examples are: HCl H₂O 02 Polar Dielectric
  5. 5. In a non-polar molecule, the centers of positive and negative charges coincide. The molecule then has no permanent dipole moment. These are called non-polar dielectrics. Examples are: H₂ CO₂ 02 Non - Polar Dielectric

