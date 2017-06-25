welcome
MD:AYUB ALI ASSISTANT PROF.(MATHEMATICS) GOVT. TITUMIR COLLEGE,DHAKA
REAL NUMBER SYSTEM Q.WHAT IS REAL NUMBER SYSTEM? THE SET OF RATIONAL NUMBERS AND IRRATIONAL NUMBERS ARE CALLED THE SET OF ...
What is the set of integers? Ans= The positive & negative whole numbers including 0 is called the set of integers .It is d...
THANK YOU VERY MUCH
  3. 3. REAL NUMBER SYSTEM Q.WHAT IS REAL NUMBER SYSTEM? THE SET OF RATIONAL NUMBERS AND IRRATIONAL NUMBERS ARE CALLED THE SET OF REAL NUMBERS. Example-2,4,7, 5, 3 7 etc. Q.What is rational number? A NUMBER WHICH CAN BE REPRESENTED AS 𝑝 𝑞 , P and q are any integers,q≠0, is called a rational number. The set of rational numbers Is denoted by Q.Example-2,4, 2 5 , 7 9 etc.rational numbers. Q.What is irrational number. Ans. A real number which cannot be represened as 𝑝 𝑞 ,p,q are any integers q≠0 is called a irrational number.Example- 5, 3 7 .
  4. 4. What is the set of integers? Ans= The positive & negative whole numbers including 0 is called the set of integers .It is denoted by ℤ = {0, ±1, ±2, ±3, … … }. What is the set of natural numbers? Ans= The positve integers excluding 0 is called the set of natural numbers . It is denoted by ℕ = {1,2,3,4 … . }. What is prime numbers? Ans= A number 𝑃 > 1 is called a prime number, which is divisible by P & ± 1 . Example- 2,5,7,11 etc. The number of prime numbers are infinite. What is composite numbers? Ans= The numbers except 1 of the set of natural numbers which are not prime is called composite numbers. Example- 4,6,8,9,10 etc.
