VISUALIZING THE VISION MODULE 2 LESSON 4
Genesis 15:5-6 [5]Dinala siya ni Yahweh sa labas at sinabi sa kanya, “Tumingin ka sa langit at masdan mo ang mga bituin! M...
VISION 1. Para magdala ng revival 2. Paghahanda sa iglesia 3. Paglalagay sa puso ng bawat mananampalataya
1. ISAISIP ANG PAGLAGO NG IYONG MINISTRY
Genesis 15:5-6 [5]Dinala siya ni Yahweh sa labas at sinabi sa kanya, “Tumingin ka sa langit at masdan mo ang mga bituin! M...
Takot Pagdududa Mga karanasan Negative thoughts
2. IPINTA ANG LARAWAN NG PAGPAPALA
Mga Hebreo 11:1 [1]Ang pananampalataya ay pagtitiwala na mangyayari ang ating mga inaasahan, at katiyakan tungkol sa mga b...
1. Isaisip ang size ng iyong cell group (DDP). 2. Magkaroon ng quiet time. 3. Isali ang iyong team.
3. MAGING TAPAT SA VISION
"Hindi porket mabilis ang takbo mo, malayo ang mararating mo."
Ang susi sa paglago ay nasa DGROUP!!
Ang unang hakbang sa paglago ay evangelism!
4. MAGDESISYONG MAGING BEST CELL LEADER
A. Maging consistent sa Destiny Class
B. Mag lead naayon man Sa schedule o hindi
C. Tignan ang bawat member na leader at tratuhin sila ng ganoon.
Ang level ng pagtitiwala ng leader ang magdidikta ng commitment ng member
D. HIKAYATIN SILA SA IYONG PANANALITA
E. MAGKAROON NG GOALS
1. Magkaroon ng OG.
2. Magkaroon ng DG.
3. Matulungan ang DG na magkaroon ng DG.
F. MAG SPIRITUAL WARFARE
G. MAGLAGAY NG UPUANG WALANG LAMAN
  Genesis 15:5-6 [5]Dinala siya ni Yahweh sa labas at sinabi sa kanya, "Tumingin ka sa langit at masdan mo ang mga bituin! Mabibilang mo ba iyan? Ganyan karami ang magiging lahi mo." [6]Si Abram ay sumampalataya kay Yahweh, at dahil dito, siya'y itinuring ni Yahweh bilang isang taong matuwid.
  VISION 1. Para magdala ng revival 2. Paghahanda sa iglesia 3. Paglalagay sa puso ng bawat mananampalataya
  1. ISAISIP ANG PAGLAGO NG IYONG MINISTRY
  Genesis 15:5-6 [5]Dinala siya ni Yahweh sa labas at sinabi sa kanya, "Tumingin ka sa langit at masdan mo ang mga bituin! Mabibilang mo ba iyan? Ganyan karami ang magiging lahi mo." [6]Si Abram ay sumampalataya kay Yahweh, at dahil dito, siya'y itinuring ni Yahweh bilang isang taong matuwid.
  Takot Pagdududa Mga karanasan Negative thoughts
  2. IPINTA ANG LARAWAN NG PAGPAPALA
  Mga Hebreo 11:1 [1]Ang pananampalataya ay pagtitiwala na mangyayari ang ating mga inaasahan, at katiyakan tungkol sa mga bagay na hindi nakikita.
  1. Isaisip ang size ng iyong cell group (DDP). 2. Magkaroon ng quiet time. 3. Isali ang iyong team.
  3. MAGING TAPAT SA VISION
  "Hindi porket mabilis ang takbo mo, malayo ang mararating mo."
  Ang susi sa paglago ay nasa DGROUP!!
  Ang unang hakbang sa paglago ay evangelism!
  4. MAGDESISYONG MAGING BEST CELL LEADER
  A. Maging consistent sa Destiny Class
  B. Mag lead naayon man Sa schedule o hindi
  C. Tignan ang bawat member na leader at tratuhin sila ng ganoon.
  Ang level ng pagtitiwala ng leader ang magdidikta ng commitment ng member
  D. HIKAYATIN SILA SA IYONG PANANALITA
  E. MAGKAROON NG GOALS
  1. Magkaroon ng OG.
  2. Magkaroon ng DG.
  3. Matulungan ang DG na magkaroon ng DG.
  F. MAG SPIRITUAL WARFARE
  G. MAGLAGAY NG UPUANG WALANG LAMAN

