FETAL IMAGING MUKESH SAH POST GRADUATE MEDICAL INTERN 06/05/63 1
• RECENT ADVANCES IN FETAL IMAGING HAVE BEEN THE RESULT OF TECHNOLOGICAL ACHIEVEMENTS IN SONOGRAPHY AND MAGNETIC RESONANCE...
ULTRASOUND • THE REAL-TIME IMAGE ON THE ULTRASOUND SCREEN IS PRODUCED BY SOUND WAVES PASS THROUGH LAYERS OF TISSUE, ENCOUN...
SAFETY • SONOGRAPHY SHOULD BE USE TO GAIN ONLY NECESSARY INFORMATION -AS LOW AS REASONABLY ACHIEVABLE- • PROLONGED UTZ EXP...
1ST TRIMESTER SONOGRAPHY • BEFORE 14 WKS GESTATION • EARLY PREGNANCY CAN BE EVALUATED USING TRANSABDOMINAL OR TRANSVAGNAL ...
NUCHAL TRANSLUCENCY (NT) • NUCHAL TRANSLUCENCY EVALUATION IS A COMPONENT OF 1ST TRIMESTER ANEUPLOIDY SCREENING BETWEEN 11-...
2ND AND 3RD TRIMESTER SONOGRAPHY 06/05/63 9
2ND AND 3RD TRIMESTER SONOGRAPHY • THERE ARE 3 TYPES OF EXAMINATIONS • 1. STANDARD • 2. SPECIALIZED • 3. LIMTED 06/05/63 11
• 1. STANDARD • TO EVALUATE FETAL ANATOMICAL STRUCTURES • MAY BE ADEQUATELY ASSESSED AFTER APPROXIMATELY 18 WKS 2nd AND 3r...
• 2. SPECIALIZED 2nd AND 3rd TRIMESTER SONOGRAPHY 06/05/63 13
• 3. LIMITED • PERFORMED TO ADDRESS A SPECIFIC CLINICAL QUESTION SUCH AS AMNIONIC FLUID VOLUME ASSESSMENT, PLACENTAL LOCAT...
FETAL BIOMETRY • DERIVES TO ESTIMATED GESTATIONAL AGE FROM CROWN-RUMP LENGTH AND FETAL WEIGHT FROM MEASUREMENT OF BIPARIET...
AMNIOTIC FLUIDS • THE VOLUME SHOULD BE EVALUATE EVERY 2ND AND 3RD TRIMESTER UTZ • CAN BE ASSESSED FROM 16 WKS ONWARD • AMN...
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • BRAIN • EVALUATION IS INCLUDES 3 AXIAL VIEWS • 1. TRANSTALAMIC VIEW: TO MEASURE BIPARI...
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • BRAIN • EVALUATION IS INCLUDES 3 AXIAL VIEWS • 2. TRANSVENTRICULAR VIEW 06/05/63 19
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • BRAIN • EVALUATION IS INCLUDES 3 AXIAL VIEWS • 2. TRANSCEREBELLAR VIEW 06/05/63 20
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • SPINE 06/05/63 21
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS • ACRANIA • ANENCEPHALY 06/05/63 22
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS • CEPHALOCELE 06/05/63 23
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS • VENTRICULOMEGALY 06/05/63 24
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • SPINAL BIFIDA 06/05/63 25
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • AGENESIS OF CORPUS CALLOSUM 06/05/63 26
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • DANDY WALKER MALFORMATION- VERMIAN AGENESIS 06/05/63 27
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • SACROCOCCYGEAL TERATOMA 06/05/63 28
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • FACE AND NECK 06/05/63 29
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • FACE AND NECK • CLEFT LIP AND PALATE 06/05/63 30
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • FACE AND NECK • CYSTIC HYGROMA 06/05/63 31
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • THORAX • CONGENITAL DIAPHRAGMATIC HERNIA 06/05/63 32
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • THORAX • CONGENITALCYSTIC ADENOMATOID MALFORMATION 06/05/63 33
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • THORAX • CONGENTAL HIGH AIRWAY OBSTRUCTION SEQUENCE(CHAOS0 06/05/63 34
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • HEART 06/05/63 35
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • HEART • VENTRICULAR SEPTAL DEFECT 06/05/63 36
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • HEART • ENDOCARDIAL CUSHION DEFECT / ATRIO-VENTRICULAR SEPTAL DEFECT 06/05/63 37
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • ABDOMINAL WALL 06/05/63 38
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT • GASTROINTESTINAL ATRESIA 06/05/63 39
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • KIDNEYS AND URINARY TRACT • RENAL PELVIS DILATATION Renal pelvis dilatation 06/05/63 40
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • KIDNEYS AND URINARY TRACT • MULTIYSTIC KIDNEY DISEASE 06/05/63 41
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • KIDNEYS AND URINARY TRACT • BLADDER OUTLET OBSTRUCTION 06/05/63 42
NORMAL AND ABNORMAL FETAL ANATOMY • SKELATAL ABNORMALITIES • SKELETAL DYSPLASIAS 06/05/63 43
3D AND 4D SONOGRAPHY 06/05/63 44
MRI 06/05/63 45
MRI • FETAL ANATOMICAL EVALUATION • WILL BE VISIBLE AT 30 WKS • USUALLY USE FOR EVALUATE FOR CNS THORAX AND ABDOMINAL IMAG...
MRI 06/05/63 47
MRI 06/05/63 48
MRI 06/05/63 49
THANK YOU 06/05/63 50
A fetal ultrasound (sonogram) is an imaging technique that uses sound waves to produce images of a fetus in the uterus. Fetal ultrasound images can help your health care provider evaluate your baby's growth and development and monitor your pregnancy. In some cases, fetal ultrasound is used to evaluate possible problems or help confirm a diagnosis.

The first fetal ultrasound is usually done during the first trimester to confirm the pregnancy and estimate how long you've been pregnant. If your pregnancy remains uncomplicated, the next ultrasound is typically offered during the second trimester, when anatomic details are visible. If a problem is suspected, a follow-up ultrasound or additional imaging tests, such as an MRI, might be recommended.

There are two main types of fetal ultrasound exams:

Transvaginal ultrasound. With this type of fetal ultrasound, a wandlike device called a transducer is placed in your vagina to send out sound waves and gather the reflections. Transvaginal ultrasounds are used most often during early pregnancy. This type of ultrasound also might be done if a transabdominal ultrasound didn't provide enough information.
Transabdominal ultrasound. A transabdominal fetal ultrasound is done by moving a transducer over your abdomen.
Various other types of transabdominal ultrasounds are available, including:

Specialized sonographic evaluation. This type of exam might be needed in specific circumstances, such as when a fetal abnormality is known or suspected. In this situation, a more detailed evaluation can provide additional information about the abnormality.
3D ultrasound. This exam provides a two-dimensional display of three-dimensional data. This type of ultrasound is sometimes used to help health care providers detect facial abnormalities or neural tube defects.
Doppler ultrasound. A Doppler ultrasound measures slight changes in the ultrasound waves as they bounce off moving objects, such as blood cells. It can provide details about a baby's blood flow.
Fetal echocardiography. This exam provides a detailed picture of a baby's heart. It might be used to confirm or rule out a congenital heart defect.

