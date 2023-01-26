Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tobacco Control Mindmap by Dr Mool Raj.pdf

Jan. 26, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Tobacco Control Mindmap by Dr Mool Raj.pdf

Jan. 26, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Health & Medicine

This mindmap is about Tobacco Users, Consequences and Way Forward

This mindmap is about Tobacco Users, Consequences and Way Forward

Health & Medicine
Tobacco Control Mindmap by Dr Mool Raj.pdf

  1. 1. Speaking Out on behalf of others Tobacco Control Facts and Figure WHO's MPOWER Strategy Advocacy to Raise Taxes on Tobacco Products Objectives of GATS GATS Findings GATS-II : 28.6 % ( 266.8 Million Adult in India aged 15 and Above currently use Toabccco in any Form Prevalence of Tobacco Use Exposure to Second Hand Smoking Cessation Services A- Advise A- Accessibility C-Choices Tobacco users have greater chance of having TB/Multi drug resistant TB Global Adult Tobacco Survey to Assess Knowledge, Attitude & Perception ( KAP) 92.4 % Believed that smoking causes serious illness M- Monitor Tobacco Use and Policies P-Protect People from harmful use of Tobacco O- Offer Help to Quit Smoking W- Warn People from Health Danger Public Awareness Tobacco- Rising Burden of Non- Communicable Diseases ( NCDs) Introduction : Single Important Preventable Cause :India is 2nd Largest Consumer- NHP- 2017: 30 % Reduction in Tobacco Use by 2025 and 15 % by 2020 Seconf Hand Smoking is a major concern Ill- health, Death & Disabilities leading to Poverty Increase in Govt Health Expenditure Estimated to cause more than 1.3 million deaths in India Govt Initiative 65.8 % :Smoking Casuses Stroke 76.7 % : Smoking Causes Heart Attack 93.5% Smoking Causes Lung Cancer 92.3% believe that Smoking Causes TB Globally 07 Million death occur due to Tobacco in a year Average 15 year loss to a life by Tobacco Consumer E- Enforce Ban onAdvertisement Promotion R- Raise Taxes on Tobacco Products : 03rd largest Producer Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (Prohibition of Advt, Regulation of Trade & Commerce, Production, Supply & Distribution)- (COTPA, 2003) WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control ( WHOFCTC, 2004) National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP)- 2007-2008 First Global Adult Tobacco survey (GATS) in 2009-2010 and second in 2016-2017 Prevalence of Tobacco Use reduced from 34.6 to 28.6 % from GATS- 1 to GATS-2 Ban on Smoking in many States 85 % Lavelling on Health Warning in Package Every third Adult ( 32.5%) from Rural Area & Every Fifth from UrbanArea reported current use of toabcco Khaini 11.2 %, Bidi (7.7 %) & Gutka (6.8%) User Cessation: 2 in 5 around 40 % quit smoking One Thord (35 %) Non- Smoker exposed to Second Hand Smoking ( SHS) D- Decision Making V-Voice your needs O-Options Available C-Confidence Y- Your Say Dr Mool Raj, PhD Social Work, CBLU

