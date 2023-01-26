Tobacco Control Mindmap by Dr Mool Raj.pdf

1.
Speaking Out on behalf of others
Tobacco Control
Facts and Figure
WHO's MPOWER
Strategy
Advocacy to Raise
Taxes on Tobacco
Products
Objectives of GATS
GATS Findings
GATS-II : 28.6 % ( 266.8 Million
Adult in India aged 15 and
Above currently use Toabccco in
any Form
Prevalence of Tobacco Use
Exposure to Second Hand Smoking
Cessation Services
A- Advise
A- Accessibility
C-Choices
Tobacco users have greater chance of having TB/Multi drug resistant TB
Global Adult Tobacco Survey to Assess Knowledge, Attitude &
Perception ( KAP)
92.4 % Believed that smoking causes serious illness
M- Monitor Tobacco Use and Policies
P-Protect People from harmful use of Tobacco
O- Offer Help to Quit Smoking
W- Warn People from Health Danger
Public Awareness
Tobacco- Rising Burden of Non- Communicable Diseases ( NCDs)
Introduction
: Single Important Preventable Cause
:India is 2nd Largest Consumer-
NHP- 2017: 30 % Reduction in Tobacco Use by 2025 and 15 % by
2020
Seconf Hand Smoking is a major concern
Ill- health, Death & Disabilities leading to Poverty
Increase in Govt Health Expenditure
Estimated to cause more than 1.3 million deaths in India
Govt Initiative
65.8 % :Smoking Casuses Stroke
76.7 % : Smoking Causes Heart Attack
93.5% Smoking Causes Lung Cancer
92.3% believe that Smoking Causes TB
Globally 07 Million death occur due to Tobacco in a year
Average 15 year loss to a life by Tobacco Consumer
E- Enforce Ban onAdvertisement Promotion
R- Raise Taxes on Tobacco Products
: 03rd largest Producer
Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act
(Prohibition of Advt, Regulation of Trade &
Commerce, Production, Supply &
Distribution)- (COTPA, 2003)
WHO Framework Convention
on Tobacco Control (
WHOFCTC, 2004)
National Tobacco Control
Programme (NTCP)-
2007-2008
First Global Adult Tobacco
survey (GATS) in 2009-2010
and second in 2016-2017
Prevalence of Tobacco Use
reduced from 34.6 to 28.6 % from
GATS- 1 to GATS-2
Ban on Smoking in many States
85 % Lavelling on Health Warning in Package
Every third Adult ( 32.5%) from
Rural Area & Every Fifth from
UrbanArea reported current use
of toabcco
Khaini 11.2 %, Bidi (7.7 %) & Gutka (6.8%) User
Cessation: 2 in 5 around 40 % quit smoking
One Thord (35 %) Non- Smoker
exposed to Second Hand Smoking (
SHS)
D- Decision Making
V-Voice your needs
O-Options Available
C-Confidence
Y- Your Say Dr Mool Raj, PhD Social Work, CBLU