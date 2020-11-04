10 Eco Friendly Renovation Tips

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHY CHOOSE US? We know what homeowners expect and deliver accordingly to be trusted as the best contractors in Toronto. At...
MONTERREY@BELL.NET CALL- 416-717-2103 GET IN TOUCH WITH US!
When it comes to home renovation, the pollution caused by it should also be kept in mind. Hence, if you want to keep saving the home and environment from pollutions, then you must understand eco-friendly renovations. Here we have explained 10 one of the most effective eco-friendly renovation tips, which will not only help you keep protecting the environment from pollution but also cost-saving through your energy bills.

  1. 1. ECO-FRIENDLY RENOVATION TIPS: It Is Our Responsibility To Protect Our Environment And Home From Pollutions: W W W . M O N T E R R E Y D E S I G N B U I L D . C O M
  2. 2. If you are looking for eco- friendly renovation tips, then today, we will uncover some of the expert tips to help you renovate sensibly and sustainably. With these ways, not only will you add to the environment, but you will also add significant gains in the form of efficiency and cost-saving through your energy bills. LET'S HAVE A LOOK AT THE 10 BEST ECO- FRIENDLY RENOVATION TIPS TO IMPROVE YOUR HOME:
  3. 3. 1. DECONSTRUCT NOT DEMOLISH: If there is any need to put down the walls or knock down the entire structure, you should do it responsibly. Rather than demolishing the whole structure, you should think of ways to deconstruct. Speak to the renovation contractor to find out a win- win situation for both. Replacing the rooms or reusing the area around your home is a smart move because it saves you costs and lets you contribute towards the environment.
  4. 4. 2. DONATE YOUR UNWANTED ITEMS: Whether it is that chandelier, cabinets, or other appliances, there is always someone looking for it. You can donate your unwanted items to contribute to a good cause. You'll get blessings for such a kind gesture. Both kindness and humanity go a long way in making the environment a better place. This is one of the most effective ways to contribute to the environment.
  5. 5. 3. LOOK FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENCY: Whenever you are purchasing new appliances like air conditioners, TV, refrigerators, dishwashers, or ovens, you should always look for the most energy-efficient one. There are ratings based on energy efficiency output. Always opt for the highest standards to ensure you are as much green as possible.
  6. 6. 4. ECO-FRIENDLY FLOORING: You can find reclaimed wooden boards made from waste materials or select the flooring, which is environment friendly. There are tiles and flooring which are made using waste products and thus are recyclable. You should choose a material that can be recycled or made from green sources. Ask your contractor for more advice on this. No matter whether it is for your kitchen or basement or living area, do your best by choosing eco- friendly products.
  7. 7. 5. INSTALL FIREPLACES: Burning wood is one of the most effective yet sustainable ways to heat your home, as long as you do it properly. Open fireplaces are still popular because of their efficiency and eco- friendliness. When compared to modern-day wood-burning stoves, installing natural fireplaces can be a better option.
  8. 8. 6. ECO-FRIENDLY PAINT: Thanks to the latest technology and innovations, eco-friendly paints are available in the market. It may be a little costlier than the traditional paints, but it is lasting. It not only adds to the longevity of your home but also lets you contribute to the environment by being responsible.
  9. 9. 7. INSULATE YOUR RESIDENCE: Choose a high-quality insulation method for your home. Ask your contract to suggest the best options for effective insulation. By ensuring proper insulation, you do a lot for the environment because now you consume less energy in heating or cooling house. It lets you stay warm during the winter and cool during the hot summer.
  10. 10. 8. GREEN ROOFING: Much like insulation, you can also add to the environment by opting for green roofing. Green roofing protects your roofing membrane from any kind of exposure. It keeps the overall energy costs low.
  11. 11. 9. UTILIZE NATURAL SOURCES OF ENERGY: Always optimize ways to use as much natural energy as possible. You can use solar energy while remodeling your home. Not only will it result in energy savings but also save costs. You can explore ways to use sunlight to minimize the use of artificial lights in your home.
  12. 12. 10. LED LIGHTING: Did you know that led lightings are 60% more efficient than the standard lights? Not only does LED cost less, but it also lasts for a longer period than other forms of lights. Use LED lights to save energy costs and contribute towards a greener & better tomorrow. All in all, you need to find the best contractors to help you achieve your objective.
