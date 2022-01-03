Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mass Marketing Fraud Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods
What is Mass Marketing Fraud? When people use mass communication media (telephone, internet, television, radio, etc) to sc...
Mass Marketing Fraud Classification On the basis of communication mechanism : ● Internet Fraud ● Mail Fraud ● Telemarketin...
Most Common Mass Marketing Frauds Foreign Lotteries Scams : It is one of the most common consumer frauds. Victims are told...
Most Common Mass Marketing Frauds Charity Scams : Perpetrators ask donations in the name of non-existent or fraudulent cha...
Example of Mass Marketing Frauds In 2012, an Illinois woman received a message saying that she had won $40,000 in the Mega...
How to Spot Mass Marketing Frauds Look for the following signs to spot a mass marketing scam : ● The offer is ‘too good to...
How to be Protected from Mass Marketing Scams Take the following steps to protect yourself from mass marketing frauds : ● ...
THANK YOU Presented By : Sai Narula Manager, Marketing 2.0 Conference https://www.marketing2conf.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference Slide 1 Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference Slide 2 Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference Slide 3 Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference Slide 4 Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference Slide 5 Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference Slide 6 Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference Slide 7 Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference Slide 8 Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference Slide 9
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Marketing
Jan. 03, 2022
22 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference

Download to read offline

Marketing
Jan. 03, 2022
22 views

Mass marketing fraud is one of the most common consumer frauds. After going through this presentation, you will have a much better understanding of mass marketing scams. The presentation by the Marketing 2.0 Conference talks about its types and examples and helps you know how to spot a mass marketing fraud and ways to keep yourself protected. Experts in the marketing sector will be reviewing the latest trends of the field at the conference in-person.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
A Technique for Producing Ideas James Young
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
The Consuming Instinct: What Juicy Burgers, Ferraris, Pornography, and Gift Giving Reveal About Human Nature Gad Saad
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Mass Marketing Fraud - Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods | Marketing2Conf | Marketing 2.0 Conference

  1. 1. Mass Marketing Fraud Reviewing its Types, Examples and Prevention Methods
  2. 2. What is Mass Marketing Fraud? When people use mass communication media (telephone, internet, television, radio, etc) to scam others is known as mass marketing fraud. With the help of mass media these fraudsters try to solicit and obtain money or funds.
  3. 3. Mass Marketing Fraud Classification On the basis of communication mechanism : ● Internet Fraud ● Mail Fraud ● Telemarketing Fraud On the basis of the scheme : ● Lottery Fraud ● Loan Fraud ● Insurance Fraud ● Quiz Fraud ● Mobile Tower Fraud
  4. 4. Most Common Mass Marketing Frauds Foreign Lotteries Scams : It is one of the most common consumer frauds. Victims are told they have won a lottery and they must pay taxes or fees to collect the winnings. Nigerian Letter Scams : Victims are asked to transfer funds out of Nigeria in return for a share of the money. They are told to share their bank account information under the pretence that it is needed to complete the transaction.
  5. 5. Most Common Mass Marketing Frauds Charity Scams : Perpetrators ask donations in the name of non-existent or fraudulent charities. This is most common during holidays or in the aftermath of disasters. Romance Scams : Victims are duped into sending money to perpetrators who convince them that they are in a genuine relationship. They use manipulative language so that money request do not raise any alarm bells.
  6. 6. Example of Mass Marketing Frauds In 2012, an Illinois woman received a message saying that she had won $40,000 in the Mega Millions game. She was instructed that she claim the prize by sending them a processing fee to expedite the transfer of funds.
  7. 7. How to Spot Mass Marketing Frauds Look for the following signs to spot a mass marketing scam : ● The offer is ‘too good to be true’. ● Payment is asked in advance. ● Offer is unsolicited. ● Personal information is asked over telephone. ● Perpetrators claim that immediate action is required.
  8. 8. How to be Protected from Mass Marketing Scams Take the following steps to protect yourself from mass marketing frauds : ● Inspect representatives’ credentials carefully. ● Do not do business with anyone who asks for money in advance for awarding a prize. ● Take time to thoroughly research offers before accepting. ● Get all offers in writing and keep a copy for your records. ● Be alert and do not believe everything you are told.
  9. 9. THANK YOU Presented By : Sai Narula Manager, Marketing 2.0 Conference https://www.marketing2conf.com/

Mass marketing fraud is one of the most common consumer frauds. After going through this presentation, you will have a much better understanding of mass marketing scams. The presentation by the Marketing 2.0 Conference talks about its types and examples and helps you know how to spot a mass marketing fraud and ways to keep yourself protected. Experts in the marketing sector will be reviewing the latest trends of the field at the conference in-person.

Views

Total views

22

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×