Gebruiksvoorwaarden DitmateriaalismetzorgdoorjufShannagemaakt.DeafbeeldingenzijndoorjufShanna aangeschaft...
Wegen Benodigdheden: -Chocoladepaaseitjes -weegbalans Degroenekaartenzijnhetmakkelijkst.Dekinderenkunneno...
3221 5342
4689 5737
10131211 1591411
812911 1051514
Pasen weegkaarten

wegen.. welke is lichter.. welke is zwaarder

Pasen weegkaarten

  1. 1. www.jufshanna.nl Gebruiksvoorwaarden DitmateriaalismetzorgdoorjufShannagemaakt.DeafbeeldingenzijndoorjufShanna aangeschaftenmogennietzomaarwordenovergenomen.Hetisnietok�omditmateriaalte verspreidenonderjeeigennaam.Ditmateriaalmagnietzonderschriftelijketoestemmingvanjuf Shannawordenaangepast.Jemagditmateriaalopjeeigenwebsite/blogzettenmitsjeduidelijk teruglinktnaarwww.jufshanna.nl.
  2. 2. www.jufshanna.nl Wegen Benodigdheden: -Chocoladepaaseitjes -weegbalans Degroenekaartenzijnhetmakkelijkst.Dekinderenkunnenopdezeweegkaartendeeierentellen.Bijdelaatste groenekaartmoetenzedestippenvandedobbelsteentellen. Deoranjekaartenzijneenstapjemoeilijker;zezijneenvervolgopdegroenekaarten. Derodekaartenzijnhetmoeilijkst.Degetallenopdezekaartenzijngroter. Deblauwekaartenzijnleeg.Dezezijntegebruikenvooreeneigeninvulling.Laatbijvoorbeelddekinderenzelf tekenenwatzehebbengewogen. Veelweegplezier!
  3221 5342
  4689 5737
  10131211 1591411
  812911 1051514
