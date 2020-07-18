Dhs icsjwg 2015_v3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marina Krotofil DHS ICSJWG, Savanah, USA 28.10.2015 What I Learned about ICS Security from Cyber-Physical Hacking
Thanksgiving Jennifer Sunshine of IOActive for so kindly sponsoring my presence here
Thanksgiving Jason Larsen of INL/IOActive for collaboration
Who I am (Ex)Academic ❑ Self-taught cyber-physical researcher ❑ Bits & pieces of knowledge from all over the world ❑ Collaborations around the world Thank you everybody
My approach
Industrial Control Systems aka SCADA Physical application
Cyber-physical systems are IT systems “embedded” in an application in the physical world Cyber-physical systems
IT – centric security ICSA-13-274-01: Siemens SCALANCE X-200 Authentication Bypass Vulnerability ICSA-13-274-01: Schneider...
ICS-CERT recommendation IMPACT Successful exploitation of this vulnerability may allow attackers to perform administrative...
My first “testbed” Frozen PLC, lost connection, project does not compiles, etc., etc. … Depression. Fatigue. Apathy. NEVER...
Damn Vulnerable Chemical Process Tennessee Eastman process Vinyl Acetate process
Time constant of 60 min 15.1 114.5 96.0 11.2 Process-centric security
ICS vulnerabilities Cyber-PhysicalSystem PhysicallayerControllayerCyberlayer Proces dynamics Control algorithm SensorActua...
Field instrumenation Level0 Process Level1Level2Level3 Regulatory control Supervisory Control Process management Corporate...
Exploiting control features
Surprises from DoS Sensors Actuators Physical process 43 45 47 45 43 43 44 43 43 90 89 88 91 91 90 89 90 91 13 15 17 15 13...
Stale Data attack
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2760 2770 2780 2790 2800 2810 2820 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack Vuln...
Avocado problem
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2780 2790 2800 2810 2820 Hours kPagauge Sensor signal When to attack? Set point 0 10 20 30 40 50 60...
Industrial switch Communication setup (Modbus, DNP, IEC850 ) Ethernet my old friend (Hack meeeeee!!!) How do we do it?
Vulnerability of control equipment Stale data is a feature! (and we shamelessly take advantage of it) ❑ Missing process up...
❑ Eireann Leverett showed bugs in industrial switches o Monitor process data o Pass only ACK messages to show link as heal...
43 45 47 45 43 43 44 43 43 90 89 88 91 91 90 89 90 91 13 15 17 15 13 13 14 13 13 60 59 62 60 70 75 80 95 99 DoS on control...
Control via DoS 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2700 2720 2740 2760 2780 2800 2820 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure 0 10 20 30 40 50...
Lesson #2: Press isn’t always lying http://motherboard.vice.com/read/hackers-identify-weak-link-in-thousands-of-industrial...
But….
Process control security
Security requirements IT domain ICS domain
Civil war Level Priority 0 I,A,C 1 A,C, I 2 C&A&I 3 I,A,C 4 A&C, I 5 A,C&I Support/ Maintenance role Level Electrical engi...
PLC Frequency converter Centrifuge Engineering station HMI DB Data flow Example: attack on process data flow Data integrit...
Invariants of process control Controllability Observability Two major concepts of modern control system theory (R. Kalman ...
Process control security requirements IT domain Process control Observability Controllability Operability
Observability Controllability Operability IT security OT security CIA CO2 Evidence ☺
Process data flow (PLC) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 3600 3650 3700 3750 Hours kg/h D feed 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 2780 2790 2800...
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 3600 3650 3700 3750 Hours kg/h D feed 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 2780 2790 2800 2810 2820 Hours kPagaug...
NEVER TRUST YOUR INPUTS Lesson #3: IT and OT have common problems
InTech, ISA magazine, April 2014 HIMA presentation, October 2014 Instruments calibration
❑ Worst accident in the recent USA history (2005) ❑ 15 killed, 180 injured ❑ Wrong calibration the splitter tower level in...
0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8.9 9 9.1 9.2 9.3 9.4 9.5 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8.9 9 9.1 9.2 9.3 9.4 ...
Correlated sensor signals 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 Recycle Flow Hours kscmh 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 45 4...
Correlation entropy 0 20 40 60 72 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 Sensors {5;6;23} Hours Signals correlation: Correlation entropy: + ...
Detection Spoofed signals appears genuine at first glance. But they are not be correlated with the rest of the signals in ...
DataflowData processing
Dataflow Information Data processing as attack vector
Data processing and loss of equipment http://www.controlglobal.com/blogs/unfettered/marina-krotofils-presentation-on-how-t...
❑ Make data unusable; deceive about process state ❑ Smooth out attack traces (spikes, etc.) ❑ Mislead forensics people o A...
State estimation and sensor placement https://sites.google.com/a/mix.wvu.edu/pse-deb/research/state-estimation-and-sensor-...
❑ For most reactors optimal operating (economic) efficiency is achieved at upper shutdown pressure limit o Attacker can ac...
Cyber-physical system Controller Operator Socio-technical system
T2 Laboratories accident ❑ Thermal run away reaction (December 19, 2007) ❑ 4 killed, 28 insured ❑ Failed cooling system, n...
Human in the loop ❑ Process & control designs are a function of physics, economy and human factor http://www.controlglobal...
Abnormal situation management ❑ Alarm floods ❑ Abnormal communication patterns ❑ Abnormal data flows Network monitoring st...
Attacker is not all mighty
Desired physical consequences 010011011011101 Instructions to the process Your wish != My command
Vinyl Acetate Monomer plant Catalyst for directing and accelerating the reaction
C1C3: Catalyst poisoning attack Reactants Product Catalyst ❑ Lifetime 1-2 years ❑ Low per-pass conversion o 15-35% for CH₃...
Catalyst killer ❑ Hot spots above 200C -> permanent deactivation o Lower activity at T > 180C Reactor with cooling tubes I...
Alarm propagation Safety shutdown Alarm Alarm
Security zoning
Include physical environment Once connected together, physical components become related to each other by the physics of t...
❑ System remains SECURE if updated often o E.g. installing patches, updating firmware ❑ System remains SAFE if untouched o...
Process-aware pentesting
Hacking Chemical Plant for Competition & Extortion Control Access DiscoveryCleanup Damage M. Krotofil. Hacking Chemical Pl...
Current: Access centric • 0days • Clueless users • AntiVirus and patch management • Database links • Backup systems • (Vul...
Needed: process centric What and how the process is producing How it is build and wired How it is controlled Target plant ...
From outside Most companies aren’t shy about telling everyone about customer contracts
From inside Piping and instrumentation diagram Ladder logicProgrammable Logic Controller Pump in the plant
From inside Piping and instrumentation diagram Ladder logicProgrammable Logic Controller Pump in the plant HAVEX: the serv...
Sensor Safety time, h A-feed min 22.22 max E-feed min 4.29 max 2.83 Recycle flow min 4.39 max 9.17 Reactor pressure min 8....
Afterword
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) IIoT means you license a pump, and it phones home regularly to make sure you made you...
TE: http://github.com/satejnik/DVCP-TE VAM: http://github.com/satejnik/DVCP-VAM Damn Vulnerable Chemical Process Thank you...
  1. 1. Marina Krotofil DHS ICSJWG, Savanah, USA 28.10.2015 What I Learned about ICS Security from Cyber-Physical Hacking
  2. 2. Thanksgiving Jennifer Sunshine of IOActive for so kindly sponsoring my presence here
  3. 3. Thanksgiving Jason Larsen of INL/IOActive for collaboration
  Who I am (Ex)Academic ❑ Self-taught cyber-physical researcher ❑ Bits & pieces of knowledge from all over the world ❑ Collaborations around the world Thank you everybody
  5. 5. My approach
  6. 6. Industrial Control Systems aka SCADA Physical application
  7. 7. Cyber-physical systems are IT systems “embedded” in an application in the physical world Cyber-physical systems
  8. 8. IT – centric security ICSA-13-274-01: Siemens SCALANCE X-200 Authentication Bypass Vulnerability ICSA-13-274-01: Schneider Electric Telvent SAGE RTU DNP3 Improper Input Validation Vulnerability ICSA-15-099-01A: Siemens SIMATIC HMI Devices Vulnerabilities (Update A) ICSA-12-320-01 : ABB AC500 PLC Webserver CoDeSys Vulnerability ICSA-15-048-03: Yokogawa HART Device DTM Vulnerability ICSA-15-111-01: Emerson AMS Device Manager SQL Injection Vulnerability ICS-ALERT-14-323-01: Advantech EKI-6340 Command Injection ICSA-11-307-01: Schneider Electric Vijeo Historian Web Server Multiple Vulnerabilities
  9. 9. ICS-CERT recommendation IMPACT Successful exploitation of this vulnerability may allow attackers to perform administrative operations over the network without authentication. Impact to individual organizations depends on many factors that are unique to each organization. ICS-CERT recommends that organizations evaluate the impact of this vulnerability based on their operational environment, architecture, and product implementation. ICSA-13-274-01: Siemens SCALANCE X-200 Authentication Bypass
  10. 10. My first “testbed” Frozen PLC, lost connection, project does not compiles, etc., etc. … Depression. Fatigue. Apathy. NEVER TOUCH a WORKING CONTROL SYSTEM
  11. 11. Damn Vulnerable Chemical Process Tennessee Eastman process Vinyl Acetate process
  12. 12. Time constant of 60 min 15.1 114.5 96.0 11.2 Process-centric security
  13. 13. ICS vulnerabilities Cyber-PhysicalSystem PhysicallayerControllayerCyberlayer Proces dynamics Control algorithm SensorActuator Sensor signal Actuator signal Manipulated variable Process variable ControllerHMIDB Engineering stationServer 1 3 2
  14. 14. Field instrumenation Level0 Process Level1Level2Level3 Regulatory control Supervisory Control Process management Corporate network PLC PLC PLC HMI Engineering station Historian Publishing server DMZ DCS servers Application servers Lesson #1: ICS stakeholders Process owners Asset owners Shared opinion about each other
  15. 15. Exploiting control features
  16. 16. Surprises from DoS Sensors Actuators Physical process 43 45 47 45 43 43 44 43 43 90 89 88 91 91 90 89 90 91 13 15 17 15 13 13 14 13 13 10 17 10 12 10 10 10 10 10 Attack time Attack duration PLC 55 61 43 49 43 90 13 10 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8.9 9 9.1 9.2 9.3 9.4 9.5 Stale data Attack time 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 2750 2800 2850 2900 2950 3000 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack
  17. 17. Stale Data attack
  18. 18. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2760 2770 2780 2790 2800 2810 2820 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack Vulnerability of the process Impact of 8h long attack on reactor pressure at random time 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2700 2750 2800 2850 2900 2950 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2450 2500 2550 2600 2650 2700 2750 2800 2850 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 2750 2800 2850 2900 2950 3000 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack Ordinary glitch Economic inefficiency Safety shutdown Near miss 1
  19. 19. Avocado problem
  20. 20. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2780 2790 2800 2810 2820 Hours kPagauge Sensor signal When to attack? Set point 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2760 2770 2780 2790 2800 2810 2820 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2700 2750 2800 2850 2900 2950 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2450 2500 2550 2600 2650 2700 2750 2800 2850 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 2750 2800 2850 2900 2950 3000 HourskPagauge Reactor Pressure Without attack Under attack To decrease process value To increase process value M. Krotofil, A. Cardenas, J. Larsen, D. Gollmann. Vulnerabilities of cyber-physical systems to stale data—Determining the optimal time to launch attacks (IJCIP, 2014)
  21. 21. Industrial switch Communication setup (Modbus, DNP, IEC850 ) Ethernet my old friend (Hack meeeeee!!!) How do we do it?
  22. 22. Vulnerability of control equipment Stale data is a feature! (and we shamelessly take advantage of it) ❑ Missing process updates are OK; report-by-exception o Freeze all points for a particular TCP/IP session with a UDP packet by advancing the sequence number o Session is kept alive and by sending a UDP packet every 30 seconds to any interface (This vendor is not vulnerable) 2 M. Krotofil, J. Larsen. What You Always Wanted and Now Can: Hacking Chemical Processes. Hack in the Box, Amsterdam (2015)
  23. 23. ❑ Eireann Leverett showed bugs in industrial switches o Monitor process data o Pass only ACK messages to show link as healthy o Drop packets with process data Vulnerability of communication equipment 3 (Illustrative sample of equipment) E. Leverett. Switches Get Stitches .31C3 (2014)
  24. 24. 43 45 47 45 43 43 44 43 43 90 89 88 91 91 90 89 90 91 13 15 17 15 13 13 14 13 13 60 59 62 60 70 75 80 95 99 DoS on controller output Sensors Actuators Physical process Attack time PLC 43 90 13 60 15 23 61 12 Saturated output Saturated output Attack duration 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2700 2750 2800 2850 2900 Reactor pressure Hours kPagauge Attack duration Quiz!!
  25. 25. Control via DoS 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2700 2720 2740 2760 2780 2800 2820 Hours kPagauge Reactor Pressure 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 0 10 20 30 40 50 Purge Hours % Chain attacks on: • Several sensors • Sensors and actuators DoS here
  26. 26. Lesson #2: Press isn’t always lying http://motherboard.vice.com/read/hackers-identify-weak-link-in-thousands-of-industrial-control-systems
  27. 27. But….
  28. 28. Process control security
  29. 29. Security requirements IT domain ICS domain
  30. 30. Civil war Level Priority 0 I,A,C 1 A,C, I 2 C&A&I 3 I,A,C 4 A&C, I 5 A,C&I Support/ Maintenance role Level Electrical engineers 0, 1, 2, 5 Mechanical engineers 0, 5 Control system engineers 0, 1, 2, 3, 5 Instrumentation engineers 0, 1, 2, 5 Telemetry engineers 3, DMZ, 4, 5 Communication engineers 3, DMZ, 4, 5 IT engineers DMZ, 4, 5 Third Party Contractors 0, 1, 2, 3, DMZ, 4, 5 B. Green, D. Prince, U. Roedig, J. Busby, D. Hutchison. Socio-technical security analysis of Industrial Control Systems (ICS). (ICS-CSR, 2014)
  31. 31. PLC Frequency converter Centrifuge Engineering station HMI DB Data flow Example: attack on process data flow Data integrity: packet injection; replay; manipulation; hijack … DoS: DoS; DDoS; flooding; starvation;…. Operator Net. Admin I am not controlling the process!! Linkage to cyber assets
  32. 32. Invariants of process control Controllability Observability Two major concepts of modern control system theory (R. Kalman in 1960) Operability
  33. 33. Process control security requirements IT domain Process control Observability Controllability Operability
  34. 34. Observability Controllability Operability IT security OT security CIA CO2 Evidence ☺
  35. 35. Process data flow (PLC) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 3600 3650 3700 3750 Hours kg/h D feed 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 2780 2790 2800 2810 2820 Hours kPagauge Reactor pressure 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 8.6 8.8 9 9.2 9.4 9.6 9.8 A and C feed Hours kscmh (C)IA of data in storage and transit Courtesy:B.Green,LancasterUniversity,UK
  36. 36. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 3600 3650 3700 3750 Hours kg/h D feed 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 2780 2790 2800 2810 2820 Hours kPagauge Reactor pressure 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 72 8.6 8.8 9 9.2 9.4 9.6 9.8 A and C feed Hours kscmh Attack vectors Data trustworthiness or veracity Secure delivery of insecure data Courtesy:B.Green,LancasterUniversity,UK
  37. 37. NEVER TRUST YOUR INPUTS Lesson #3: IT and OT have common problems
  38. 38. InTech, ISA magazine, April 2014 HIMA presentation, October 2014 Instruments calibration
  39. 39. ❑ Worst accident in the recent USA history (2005) ❑ 15 killed, 180 injured ❑ Wrong calibration the splitter tower level indicator o It showed that the tower level was declining when it was actually overfilling with flammable liquid hydrocarbons ❑ The further chain of events eventually led to an explosion BP Texas city refinery accident http://www.csb.gov/bp-america-refinery-explosion/
  40. 40. 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8.9 9 9.1 9.2 9.3 9.4 9.5 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8.9 9 9.1 9.2 9.3 9.4 9.5 Sensor signals spoofing on field device 0 20 40 60 72 8.8 9 9.2 9.4 9.6 9.8 A and C feed Hours kscmh 0 20 40 60 72 8.8 9 9.2 9.4 9.6 9.8 A and C feed Hours kscmh Find X differences M. Krotofil, J. Larsen, D. Gollmann. The Process Matters: Ensuring Data Veracity in Cyber-Physical Systems (ASIACCS, 2015)
  41. 41. Correlated sensor signals 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 Recycle Flow Hours kscmh 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 Reactor Feed Rate Hours kscmh 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 Component A to Reactor Hours Mole%
  42. 42. Correlation entropy 0 20 40 60 72 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 Sensors {5;6;23} Hours Signals correlation: Correlation entropy: + LOW HIGH + LOW
  43. 43. Detection Spoofed signals appears genuine at first glance. But they are not be correlated with the rest of the signals in the cluster of related sensors 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Time-window cluster entropy Hours Entropy[bits] 0 20 40 60 72 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 Sensors {5;6;23} Hours
  44. 44. DataflowData processing
  45. 45. Dataflow Information Data processing as attack vector
  46. 46. Data processing and loss of equipment http://www.controlglobal.com/blogs/unfettered/marina-krotofils-presentation-on-how-to-hack-a-chemical-plant-and-its-implication-to-actual- issues-at-a-nuclear-plant/ ❑ Two identically build nuclear power plants o One had flow-induced vibrations issues, another did not ❑ Excessive vibrations exhibited themselves in high frequency sensor signals noise o In once plant noise was filtered out at source, resulting in loss of view into vibrations indications ❑ „Filtered“ plant operated at full power, operating equipment in unsafe conditions o This lead to loss of equipment
  47. 47. ❑ Make data unusable; deceive about process state ❑ Smooth out attack traces (spikes, etc.) ❑ Mislead forensics people o Also: Time sync attack Data processing as attack vector
  48. 48. State estimation and sensor placement https://sites.google.com/a/mix.wvu.edu/pse-deb/research/state-estimation-and-sensor-placement ❑ Sensor placement is determined by process feasibility, safety and economic objectives o Very active research area ❑ Attack indications (process impairment) might be unobservable to control system o Or unclear to operator Spread process information over multiple sensor/systems Use home court advantage
  49. 49. ❑ For most reactors optimal operating (economic) efficiency is achieved at upper shutdown pressure limit o Attacker can achieve disruptive goal fast ❑ Maintaining safety margin of at least 100 kPa (out of 3000 kPa) is equivalent to a 5% increase in costs (TE process) Lesson #4: OT security and economy also conflict ❑ Security adds additional constraint on cost optimization function o Time to detect and react o Additional controls and/or safety protections
  50. 50. Cyber-physical system Controller Operator Socio-technical system
  51. 51. T2 Laboratories accident ❑ Thermal run away reaction (December 19, 2007) ❑ 4 killed, 28 insured ❑ Failed cooling system, no redundancy ❑ 10 min between the failure and explosion http://www.csb.gov/t2-laboratories-inc-reactive-chemical-explosion/
  52. 52. Human in the loop ❑ Process & control designs are a function of physics, economy and human factor http://www.controlglobal.com/articles/2015/a-lasting-plan-for-managing-alarms
  53. 53. Abnormal situation management ❑ Alarm floods ❑ Abnormal communication patterns ❑ Abnormal data flows Network monitoring strategy? http://www.asmconsortium.net
  54. 54. Attacker is not all mighty
  55. 55. Desired physical consequences 010011011011101 Instructions to the process Your wish != My command
  56. 56. Vinyl Acetate Monomer plant Catalyst for directing and accelerating the reaction
  57. 57. C1C3: Catalyst poisoning attack Reactants Product Catalyst ❑ Lifetime 1-2 years ❑ Low per-pass conversion o 15-35% for CH₃COOH and 8-10% for C2H4 ❑ Selectivity ≈ 94,8% (C2H4) Subjected to constant improvement On purpose low M. Krotofil. Damn Vulnerable Chemical Process .31C3 (2014)
  58. 58. Catalyst killer ❑ Hot spots above 200C -> permanent deactivation o Lower activity at T > 180C Reactor with cooling tubes It was not possible to rise temperature in the reactor and maintain it for long enough to cause damage to the catalyst
  59. 59. Alarm propagation Safety shutdown Alarm Alarm
  60. 60. Security zoning
  61. 61. Include physical environment Once connected together, physical components become related to each other by the physics of the process ❑ Physical environment is a communication media! ❑ Components can influence each other even if their control loops do not communicate electronically
  62. 62. ❑ System remains SECURE if updated often o E.g. installing patches, updating firmware ❑ System remains SAFE if untouched o Any change in software or operational practices require safety revision Use case: Methyl chloride release at DuPont (1 killed) o After a maintenance software update (without review) alarm notifying on a hose change due date “disappeared” Harmonization of safety & security lifecycles o A hose used to transfer phosgene from a cylinder to a process catastrophically failed and sprayed a worker in the face M. Krotofil, J. Larsen. Are you Threatening my Hazards? IWSEC (2014)
  63. 63. Process-aware pentesting
  64. 64. Hacking Chemical Plant for Competition & Extortion Control Access DiscoveryCleanup Damage M. Krotofil. Hacking Chemical Plants for Competition and Extortion. Black Hat USA (2015) J. Larsen. Breakage. Black Hat Federal (2007)
  65. 65. Current: Access centric • 0days • Clueless users • AntiVirus and patch management • Database links • Backup systems • (Vulnerable) Internet facing devices • Supply chain
  66. 66. Needed: process centric What and how the process is producing How it is build and wired How it is controlled Target plant and third parties (illegal) Operating and safety constraints How much can attacker figure out about the facility and its operations?
  67. 67. From outside Most companies aren’t shy about telling everyone about customer contracts
  68. 68. From inside Piping and instrumentation diagram Ladder logicProgrammable Logic Controller Pump in the plant
  69. 69. From inside Piping and instrumentation diagram Ladder logicProgrammable Logic Controller Pump in the plant HAVEX: the server is queried for tag name, type, access, and id (ICS-CERT)
  70. 70. Sensor Safety time, h A-feed min 22.22 max E-feed min 4.29 max 2.83 Recycle flow min 4.39 max 9.17 Reactor pressure min 8.56 max Reactor level min 2.37 max 2.73 Reactor temperature min 1.34 max 0.65 ❑ The attacker is likely to design her attack based on information she can easily obtain or what is easy to understand o Protect what is most likely to be attacked Criticality vs. likelihood Lesson #5: Still likelihood M.Krotofil,A.Cardenas,J.Larsen,D.Gollmann.Vulnerabilitiesofcyber-physicalsystemsto staledata—Determiningtheoptimaltimetolaunchattacks(IJCIP,2014)
  71. 71. Afterword
  72. 72. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) IIoT means you license a pump, and it phones home regularly to make sure you made your monthly payments. Twitter @mtoecker Your trust in an infrastructure is directly proportional to how invisible it is to you as an end user. Twitter @blackswanburst Miniaturization. J. Larsen
  73. 73. TE: http://github.com/satejnik/DVCP-TE VAM: http://github.com/satejnik/DVCP-VAM Damn Vulnerable Chemical Process Thank you marina.krotofil@tuhh.de @marmusha

