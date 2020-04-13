Medios de comunicación: Radio, TV e Internet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Os medios de comunicación audiovisual: Radio, TV, Internet Todos os contidos relacionados coa Abau (30%)
GRANDES GRUPOS DE COMUNICACION Un reducido número de empresas controlan o que vemos na TV, escoitamos na radio e consumimo...
Grupo Vocento
Grupo prisa Grupo Unidad editorial
Os datos diarios das audiencias en televisión pódense seguir nesta web: https://www.formulatv.com/audiencias/ -
4.625 audímetros en España 3.600 persoas
DECIDEN os Ingresos publicitarios das empresas de comunicación e polo tanto na conta de resultados da empresa Estudio gene...
Rating. Porcentaxe de espectadores Share (Cuota de audiencia). Rendible a partires do 16 %
José Creuheras Santiago Bergareche busquet Manuel Polanco Moreno Antonio Fernández- Antonio Asensio Mosbah
1.-Radio
1893. Nícolas Tesla , primeira demostración publica de transmisión inalámbrica de radio. 1897. Marconi. Nace oficialmente ...
Radio de baixa potencia (radio libre) Radio por Internet. Emite pola rede. Tecnoloxía Radio dixital. Emite por ondas elect...
Tipoloxías Segundo a financiación Comercial Pública Segundo a programación Xeneralistas Especializadas Mixtas A radio e a ...
INMEDIATEZ,,. Enterámonos dos feitos en tempo real ALTA PENETRACIÓN.- Presencia ubicua. E permanente. Chega a todos os pub...
ELEMENTOS DA LINGUAXE RADIOFONICA A PALABRA Locución agradable. Tono apropiado, intensidade oportuna. Evitar frases comple...
GUION NA RADIO.1 Escribimos para ser escoitados. Crear a sensación de ser contado, non lido. 1.-IDEA 2.-PAUTA 3.-ESCALETA ...
GUION NA RADIO. 2. Estrutura do guion de radio SINTONIA CARETA INDICATIVO ENTRADILLA SECCION CUÑAS GOLPES MUSICAIS SKETCH ...
1.-INFORMATIVOS 3.-DEPORTIVOS 4.-MUSICAIS 5.-ENTRETENEMENTO 2.-OPINION 6.-PUBLICIDADE
BOLETIN DIARIO FALADO AVANCE CRONICA REPORTAXE MAGAZINE INFORMATIVO RESUMO DE NOTICIAS ENTREVISTA RADIOFORMULA INFORMATIVA...
CRITICA TERTULIA DEBATE COMENTARIO EDITORIAL 2.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: OPINION Oferta información crítica sobre ...
Magazine deportivo RETRANSMISIÓN 3.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: DEPORTIVOS Contedor de información e pezas de entrete...
PROGRAMA MUSICAL ESPECIALIZADO e MAGAXINE MUSICAL RADIOFORMULA MUSICAL RETRANSMISIÓNS DE CONCERTOS 4.-XENEROS E FORMATOS R...
5.1.MAGAZINE 5.2.PROGRAMAS DE HUMOR 5.3.CONCURSOS 5.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: ENTRETENEMENTO (1) Programa clave du...
5.4.RADIOTEATRO 5.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: ENTRETENEMENTO (2). Ficción 5.5. ADAPTACIONS LITERARIAS Á RADIO Foi o ...
• Carece de imaxes • Utiliza palabra, efectos, musica e silencio • Non teñen zaping. 6.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: p...
Medición audiencia: Enquisa telefónica cada TRES Meses (Horas que escoitan; programas que oen e a franxa horaria) Estudio ...
RADIO INTERACTIVA. Facilita a participación do ouvinte Interactividade co emisor (podcast) Interactividade coa información...
GRANDES PELIS COA RADIO
Innovacions tecnolóxicas da TELEVISION
Olimpiadas Berlín 1936 Magnetoscopio Ampex 1956 Cor NTSC 1953 (América) Cor SECAM 1967 (francia) Cor PAL 1967 (Alemania)
1956: comienza TVE Primeiras emisións 1989 Tv publica Tv privada Tv de pago Características técnicas e expresivas EXPRESIV...
Xéneros e formatos en TV XENERO : estructura narrativa: Teatro: Comedia, tragedia, melodrama, tragicomedia Cine: suspenso,...
”Es un nexo que une, aglutina, asegura el orden de las personas y de las cosas, y que permite crear en la mente del espect...
• Pacto establecido entre o filme e o espectador. • Códigos de xénero. Elementos e estruturas recoñecibeis • Híbridos.
Ficción Telefilme Serie de TV. (Autoconclusivo. 50’) Telenovela. (emision diaria, melodrama, trama central, Miniseries. Te...
Informativos. O real Informativos Gran documental Programas de reportajes. Entrevistas Infotainment Magazine Se concibe co...
Entretenimiento Reality shows. Observador pasivo, cámara escondida, concurso… (Dating shows, cámara oculta, Talent shows.....
Plató-estudio control Realización multicámara, concepto de continuidad Cómo se hace un programa de TV (zapeando) Un mini d...
Antonio Mercero Gustavo Pérez Puig Realizador de pezas míticas do teatro televisado: 12 hombres sin piedad. José Ramón Díe...
• Audiencia potencial • Nicho de audiencia • Audiencia real • Índice de audiencia • Rating • Target. • Share o cuota de pa...
A radio e a televisión como servizo público. Medios de comunicación audiovisual de libre acceso. Internet e a socializació...
Medios de comunicación: Radio, TV e Internet
Medios de comunicación: Radio, TV e Internet
Medios de comunicación: Radio, TV e Internet
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medios de comunicación: Radio, TV e Internet

24 views

Published on

Apuntes de Cultura audiovisual 2 sobre Radio e TV.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Medios de comunicación: Radio, TV e Internet

  1. 1. Os medios de comunicación audiovisual: Radio, TV, Internet Todos os contidos relacionados coa Abau (30%)
  2. 2. GRANDES GRUPOS DE COMUNICACION Un reducido número de empresas controlan o que vemos na TV, escoitamos na radio e consumimos por Internet
  3. 3. Grupo Vocento
  4. 4. Grupo prisa Grupo Unidad editorial
  5. 5. Os datos diarios das audiencias en televisión pódense seguir nesta web: https://www.formulatv.com/audiencias/ -
  6. 6. 4.625 audímetros en España 3.600 persoas
  7. 7. DECIDEN os Ingresos publicitarios das empresas de comunicación e polo tanto na conta de resultados da empresa Estudio general de medios (EGM) Barlovento comunicación Kantar media (Redes sociais) Formula TV
  8. 8. Rating. Porcentaxe de espectadores Share (Cuota de audiencia). Rendible a partires do 16 %
  9. 9. José Creuheras Santiago Bergareche busquet Manuel Polanco Moreno Antonio Fernández- Antonio Asensio Mosbah
  10. 10. 1.-Radio
  11. 11. 1893. Nícolas Tesla , primeira demostración publica de transmisión inalámbrica de radio. 1897. Marconi. Nace oficialmente a transmisión aérea do son 1950 John Bardeen, William Shockley y Walter Brattain: Invento do transistor. Permite levar á radio no bolsillo. 1.-Fitos tecnolóxicos na radio Se le llama Hertz a la unidad de medición de las ondas radiofónicas por Heinrich Hertz, quien fue el primer científico capaz de generar, transmitir, recibir y medir las ondas de la radio. Por ello, su apellido rinde honor a su persona al utilizar la palabra “hertz” para simbolizar la unidad electrónica de ciclos por segundo representada por la abreviatura “hz”.
  12. 12. Radio de baixa potencia (radio libre) Radio por Internet. Emite pola rede. Tecnoloxía Radio dixital. Emite por ondas electromagnéticas
  13. 13. Tipoloxías Segundo a financiación Comercial Pública Segundo a programación Xeneralistas Especializadas Mixtas A radio e a televisión como servizo público. Medios de comunicación audiovisual de libre acceso. Internet e a socialización da información, a comunicación e a creación. Segundo a Modulacion Una estación de Amplitud Modulada (AM) La Frecuencia Modulada (FM) emite señales de mayor frecuencia pero de ondas más pequeñas
  14. 14. INMEDIATEZ,,. Enterámonos dos feitos en tempo real ALTA PENETRACIÓN.- Presencia ubicua. E permanente. Chega a todos os publicos. Movil MULTISENSORIALIDAD: Podesd escoitar a radioe facer outras actividades La radio posibilita que el receptor imagine lo que se le está transmitiendo; crea sus propias imágenes mentales. linealidad del discurso "en una &nica dirección, que se tiene que seguir$.El discurso es secuenciali!ado, en la irreversibilidad " Activa la imaginación
  15. 15. ELEMENTOS DA LINGUAXE RADIOFONICA A PALABRA Locución agradable. Tono apropiado, intensidade oportuna. Evitar frases complexas, enumeración de datos, formas verbais compostas. Rimo aburrido A MUSICA Evolución . Descriptiva (contextual). Expresiva (emocional); Ambiental e gramatical (salto dun tempo ou bloque a outro) EFECTOS SONOROS Función Ambiental (espazo visual); Expresiva (estado de ánimo); narrativa Estética PLANOS SONOROS Sensación espacial . Mediante planos de presencia (intensidade) SILENCIO Pausa intencionada capaz de narrar, expresar, describir... Recalca o estado emocional do que fala (Jesús Quintero)
  16. 16. GUION NA RADIO.1 Escribimos para ser escoitados. Crear a sensación de ser contado, non lido. 1.-IDEA 2.-PAUTA 3.-ESCALETA Storyline argumento Estrutura 4.-GUION DE CONTINUIDADE
  17. 17. GUION NA RADIO. 2. Estrutura do guion de radio SINTONIA CARETA INDICATIVO ENTRADILLA SECCION CUÑAS GOLPES MUSICAIS SKETCH Apertura e peche dun programa Sintonía para bloques do programa Recordatorio sobre a emisora ou programa Pequeno texto que onde o locutor introduce contidos ou sumario Recordatorio sobre a emisora ou programa Cada un dos bloques ou fragmentos do programa Insercións como promoción de contidos (30”) Recalcan intervencións, suliñan importancia dun titular Pequena peza dramatizada creada para enriquecer ou ilustrar u programa ou unha sección.
  18. 18. 1.-INFORMATIVOS 3.-DEPORTIVOS 4.-MUSICAIS 5.-ENTRETENEMENTO 2.-OPINION 6.-PUBLICIDADE
  19. 19. BOLETIN DIARIO FALADO AVANCE CRONICA REPORTAXE MAGAZINE INFORMATIVO RESUMO DE NOTICIAS ENTREVISTA RADIOFORMULA INFORMATIVA 1.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: INFORMATIVOS Bloque esquemático de novas (cada hora) Servizo principal de novas dunha emisora (3 x día/unha hora Nova especial que racha coa programación. Flash Transmite un feito trascendente e aporta punto de vista. Autor: locutor recoñecido Relato en profundidade Programa que inclúe varios xéneros informativos O final do Diario falado Debate cun ou varios protagonistas ou expertos. Programación de 24 horas de novas,
  20. 20. CRITICA TERTULIA DEBATE COMENTARIO EDITORIAL 2.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: OPINION Oferta información crítica sobre arte, cultura, cine, libros, etc Tertulianos debaten co moderador/locutor sobre calquera aspecto. Pode confundirse co debate, Orgaizado cun panel de expertos (EX debates electorais, Dende o lugar onde se orixinou a información. Normalmente feito por un experto na materia. Opinión xeralizada do medio ou emisora sobre un feito de especial trascendencia.
  21. 21. Magazine deportivo RETRANSMISIÓN 3.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: DEPORTIVOS Contedor de información e pezas de entretemento sobre temática deportiva (Directos)
  22. 22. PROGRAMA MUSICAL ESPECIALIZADO e MAGAXINE MUSICAL RADIOFORMULA MUSICAL RETRANSMISIÓNS DE CONCERTOS 4.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: MUSICAIS A partir dun estilo particular de música, comentarios, entrevistas e música Programación continua de música
  23. 23. 5.1.MAGAZINE 5.2.PROGRAMAS DE HUMOR 5.3.CONCURSOS 5.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: ENTRETENEMENTO (1) Programa clave dunha emisora que soe durar de 3 a catro horas pola mañán ou pola tarde e que conten diferentes xéneros radiofónicos. Moitas veces ligado ao humor político, con imitadores profesionais Foi o xénero rei da radio clasica. Hoxe mais ben son microespazos que abren a participación do ouvinte.
  24. 24. 5.4.RADIOTEATRO 5.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: ENTRETENEMENTO (2). Ficción 5.5. ADAPTACIONS LITERARIAS Á RADIO Foi o xénero estrela nos comezos da radio. Hoxe pretendese revitalizalo con actores coñecidos e tecnicos espacializados Podscast en RNE Narración sonora con actores profesionais , efectos sonoros, música.. Etc. Aberta á experimentación.
  25. 25. • Carece de imaxes • Utiliza palabra, efectos, musica e silencio • Non teñen zaping. 6.-XENEROS E FORMATOS RADIOFONICOS: publicidade Mención publicitaria Cuña: 15, 20, 30, 45 e 60 segundos Jingle. Mensaje publicitario cantado • Palabras-anuncio • Programa patrocinado • Microprogramas. 5 minutos A publicidade determiñada polas audiencias
  26. 26. Medición audiencia: Enquisa telefónica cada TRES Meses (Horas que escoitan; programas que oen e a franxa horaria) Estudio General de Medios
  27. 27. RADIO INTERACTIVA. Facilita a participación do ouvinte Interactividade co emisor (podcast) Interactividade coa información (weblogs) Interactividade con outros usuarios
  28. 28. GRANDES PELIS COA RADIO
  29. 29. Innovacions tecnolóxicas da TELEVISION
  30. 30. Olimpiadas Berlín 1936 Magnetoscopio Ampex 1956 Cor NTSC 1953 (América) Cor SECAM 1967 (francia) Cor PAL 1967 (Alemania)
  31. 31. 1956: comienza TVE Primeiras emisións 1989 Tv publica Tv privada Tv de pago Características técnicas e expresivas EXPRESIVAS Fragmentado, sin cierre, búsqueda de espectacularidad, incita al consumo, banaliza los contenidos, es un medio caliente. TECNICAS. realización multicámara, concepto de continuidad
  32. 32. Xéneros e formatos en TV XENERO : estructura narrativa: Teatro: Comedia, tragedia, melodrama, tragicomedia Cine: suspenso, drama, acción, comedia Tv: Información, ficción, entretenimiento Un FORMATO es el concepto o idea de un programa que tiene una combinación única de elementos (escenografía, reglas, dinámica, temática, conductores,… que lo hace único y lo diferencia claramente de los demás. También debe poder adaptarse y aplicarse a distintos territorios y culturas sin perder su esencia y su fin) Ejemplo: video Endemol- Productora de formatos
  33. 33. ”Es un nexo que une, aglutina, asegura el orden de las personas y de las cosas, y que permite crear en la mente del espectador una identificación clara y precisa de todo. Si lo conseguimos el espectador estará tranquilo en su sofá, gozoso, e irá dominando poco a poco el hilo de la trama sin que nada le perturbe, pero si no se consigue o no se cuida escrupulosamente, si no hay esa misma concordancia que siempre observan los textos literarios, le vemos inquietarse al ver que faltan y fallan cosas ante su sentido común y terminará por protestar y por perder todo respeto a lo que está viendo”. Continuidade de movemento, de miradas, posta en escea, encadre.. A FLUIDEZ depende da continuidade perceptiva (ausencia de saltos físicos ou aspectos formais que afectan a percepción puramente visual): continuidade temática e a continuidade formal Continuidade sen mudarde esceario: fragmentar a escea.
  34. 34. • Pacto establecido entre o filme e o espectador. • Códigos de xénero. Elementos e estruturas recoñecibeis • Híbridos.
  35. 35. Ficción Telefilme Serie de TV. (Autoconclusivo. 50’) Telenovela. (emision diaria, melodrama, trama central, Miniseries. Teatro. Sitcom. (Autoconclusivo 25’ Se desarrolla en escenarios interiores ) Serie de TV. (de continuidade. 50’) Animación. Cuentan historias con una trama y una estructura con intenciones dramáticas.
  36. 36. Informativos. O real Informativos Gran documental Programas de reportajes. Entrevistas Infotainment Magazine Se concibe como una revista generalista o temática con secciones y contenidos diversos Directos (deportes, espectaculos, noticias…etc Debate Mestura de información e entretenimiento
  37. 37. Entretenimiento Reality shows. Observador pasivo, cámara escondida, concurso… (Dating shows, cámara oculta, Talent shows..etc Musicales Concursos. Magazín
  38. 38. Plató-estudio control Realización multicámara, concepto de continuidad Cómo se hace un programa de TV (zapeando) Un mini doc histórico donde se explica cómo se hacía un programa de televisión en 1972. Incluye imágenes de la producción del programa Un, dos, tres (con explicaciones de Chicho Ibáñez Serrador) y entrevistas a Jaime de Armiñán (explicando cómo se elabora un guion), Valerio Lazarov (dando detalles de los diferentes tipos de planos) o Ana Belén (durante una sesión de maquillaje). También, decoradores, dibujantes, iluminadores, sastres, presentadores
  39. 39. Antonio Mercero Gustavo Pérez Puig Realizador de pezas míticas do teatro televisado: 12 hombres sin piedad. José Ramón Díez Realizador de grandes eventos deportivos (Olimpiadas, etc) Fernando García de la Vega Programas musicales y de variedades GRANDES REALIZADORES DE TVE: Pedro Amalio López Programas y series dramáticas Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente Programas de natureza. Mítico Planeta azul Valerio Lazarov Sicodelia.Programas especiales y galas musicales. uso martilleante del zoom y el barrido rápido de panorámica Un, dos, tres. Premio Goya 2019 Narciso Ibáñez Serrador Josefina Molina, Series dramáticas Grandes series y sitcom: Verano azul, Farmacia de Guardia, Hospital central.
  40. 40. • Audiencia potencial • Nicho de audiencia • Audiencia real • Índice de audiencia • Rating • Target. • Share o cuota de pantalla: .Audiencia real entre los que ven la tv • Redes sociales como nuevos medidores de audiencia Tipos de Programación según Contenidos : generalista, especializada ou tematica) Géneros: informativa, cultural, deportiva ,musical Destinatario : infantil, juvenil, etc Horario: mañana ,tarde, Frecuencia: diaria, Semanal, fin de semana Área de difusión: local, regional , nacional A lacarta
  41. 41. A radio e a televisión como servizo público. Medios de comunicación audiovisual de libre acceso. Internet e a socialización da información, a comunicación e a creación. Uso responsable da rede. Liberdade de expresión e dereitos individuais do espectador/a. Identificar e discernir as comunicacións que emiten os medios de difusión, diferenciando información de propaganda comercial. Comenta a importancia dos programas informativos de radio e televisión e a súa transcendencia social. Compara a mesma noticia relatada segundo diferentes medios de comunicación e establece conclusións. Valora a influencia dos medios de comunicación a través da rede

×