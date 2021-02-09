Minoxidil market report | CMI PR

Minoxidil, an antihypertensive topical formulation, promotes hair growth. Minoxidil is majorly prescribed for treatment of androgenetic alopecia and it is also used as an off-label treatment for other hair loss conditions. Minoxidil is U.S. Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approved, 2% minoxidil solution and was first launched in the market in 1986, followed by the 5% solution in 1993, and they are majorly applicable in hair growth promotion. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in August 2015, the global prevalence of severe androgenetic alopecia (AGA) was 15.33% overall and varied significantly by geographical region. The risk of having severe androgenetic alopecia (AGA) increased by 1.092 per year for the 30 and 40 age group.