Minoxidil market report | CMI PR

• Minoxidil Market, by Type (5% Minoxidil and 2% Minoxidil), by Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), by Gender (Mal...
• The global minoxidil market is estimated to be valued at US$ 951.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of ...
• Research and development of treatment for androgenetic alopecia in North America is expected to boost the market growth ...
• Global Minoxidil Market – Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic • Nationwide lockdowns resulting from COVID-19 in va...
• Key Players • Major players operating in the global minoxidil market include Pfizer Inc., ATOM PHARMA, LGM Pharma, Perri...
Minoxidil, an antihypertensive topical formulation, promotes hair growth. Minoxidil is majorly prescribed for treatment of androgenetic alopecia and it is also used as an off-label treatment for other hair loss conditions. Minoxidil is U.S. Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approved, 2% minoxidil solution and was first launched in the market in 1986, followed by the 5% solution in 1993, and they are majorly applicable in hair growth promotion. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in August 2015, the global prevalence of severe androgenetic alopecia (AGA) was 15.33% overall and varied significantly by geographical region. The risk of having severe androgenetic alopecia (AGA) increased by 1.092 per year for the 30 and 40 age group.

  3. 3. • The global minoxidil market is estimated to be valued at US$ 951.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027). • Product development and ongoing clinical trials are expected to propel growth of the global minoxidil market • Development of drugs by market players is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2016, Galderma Laboratories, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatological treatments and skin care products, launched qilib, Hair Regrowth + Revitalization System and Hair Health Reinforcement Biotin + Multivitamin Supplement. The product contains clinically proven, prescription-strength minoxidil specifically formulated for men (5% minoxidil) or women (2% minoxidil). qilib portfolio features a breakthrough, dual action system to address hair thinning and hair loss. • However, side effects of minoxidil is expected to hinder the market growth. The US Pharmacist, a clinically-focused pharmacy publication, published an article- Treatment Options for Androgenetic Alopecia, in 2018 that medication used for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia has many side effects. For example, topical minoxidil can cause local erythema and pruritus.
  5. 5. • Research and development of treatment for androgenetic alopecia in North America is expected to boost the market growth • North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global minoxidil market, owing to research and development of treatments for androgenetic alopecia in the region. For instance, on June 4, 2020, Follica, Inc., a biotechnology company developing a regenerative platform designed to treat androgenetic alopecia and other related conditions, announced positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its FOL-004 Phase II released in December 2019. The company advanced its lead program, FOL-004 into Phase III development, following a successful safety and efficacy optimization study for the treatment of hair loss in male androgenetic alopecia.
  6. 6. • Global Minoxidil Market – Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic • Nationwide lockdowns resulting from COVID-19 in various countries across the globe have impacted the financial status of businesses in all sectors. The private healthcare is one such sector, which has been impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. • The lockdown in various countries due to the pandemic has placed an economic burden on the healthcare sector. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has hampered the development, production, and supply of drugs and other healthcare products and affected growth of healthcare businesses of various companies across the globe. • As a result, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to limit growth of the global minoxidil market during the forecast period.
  8. 8. • Key Players • Major players operating in the global minoxidil market include Pfizer Inc., ATOM PHARMA, LGM Pharma, Perrigo Company plc, AmWiner & Raphe Holdings, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA), Actavis Pharma, Inc., Remedy Repack, Apotex Corporation, TRILOGIC LTD, DS LABORATORIES, INC., Incredible Products, S.A. de C.V., and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd among others.
