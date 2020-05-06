200420 Thromboembolic disease in trauma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thromboembolic Disease in Trauma Prepared by Dr Madan Mohan based on Orthop Clin N Am 47 (2016) 335–344
Basic overview

  1. 1. Thromboembolic Disease in Trauma Prepared by Dr Madan Mohan based on Orthop Clin N Am 47 (2016) 335–344
  2. 2. • Serum levels of inflammatory cytokines including interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-8, and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-a) are increased following traumatic injury and result in a hypercoagulable state • This hypercoagulability combined with endothelial injury and venous stasis, 2 other conditions often noted in trauma patients, completes the Virchow Triad. • The presence of all 3 elements contributes to venous thrombosis
  3. 3. • Both chemical and mechanical thromboprophylaxis has been shown to decrease rates of VTE in the setting of trauma • Compared with the abundance of data relevant to venous thromboembolism in the general trauma population, high- quality evidence specific to VTE prophylaxis and treatment in the orthopedic trauma population is relatively limited
  4. 4. • The overall incidence of PE was 0.46%, and the in-hospital mortality rate among patients who developed PE was 12% • Mechanical thromboprophylaxis significantly decreased VTE incidence from 11% to 4% • The most recent Cochrane database systematic review found that pharmacologic prophylaxis was more effective than mechanical prophylaxis at reducing DVT risk
  5. 5. • Thromboprophylaxis in orthopedic trauma patients does not completely eliminate the risk of VTE, however. • Using duplex ultrasound and magnetic resonance venography, Stannard and colleagues reported a DVT rate of 11.5% in patients who sustained high-energy skeletal trauma despite pharmacologic prophylaxis.
  6. 6. •All recent evidence-based guidelines recommend LMWH as the preferred pharmacologic prophylactic agent for VTE prophylaxis following trauma. •Several new oral anticoagulants have been developed that function either as direct thrombin inhibitors or direct factor Xa inhibitors
  7. 7. • The most common complication of anticoagulation was surgical site bleeding, occurring at a rate of 10%. • Other complications reported include gastrointestinal bleeding, anemia, wound complications, compartment syndrome, and death
  8. 8. • A delay in initiation of thromboprophylaxis beyond 4 days was associated with a relative risk of 3.0 for VTE compared with the initiation within 48 hours of injury. • Developing an effective system for regular communication between services can facilitate initiation of VTE prophylaxis as soon as possible while preventing premature anticoagulation in the setting of medical contraindications and avoiding delays in planned surgical interventions
  9. 9. IVC filters should be reserved for PE prophylaxis in high-risk trauma patients with a contraindication to anticoagulation.

