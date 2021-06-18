4000 english words volume 6 ebook

Successfully reported this slideshow.
p a s s English Words
Unit Target Words Page 16 amid, backstage, billionaire, brute, clumsy, collide, culprit, evacuate, flammable, mob, prematu...
About the Vocabulary The 600 words in each book of this series along with the additional target words presented in the app...
It should be noted that words have more than one grammatical category. However, this series focuses on the word’s most com...
alleviate [aii vieit] v. To alleviate pain or suffering means to make it less intense or severe. — ► She needed something ...
I improvise [im pravaiz] V. To improvise something is to do it with whatever is available or without planning. — ► There w...
E x e r c i s e 1 Write a word that is similar in meaning to the underlined part. 1. He chose to paint a picture on the ma...
Fill in the blanks with the correct words from the word bank. ........................ ............................( Ward ...
I The North Star Among the multitude of stars in the universe, there are a couple that are of great importance to people o...
R e a d i ng C o m p r e h e n s i o n I S H PART O Mark each statement T for true or F for false. Rewrite the false state...
U N I T Wor d Li s t arduous [d:rd3uas] adj. When something is arduous, it demands great effort or labor. — ► The explorer...
jagged [d3£fegid] adj. When something is jagged, it has a tough, uneven shape or edge. — ► The swimmer was hurt when he fe...
E x e r c i s e 1 Write a word that is similar in meaning to the underlined part. 1. He chose to make his sculpture out of...
E x e r c i s e 3 Write Cifthe italicized word is used correctly. Write I if the word is used incorrectly. 1. The alarm cl...
The Fossil Hunters Tim and Dean were great fossil hunters. They were the very best at finding dinosaur bones. Although Tim...
Mmnrwcmr e h e n s i o n PART O Mark each statement T for true or Ffor false. Rewrite the false statements to make them tr...
absurd [absaxd] ad/'. If something or someone is absurd, they are ridiculous. — ► That group of people making animal noise...
----- ----- U N IT u p ad Ipaedj n. A pad is a thick piece of soft material used to protect or clean things. — ► Football ...
E x e r c i s e 1 Choose the one that is similar in meaning to the given word. 1. vanity a. truck 2. aristocrat a. noble 3...
E x e r c i s e 3 mm Fill in the blanks with the correct words from the word bank. ..........................................
Dressed to Excess If you traveled back in time to the 1700s in Europe, you would laugh when you saw how the aristocracy dr...
PART O Mark each statement T for true or Ffor false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true. 1. Ladies used pads t...
y i3 attic [aetik] n. An attic is a room just below a house’s roof. — »There were two windows in their attic. chunk [tjAQk...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- kettle [ketl] n. A kettle is a large metal po...
E x e r c i s e 1 Choose the one that is opposite in meaning to the given word. 1. din a. home 2. outspoken a. quiet 3. pu...
Write a word that is similar in meaning to the underlined part. 1. The movement downward from the mountain was because it ...
The Butler’s Bad Day The Superintendent of Civic Projects was a busy man.He worked every day of the week and had fancy par...
PART O Mark each statement T for true or F for false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true. 1 . The Superintende...
U N I T 5 alternate fcritameit] v. To alternate means to switch back and forth between two things. — ► The best exercise a...
o v e rd o se [ouvardous] n. An overdose is an instance of taking or havingtoo much of something. — ► John’s skin was burn...
E x e r c i s e 1 Choose the answer that best fits the question. 1. An overdose of something is . a. expensive c. not true...
E x e r c i s e 2 Choose the one that is similar in meaning to the given word 1. reluctance a. loneliness b. hesitance c. ...
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------- ---------------------------...
eadinq C o m p r e h e n s i o n PART O Mark each statement T for true or Ffor false. Rewrite the false statements to make...
I U N I T 6 Wor d Li s t r f n M i ashore [a J 6 :r] adv. If something goes ashore, it goes from water to the land. -* Aft...
homogeneous [houmad3i:nias] adj. If something is homogeneous, it is made up of things which are all the same. — ► All of t...
E x e r c i s e 1 Choose the answer that best fits the question. 1. What animal can survive ashore? a. A dolphin b. An all...
------- E x e r c i s e 3 Choose the one that is similar in meaning to the given word. 1. prolong E x e r c i s e 4 a. sho...
I Amazing Komodo Dragons Once, a British gazette had an unusual story. Scientists at a zoo made a discovery about komodo d...
eadi ng C o m p r e h e n s i o n PART O Mark each statement T for true or Ffor false. Rewrite the false statements to mak...
altar [o;ltar] n. An altar is a table used in churches. — ► The altar had many lit candles on it. arthritis [areraitis] n....
1 W 1 V f* ■ ^ ' [ r hone [houn] v. To hone something is to improve it and make it very good. — ► Lisa honed her chess ski...
E x e r c i s e 1 Choose the one that is opposite in meaning to the given word. 1. credible a. unbelievable b. incorrect c...
U N I T E x e r c i s e 3 Choose the one that is similar in meaning to the given word. b. pain 1. hone a. game 2. gratify ...
Greek Magical Papyri The Greek Magical Papyri is a collection of writing about magic. After it was found in the Egyptian d...
eadinq C o m p r e h e n s i o n PART O Mark each statement T for true or F for false. Rewrite the false statements to mak...
Wa r d Li st Hi wm T M M - congested [kand3estid] adj. If something is congested, it is full or blocked. — ► Tom didn’t ge...
U N I T obsess [abses] v. To obsess about something means to think about it all of the time. — ► After watching the Star W...
E x e r c i s e 1 Choose the one that is similar in meaning to the given word. 1. congested a. normal b. crowded c. distin...
E x e r c i s e 3 Fill in the blanks with the correct words from the word bank. .............................................
Watch Out! Kevin stepped off the tram and walked toward the ship, holding a package tightly in his hands. He had been hire...
Readi ng C o m p r e h e n s i o n PART O Mark each statement T for true or Ffor false. Rewrite the false statements to ma...
artery [drtari] n. An artery is a tube that takes blood from the heart to the rest of the body. -*■ Eating healthily keeps...
microbe [maikroub] n. A microbe is a very small living thing that often makes people sick. — * The first step in curing a ...
E x e r c i s e 1 Choose the one that is similar in meaning to the given word. 1. microbe b. type a. germ 2. respiration a...
E x e r c i s e 3 Choose the one that is opposite in meaning to the given word. 1. impede a. allow b. start c. anger d. he...
Dangerous Bites There are many animals with dangerous bites in the world, but which one is the worst? Some would say that ...
PART O Mark each statement T for true or Ffor false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true. 1. The elusive mamush...
■«-. -AM U N I T Wor d Li st accumulate [akju:mjaleit] V. To accumulate something is to collect a lot of it over time. — ►...
O v e rc a s t .ouvarksest ] adj. When the sky is overcast, it is full of clouds and is not sunny. — ► The sky was overcas...
Choose the one that is similar in meaning to the given word. 1. omen a. sign b. storm c. accident d. item 2. apparatus a. ...
E x e r c i s e 3 Choose the one that is opposite in meaning to the given word. 1. overcast a. warm b. bright c. morning d...
The Avalanche to CD Randy was a forest ranger. Because of his job, he was secluded in a cabin in the wilderness. One day, ...
Readi ng C o m p r e h e n s i o n ■ I PART Q Mark each statement T for true or F for false. Rewrite the false statements ...
L U N I T 11 Wa r d Li s t advocate [aedvakeit] v. To advocate a plan or idea is to support or suggest it in public. — »Th...
festive [festiv] adj. When something is festive, it is happy and related to a party or celebration. — ► Dean’s favorite pa...
E x e r c i s e 1 h U nUHhI Choose the answer that best fits the question. 1. Who is a person with the power to authorize ...
×