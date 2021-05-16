Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Genetic Polymorphism in Drug Metabolism: Cytochrome P-450 Isoenzymes
Drug metabolism • Drug metabolism is otherwise known as biotransformation. • Biotransformation mainly takes place in Liver...
Microsomal enzymes • Liver the principal organ of metabolism consists of two group of enzymes known as microsomal enzymes ...
Non microsomal enzymes • These enzymes are present in soluble form in cytoplasm and they are attached to mitochondria of l...
Cytochrome P-450 (CYP-450) Isoenzymes • As a rule of thumb, all enzymes are proteins and all proteins are not enzymes. • C...
Continuation of CYP • Finally the individual isoforms or isoenzymes which orginate from a single gene, are given a number ...
GENETIC POLYMORPHISM Genetic polymorphisms are naturally occurring variants in gene structure that occur in more than 1 pe...
GENETICS Genotype: A genotype is an individual's collection of genes. The term also can refer to the two alleles inherited...
GENOTYPING Genotyping is the process of determining differences in the genetic make-up (genotype) of an individual by exam...
FACTORS INFLUENCING CYP ENZYMES LEVEL Diet • The enzyme content and activity is altered by a number of dietary components....
Factors continued.. • Grapefruit inhibits metabolism of many drugs and improve their oral availability. • Starvation resul...
Factors continued.. • The protein-carbohydrate ratio in the diet is also important; a high ratio increases the microsomal ...
Factors continued.. Pregnancy: In women, the metabolism of promazine and pethidine is reduced during pregnancy or when rec...
Disease states • Congestive cardiac failure and myocardial infarction which result in a decrease in the blood flow to the ...
Influence of different isoenzymes on drug response: Cytochrome P450 2C9 (CYP2C9) The CYP2C9 enzyme is involved in the meta...
Cytochrome P450 2C19 (CYP2C19) • The CYP2C19 enzyme metabolizes many drugs, including proton pump inhibitors, citalopram, ...
CYP2C19 continued The proton pump inhibitor omeprazole is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 to its inactive metabolite, 5-h...
Cytochrome P450 2D6 (CYP2D6) • The enzyme CYP2D6 is involved in the metabolism of an estimated 25 percent of all drugs. Mo...
CYP2D6 continued • Clinical studies have shown that CYP2D6 poor metabolizers have poor analgesic response as a result of t...
CYP2D6 continued The activity of drug-metabolizing enzymes may be induced or inhibited by many other intrinsic and extrins...
Ethnic variations in N-acetylation of Isoniazid • An example of polymorphism is the acetylation of isoniazid (INH) in huma...
N-acetylation variation continues • Approximately equal percent of slow and rapid acetylators are found among whites and b...
Induction of Drug Metabolising Enzymes • The phenomenon of increased drug metabolising ability of the enzymes (especially ...
ENZYME INDUCTION • Some drugs such as carbamazepine, meprobamate, cyclophosphamide, rifampicin, etc. stimulate their own m...
ENZYME INHIBITION A decrease in the drug metabolising ability of an enzyme is called as enzyme inhibition. The process of ...
Competitive Inhibition It results when structurally similar compounds compete for the same site on an enzyme. Such an inhi...
Non-competitive Inhibition: • It results when a structurally unrelated agent interacts with the enzyme and prevents the me...
Product Inhibition • It results when the metabolic product competes with the substrate for the same enzyme. The phenomenon...
INDIRECT INHIBITION Indirect Inhibition: is brought about by one of the two mechanisms – a. Repression: is defined as the ...
Enzyme inhibition continues • Enzyme inhibition is more important clinically than enzyme induction, especially for drugs w...
CONCLUSION • Use of genotyping is more accurate than race or ethnic categories to identify variations in drug response. • ...
Conclusion continues • Prospective genetic testing would be beneficial for drugs for which a clear genotype-response relat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
37 views
May. 16, 2021

Genetic polymorphism in drug metabolism

Section 'a' of last chapter in Clinical Pharmacokinetics and Phrmacotherapeutic Drug Monitoring. This is useful for 5th year PHARM D students.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Genetic polymorphism in drug metabolism

  1. 1. Genetic Polymorphism in Drug Metabolism: Cytochrome P-450 Isoenzymes
  2. 2. Drug metabolism • Drug metabolism is otherwise known as biotransformation. • Biotransformation mainly takes place in Liver. • R.T. Williams constituted this metabolism into two phases known as Phase-I and Phase-II. • Phase-I reactions consist of oxidation, reduction and hydrolysis. • Phase- II reactions consist of conjugation, acetylation, methylation etc.
  3. 3. Microsomal enzymes • Liver the principal organ of metabolism consists of two group of enzymes known as microsomal enzymes and non-microsomal enzymes. • Microsomes are derived from rough endoplasmic reticulum of liver which shed their ribosomes to form smooth surface. • Microsomal enzymes are involved in wide variety of oxidative, reductive, hydrolytic and glucuronidation reactions. Example: CYP enzymes.
  4. 4. Non microsomal enzymes • These enzymes are present in soluble form in cytoplasm and they are attached to mitochondria of liver cells. • They are involved in few oxidative, reductive and conjugation reactions. • They act on relatively water soluble xenobiotics (drugs) and endogenous compounds. Example: Alcohol dehydrogenase.
  5. 5. Cytochrome P-450 (CYP-450) Isoenzymes • As a rule of thumb, all enzymes are proteins and all proteins are not enzymes. • Cytochrome is also a haem protien which exploits the abiltity of iron metal to gain or lose electrons. All P450 enzymes use iron to catalyze the reaction with the substrate. • CYP450s are the families of oxidases. Over 17 CYP families have been identified in humans. The families are numbered as CYP1, CYP2, CYP3 etc. • The sub-families are identified as CYP1A, CYP2A etc.
  6. 6. Continuation of CYP • Finally the individual isoforms or isoenzymes which orginate from a single gene, are given a number such as CYP1A1, CYP1A2, CYP3A4, CYP2D6 etc. PHARMACOGENETICS: The study of genetic variations in drug response is called pharmacogenetics when studying an individual gene, or pharmacogenomics when studying all genes.
  7. 7. GENETIC POLYMORPHISM Genetic polymorphisms are naturally occurring variants in gene structure that occur in more than 1 percent of the population. Polymorphisms may influence a drug’s action by changing its pharmacokinetics or its pharmacodynamics. It is also known as intersubject variability. It paves the path for individualized rational dosage regimen. Differences observed in the metabolism of a drug among different races are called as ethnic variations.
  8. 8. GENETICS Genotype: A genotype is an individual's collection of genes. The term also can refer to the two alleles inherited for a particular gene. The genotype is expressed when the information encoded in the genes' DNA is used to make protein and RNA molecules. • Phenotype: The expression of the genotype contributes to the individual's observable traits (genetically expressed characteristics), called the phenotype.
  9. 9. GENOTYPING Genotyping is the process of determining differences in the genetic make-up (genotype) of an individual by examining the individual's DNA sequence using biological assays and comparing it to another individual's sequence or a reference sequence. It reveals the alleles an individual which were inherited from their parents. Allele, also called allelomorph, any one of two or more genes that may occur alternatively at a given site (locus) on a chromosome. Alleles may occur in pairs, or there may be multiple alleles affecting the expression (phenotype) of a particular trait.
  10. 10. FACTORS INFLUENCING CYP ENZYMES LEVEL Diet • The enzyme content and activity is altered by a number of dietary components. • Low protein diet decreases and high protein diet increases the drug metabolising ability. This is because the enzyme synthesis is promoted by protein diet which also raises the level of amino acids for conjugation with drugs.
  11. 11. Factors continued.. • Grapefruit inhibits metabolism of many drugs and improve their oral availability. • Starvation results in decreased amount of glucuronides formed than under normal conditions. • Malnutrition in women results in enhanced metabolism of sex hormones. • Alcohol ingestion results in a short-term decrease followed by an increase in the enzyme activity.
  12. 12. Factors continued.. • The protein-carbohydrate ratio in the diet is also important; a high ratio increases the microsomal mixed function oxidase activity. • Fat free diet depresses cytochrome P-450 levels since phospholipids, which are important components of microsomes, become deficient. • Dietary deficiency of vitamins (e.g. vitamin A, B2, B3, C and E) and minerals such as Fe, Ca, Mg, Cu and Zn retard the metabolic activity of enzymes.
  13. 13. Factors continued.. Pregnancy: In women, the metabolism of promazine and pethidine is reduced during pregnancy or when receiving oral contraceptives. Higher rate of hepatic metabolism of anticonvulsants during pregnancy is thought to be due to induction of drug metabolizing enzymes by the circulating progesterone.
  14. 14. Disease states • Congestive cardiac failure and myocardial infarction which result in a decrease in the blood flow to the liver, impair metabolism of drugs having high hepatic extraction ratio e.g. propranolol and lidocaine. • In diabetes, glucuronidation is reduced due to decreased availability of UDPGA (Uridine DiPhospho Glucuronic Acid).
  15. 15. Influence of different isoenzymes on drug response: Cytochrome P450 2C9 (CYP2C9) The CYP2C9 enzyme is involved in the metabolism of many common drugs such as glipizide , tolbutamide , losartan, phenytoin and warfarin . The phenotypes CYP2C9*2 and CYP2C9*3 are the two most common variations and are associated with reduced enzymatic activity. CYP2C9 is the principal enzyme responsible for the metabolism of warfarin. Persons who are CYP2C9 poor metabolizers have reduced warfarin clearance. Clinical studies have shown that these persons require lower dosages of warfarin and are at an increased risk of excessive anticoagulation.
  16. 16. Cytochrome P450 2C19 (CYP2C19) • The CYP2C19 enzyme metabolizes many drugs, including proton pump inhibitors, citalopram, diazepam and imipramine. More than 16 variations of CYP2C19, associated with deficient, reduced, normal, or increased activity, have been identified. Genotyping for CYP2C19*2 and CYP2C19*3 identifies most CYP2C19 poor metabolizers. • The CYP2C19*17 variant is associated with ultrarapid metabolizers and seems relatively common in Swedes (18 percent), Ethiopians (18 percent), and Chinese (4 percent).
  17. 17. CYP2C19 continued The proton pump inhibitor omeprazole is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 to its inactive metabolite, 5-hydroxyomeprazole. Persons who are CYP2C19 poor metabolizers can have fivefold higher blood concentrations of omeprazole and experience superior acid suppression and higher cure rates than the rest of the population. Conversely, blood concentrations of omeprazole are predicted to be 40 percent lower in ultrarapid metabolizers than in the rest of the population, thus putting persons with the CYP2C19 ultrarapid metabolizers phenotype at risk of therapeutic failure.
  18. 18. Cytochrome P450 2D6 (CYP2D6) • The enzyme CYP2D6 is involved in the metabolism of an estimated 25 percent of all drugs. More than 75 allelic variants have been identified, with enzyme activities ranging from deficient to ultrarapid. • The most common variants associated with poor metabolizer phenotype are CYP2D6*3, CYP2D6*4, CYP2D6*5, and CYP2D6*6 in whites and CYP2D6*17 in blacks. Codeine is metabolized by CYP2D6 to its active metabolite, morphine.
  19. 19. CYP2D6 continued • Clinical studies have shown that CYP2D6 poor metabolizers have poor analgesic response as a result of the reduced conversion of codeine to morphine. • Conversely, CYP2D6 ultrarapid metabolizers quickly convert codeine to morphine and have enhanced analgesic response.
  20. 20. CYP2D6 continued The activity of drug-metabolizing enzymes may be induced or inhibited by many other intrinsic and extrinsic factors, including comorbid conditions, use of other medications, smoking, alcohol intake, and dietary factors.
  21. 21. Ethnic variations in N-acetylation of Isoniazid • An example of polymorphism is the acetylation of isoniazid (INH) in humans. A bimodal population distribution was observed comprising of slow acetylator or inactivator phenotypes (metabolise INH slowly) and rapid acetylator or inactivator phenotypes (metabolise INH rapidly).
  22. 22. N-acetylation variation continues • Approximately equal percent of slow and rapid acetylators are found among whites and blacks whereas the slow acetylators dominate Japanese and Eskimo populations. • Dose adjustments are therefore necessary in the latter groups since high levels of INH may cause peripheral neuritis. Other drugs known to exhibit pharmacogenetic differences in metabolism are debrisoquine, succinyl choline, phenytoin, dapsone and sulphadimidine.
  23. 23. Induction of Drug Metabolising Enzymes • The phenomenon of increased drug metabolising ability of the enzymes (especially ofmicrosomal monooxygenase system) by several drugs and chemicals is called as enzyme induction and the agents which bring about such an effect are known as enzyme inducers. • Mechanisms involved in enzyme induction are – Increased synthesis of cytochrome P-450. Decreased degradation of cytochrome P-450.
  24. 24. ENZYME INDUCTION • Some drugs such as carbamazepine, meprobamate, cyclophosphamide, rifampicin, etc. stimulate their own metabolism, the phenomenon being called as auto-induction or self induction. • The most thoroughly studied enzyme inducer is phenobarbital which can increase enzyme activity up to 4 times. An example which shows that enzyme induction can have serious consequences in clinical practice is the inducing effect of phenobarbital on dicoumarol levels. • Extreme caution must be exercised when phenobarbital and dicoumarol are co-administered to avoid either failure of the anticoagulant therapy or haemorrhagic crises.
  25. 25. ENZYME INHIBITION A decrease in the drug metabolising ability of an enzyme is called as enzyme inhibition. The process of inhibition may be direct or indirect. Direct Inhibition: may result from interaction at the enzyme site. Direct enzyme inhibition can occur by one of the 3 mechanisms –
  26. 26. Competitive Inhibition It results when structurally similar compounds compete for the same site on an enzyme. Such an inhibition due to substrate competition is reversible and can be overcome by high concentration of one of the substrates, e.g. methacholine inhibits metabolism of acetylcholine by competing with it for cholinesterase.
  27. 27. Non-competitive Inhibition: • It results when a structurally unrelated agent interacts with the enzyme and prevents the metabolism of drugs. Since the interaction is not structure-specific, metals like lead, mercury and arsenic and organophosphorus insecticides inhibit the enzymes non- competitively. Isoniazid inhibits the metabolism of phenytoin by the same mechanism.
  28. 28. Product Inhibition • It results when the metabolic product competes with the substrate for the same enzyme. The phenomenon is also called as autoinhibition. • Certain specific inhibitors such as xanthine oxidase inhibitors (e.g. allopurinol) and MAO inhibitors (e.g. phenelzine) also inhibit the enzyme activity directly. Direct enzyme inhibition is usually rapid; a single dose of inhibitor may be sufficient to demonstrate enzyme inhibition.
  29. 29. INDIRECT INHIBITION Indirect Inhibition: is brought about by one of the two mechanisms – a. Repression: is defined as the decrease in enzyme content. It may be due to a fall in the rate of enzyme synthesis as affected by ethionine, puromycin and actinomycin D or because of rise in the rate of enzyme degradation such as by carbon tetrachloride, carbon disulphide, disulphiram, etc. b. Altered Physiology: due to nutritional deficiency or hormonal imbalance.
  30. 30. Enzyme inhibition continues • Enzyme inhibition is more important clinically than enzyme induction, especially for drugs with narrow therapeutic index, e.g. anticoagulants, antiepileptics, hypoglycaemics, since it results in prolonged pharmacological action with increased possibility of precipitation of toxic effects.
  31. 31. CONCLUSION • Use of genotyping is more accurate than race or ethnic categories to identify variations in drug response. • Unlike other influences on drug response, genetic factors remain constant throughout life. • The use of pharmacogenetic information to support drug selection and dosing is emerging. • Commercial testing is available for drug metabolizing enzymes and some pharmacodynamic targets such as VKORC1, stromelysin-1, and apolipoprotein E .
  32. 32. Conclusion continues • Prospective genetic testing would be beneficial for drugs for which a clear genotype-response relationship as been demonstrated, such as warfarin (CYP2C9) and proton pump inhibitors (CYP2C19). • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has suggested relabeling warfarin to include genetic information to guide initial dosing.

×