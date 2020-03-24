Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LBH / TIP 2001 L544 – L580 2plus2 New Cab Start page From Sn. L544 443 747 L554 453 7479 L564 463 7497 L574 473 7533 L580 ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Electrical layout
LBH / TIP 2001 Electrical layout
LBH / TIP 2001 Electrical layout
LBH / TIP 2001 Central electronics • Placa eletrônica (CPU) A1 • Placa eletrônica A12 com fusíveis de saída • Rele K01, K0...
LBH / TIP 2001 Central electronics Placa eletrônica (CPU) A1 Rele- Placa de potência A12 Fusíveis Rele Slide 6 Electrical ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 7 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Layout do circuito
LBH / TIP 2001 Display A13 Control panel A10 Control panel A11 X4,5,6 X7,9 X3 Central electronics X8 X1 X2 Wire harness Jo...
LBH / TIP 2001 Plug Layout B1 Conexão com A12 B2 Conexão com A12 B3 Conexão com A12 B4 Conexão com A12 X4 Conexão (CAN-Bus...
LBH / TIP 2001 Plug Layout A1 Conexão com (CPU) A1 A2 Conexão com (CPU) A1 A3 Conexão com (CPU) A1 A4 Conexão com (CPU) A1...
LBH / TIP 2001 Electronic Board (CPU) A1 Adjustable Parts: Slide 11 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 V2 LED Verde 24V ...
LBH / TIP 2001 V20 V22 H32 V26 H6 H1 H24 H5 H2 H31 H3 Slide 12 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Chave ligada / motor f...
LBH / TIP 2001 F1 – 5A Headlight right (High beam) F2 – 5A Headlight left (High beam) F3 – 5A Headlight right (Dim) F4 – 5...
LBH / TIP 2001 Fuses Fuse Value Protection F01 60 A KL. 24V Supply F02 20 A Starter KL. 50, additional fuel SV F03 30 A En...
LBH / TIP 2001 Fuses Slide 15 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Engine Bay Rear: F07 Hazards 10A F06 Pre-glow 60A F08 E...
LBH / TIP 2001 U 1 Transistor Clutch A/C compressor (Y22) LED H9 U 2 Transistor Reverse lights (E1, E5) LED H11 U 3 Transi...
LBH / TIP 2001 Relay + LED's K1 Wiper front K2 Turn indicator LED H7, H8 K3 Fuse F12, F13 KL. 58 LED V22 K4 Power supply M...
LBH / TIP 2001 Folie 18 Elektrik L544 - L580 2plus2 Central Electronic: Relay´s K01 K02 K03 K06 K07 K08 K09 K01 Connector ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 19 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Pilot control console: Relay LFD off B28 10 bar Forward / Rev...
LBH / TIP 2001 Relay Slide 20 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Engine bay left : Pre-glow relay K04 Leistungsrelais K0...
LBH / TIP 2001 Electronic Box MC6 A2 Slide 21 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 MC6 BMC6 A •Transmission Management •Re...
LBH / TIP 2001 Display A13 H19 H14 H5 H33 H24 H8 H23 P6 H10 H6 H11 H12 H2 H7 H27 H3 H9 H31 H30 H29 H32 H34 H35 P3 H13 P7 H...
LBH / TIP 2001 Control panel A11 S4 Button Hazard system A S18 Button Bucket float-position S5 Button Traction control S19...
LBH / TIP 2001 Control panel A10 S21 Button A/C S37 Button Blower Level 3 S34 Button Blower OFF S38 Button Blower Level 4 ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Travel Pump A4V Slide 25 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Solenoid valves on the Travel Pump: L 564 - L...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 26 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Transmission Electrical System B1 Speed sensor AVG 1050Ω B5 P...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 27 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Cannon-Plug Layout : Transmission Plug Solenoid valves A Y29 ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 28 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Solenoid valves Travel Motors: Travel Motors EP2 Proportional...
LBH / TIP 2001 Temperature sensor Hydraulic Oil Temperature Switch B6 no longer needed This function will be performed by ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Temperature sensor Coolant NEW: Temperature sensor (same as for fan drive) B21 For Temp. Gauge und Warning ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 31 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Valvula solenoide do motor de arrefecimento: Fan Motor Y13 Va...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 32 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Potenciometro do pedal de aceleracao Pedal de aceleracao 60° ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 33 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Parts Brake Pedal: Pedal de freio Pressostato Luz de freio 5b...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 34 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Bloco de solenoide Solenoide de protecao contras overspeed 30...
LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 35 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Sensor de nivel de liquido de arrefecimento : Sistema de arre...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Page 1 Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayKL.15 StatRelay Alternator Stop...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Main Switch ON Page 1 Main Switch ON Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayK...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Ignition ON Page 1 Main Switch ON Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayKL.1...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Ignition ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Main Switch ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSw...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Stating with Pre-glow Page 1 Main Switch ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Motor Running with Pre-glow Page 1 Main Switch ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV Main...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Motor Running Page 1 Main Switch ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glo...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 2 Airfiltercontamination CoolantLevel OilPressure CoolantTemp FuelLevel OperatingHrs. Ignition Switch ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 2 Main Switch ON Airfiltercontamination CoolantLevel OilPressure CoolantTemp FuelLevel OperatingStd. I...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 2 Ignition ON Airfiltercontamination CoolantLevel OilPressure CoolantTemp OperatingStd. Ignition Switc...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 2 Motor Running Airfiltercontamination CoolantLevel OilPressure CoolantTemp OperatingStd. Ignition Swi...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 3 Page 3Slide 47 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 BODEM-Plug 50-140Ω PSVJoystikright PSVJoystikleft
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 3 Main Switch ON Page 3Slide 48 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON BODEM-Plug PSVJoys...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 3 Ignition ON Page 3Slide 49 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON BODEM-Plug CAN_H RS232 R...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 4 Reverse Forward F/N/R Switch Page 4Slide 50 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 SignalKL.61
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 4 Ignition ON F/N/R Switch Page 4Slide 51 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON CAN_H CAN_L...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 4 Motor Running Travel Direction.F. F/N/R Switch Page 4Slide 52 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 M...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 5 Engine AVGOutput Motor1 Motor2 Potentiometer Inchpedal Potentiometer AcceleratorPedal TransTemp.120°...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 5 Ignition ON AVGOutput Motor1 Motor2 Potentiometer Inchpedal Potentiometer AcceleratorPedal TransTemp...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 5 Motor Running Engine AVGOutput Motor1 Motor2 Potentiometer Inchpedal Potentiometer AcceleratorPedal ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 6 Reverse Forward Gearchange ModulationValve 3.Gang 1.Gang 2.Gang PPMMotor2 PPMTravelPump(DRE) Over-sp...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 6 Ignition ON Reverse Forward Gearchange ModulationValve 3.Gang 1.Gang 2.Gang PPMMotor2 PPMTravelPump(...
LBH / TIP 2001 Inversao de rotacao da helice Folie 58 Elektrik L544 - L580 2plus2 Tempo de ativacao 20 sec Nota: Se o moto...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 7 FanDirection FanDirection HydraulicOil Coolant FanDirection PPMFanMotor Page 7Slide 59 Electrical Sy...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 7 Ignition ON FanDirection FanDirection HydraulicOil Coolant FanDirection PPMFanMotor Page 7Slide 60 E...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 8 Bucketreturn-to-dig LiftKick-out WorkingHyd.Lock-out PilotCnt.Magnets Page 8Slide 61 Electrical Syst...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 8 Ignition ON Bucketreturn-to-dig LiftKick-out WorkingHyd.Lock-out LFD/Bucketfloat-position LFDoff10ba...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 8 Motor Running LFD ON Bucketreturn-to-dig LiftKick-out WorkingHyd.Lock-out LFD/Bucketfloat-position L...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 9 Level2 Level3 Level4 Heating Blower Level1 A/Ccompressor A/CPressureSwitch Airflap/ Heater Page 9Sli...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 9 Main Switch ON Level2 Level3 Level4 Heating Blower Level1 A/Ccompressor A/CPressureSwitch Thermosens...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 9 Ignition ON Level2 Level3 Level4 Heating Blower Level1 A/Ccompressor Aux.Heating ThermosensorA/C Air...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Horn Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF. Windscreenwasherpumphi. Page 10...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Main Switch ON Horn Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF. Windscreenwasher...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Ignition ON Re-fuellingpump Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF. Windscre...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Ignition ON Interval Re-fuellingpump Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF....
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Ignition ON Level 1 Page 10Slide 71 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON Windscreen wip...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Ignition ON Level 2 Page 10Slide 72 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON Windscreen wip...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 11 Rearlightsleft Rearlightsright Dimre. Dimli. BrakeLight Page 11Slide 73 Electrical System L544 - L5...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 12 WorkingLights Profilelight Cablight Profilelight Workinglight.F.re. Workinglight.F.li. Page 12Slide...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 12 Main Switch ON WorkingLights Profilelight Cablight Profilelight Workinglight.F.re. Workinglight.F.l...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 EmergencySteeringCheck Emergencysteeringpump EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 76 Electrical System L5...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 Main Switch ON EmergencySteeringCheck Emergencysteeringpump EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 77 Elect...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 Ignition ON EmergencySteeringCheck Emergencysteeringpump EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 78 Electric...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 Motor Running EmergencySteeringCheck EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 79 Electrical System L544 - L58...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 Motor Running Park Brake Open EmergencySteeringCheck EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 80 Electrical S...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 14 Back-upalarm Option Option CompressorOperator'sseat Cig.Lighter SWE WorkingLightsHeckseitig Page 14...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 14 Ignition ON Back-upalarm Option Option CompressorOperator'sseat Cig.Lighter SWE Back-upBeaconLight ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 15 JoystickSteering PPMJoystickSteeringli. PPMJoystickSteeringre. Joystick Steering Page 15Slide 83 El...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 15 Ignition ON JoystickSteering PPMJoystickSteeringli. PPMJoystickSteeringre. Joystick Steering Page 1...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 16 Transformer SpeakerRadio Page 16Slide 85 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 16 Main Switch ON Transformer SpeakerRadio Page 16Slide 86 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main S...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 16 Ignition ON Transformer SpeakerRadio Page 16Slide 87 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 17 Page 17Slide 88 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 ReserveInputX1-36KSMotor Reserveoutput1 Reserv...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 17 Ignition ON Page 17Slide 89 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON ReserveInputX1-36KSMot...
LBH / TIP 2001 Page 18 Page 18Slide 90 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON Buttonworkinglightsfront LEDwor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

L544

20 views

Published on

CARREGADOR FRONTAL L544 LIEBHERR

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

L544

  1. 1. LBH / TIP 2001 L544 – L580 2plus2 New Cab Start page From Sn. L544 443 747 L554 453 7479 L564 463 7497 L574 473 7533 L580 458 7569
  2. 2. LBH / TIP 2001 Electrical layout
  3. 3. LBH / TIP 2001 Electrical layout
  4. 4. LBH / TIP 2001 Electrical layout
  5. 5. LBH / TIP 2001 Central electronics • Placa eletrônica (CPU) A1 • Placa eletrônica A12 com fusíveis de saída • Rele K01, K02, K03, K06, K07, K08, K09 • Fusíveis F01, F02, F03, F04, F05 A eletrônica central consiste em: Slide 5 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  6. 6. LBH / TIP 2001 Central electronics Placa eletrônica (CPU) A1 Rele- Placa de potência A12 Fusíveis Rele Slide 6 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  7. 7. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 7 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Layout do circuito
  8. 8. LBH / TIP 2001 Display A13 Control panel A10 Control panel A11 X4,5,6 X7,9 X3 Central electronics X8 X1 X2 Wire harness Joy stick . MC 6 F/N/R Switch S 2 BODEM Plug BB-3 Wire harness Transmission Wire harness Egine positive Wire harness Front Wire harness Heat- A/C Ignition switch Hour meter Cig.. Lighter Wire harness cab Plug Joystick steering SteckverbindungX2a (CabFloor) Batteries Alternator Battery- Mainswitch Negative Emergency steering pump Glowplug- relay Controlpanel,Leuchte FanDirection MV- Joystick MainFuse Fuse EmergencySteering SV-Fan KS KS KS KS CAN-Bus KS CAN-Bus KS CAN-Bus CAN-Bus Starter Slide 8 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  9. 9. LBH / TIP 2001 Plug Layout B1 Conexão com A12 B2 Conexão com A12 B3 Conexão com A12 B4 Conexão com A12 X4 Conexão (CAN-Bus) Painel de controle X5 Conexão (CAN-Bus) Com Display X6 Conexão (CAN-Bus) Painel de controle A10 aquecedor-A/C X7A Aquecedor X9B BB3 X11 Terminal reserva X14 Velocidade de ventilação X16 livre X18 livre Electronic board (CPU) A1: Slide 9 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  10. 10. LBH / TIP 2001 Plug Layout A1 Conexão com (CPU) A1 A2 Conexão com (CPU) A1 A3 Conexão com (CPU) A1 A4 Conexão com (CPU) A1 X3A Interruptor coluna de direção +15, Limpador de para brisa, Retorno de caçambe X3B Indicadores indicação X7B Chave de ignição KL.15, 30, 50, 58 / KL. 61 Horímetro, motor do para brisa X8AIluminação de trabalho, Rádio X8B Reserva (KL.15, 30) KL. 58 X9A Alimentação MC6 X10 K01, K02 & K03 KL 85 & 86 X12 Joystick direção Y51, Y52 X13 Reserva PTS Electronic board A12: Slide 10 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  11. 11. LBH / TIP 2001 Electronic Board (CPU) A1 Adjustable Parts: Slide 11 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 V2 LED Verde 24V – Power supply V13 LED Verde Internal 5V – Power supply V14 LED Verde Internal 5V – Power supply V15 LED Verde Internal 8,5V – Power supply V16 LED Verde 24V – Power supply V29 LED Vermelho Reset Program check V30 LED Vermelho CAN line level monitoring V31 LED Verde CAN line level monitoring
  12. 12. LBH / TIP 2001 V20 V22 H32 V26 H6 H1 H24 H5 H2 H31 H3 Slide 12 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Chave ligada / motor funcionando H1 Green Ignition ON H2 Green24V Supply H3 Green Ignition Switch Start H6 GreenHazards Active V26 GreenKL. 15 Relay K4 Supply H31 GreenShut-off Relay K02 Start lock (KL. 85) H32 GreenSignal Park Brake for Cnt. Greasing Sys Chave de ignição ligada. V20 Verde KL. 58 Chave de igniçào V22 vermelho KL. 58 Rele K3 alimentado Electronic Board A12 LED Functions:
  13. 13. LBH / TIP 2001 F1 – 5A Headlight right (High beam) F2 – 5A Headlight left (High beam) F3 – 5A Headlight right (Dim) F4 – 5A Headlight left (Dim) F5 – 10A Wiper rear / Central greasing system / B15, B17 F6 –10A Headlight High/Low F7 –10A Reserve KL 30 (Cab roof) F8 –10A Reserve KL 30 (Cab roof) F9 –10A Reserve KL 15 (Cab roof) F10 –10A Reserve KL 15 (Cab roof) F11 – 10A Wiper motor front F12 –10A Radio / Interior light / Terminal block Xb KL 58 F13 –10A Cigarette lighter / Compressor Operator's seat F14 –10A Ignition switch KL 30 F15 –10A Power supply MC6 Electronic board A12: Slide 13 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Fuses
  14. 14. LBH / TIP 2001 Fuses Fuse Value Protection F01 60 A KL. 24V Supply F02 20 A Starter KL. 50, additional fuel SV F03 30 A Engine stop solenoid F04 30 A Main fuse KL. 15 (PIN) F05 20 A Heater Blower Slide 14 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 F01 F02 F03 F04 F05 Central electronic :
  15. 15. LBH / TIP 2001 Fuses Slide 15 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Engine Bay Rear: F07 Hazards 10A F06 Pre-glow 60A F08 Emergency steering pump 200A F00 Main fuse 100A
  16. 16. LBH / TIP 2001 U 1 Transistor Clutch A/C compressor (Y22) LED H9 U 2 Transistor Reverse lights (E1, E5) LED H11 U 3 Transistor Back-up alarm (B16) LED H13 U 4 Transistor Bucket float-position (Y18) LED H29 U 5 Transistor Re-fuelling pump (M12 LED H30 U 6 Transistor Wiper motor rear (M3) LED H22 U 7 Transistor Windscreen washer pump rear (M9) LED H23 U 8 Transistor Arbeitsscheinwerfer rear li. (E12 E12a) LED H20 U 9 Transistor Arbeitsscheinwerfer rear re. (E13, E13a) LED H18 U10 Transistor Working Lights rear (H22a) LED H10 U11 Transistor Brake lights (H20, H21) LED H14 U12 Transistor Solenoid valve W.H. Lock-out (Y14) LED H24 U13 Transistor Beacon light(H22) LED H12 U14 Transistor Working light front left (E12) LED H21 U15 Transistor Working light front right (E13) LED H19 U16 Transistor Park Brake (Y10) LED H33 U17 Transistor Turn indicator left(H15, H17) right(H16, H18) LED H7 / H8 U18 Transistor Hazard system LED H5 U19 Transistor Ride-control System (Y20, Y21) LED H28 U20 Transistor Driving lights (E3, E4) LED H15 U21 Transistor Licence (E14) & Profile right.(E4, E7, E9) LED H16 U22 Transistor Profile left (E3, E6, E8) LED H17 U23 Transistor Lift Kick-out (Y17) LED H26 U24 Transistor Bucket return-to-dig (Y9) LED H27 U25 Transistor Reserve output 2 LED H35 U27 Transistor Reserve output 3 LED H36 U28 Transistor Reserve output 1 LED H34 Outputs + LED's Slide 16 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Electronic board A12:
  17. 17. LBH / TIP 2001 Relay + LED's K1 Wiper front K2 Turn indicator LED H7, H8 K3 Fuse F12, F13 KL. 58 LED V22 K4 Power supply MC6 LED V26 K5 Joystick Steering Interruption Electronic board A12 : Slide 17 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  18. 18. LBH / TIP 2001 Folie 18 Elektrik L544 - L580 2plus2 Central Electronic: Relay´s K01 K02 K03 K06 K07 K08 K09 K01 Connector 15 Ignition switched K02 Start lock K03 Engine stop K06 Blower fan level1 K07 Blower fan level2 K08 Blower fan level3 K09 Blower fan level4
  19. 19. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 19 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Pilot control console: Relay LFD off B28 10 bar Forward / Reverse Relay Ka, Kb Bucket float-position B32 26 bar
  20. 20. LBH / TIP 2001 Relay Slide 20 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Engine bay left : Pre-glow relay K04 Leistungsrelais K04a
  21. 21. LBH / TIP 2001 Electronic Box MC6 A2 Slide 21 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 MC6 BMC6 A •Transmission Management •Regulation of Travel Pump and Travel Motors •Joystick Steering •Regulation of Fan speed •Activating the Emergency Steering Pump •Monitoring Over-speeding of Engine und Travel Motors The Electronic Box MC6 is mounted in the cab on the rear panel. The Electronic Box MC6 A2 is responsible for:
  22. 22. LBH / TIP 2001 Display A13 H19 H14 H5 H33 H24 H8 H23 P6 H10 H6 H11 H12 H2 H7 H27 H3 H9 H31 H30 H29 H32 H34 H35 P3 H13 P7 H36 H38a H38b H37 P5 H4 P2 H1 H1 Indication symbol Fuel Level H27 Indication symbol Joystick Steering H2 Indication symbol Pre-glow H29 Indication symbol Tempomat T H3 Indication symbol Travel Direction (forward) H30 Indication symbol Fixed Gear 1 H4 Indication symbol Engine Oil Pressure H31 Indication symbol Fixed Gear 2 H5 Indication symbol Working Hydraulic Lock-out H32 Indication symbol Neutral H6 Indication symbol Battery Charge Light H33 Indication symbol Automatic-Travel Range 1-2 H7 Indication symbol Air Cleaner (vacuum) H34 Indication symbol Automatic-Travel Range 1-3 H8 Indication symbol Emergency Steering H35 Indication symbol Automatic-Travel Range 2-3 H9 Indication symbol Travel Direction (Reverse) H36 Indication symbol Stop H10 Indication symbol Direction Indicator H37 Gauge - Tractive Force, Selected Travel Range H11 Indication symbol Park Brake H38 Gauge - Over-speed Protection H12 Indication symbol High Beam P2 Gauge - Fuel Level H13 Indication symbol Engine Over-speed / Coolant Level P3 Gauge - Coolant Level H14 Indication symbol Transmission Temp. P5 Gauge - Engine Oil Pressure H19 Indication symbol Accumulator Press (Brake System) P6 Gauge - Travel Speed H23 Indication symbol Hydraulic Oil Temp. P7 Gauge - RPM, Time, Operating Hours, Service Codes H24 Indication symbol Emergency Steering check “ Slide 22 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  23. 23. LBH / TIP 2001 Control panel A11 S4 Button Hazard system A S18 Button Bucket float-position S5 Button Traction control S19 Button Working Hyd. Lock-out A S6 Button Park light/driving light S22 Button Lift kick-out S7 Button Working lights –Front A S27 Button Travel range– Gear up S8 Button Working lights –Rear A S28 Button Travel range– Gear Down S9 Button Beacon light A S29 Button Tempomat S10 Button Emergency Steering S30 Button RPM, Time or Operating Hrs. S13 Button wiper- and Washer – Rear window S31 Button Brightness – Display S14 Button Bucket return-to-dig S32 Button Tractive force – Increase S16 Button Ride-control (LFD-System) S33 Button Tractive force – Decrease S17 Button Park brake Slide 23 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 S28 S9 S19 S13 S22 S32S6 S29 S8 S10 S31 S14 S33S7 S27 S4 S16 S30 S18 S5S17 A = Analogue output
  24. 24. LBH / TIP 2001 Control panel A10 S21 Button A/C S37 Button Blower Level 3 S34 Button Blower OFF S38 Button Blower Level 4 S35 Button Blower Level 1 S39 Button Temperature Increase S36 Button Blower Level 2 S40 Button Temperature Decrease Slide 24 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 S21 S40S38S36 S34 S39S37S35
  25. 25. LBH / TIP 2001 Travel Pump A4V Slide 25 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Solenoid valves on the Travel Pump: L 564 - L 580 L 544, L 554 Solenoid valves F. / R. Y2, Y3 at 20°C 22Ω Proportional valve PST pressure Y15 at 20°C 12 - 16Ω
  26. 26. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 26 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Transmission Electrical System B1 Speed sensor AVG 1050Ω B5 Pressure Switch AVG Until Ser.Nr. 6996 B2 Speed sensor Motor 1 / 1050Ω Temperature switch AVG B14 at excessive temp. (120°C) The (MC6) A2 only 1. & 2. Travel range B2a Speed sensor Motor 2 / 1050Ω B14 Temperature switch AVG 120°C Plug Solenoid valves Y6.1, Y6.2, Y6.3, Y29
  27. 27. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 27 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Cannon-Plug Layout : Transmission Plug Solenoid valves A Y29 Solenoid valve Modulation 100 ±10Ω B Y6.2 Solenoid valve 2. Gang 100 ±10Ω C Y6.3 Solenoid valve 3. Gang 100 ±10Ω D Y6.1 Solenoid valve 1. Gang 100 ±10Ω E Negative
  28. 28. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 28 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Solenoid valves Travel Motors: Travel Motors EP2 Proportional Solenoid Valve at 20°C 22Ω EP1 Proportional Solenoid Valve at 20°C 22Ω
  29. 29. LBH / TIP 2001 Temperature sensor Hydraulic Oil Temperature Switch B6 no longer needed This function will be performed by the temperature sensor B8 Warning light, Buzzer & Tractive force Reduction active at 95°C Slide 29 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 B8 Temperature sensor Hydraulic Oil at 20°C / 1112Ω
  30. 30. LBH / TIP 2001 Temperature sensor Coolant NEW: Temperature sensor (same as for fan drive) B21 For Temp. Gauge und Warning light 100°C Slide 30 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 B20 Temperature sensor Coolant at 20°C / 1112Ω
  31. 31. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 31 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Valvula solenoide do motor de arrefecimento: Fan Motor Y13 Valvula olenoide proporcional at 20°C 4,8Ω
  32. 32. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 32 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Potenciometro do pedal de aceleracao Pedal de aceleracao 60° Pedal não acionado 0,9 ±0,3 Volt Pedal acionado 4,2 ±0,2 Volt Valores a serem comparados com valores memorizados na MC6
  33. 33. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 33 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Parts Brake Pedal: Pedal de freio Pressostato Luz de freio 5bar B12 Valvula solenoide do sistema de freio Y10 R1 Potenciometro do pedal de freio Pedal não atuado 2,9 Volt Pedal atuado 1,4 Volt Valores a serem comparados com valores memorizado na MC6. Pressostato 90bar Sistema de monitoramento B19
  34. 34. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 34 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Bloco de solenoide Solenoide de protecao contras overspeed 30,3Ω Y14 Sensor & pressotato do motor diesel B7 10 - 184Ω Sensor pick-up B24 20°C 540Ω ±10% Solenoide de liberacao de comando 30,3Ω Y14
  35. 35. LBH / TIP 2001 Slide 35 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Sensor de nivel de liquido de arrefecimento : Sistema de arrefecimento Sensor B13
  36. 36. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Page 1 Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayKL.15 StatRelay Alternator Stopsolenoid Batteries RelayStopsolenoid Pre-glowSV Slide 36 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  37. 37. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Main Switch ON Page 1 Main Switch ON Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayKL.15 StatRelay Alternator Stopsolenoid Batteries RelayStopsolenoid Pre-glowSV Slide 37 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON
  38. 38. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Ignition ON Page 1 Main Switch ON Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayKL.15 StatRelay Alternator Stopsolenoid Batteries RelayStopsolenoid Pre-glowSV Slide 38 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON Excitingcurrent100mA
  39. 39. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Ignition ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Main Switch ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayKL.15 StatRelay Alternator Stopsolenoid Batteries RelayStopsolenoid Pre-glowSV Slide 39 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON with Pre-glow <5°CExcitingcurrent100mA
  40. 40. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Stating with Pre-glow Page 1 Main Switch ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayKL.15 StatRelay Alternator Stopsolenoid Batteries RelayStopsolenoid Pre-glowSV Slide 40 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Stating with Pre-glow <5°CExcitingcurrent100mA
  41. 41. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Motor Running with Pre-glow Page 1 Main Switch ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayKL.15 StatRelay Alternator Stopsolenoid Batteries RelayStopsolenoid Pre-glowSV Slide 41 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Motor Running with Pre-glow <5°C Pre-glow Time ca. 3x Pre-glow Time
  42. 42. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 1 Motor Running Page 1 Main Switch ON with Pre-glow Page 1 Starter MagnetAdd.FuelSV MainSwitch Pre-glowrelay RelayKL.15 StatRelay Alternator Stopsolenoid Batteries RelayStopsolenoid Pre-glowSV Slide 42 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Motor Running <5°C
  43. 43. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 2 Airfiltercontamination CoolantLevel OilPressure CoolantTemp FuelLevel OperatingHrs. Ignition Switch Page 2Slide 43 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  44. 44. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 2 Main Switch ON Airfiltercontamination CoolantLevel OilPressure CoolantTemp FuelLevel OperatingStd. Ignition Switch Page 2Slide 44 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON
  45. 45. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 2 Ignition ON Airfiltercontamination CoolantLevel OilPressure CoolantTemp OperatingStd. Ignition Switch Page 2Slide 45 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON FuelLevel Signal1-4V
  46. 46. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 2 Motor Running Airfiltercontamination CoolantLevel OilPressure CoolantTemp OperatingStd. Ignition Switch Page 2Slide 46 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Motor Running FuelLevel Signal1-4V
  47. 47. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 3 Page 3Slide 47 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 BODEM-Plug 50-140Ω PSVJoystikright PSVJoystikleft
  48. 48. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 3 Main Switch ON Page 3Slide 48 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON BODEM-Plug PSVJoystikright PSVJoystikleft
  49. 49. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 3 Ignition ON Page 3Slide 49 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON BODEM-Plug CAN_H RS232 RS232RxD RS232TxD CAN_L PSVJoystikright PSVJoystikleft
  50. 50. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 4 Reverse Forward F/N/R Switch Page 4Slide 50 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 SignalKL.61
  51. 51. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 4 Ignition ON F/N/R Switch Page 4Slide 51 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON CAN_H CAN_L Reverse Forward SignalKL.61
  52. 52. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 4 Motor Running Travel Direction.F. F/N/R Switch Page 4Slide 52 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Motor Running Travel Direction Forward Engaged CAN_H CAN_L Reverse Forward SignalKL.61
  53. 53. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 5 Engine AVGOutput Motor1 Motor2 Potentiometer Inchpedal Potentiometer AcceleratorPedal TransTemp.120°C BrakeAcc90bar ParkBrake Page 5Slide 53 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  54. 54. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 5 Ignition ON AVGOutput Motor1 Motor2 Potentiometer Inchpedal Potentiometer AcceleratorPedal TransTemp.120°C BrakeAcc90bar ParkBrake Page 5Slide 54 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON Engine 2,9-1,4V 0,9-4,2V +5V +5V
  55. 55. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 5 Motor Running Engine AVGOutput Motor1 Motor2 Potentiometer Inchpedal Potentiometer AcceleratorPedal TransTemp.120°C Personage90bar ParkBrake Page 5Slide 55 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Motor Running 2,9-1,4V 0,9-4,2V +5V +5V
  56. 56. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 6 Reverse Forward Gearchange ModulationValve 3.Gang 1.Gang 2.Gang PPMMotor2 PPMTravelPump(DRE) Over-speedSolenoid PPMMotor1 Page 6Slide 56 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  57. 57. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 6 Ignition ON Reverse Forward Gearchange ModulationValve 3.Gang 1.Gang 2.Gang PPMMotor2 PPMTravelPump(DRE) Over-speedSolenoid PPMMotor1 Page 6Slide 57 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON
  58. 58. LBH / TIP 2001 Inversao de rotacao da helice Folie 58 Elektrik L544 - L580 2plus2 Tempo de ativacao 20 sec Nota: Se o motor diesel estiver abaixo de 950 min-1 esta funcao sera cancelada •Botao para selecionar o sentido de rotacao Indicador do tempo de ajuste ( 5 - 99 minutes) •O tempo de acionamento e ajustado entre 5 – 99 min
  59. 59. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 7 FanDirection FanDirection HydraulicOil Coolant FanDirection PPMFanMotor Page 7Slide 59 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  60. 60. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 7 Ignition ON FanDirection FanDirection HydraulicOil Coolant FanDirection PPMFanMotor Page 7Slide 60 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON
  61. 61. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 8 Bucketreturn-to-dig LiftKick-out WorkingHyd.Lock-out PilotCnt.Magnets Page 8Slide 61 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 bl sw br bl sw br LFDoff10bar LFDON LFD/Bucketfloat-position Bucketfloat-position26bar
  62. 62. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 8 Ignition ON Bucketreturn-to-dig LiftKick-out WorkingHyd.Lock-out LFD/Bucketfloat-position LFDoff10bar Bucketfloat-position26bar PilotCnt.Magnets Page 8Slide 62 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON bl sw br bl sw br LFDON
  63. 63. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 8 Motor Running LFD ON Bucketreturn-to-dig LiftKick-out WorkingHyd.Lock-out LFD/Bucketfloat-position LFDoff10bar Bucketfloat-position26bar PilotCnt.Magnets Page 8Slide 63 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Motor Running LFD ON bl sw br bl sw br LFDON
  64. 64. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 9 Level2 Level3 Level4 Heating Blower Level1 A/Ccompressor A/CPressureSwitch Airflap/ Heater Page 9Slide 64 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 ThermosensorA/C Aux.Heating
  65. 65. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 9 Main Switch ON Level2 Level3 Level4 Heating Blower Level1 A/Ccompressor A/CPressureSwitch ThermosensorA/C Airflap/ Heater Page 9Slide 65 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON Aux.Heating
  66. 66. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 9 Ignition ON Level2 Level3 Level4 Heating Blower Level1 A/Ccompressor Aux.Heating ThermosensorA/C Airflap/ Heater Page 9Slide 66 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON A/CPressureSwitch
  67. 67. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Horn Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF. Windscreenwasherpumphi. Page 10Slide 67 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Re-fuellingpump Buzzerextern
  68. 68. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Main Switch ON Horn Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF. Windscreenwasherpumphi. Page 10Slide 68 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON Re-fuellingpump Buzzerextern
  69. 69. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Ignition ON Re-fuellingpump Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF. Windscreenwasherpumphi. Page 10Slide 69 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON Horn Buzzerextern
  70. 70. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Ignition ON Interval Re-fuellingpump Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF. Windscreenwasherpumprear. Page 10Slide 70 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON Windscreen wiper Interval Horn Buzzerextern
  71. 71. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Ignition ON Level 1 Page 10Slide 71 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON Windscreen wiper Level 1 Re-fuellingpump Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF. Windscreenwasherpumphi. Horn Buzzerextern
  72. 72. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 10 Ignition ON Level 2 Page 10Slide 72 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON Windscreen wiper Level 2 Re-fuellingpump Steering column switch WiperF. Wiperhi. WindscreenwasherpumpF. Windscreenwasherpumphi. Horn Buzzerextern
  73. 73. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 11 Rearlightsleft Rearlightsright Dimre. Dimli. BrakeLight Page 11Slide 73 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Workinglight.hi.re. Workinglight.hi.li.
  74. 74. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 12 WorkingLights Profilelight Cablight Profilelight Workinglight.F.re. Workinglight.F.li. Page 12Slide 74 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 LicencePlatelights LicencePlatelights
  75. 75. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 12 Main Switch ON WorkingLights Profilelight Cablight Profilelight Workinglight.F.re. Workinglight.F.li. Page 12Slide 75 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON LicencePlatelights LicencePlatelights
  76. 76. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 EmergencySteeringCheck Emergencysteeringpump EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 76 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 ReturnSignalParkBrake
  77. 77. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 Main Switch ON EmergencySteeringCheck Emergencysteeringpump EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 77 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON ReturnSignalParkBrake
  78. 78. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 Ignition ON EmergencySteeringCheck Emergencysteeringpump EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 78 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON ReturnSignalParkBrake
  79. 79. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 Motor Running EmergencySteeringCheck EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 79 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Motor Running Emergencysteeringpump Emergency Steering Pump Check ReturnSignalParkBrake
  80. 80. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 13 Motor Running Park Brake Open EmergencySteeringCheck EmergencySteering Page 13Slide 80 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Motor Running Park Brake Open Emergencysteeringpump ReturnSignalParkBrake
  81. 81. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 14 Back-upalarm Option Option CompressorOperator'sseat Cig.Lighter SWE WorkingLightsHeckseitig Page 14Slide 81 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  82. 82. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 14 Ignition ON Back-upalarm Option Option CompressorOperator'sseat Cig.Lighter SWE Back-upBeaconLight Page 14Slide 82 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON
  83. 83. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 15 JoystickSteering PPMJoystickSteeringli. PPMJoystickSteeringre. Joystick Steering Page 15Slide 83 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  84. 84. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 15 Ignition ON JoystickSteering PPMJoystickSteeringli. PPMJoystickSteeringre. Joystick Steering Page 15Slide 84 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON
  85. 85. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 16 Transformer SpeakerRadio Page 16Slide 85 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2
  86. 86. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 16 Main Switch ON Transformer SpeakerRadio Page 16Slide 86 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON
  87. 87. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 16 Ignition ON Transformer SpeakerRadio Page 16Slide 87 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON
  88. 88. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 17 Page 17Slide 88 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 ReserveInputX1-36KSMotor Reserveoutput1 ReserveControlX8-17KSCab Reserveoutput2 Reserveoutput3 ReserveControlX8-13KSCab ReserveControlX8-14KSCab ReserveControlX8-15KSCab ReserveControlX8-16KSCab ReserveControlX8-18KSCab ReserveControlX8-19KSCab ReserveControlX8-20KSCab ReserveControlX8-21KSCab ReserveControlX8-22KSCab ReserveControlX8-23KSCab ReserveControlX8-24KSCab Frei ONpos.KL58 ReserveInput1Plus-schaltend ReserveInput2Plus-schaltend ReserveInputX1-35KSMotor ReserveInput3Plus-schaltend ReserveInputX2-14KSfront ReserveInputX2-12KSfront ReserveInputX2-16KSfront ReserveInputX2-10KSfront ReserveInputX2-26KSMotor ReserveInputX1-17KSMotor KLD+
  89. 89. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 17 Ignition ON Page 17Slide 89 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Ignition ON ReserveInputX1-36KSMotor Reserveoutput1 ReserveControlX8-17KSCab Reserveoutput2 Reserveoutput3 ReserveControlX8-13KSCab ReserveControlX8-14KSCab ReserveControlX8-15KSCab ReserveControlX8-16KSCab ReserveControlX8-18KSCab ReserveControlX8-19KSCab ReserveControlX8-20KSCab ReserveControlX8-21KSCab ReserveControlX8-22KSCab ReserveControlX8-23KSCab ReserveControlX8-24KSCab Frei ONpos.KL58 ReserveInput1Plus-schaltend ReserveInput2Plus-schaltend ReserveInputX1-35KSMotor ReserveInput3Plus-schaltend ReserveInputX2-14KSfront ReserveInputX2-12KSfront ReserveInputX2-16KSfront ReserveInputX2-10KSfront ReserveInputX2-26KSMotor ReserveInputX1-17KSMotor KLD+ U27 9A / H36 U25 9A / H35 U28 9A / H34 Z E N T R A L E L E K T R O N I K This Connection to from Terminal block Xb Over the Central electronic (X12) to the plugs X1 und X2 bridged This Connections consists only between Terminal block und Plug X8
  90. 90. LBH / TIP 2001 Page 18 Page 18Slide 90 Electrical System L544 - L580 2plus2 Main Switch ON Buttonworkinglightsfront LEDworkinglightsFront Supplycurrent+5V LEDArbeitsscheinwerferrear LEDBeaconlight LEDBackupalarm Negative Supplycurrent+24V CAN-BusCAN_L CAN-BusCAN_H Negative +5V-KL1 SignalTurnindicator ButtonS34Bloweroff ButtonS36BlowerLevel2 ButtonS35BlowerLevel1 ButtonS35BlowerLevel4 ButtonS35BlowerLevel3 ButtonS40Temperaturedecrease Buttonworkinglightsrear Negative Supplycurrent+24V CAN-BusCAN_H Supplycurrent+5V ButtonWorkingLights Buttonwarningtoneindicator ButtonWorkingHyd.Lock-out Negative ButtonS21A/C ButtonS39Temperatureincrease CAN-BusCAN_L

×