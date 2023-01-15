Partnership Firm into LLP

In India, various business models exist like proprietorship, company, limited liability partnership (LLP), HUF etc. among these Partnership Firm is one of the popular and widely accepted form of business where two or more person are intending to carry on any business activities. As when more than one or two person are willing to start business, sole proprietorship may not be appropriate form whereas formation of Company requires sufficient amount of fund and calls for various compliances, thus in such scenario forming a Partnership Firm turns out to best alternative.



Since partnership as a form of business has its own limitation like no separate legal entity, no limited liability, capital funding crunches etc., partners are now inclining towards conversion of their partnership firm into a Limited Liability Partnership having features similar to a corporate.

