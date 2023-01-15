Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Partnership Firm into LLP

Jan. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Change of Name Company
Change of Name Company
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

The Engaged Sociologist: Connecting the Classroom to the Community
harveyharris53
False Witness
luisjackson4
silvosh.com-Gemstone Beads.pdf
Silvoshcom
Becoming a Marine Biologist
juanitapotts54
Challenges of Integrating IoT with Blockchain in Supply Chain
JMarchangNingshen
The Last Thing He Told Me
juanitapotts54
Samsung - life makers-Hackathon.pptx
Mohammad Amr
Buyer Persona Template
JonOlsen15
1 of 11 Ad

Partnership Firm into LLP

Jan. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Small Business & Entrepreneurship

In India, various business models exist like proprietorship, company, limited liability partnership (LLP), HUF etc. among these Partnership Firm is one of the popular and widely accepted form of business where two or more person are intending to carry on any business activities. As when more than one or two person are willing to start business, sole proprietorship may not be appropriate form whereas formation of Company requires sufficient amount of fund and calls for various compliances, thus in such scenario forming a Partnership Firm turns out to best alternative.
 
Since partnership as a form of business has its own limitation like no separate legal entity, no limited liability, capital funding crunches etc., partners are now inclining towards conversion of their partnership firm into a Limited Liability Partnership having features similar to a corporate.

In India, various business models exist like proprietorship, company, limited liability partnership (LLP), HUF etc. among these Partnership Firm is one of the popular and widely accepted form of business where two or more person are intending to carry on any business activities. As when more than one or two person are willing to start business, sole proprietorship may not be appropriate form whereas formation of Company requires sufficient amount of fund and calls for various compliances, thus in such scenario forming a Partnership Firm turns out to best alternative.
 
Since partnership as a form of business has its own limitation like no separate legal entity, no limited liability, capital funding crunches etc., partners are now inclining towards conversion of their partnership firm into a Limited Liability Partnership having features similar to a corporate.

Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Advertisement

Recommended

Change of Name Company
LegalDelight
5 views
16 slides
Process for Declaration & Payment of Dividend
LegalDelight
42 views
14 slides
Form of Business - Ecommerce
LegalDelight
62 views
13 slides
Residential Lease Deed
LegalDelight
7 views
16 slides
Non Disclosure Agreement while approaching Consultant
LegalDelight
12 views
11 slides
NDA with Employees
LegalDelight
69 views
12 slides
Private Equity and Venture Capital Funding
LegalDelight
14 views
13 slides
Change in Object Clause of Company
LegalDelight
67 views
11 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

The Engaged Sociologist: Connecting the Classroom to the Community
harveyharris53
3 views
False Witness
luisjackson4
3 views
silvosh.com-Gemstone Beads.pdf
Silvoshcom
4 views
Becoming a Marine Biologist
juanitapotts54
4 views
Challenges of Integrating IoT with Blockchain in Supply Chain
JMarchangNingshen
5 views
The Last Thing He Told Me
juanitapotts54
2 views
Samsung - life makers-Hackathon.pptx
Mohammad Amr
7 views
Buyer Persona Template
JonOlsen15
3 views
Hero
juanitapotts54
3 views
Complete GMAT Strategy Guide Set
luisjackson4
3 views
When the Game Was Ours
juanitapotts54
3 views
Global Sourcing in the Textile and Apparel Industry
luisjackson4
5 views
Sleeping Freshmen Never Lie
juanitapotts54
4 views
Supply chain for tourism.pptx
Naseebullahkhan7
4 views
Digital Printing Company in Dubai - Cadreprographics LLC.pdf
cadreprographics
4 views
Your big idea.pptx
YojitKumar1
3 views
Ways of Social Change: Making Sense of Modern Times
harveyharris53
5 views
International Retailing
luisjackson4
6 views
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions from HOLT.ppt
JeweldroAlerta
0 views
NPS NATIONAL PENSION SYSTEM PRESENTATION.pptx
RosemaryJerry
4 views
The Engaged Sociologist: Connecting the Classroom to the Community
harveyharris53
3 views
1 slide
False Witness
luisjackson4
3 views
1 slide
silvosh.com-Gemstone Beads.pdf
Silvoshcom
4 views
7 slides
Becoming a Marine Biologist
juanitapotts54
4 views
1 slide
Challenges of Integrating IoT with Blockchain in Supply Chain
JMarchangNingshen
5 views
8 slides
The Last Thing He Told Me
juanitapotts54
2 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
7.4k views
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.4k views
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20.2k views
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
538 views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.6k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
7.4k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.4k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20.2k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
538 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Advertisement

Partnership Firm into LLP

  1. 1. Partnership Firm into LLP Expanding the Business Horizon
  2. 2. Forms of Business In India, various business models exist like proprietorship, company, limited liability partnership (LLP), HUF etc. among these Partnership Firm is one of the popular and widely accepted form of business where two or more person are intending to carry on any business activities. As when more than one or two person are willing to start business, sole proprietorship may not be appropriate form whereas formation of Company requires sufficient amount of fund and calls for various compliances, thus in such scenario forming a Partnership Firm turns out to best alternative. Since partnership as a form of business has its own limitation like no separate legal entity, no limited liability, capital funding crunches etc., partners are now inclining towards conversion of their partnership firm into a Limited Liability Partnership having features similar to a corporate. 2
  3. 3. Reason for convertion of Firm into LLP? 3 1. The major reason behind converting a Firm to Limited Liability Partnership is to get high credibility and to move a ladder up in the corporate sector. 2. LLP is a form of body corporate and gives more brand recognition and increases value in the market when compared to the image of a partnership firm in the business field. 3. It is certain that any investor or banks gives more preference to a LLP in comparison to an unregistered or registered firm. Further conversion into LLP gives the firm status of a separate legal entity and it gets registered in the database of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
  4. 4. LLP at a Glance 4 A partnership which got itself registered under The Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 whereby partners intends to carry an objective clearly mentioned through an agreement is known as an arrangement of Limited Liability Partnership. Below given are some features of LLP as provided under LLP Act, 2008: 1. Status of body corporate: LLP is a body corporate which enjoys status of separate legal entity and perpetual succession meaning thereby partners of LLP are considered separate from LLP and partners may come and go but LLP will remains in existence. 2. Designated Partners and Partners: LLP shall have at least two designated partners who are individuals and at least one should be resident in India, Body corporates can also be members of LLP where nominee of such body corporates will be considered as designated partner. 3. LLP Agreement: All the mutual rights and liabilities of partners will be governed by LLP agreement including its objectives, duties, manner of induction and cessation, termination and other important clause. 4. Partner Status: Every Partner of LLP is agent of LLP for the purpose of carrying business of LLP 5. Liability: Partners are not held personally liable directly or indirectly solely for the reason of being partners, unless they have acted without authority and breached clauses of partnership by wrongful act.
  5. 5. Difference in Firm and LLP 5 Particular Limited Liability Partnership Partnership Firm Registration LLP comes into existence only after registration. It is not necessary to register a partnership firm. Partners may or may not register their Firm. Act LLP is governed by LLP Act, 2008. Partnership Firm is governed by Partnership Act, 1932. Perpetual Succession It enjoys perpetual succession. Does not have perpetual succession. Status Separate Legal Entity. No Separate Legal Entity. Designated Partner Minimum two designated partners required. No concept of Designated Partner.
  6. 6. Difference in Firm and LLP 6 Particular Limited Liability Partnership Partnership Firm Residency One partner must be resident in India. No such requirement. Public interface Documents can be available after payment of certain fees to the Ministry of corporate affairs. No such facility for partnership firm. Compliance Various compliances are required including annual return, filing statement of asset and liability etc. Comparatively less compliance.
  7. 7. Process 7 Section 55 of Chapter X and second schedule of LLP Act, 2008 mentions the provisions for conversion of firm into LLP. A partnership firm may apply to convert itself into LLP in accordance with second schedule after following below given procedure: 1. Partners to have valid class two digital signature and DIN/DPIN. 2. Partners to prepare a LLP agreement to chalk out the management and working of LLP and to decide particulars to be included in agreement and file details for incorporation like registered office, profit sharing ratio etc. 3. Partnership Firm to apply for name in form RUN_LLP with Central Registration Centre, governed and controlled by MCA. 4. After approval of name apply for incorporation or DIN (if do not have DIN) of LLP in Form FiLLiP. 5. Alternatively, Firm can directly file form FiLLiP as it also gives option of name reservation in the form along with incorporation and DIN approval. 6. File E Form 17 for application for conversion and filing statement for conversion of a Firm into LLP 7. File E Form 3 for providing information of LLP agreement with the Central Registration Centre. 8. After approval of incorporation and Form 17 is required to be filed for intimating the Registrar of Firms about conversion of firm into LLP.
  8. 8. Pre requisites for Conversion 8 o All partners of the Firm to become partners of LLP and no else cannot be partner at the time of application. o Consent of all secured creditor is to be obtained prior to making application for conversion. o All applicable clearances, approvals and permissions for conversion of the firm into LLP For example if any firm is registered with any institutional body like Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) then it should seek approval from ICSI for such conversion.
  9. 9. Points to Remember 9 • All property, asset, liability, interest, rights , privileges, obligations of the Firm will be transferred to the LLP. • All proceeding pending against the firm will continue against the LLP. • Any conviction, order, judgment, ruling of any court, tribunal or any other authority in favour or against the Firm may be enforced by or against LLP. • LLP will be deemed to be a party of any agreement which was entered into by Firm initially. • Every contract of employment shall continue to remain in force after conversion into LLP. • If firm is appointed anywhere for some role or capacity it will continue to remain with LLP as if LLP was appointed for such role. • Every partner of the Firm will remain personally liable for the acts conducted prior to the conversion of Firm into LLP. • Any approval or licence issued in the name of the firm will remain effective and valid for the LLP post conversion subject to the any other provision prescribed by authority permitting such approval or licence.
  10. 10. Clarification by Ministry on some Issue 10 Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its circular dated 09/2013 clarified regarding below given points for conversion of Firm to LLP: 1. Provisions for LLP Act,2008 specifies for conversion of Firm into LLP, it is not allowed to convert to or more firms into one LLP 2. If an Auditor Firm, being auditor of some Company, gets converted into LLP then such LLP would be deemed to be the Auditor of the Company and appointee Company shall note of the same through Board Resolution.
  11. 11. 11 THANKS ! Any question You can find us at: www.legaldelight.com legaldelight21@gmail.com +91-9311017074

×